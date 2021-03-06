Grist: “local weather dynamics don’t always correlate with global warming”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Grist discussing the rise of “climate change” over “global warming”, because the term “global warming” was too confusing for people experiencing cold weather.

Report: Nobody talks about ‘global warming’ anymore

By Kate Yoder on Mar 4, 2021

Big news: Global warming is over. Just the phrase itself, though.

A new report shows how differently people talk about climate change from how they did 10 years ago. Researchers at BayWa r.e., a German renewable energy company, scoured 1.3 trillion tweets, Reddit posts, news articles, and other publicly available sources, along with Google search data. They found that searches for global warming, once the most common phrase for our overheating planet, are down 73 percent since 2010. The older expression is simply going out of fashion. Climate change began to outpace global warming around 2015, and the newly popular climate crisis might someday catch up if current trends continue. It’s another sign, researchers say, that the public is beginning to grasp the magnitude of the problem.

…

“Global warming can potentially be confusing for people, because while the warming happens at a global level, “there’s obviously local extreme weather dynamics that don’t always correlate with warming,” said Emma Frances Bloomfield, an assistant professor of communication at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She pointed to the freak winter storm in Texas last month: Some scientists say that warming patterns in the Arctic are sending frigid polar air south more often, leading to periods of extreme cold in parts of the United States.

…

Although climate change might not be consuming our conversation as much as it was in 2019, Bloomfield is encouraged by the connections people are making between the pandemic and the planetary crisis. The report found that the most popular news articles about climate change last year linked it with the pandemic — showing how carbon emissions dipped during the lockdowns last year, for instance, or how preserving forests could help stop the next pandemic.