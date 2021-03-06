Oceans Solar

No Mention Of CO2: New Study Shows African Climate Variability Strongly Linked To Natural Cycles

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

Reposted from The NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 5. March 2021

Africa climate variability linked to natural oceanic and solar cycles, a new study affirms. No mention of CO2. 

Image source: “Decadal and multidecadal natural variability of African rainfall“.

A new study analyzes patterns of natural rainfall variability and can provide crucial assistance to African countries in seasonal rainfall forecasting for agriculture and protection against droughts & heavy rains.

Understanding natural cycles the key to model projections

Sufficient rainfall is the basic condition for high-yield agriculture and food security for the population. Until recently, however, it was not possible to reliably predict rainfall several months in advance, which repeatedly led to unexpected crop failures. For some years now, however, progress has been emerging. The literature has repeatedly reported exciting correlations between temperature and air pressure patterns on the world’s oceans with rainfall and droughts in Africa and on other continents.

A group of researchers led by Horst-Joachim Lüdecke wanted to know more and meticulously searched for patterns in the monthly rainfall data of 49 African countries for the period 1901 to 2017 using statistical methods.

“Large number of robust correlations”

The scientists compared the rainfall fluctuations with five oceanic indices of natural origin that are firmly established in science, as well as with solar activity. The evaluation revealed a large number of robust correlations across the African continent with characteristic seasonal patterns. It has been known for some time that the Atlantic Ocean influences precipitation in Morocco and the Sahel via the so-called Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO). In East Africa, influences from the Indian and Pacific Oceans have been reported so far.

Lüdecke and his team were able to confirm these connections and add many more relations, differentiated by month with high temporal resolution.

Since some of the correlations have a time lag of up to 11 months, valuable forecasting opportunities are now opening up. These are of great practical use for agricultural planning as well as for protection against droughts and heavy rainfall. Horst-Joachim Lüdecke explains: “At the beginning of the year, for example, parts of Namibia experienced heavy rainfall that caused destructive floods. Our evaluation showed that rainfall intensity in southwest Africa regularly increases in the presence of a negative NAO ocean cycle. So in the future, appropriate precautions can be taken in the region when such a constellation looms again.”

Lake Victoria level linked to Indian Ocean cycles

Co-author Sebastian Lüning from the Institute of Hydrography, Geoecology and Climate Sciences describes another example: “The water level of Lake Victoria in East Africa fell to a historic low in 2006, which was cause for concern at the time. Subsequently, however, the lake level rose again and reached an all-time high at the end of 2020. Today we know: The driver of the changes is apparently the so-called Indian Ocean Dipole. When the index is positive, the lake level of Lake Victoria typically rises and then falls again when the index is negative [See article here]. We were also able to prove such a relation in our study for the rainy season in October and November.”

A co-author from the Technical University of Berlin was instrumental in the complex statistics of the study.

Important forecasting tool for agriculture

The team of authors hopes: “Our results give local and humanitarian planners a good tool to better assess the drought risk, which changes from year to year. This will allow for the timely creation of additional irrigation opportunities in agriculture or the purchase of food in particularly dry years.”

The study was published in early March in the renowned journal “Journal of Hydrology – Regional Studies” and can be downloaded free of charge. This was particularly important to the authors, as the results are thus freely available to all colleagues at African universities and research institutions. The publication fee was kindly covered by the sponsor Jens Kröger.

The original publication can be downloaded here free of charge (open access). Another link to the appendix with numerous additional analyses and data can be found in the online article in Appendix A.

Paul Stevens
March 6, 2021 6:23 pm

Is this like real science? It is if they have made predictions based on their new understanding of the linkages. Just have to wait and see if the predictions (if any) come to pass.

0
Reply
Paul Stevens
Reply to  Paul Stevens
March 6, 2021 6:23 pm

But, of course, no mention of CO2 means their funding will dry up.

0
Reply
H.R.
March 6, 2021 6:33 pm

@CTM, assuming you picked the picture for the article:

That picture did my heart immeasurable good. It totally captures the joy of the rains coming where rains are needed.

That there is one kid who doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about CO2 but takes joy in the rain which will help feed him.

If not you, then all credit where credit is due for that joyous picture.

Thank you.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
March 6, 2021 6:48 pm

The authors here, Horst-JoachimLüdecke, Gisela Müller-Plath, Michael G.Wallace, and Sebastian Lüning, apparently didn’t get the memo from Uber Fraudster and Pseudo-scientist Michael Mann that the AMO has been cancelled.

0
Reply
Vincent
March 6, 2021 6:55 pm

The failure of most of the general public and most politicians to understand that climate is always changing in natural cycles, has serious consequences for the victims of extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts and hurricanes.

Adaption and the preparation for the likely recurrence of such extreme weather events that are known to have occurred in the past, would be the most sensible action. Unfortunately, such an approach would be inconsistent with the narrative that CO2 emissions are the main problem, regarding climate change.

If Governments were to convince the population that it was necessary to spend trillions of dollars building more dams and long water pipes to protect against floods and droughts, and building more sturdy infrastructure and homes that could withstand the forces of previous hurricanes that were known to have occurred in the past, in a particular area, then the Governments and the Media couldn’t simultaneously create a scare about the consequences of increasing CO2 emissions to encourage trillions of dollars to also be spent on developing renewable energy sources.

It doesn’t have to be entirely one or the other, but an emphasis on one scenario weakens the case for the other scenario.

0
Reply
