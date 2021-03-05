Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause lengthens by another month to 5 years 7 months

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
25 Comments

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

The New Pause continues. To the end of December 2020, it was 5 years 4 months. To the end of January 2021, it was 5 years 6 months. To the end of February 2021, it is 5 years 7 months:

Up to December 2020, for which I have data for two satellite and two terrestrial datasets, UAH and RSS showed the shortest Pause, while HadCRUT4 shows the longest, at 6 years 6 months:

The difference between the lengths of the New Pause in versions 4 (6 years 6 months) and 5 (5 years 8 months) of the HadCRUT dataset to December 2020 is a whopping 10 months, which the newer version wipes off the New Pause. As Willis Eschenbach has recently pointed out, the tamperings between versions 4 and 5 chiefly affect recent years: for once, the earlier years of the HadCRUT dataset have been left comparatively unadjusted. Could it possibly be that the emergence of this new Pause is giving the usual suspects – er – pause for thought?

The two satellite datasets, UAH (trustworthy) and RSS (run by a “scientist” who resorts to hate speech, calling those of us whose research suggests small and harmless global warming “climate deniers”), continue to show very different warming trends. From 1979-2020, RSS, at 2.16 C°/century equivalent, shows 58% more warming than UAH. Settled? Schmettled.

Charts are below. For interest, I have also added the chart of the Central England Temperature Record from 1979-2020, which, being a regional record, shows how trivial the trend is when set against the annual winter-to-summer temperature cycle. It shows warming equivalent to almost 3 C°/century, but that is a regional and not a global mean, and the discrepancy between the regional and the global average is not entirely unexpected given poleward advection. The CETR showed warming at 4.33 C°/century equivalent over the 40 years 1694-1733, and has not shown warming at or above that rate in any 40-year period since then, so there is nothing unprecedented about the recent warming rate.

I’m taking bets on which of the various datasets will be the next to produce sophisticated excuses for the next tamper-tantrum, resulting in yet another hike in the apparent warming rate.

Finally, now that we have HadCRUT5, I have taken uncertainty intervals for each of the five mainstream climatological parameters (green) and added them to the table that shows how equilibrium doubled-CO2 sensitivity (ECS) is derived from them:

The current generation of models predicts ECS on 3.7 [2.0, 5.7] K. In reality, based on real-world observation rather than artfully profitable speculation, ECS will fall on 1.0 [0.8, 5.4] K. And that is far too little to require any mitigation whatsoever. Cancel COP26! Shutter IPCC! Climatology’s predictions are about four times reality.

But can it really be as simple as this to derive ECS? Don’t we need complex models costing billions? Don’t we need multi-thousand-page IPCC reports every few years? Well, no, we don’t. The equations for the energy-imbalance factor Γ, for the implicit anthropogenic equilibrium sensitivity ΔE1 in the industrial era from 1850-2020 and then for ECS ΔE2, though very simple, are a reasonable and robust method of deriving ECS reliably from Their own recent, mainstream data, updated in a series of papers intended to be in time for IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report.

The last line of the table is particularly interesting. It derives the unit feedback response –the response per degree of direct warming – from 1850-2020 (U1). Then it compares U1 with the feedback response U2 from 2020 to warming driven by a forcing equivalent to doubled CO2 compared with 2020.

U1, which at midrange is actually negative, at –0.06, indicating very slightly net-negative feedback in the industrial era, and not the grossly net-positive feedback imagined in the models, is 1 less than the industrial-era system-gain factor A1, the ratio of period equilibrium sensitivity ΔE1 to period reference sensitivity ΔR1, where ΔR1 is 0.3 times the period anthropogenic forcing ΔQ1.

There is little more than 2 degrees’ difference between temperatures in 1850 and at doubled CO2 compared with 2020. Therefore, U2, the post-2020 unit feedback response implicit in the model-projected ECS, ought to be about the same as U1.

At most, the ratio X = U2 / |U1| of the two unit feedback responses ought not to exceed about 1.1. But the interval of unit-feedback-response ratios X implicit in the models’ global warming predictions is an astonishing and manifestly untenable 39 [14, 69].

Just for fun, we calculated what X would be if the sillier and more extreme papers predicting 10 degrees’ ECS were true. Then X would exceed 130: that is, X would exceed any reasonable value by two orders of magnitude.

Couldn’t climatologists have done these simple sums for themselves and realized how grievously overblown their profitable but damaging predictions were? Why did they ever imagine that ECS would be anything like 3 or 4 degrees at midrange, when in reality it will be a harmless and beneficial 1 degree (and only that much on the generous assumption that the official estimates of greenhouse-gas forcings are not overstated)?

The reason is that they imagined that the 32-degree natural greenhouse effect comprised only two components: 8 degrees’ reference sensitivity to preindustrial noncondensing greenhouse gases and 24 degrees’ feedback response thereto (see e.g. Lacis et al., 2010). On that basis, they thought that 1 degree of doubled-CO2 reference sensitivity would become about 4 degrees’ ECS – and the current models’ midrange prediction is indeed close to 4 degrees.

They had forgotten that much of the 24 degrees’ total preindustrial feedback response was a response not to the preindustrial noncondensing greenhouse gases but to the 25-times-greater emission temperature that would prevail near the surface even if there were no greenhouse gases in the air at the outset. The larger the feedback response to the warmth from the Sun, the smaller the feedback response to the greenhouse gases.

Bless their little cotton socks, they had forgotten the Sun was shining. That strikingly elementary error is why the world is in a childish panic about global warming.

5 11 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
March 5, 2021 2:12 am

Great posting of another analysis, Lord Monckton. However, you should start sleeping with one open as San Fran Pelosi has just passed HR-1 in the US House of Representatives, and she states that “HR-1 will eliminate misinformation about climate change”, and I’m guessing she isn’t talking about science as we know it. This ridiculous bill now goes to the Senate, where it might encounter resistance sufficient to stop it. Or not. Stay tuned.

6
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Ron Long
March 5, 2021 2:21 am

The FMP will enforce it (Federal Mind Police).

Last edited 2 hours ago by Dennis
1
Reply
fred250
March 5, 2021 2:35 am

And if we get the expected drop next month, the back-calculated pause will lengthen considerably.

1
Reply
Rog Tallbloke
March 5, 2021 2:36 am

Typo: “In reality, based on real-world observation rather than artfully profitable speculation, ECS will fall on 1.0 [0.8, 5.4] K.” Should be [0.8,1.4] K

2
Reply
fretslider
March 5, 2021 2:47 am

Pause for a moment and digest the news that the AMO does not exist. – really!

Apparent Atlantic warming cycle likely an artifact of climate

M.E. Mann el al., “Multidecadal climate oscillations during the past millennium driven by volcanic forcing,” Science (2021). https://science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi/10.1126/science.abc5810

Model magic!

1
Reply
Steve Case
March 5, 2021 2:50 am

My search for “GISTEMP” in the article comes up 0/0 and our good friends in the so-called popular press usually quote GISTEMP data and GISTEMP’s Land Ocean Temperature Index (LOTI) shows that the new pause goes back to November 2018.
Source:
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/tabledata_v4/GLB.Ts+dSST.txt

But that is a pause of 2.16 years years and counting. In a few days GISTEMP will come out with LOTI to include data from February 2021 and probably the expected 300 or so changes to the monthly entries all the way back to January 1880. So who knows?

However should this new pause actually get some press, the folks at Skeptical Science are sure to dust off their “Escalator”:
comment image

1
Reply
Mark BLR
Reply to  Steve Case
March 5, 2021 4:22 am

… GISTEMP’s Land Ocean Temperature Index (LOTI) shows that the new pause goes back to November 2018

For GISTEMP (LOTI) the “trend” for the monthly anomaly data from June 2015 to January 2021 is +0.01°C/decade.
From July 2015 to January 2021 it is -0.02°C/decade.

The “new pause”, i.e. the longest zero (or very slightly negative) trend up to the latest datapoint period, for GISTEMP (LOTI) therefore “goes back to” July 2015, not November 2018.

1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Mark BLR
March 5, 2021 4:32 am

You’re right, I didn’t look back far enough. Duh!

It’s 5.33 years.

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Steve Case
March 5, 2021 4:45 am

It looks like the escalator might be somewhat valid. It could be that the global temperature does change in a step wise function, pause-step-pause-step-pause-step and so forth.

Note that the last couple of steps are quite a bit smaller than the previous ones shown in the animation. Note also that the most recent step looks about half the size of the one before and that one is similarly smaller than its predecessor.

My wild ass guess is that the next step on the escalator will be downward.

0
Reply
goldminor
March 5, 2021 2:51 am

Meanwhile Tropical Tidbits 3.4 ENSO region graph shows temps continue to rise in the 3.4 region ever since sunspot 2804 moved to the back side of the sun, and southern sunspots 2806 and 2807 grew in size.. Every 6 hour update since 2804 moved to the back has shown a rise in temps. …comment image

Last edited 1 hour ago by goldminor
0
Reply
Vuk
March 5, 2021 3:02 am

It’s fine as it goes, we are still in solar minimum, there is a laNina (not particularly strong, not yet) so not much surprise there.
In the long term global warming has mutated to climate change regardless of warming, pause, cooling or even blid..ng freeze, the CO2 mighty mol is guilty of anything going on.
For time being fire should be directed at the climate change gangsterism and damage it does to the planet and in particular to the poor third world countries.
The USA demo-farts claim they have a ‘social consciousness’ on one hand and intend to plunge less well off into misery, while Boydens, Gites, Berzoses, Mustkies and some other hippo crates of semi-liquid shitakes will do just fine (number of intended misspellings present). 

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
0
Reply
paranoid goy
March 5, 2021 3:02 am

I dismiss the climastrologists for a very simple reason: Nowhere do they address the issue of weather modification ..er.. technology. I get to the bottom of that colourful little picture with arcane symbols. I see a feedback mechanism, “oh, hell, now we have to look at maths…” so I start at the top again, paying attention.
And there it is: Line 1, variable “aerosol”. They got me covered, now I sound like a conspiratist… someone who whispers things 39 times in the hope, no, living as if, it has become true.

0
Reply
Bellman
March 5, 2021 3:23 am

Slightly off topic, but as we haven’t had the WUWT UAH update yet, I’ll use this post to give some “fun” facts about February 2021.

UAH6 gives the February anomaly compared to the 1991-2020 base period as 0.2c, up 0.12°C from January. (Using the old base period of 1981-2010 this would be 0.36°, up 0.10°C).

This was the 7th warmest February, 0.39°C cooler than the last February.

The top 10 warmest February’s

1  2016    0.70
2  2020    0.59
3  1998    0.49
4  2010    0.30
5  2017    0.30
6  2019    0.21
7  2021    0.20
8  2002    0.14
9  2003    0.09
10 2004    0.09
202102UAH6month.png
0
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
March 5, 2021 3:34 am

Some context and uncertainty free trends up to the current month.

The longest negative trend is 5 years 7 months long, starting in August 2015.

The longest trend greater than 4°C / century is 10 years 9 months long, starting June 2010.

The longest trend greater than 3.4°C / century is 13 years and 11 months long, starting in April 2007.

1
Reply
Weekly_rise
March 5, 2021 3:29 am

Mr. Monckton, I was eager to see the new pause for myself, so I plotted UAH V6 back for 5 years, and I was shocked to find a positive trend! Could you tell me what I’ve done wrong? I’m afraid I can’t locate your pause.

comment image

Last edited 1 hour ago by Weekly_rise
-1
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 5, 2021 3:37 am

You the forgot the all important 7 months.

1
Reply
RickWill
March 5, 2021 3:36 am

Writing about pauses means you have been sucked into the scam. It is ALL data manipulation.

There is no global warming. There is no pause. Earth’s surface temperature to the best of human’s ability to measure it is STABLE.

Earths surface energy balance is controlled by two powerful highly temperature sensitive processes; formation of sea ice at the poles and convective instability in the tropics. Both temperature limits have been documented for decades.

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
March 5, 2021 3:37 am

What about UAH which took a disappointing uptick for February to 0.2C above the (recently re-aligned) 30 year mean from 0.12 in January. But I’m expecting great things from a persistent La Niña later in the year.

0
Reply
Bellman
March 5, 2021 3:48 am

For interest, I have also added the chart of the Central England Temperature Record from 1979-2020 … It shows warming equivalent to almost 3 C°/century …

I keep telling you not to calculate trends using seasonal data. The trend using anomalies is 2.7°C / century, not the 3.0°C / century you get using un-adjusted seasonal data.

0
Reply
Bellman
March 5, 2021 3:52 am

The CETR showed warming at 4.33 C°/century equivalent over the 40 years 1694-1733, and has not shown warming at or above that rate in any 40-year period since then, so there is nothing unprecedented about the recent warming rate.

Aside from the cherry-picking of dates and ignoring the huge uncertainty in CET at the time, the rate of warming at the end of the 17th beginning of 18th century has a lot to do with the fact you are starting at particularly cold decade. The rate of warming might not be unprecedented, whatever that means, but the temperatures are.

Average temperatures between 1694-1733 was 9.1°C, average temperature 1981-2020 was 10.1°C.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Bellman
0
Reply
cerescokid
Reply to  Bellman
March 5, 2021 4:13 am

Funny how coming out of the LIA will do that.

1
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
March 5, 2021 4:36 am

I do find it strange that people here will constantly go o about imperfections in modern data sets, will happily use any arbitrary trend in CET, even from the 17th century if they think it proves their point. The original CET was an amazing piece of research, but making exact comparisons with data that is so uncertain is really over selling it.

For context, here’s what Manley says about the early CET figures:

For the first six decades to 1720 the figures are printed in italics as an indication that they must be considered less reliable, based as they are on extrapolation from the results of readings of highly imperfect instruments in uncertain exposures at a considerable distance, generally in south-east England; or on estimates based on interpretations of daily observations of wind and weather.

Estimates, however, are still necessary for much of 1671, for July 1677 to August 1678, June to August and November 1695, June and November 1696, June 1697. From 1707 onward, although there are several English sets of daily observations in increasing detail … very few thermometer readings have yet been found. A general control for 1707-1722 is best established from a careful analysis of observed snowfall frequency and from the overlapping series of monthly means representative of Utrecht in Holland, coupled with wind directions. Values from central England for 1707-1722 are again rounded to 0.5 deg C.

0
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
March 5, 2021 4:49 am

One amusing aspect of the 1694-1733 fastest ever warming trend is that it includes a pause lasting over 20 years. Between 1702 and 1725 the trend is negative.

0
Reply
Alex
March 5, 2021 4:38 am

But can it really be as simple as this to derive ECS? 

We humans emit 10 Gt of carbon (CO2 equivalent) every year in a combined sink consisting of the atmosphere and hydrosphere which are in a continuous equilibrium at a ratio of approximately 1:50 of CO2 in the atmosphere and hydrosphere respectively. The atmosphere contains about 890 Gt of carbon equivalent of CO2 while the seas and oceans are calculated to have 38,000 Gt of CO2. The combined quantity of carbon contained in both the atmosphere and hydrosphere as CO2 is about 40,000 Gt.

So what are we looking at here? We are looking at an injection rate of anthropogenic carbon as follows:

0.0274 Gt C per day
0.00114 Gt C per hour
1.9E-05 Gt C per minute
3.17E-07 Gt C per second

in a sink containing ~40,000 Gt of C.

Our CO2 contribution to the global system is less than insignificant. It becomes even more significant when one realises that those ~98% of those tiny little bits of CO2 that we release into the atmosphere will eventually be absorbed by the hydrosphere as per Henry’s law.

A corollary to this is that a slight warming of the oceans will result in a substantial release of CO2 into the atmosphere, which may just be the case in this current phase of global warming.

0
Reply
Alex
Reply to  Alex
March 5, 2021 4:41 am

I meant ‘It becomes even more insignificant.. ‘

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Hiatus in Global Warming

Study: Global Warming Hiatus (aka “The Pause”) Was Real

5 months ago
Anthony Watts
Hiatus in Global Warming

Chinese Scientists Confirm Warming Hiatus For China, 2001-2015

3 years ago
Anthony Watts
Hiatus in Global Warming

New Met Office study suggests natural factors, including the sun, are the biggest reason behind “the pause”

3 years ago
Anthony Watts
Hiatus in Global Warming hurricanes

Topsy-turvy climate science: 'Global Warming Hiatus' blamed for more intense hurricanes

3 years ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause lengthens by another month to 5 years 7 months

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
carbon tax

Bloomberg: “600% Gain in Carbon Prices Vital to Rein in Global Warming”

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

Global Warming is Causing More Severe Winters

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
biofuels

Oregon climate activist wants to ban diesel fuel

12 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: