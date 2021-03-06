Mining Opinion

Biden’s actions are encouraging supply chain dependencies from foreign sources

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

President Biden is finally beginning to recognize national security concerns to the American economy by depending on foreign supplies for oil and for the greening of America

By Ronald Stein

Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure, Irvine, California

Despite President Biden’s February 24th vocal concerns about America’s growing dependence on unreliable foreign sources for the supply chain of materials and products to support electric cars, pharmaceuticals, hospital supplies to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and military hardware, his actions are directly opposite of his vocal concerns, as they are encouraging national security concerns.

Biden has learned very little from the first two countries to go Green, Germany and Australia, as neither countries’ manufacturing sector can compete with China and India, and thus depends on those foreign countries to support their mission to go green. With the Biden administration seeking an increase to the minimum wage to $15 an hour, America is surely not going to be competitive with China or India to manufacture solar panels in America.

Solar panels require “rare-earth” elements which are not currently mined in the U.S.A. Demand for these elements is expected to rise 250-1000 percent by 2050.  America is now 100 percent dependent on imports for some 17 key minerals, and, for another 29, over half of our needs are imported from unreliable foreign sources, introducing tremendous vulnerability to the American economy.

Also, alarming is the fact that about 90 percent of the world’s solar panels are built in Asia on coal-heavy electric grids. In the poorer world, replacing fossil fuels with new intermittent electricity sources like wind and solar power is hard because most people desperately want much more continuous uninterruptible power at lower cost, not fickle power at high cost.

For the push to convert from internal combustion engine vehicles to EV’s, each of those EV batteries weighs in at about 1000 pounds. To produce one battery requires digging up and processing about 500,000 pounds of raw materials such as cadmium, cobalt, lead, lithium, and nickel, all of which are dominated by those unreliable foreign sources for the supply chain.

As the popularity of electric vehicles starts to grow explosively, so does the pile of spent lithium-ion batteries that once powered those cars. Industry analysts predict that by 2020, China alone will generate some 500,000 metric tons of used Li-ion batteries and that by 2030, the worldwide number will hit 2 million metric tons per year.

By the way, estimates are that by 2050, with current plans, the quantity of worn-out solar panels, much of its non-recyclable, will constitute double the tonnage of all today’s global plastic waste, along with over 3 million tons per year of unrecyclable plastics from worn-out wind turbine blades.

Under the Biden climate plan, America will be discouraging U.S. energy independence, starting with tightening restrictions on fossil fuel development by suspending Federal Oil and Gas Permits, encouraging the shuttering, and halting of further fracking efforts in America, and the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

As a result of the Keystone energy “loss” of Canadian oil to America inflicted by Biden, China just received an unwarranted gift for their industrial and military advantage.  America’s most serious competitor can now look forward to Canada’s oil being sent by truck and rail to the West coast ports, then flowing across the Pacific on tankers, rather than south to the U.S.A. via the safer, cleaner, and more efficient pipeline.

The Democratic platform loves California’s policies and regulations and wants to clone them for the other 49 states. Biden should open his eyes to what is going on in California as California’s dysfunctional energy policies has the state depending on foreign countries for most of its oil, and its residents pay among the highest costs for electricity and fuels in the country.

California continues to encourage dependency on unstable foreign sources for their supply chain for energy demanded by the 5th largest economy in the world as the State  has increased imported crude oil from foreign countries from 5 percent in 1992 to 58 percent today of total consumption. The imported crude oil costs California more than $60 million dollars a day, yes, every day, being paid to oil-rich foreign countries, driving up the cost of energy for all residents while depriving Californians of jobs, careers, and business opportunities.

As much as Biden wants to electrify everything with intermittent electricity, he’s yet to comprehend that intermittent electricity cannot support: 1) commercial aviation, with 23,000 commercial airplanes worldwide that has been accommodating 4 billion passenger annually, 2) Cruise liners, each of which consumes 80,000 gallons of fuels daily, that have been accommodating more than 25 million passengers annually worldwide, 3) The 53,000 merchant ships burning more than 120 million gallons a day of high sulfur bunker fuel (soon to be converted to diesel fuel to reduce sulfur emissions) moving products worldwide worth billions of dollars daily, and 4) The fossil fuel energy needs for the non-nuclear military equipment of aircraft carriers, battleships, destroyers, submarines, planes, tanks and armor, trucks, troop carriers, and weaponry.

President Biden’ actions are encouraging increases in our dependency on foreign countries on two fronts: 1) for America’s oil needs from unstable foreign sources which is reversing America’s recent achievement for the first time since Harry Truman was president, to finally become energy independent and no longer held hostage to unstable Petro-powers and the vagaries of foreign energy supplies, and 2) for Biden’s plan to electrify everything, America continues to yield market share to China and India for the manufacturing of solar panels, and for their domination of the ‘green’ material supply chains needed to support the construction of wind turbines, solar panels, and EV batteries.

The member countries of OPEC and Russia, and the economies of China and India are appreciative of the actions being implemented with the Biden climate plan.

Ronald Stein, P.E.​

Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hatter Eggburn
March 6, 2021 10:40 pm

If green energy changes driven by now apparently unstoppable populist environmentalism drive increasing international dependency on mineral resources, the USA would do well to tone down its rhetoric against foreign nations which is approaching the level of hysteria and is having the appearance of crossing the line into actual racism. Such sentiment can be self – fulfilling.

2
Reply
gringojay
March 6, 2021 10:41 pm

Groucho Marx once said as host of the T.V. program “You Bet Your Life” upon taking his cigar out of his mouth & showing it to a female contestant who introduced herself as a mother of six children: “I may smoke it, but I take it out sometimes.”

2ADB04A1-3F59-419D-B5FC-2910A611D617.jpeg
4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  gringojay
March 6, 2021 11:29 pm

The 4 Horse men of the Apocalypse:
Kamala is famine, a black horse;
Biden is plague, a pale horse.

Obama rides the White Horse (being half-white), Conquest.
Who rides the Red Horse, War, is still uncertain.

Biden’s plague is of course COVID.
Kamala’s energy edicts as President will bring famines.
Obama will ride to rescue as Conquest.
Who is the Red Horse?

0
Reply
rd50
March 6, 2021 10:44 pm

Depressing. Hard to finish reading this article.

1
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  rd50
March 6, 2021 11:51 pm

FINISH! I didn’t get past the first paragraph. Now you have me intrigued.

0
Reply
Steve Case
March 6, 2021 10:45 pm

In order to achieve The Great Reset western capitalism has to be destroyed. Biden knows this and is working on it. I can’t/don’t believe that either, but that’s what it looks like.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
March 6, 2021 10:51 pm

President Biden is finally beginning to recognize national security concerns to the American economy by depending on foreign supplies for oil and for the greening of America

Naw, he’s doing no such thing. It’s a struggle for him to recognize his own wife. Quite apart from Trump’s “America First” policy that not only recognized the need, but put into motion; “America’s recent achievement for the first time since Harry Truman was president, to finally become energy independent”, whoever is running the “Biden Administration” is actively trying to destroy the American economy while openly working for its enemies. If Trump had done any of these things he would have been accused of treason.

“We live in interesting times“. I think it’s already past time that you Americans start taking a serious look at what’s really going on in the White House. It’s unlikely if the presidential press secretary, automaton, will be “circling back” with any useful information soon … nor will the MSM hold anyone’s feet to the coals.

2
Reply
Phillip Bratby
March 6, 2021 11:03 pm

President Biden is finally beginning to recognize”.. I didn’t think that Dementia Joe can recognize anything in the world in which his mind lives.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
March 6, 2021 11:22 pm

Dementia Joe is going to get 25th “Amendment-ed” by Kamala in the next few months. The Obama Mafia are still waiting on Merrick Garland to be confirmed as AG at DoJ to fill out the key top positions in Cabinet to invoke Section 4.
Then the real “interesting” stuff starts as Dementia Joe is clearly not capable of carrying out the responsibilities of POTUS. That scares even Democrats.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 7, 2021 12:02 am

She’s most likely already doing much of the heavy lifting behind the scenes … or taking her orders directly from whoever IS in charge. It’s clear that Nancy “Nance” Pelosi is sitting in on O’Biden’s public moments … evidenced by slow-Joe’s gaff when he said, “do I take questions, Nance? If that’s what you want me to do”.

There’s something very dangerous going on with the Executiv Branch of the US government.

0
Reply
Serge Wright
March 6, 2021 11:37 pm

A 100% RE target would certainly equate to a 100% dependency on China for many countries, in order to continue supply of the short lifespan panels, turbines and batteries. Of course, this is exactly the outcome wanted by China, so that it can then control energy supply to foreign nations and use that control to hold them to ransom for political and economic purpose.

0
Reply
RickWill
March 6, 2021 11:50 pm

Come on man, we live in a global village. We have to look after each other. We have to stop using fossil fuels to a be a good global citizen.

I cannot imagine Biden not spending big to buy Chinese. They did gift him the POTUS. It is their just return.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  RickWill
March 7, 2021 12:05 am

They did gift him the POTUS. It is their just return.

Pity he’s no longer mentally competent enough to appreciate it. His mind is off with the faeries.

0
Reply
RickWill
March 7, 2021 12:10 am

I think the term “rare-earth” for solar panels is misused. As far as I know gallium is a relatively rare metal but it does not come under the heading “rare-earth”.

0
Reply
Hatter Eggburn
March 7, 2021 12:14 am

Let’s see if the Biden regime will try to ban this pipeline:

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210224090712.htm

Massive galaxies found in the early universe needed a lot of cold gas — a store totaling as much as 100 billion times the mass of our sun.

But where did these early, super-sized galaxies get that much cold gas when they were hemmed in by hotter surroundings?

In a new study, astronomers led by the University of Iowa report direct, observational evidence of streams of cold gas they believe provisioned these early, massive galaxies. They detected cold gas pipelines that knifed through the hot atmosphere in the dark matter halo of an early massive galaxy, supplying the materials for the galaxy to form stars.

DFA86CB7-1E11-4410-980E-6965CFE191E7.jpeg
Last edited 3 minutes ago by Hatter Eggburn
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

Biden’s New CEQ Climate Hire Wants to Make Climate Action Affordable

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

CLAIM: Global Warming is Causing More Severe Winters

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
News Opinion

Flat-Earthers Rejoice!

4 days ago
Kip Hansen
coral reefs Opinion

James Cook University Walks Back Extreme Global Warming Coral Extinction Claims

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Mining Opinion

Biden’s actions are encouraging supply chain dependencies from foreign sources

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oceans Solar

No Mention Of CO2: New Study Shows African Climate Variability Strongly Linked To Natural Cycles

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

Grist: “local weather dynamics don’t always correlate with global warming”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Renewable energy

The Catastrophic Texas Blackouts: Lessons For The Developing Countries

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: