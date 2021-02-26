Polar Bears

Not a myth: State of the Polar Bear Report shows 2020 was another good year for polar bears

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Posted on February 24, 2021 | 

The ‘State of the Polar Bear Report 2020’ is now available. Forget hand-wringing about what might happen fifty years from now – celebrate the fabulous news that polar bears had yet another good year.

Press release from the Global Warming Policy Forum:

Download the report here.

Cite as:

Crockford, S.J. 2021. The State of the Polar Bear Report 2020. Global Warming Policy Foundation Report 48, London.

London, 27 February: A prominent Canadian zoologist says that Facebook’s information is gravely out of date and 2020 was another good year for polar bears.

In the State of the Polar Bear Report 2020, published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) on International Polar Bear Day, zoologist Dr. Susan Crockford explains that while the climate change narrative insists that polar bear populations are declining due to reduced sea ice, the scientific literature doesn’t support such a conclusion.

Crockford clarifies that the IUCN’s 2015 Red List assessment for polar bears, which Facebook uses as an authority for ‘fact checking’, is seriously out of date. New and compelling evidence shows bears that in regions with profound summer ice loss are doing well.

Included in that evidence are survey results for 8 of the 19 polar bear subpopulations, only two of which showed insignificant declines after very modest ice loss. The rest were either stable or increasing, and some despite major reductions in sea ice. As a result, the global population size is now almost 30,000 – up from about 26,000 in 2015.

Dr. Crockford points out that in 2020, even though summer sea ice declined to the second lowest levels since 1979, there were no reports of widespread starvation of bears, acts of cannibalism, or drowning deaths that might suggest bears were having trouble surviving the ice-free season.

As Crockford’s report reveals, plankton growth – the critical health measure of marine life in the Arctic – reached record highs in August 2020. More plankton (‘primary productivity’) due to less summer ice means more fodder for the entire food chain, including polar bears. This explains why bears are thriving in areas such as the Barents Sea, which have seen reduced levels of sea ice.

Dr. Crockford notes that, ironically, polar bears in Western Hudson Bay experienced excellent ice conditions for the fourth year in a row in 2020. Bears were fat and healthy when they arrived on shore for the summer. Some spent as little as three months on shore – about one month less time than most bears did in the 1980s and two months less than bears did in the 1990s and 2000s.

Dr. Crockford explains that polar bears are more flexible in their habitat requirements than experts assumed and less summer ice has so far been beneficial rather than detrimental.

“Polar bears continue to be described as ‘canaries in the coal mine’ for the effects of human-caused climate change, but the evidence shows they are far from being a highly-sensitive indicator species. It’s not a myth: 2020 appears to have been another good year for polar bears.”

Key Findings

  • Results of three new polar bear population surveys were published in 2020 and all were found to be either stable or increasing.
  • Southern Beaufort polar bear numbers were found to have been stable since 2010, not reduced as assumed and the official estimate remains about 907.
  • M’Clintock Channel polar bear numbers more than doubled from 284 in 2000 to 716 in 2016, due to reduced hunting and improved habitat quality (less multiyear ice).
  • Gulf of Boothia numbers were found to be stable, with an estimate of 1525 bears in 2017; body condition increased between study periods and thus showed ‘good potential for growth’.
  • At present, the official IUCN Red List global population estimate, completed in 2015, is 22,000-31,000 (average about 26,000) but surveys conducted since then, including those made public in 2020, would raise that average to almost 30,000. There has been no sustained statistically significant decline in any subpopulation.
  • Reports on surveys in Viscount Melville (completed 2016) and Davis Strait (completed 2018) have not yet been published; completion of an East Greenland survey is expected in 2022.
  • In 2020, Russian authorities announced the first-ever aerial surveys of all four polar bear subpopulations (Chukchi, Laptev, Kara, and Barents Seas), to be undertaken between 2021 and 2023.
  • Contrary to expectations, a new study has shown that polar bear females in the Svalbard area of the Barents Sea were in better condition (i.e. fatter) in 2015 than they had been in the 1990s and early 2000s, despite contending with the greatest decline in sea ice habitat of all Arctic regions.
  • Primary productivity in the Arctic has increased since 2002 because of longer ice-free periods (especially in the Laptev, East Siberian, Kara, and Chukchi Seas but also in the Barents Sea and Hudson Bay), but hit records highs in 2020; more fodder for the entire Arctic food chain explains why polar bears, ringed and bearded seals, and walrus are thriving despite profound sea ice loss.
  • In 2020, contrary to expectations, freeze-up of sea ice on Western Hudson Bay came as early in the autumn as it did in the 1980s (for the fourth year in a row) and sea-ice breakup in spring was also like the 1980s; polar bears onshore were in excellent condition. These conditions came despite summer sea-ice extent across the entire Arctic being the second lowest since 1979. Data collected since 2004 on weights of female polar bears in Western Hudson Bay have still not been published; instead, polar bear specialists have transformed standard body condition data collected 1985–2018 into a new metric for population health they call ‘energetics’, which cannot be compared with previous studies. Meanwhile, they continue to cite decades-old raw data from previous studies to support statements that lack of sea ice is causing declines in body condition of adult females, cub survival, and population size.
  • Contrary to expectations, in Western Hudson Bay, many polar bears remained on the deteriorating sea ice much longer than usual in summer, and stayed ashore longer in fall after official freeze-up thresholds had been reached, calling into question the assumed relationship between sea-ice coverage and polar bear behaviour and health. Some bears that left the ice in late August and then returned before late November would have spent only three months onshore – about one month less time than typical in the 1980s, and two months less than in the 1990s and 2000s.
  • There were few problem polar bear reports in 2020, except for one fatal polar bear attack in August, in a campground near Longyearbyen, Svalbard. Ryrkaypiy, Chukotka, which in 2019 was besieged by more than 50 bears that had congregated to feed on walrus carcasses nearby, avoided a similar problem in 2020 by posting guards around the town. The town of Churchill saw the lowest number of problems bears in years.
  • In 2020, virtually all polar bear research was halted across the Arctic for the entire year due to restrictions on travel and efforts to isolate vulnerable northern communities from Covid-19.
5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom
February 26, 2021 2:04 pm

Hmm… what other lovable-in-stuffed-toy-form Arctic creature can the fearmongers point to in order to tug at the bleeding hearts?

I have it! Santa Claus! Have the Alarmists published any recent pictures of a starving and miserable-looking St. Nick as the new face of Climate Change?

3
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Tom
February 26, 2021 3:03 pm

“Have the Alarmists published any recent pictures of a starving and miserable-looking St. Nick as the new face of Climate Change?”

Not the one I was looking for, but I think it fits your request (-:

1
Reply
Tom
Reply to  Steve Case
February 26, 2021 3:41 pm

LOL! I guess they’re ahead of me.

0
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Tom
February 26, 2021 3:49 pm

comment image

0
Reply
Tony Sullivan
February 26, 2021 2:34 pm

There are a few posters on this forum that won’t like this news. I’m sure they’ll do their best though to inject some nonsensical negative spin on the story.

1
Reply
Anti-griff
February 26, 2021 2:43 pm

Coca Cola was going to bring back their polar bear commercial…but ….you guessed it….no white only bears for Coke…..watch for Panda commercial?

1
Reply
Paul S
February 26, 2021 2:48 pm

Have you seen the latest copy of the Smithsonian magazine? The cover story is “Polar Bears on the Edge”. Some comments include:

“The big bears have likely scared off the family groups, York says, explaining that at this desperate time of year, when adults are near starving before the sealing season, males are more likely to cannibalize cubs and attack humans”.

“The polar bear has become perhaps the pre-eminent symbol of the consequences of climate change because it needs sea ice to survive”.

“But the shrinking of their arctic habitat is making the species more and more fragile worldwide. In Greenland and Norway, the WWF lists polar bears as vulnerable. In Russia, they’re rare or recovering, depending on the location, and in Alaska…..polar bears are threatened. In Canada, where 60 to 80 percent of polar bears live, they’re a species of special concern, a click of the dial below threatened or endangered.”

“….but consensus among scientists is the animals won’t be able to find new food sources once they can no longer hunt seals. If a warming climate shrinks sea ice at projected rates, most polar bear populations will be too nutrient starved to reproduce by the end of the 21st century”.

For decades I read National Geographic until it became “woke” about 15 years ago, and then switched over to Smithsonian. I guess Smithsonian has now become “woke”. How sad.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Polar Bears

Fact: polar bears are thriving despite sea ice loss according to the scientific literature

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Polar bear sea ice habitat highs and lows in early February

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Polar bears can come ashore any time of year and cause trouble: a timely reminder

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

More food for Polar Bears: Arctic report card 2020 highlights the huge benefit of less summer sea ice

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Polar Bears

Not a myth: State of the Polar Bear Report shows 2020 was another good year for polar bears

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Bill Gates on Climate Change: All the Coral and Trees will Die

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Friday Funny- Fact Check?

9 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Politics

Russia and India Reject Climate Alarmism at UN Security Council

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: