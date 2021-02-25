Global Greening

NASA Vegetation Index: Globe Continues Rapid Greening Trend, Sahara Alone Shrinks 700,000 Sq Km!

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
41 Comments

From The NoTrickZone

By P Gosselin on 24. February 2021

Looking at NASA’s Vegetation Index data, the news is good: the globe has greened 10% so far this century.

That’s good news because we know this ultimately means greater crop production area and forest expansion. Ironically, what many “experts claim to be a huge problem (CO2) is in fact one of the major reasons behind the greening.

Zoe Phin has a post on this topic at her site which really warrants attention.

Global Vegetation Index surges 10% in 20 years

Zoe downloaded all of NASA’s available 16-day-increment vegetation data from 2000 to 2021. Here’s her result:

NASA’s Vegetation Index has risen from 0.0936 to 0.1029, which is a 9.94% increase. Chart by Zoe Phin

“10% global greening in 20 years! We are incredibly fortunate!” Zoe comments on the results. “I just wish everyone felt that way. But you know not everyone does. To the extent that humans enhance global greening is precisely what social parasites want to tax and regulate. No good deed goes unpunished.”

Been greening 30 years!

This is not unexpected news to cool-headed climate realists. In August, 2019, we reported on a German study showing how the globe had been greening for 3 decades. Based on satellite imagery, German Wissenschaft reported, “Vegetation on earth has been expanding for decades, satellite data show.”

Sahara shrinking, becoming greener

Also not long ago a study by Venter et al (2018) found the Sahara desert had shrunk by 8% over the previous three decades. This is profound because the Sahara covers a vast area of some 9.2 million square kilometers. Eight percent means more than 700,000 square kilometers more area that’s become green – an area almost as big as Germany and France combined.

So in terms of vegetation, the planet probably hasn’t had it this nice in about 1000 years.

70% driven by CO2

And there’s more good news if you think CO2 is a problem as a greenhouse gas (it isn’t).

Last August, NTZ weekly contributor Kenneth Richard cited a study by Haverd et al, 2020), and wrote that “about 70% of the Earth’s post-1980s vegetative greening trend has been driven by CO2 fertilization” and that this greening will offset 17 years (equivalent) of the Earth’s anthropogenic CO2 emissions by 2100.

There are many more studies underpinning the good news of the greening planet – thanks in large part to mankind. It’s not as bad as the crybaby activists and media depict it to be. Not even close.

Scissor
February 25, 2021 6:07 am

At this rate, food security will not be a factor in the future and we can’t have people not needing a hand out from government.

Reply
Pauleta
February 25, 2021 6:15 am

Imagine all the climate migrants in the future that used to live in the desert and now need to learn to live in a forest. No one is thinking about them and the children?

Reply
ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 6:16 am

Hold on! I thought you said that the increase in CO2 by 100ppm was so small it could make no difference to Thermal properties of the atmosphere.
But here you claim the same 100ppm makes the planet greener despite its insignificant proportion of the atmosphere. Clever stuff this CO2!

Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 6:22 am

Its radiant significance is small when considering thermal results. However, it is the stuff of life for flora, just like protein is for humans. It’s thermal properties don’t apply to its plant food properties.

Reply
Richard M
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 6:36 am

If you learned a little physics you would not have trouble understanding. The energy level of CO2 generated photons is so low it cannot piece the skin of the planet. Hence, it cannot warm the planet. It’s called physics. That doesn’t prevent plants from utilizing CO2 in chemical processes. Again, it’s basic physics. You really should learn a little.

“The infrared radiation penetrates but a few millimeters into the ocean. This means that the greenhouse radiation from the atmosphere affects only the top few millimeters of the ocean. Water just a few centimeters deep receives none of the direct effect of the infrared thermal energy from the atmosphere! Further, it is in those top few millimeters in which evaporation takes places. So whatever infrared energy may reach the ocean as a result of the greenhouse effect is soon dissipated.” Dr. Robert E. Stevenson

Last edited 1 hour ago by Richard M
Reply
ghalfrunt
Reply to  Richard M
February 25, 2021 8:13 am

The energy level of CO2 generated photons is so low it cannot piece the skin of the planet. — Oh dear that is so non-physics. You are not a “sky dragon” are you?

“The infrared radiation penetrates but a few millimeters into the ocean. This means that the greenhouse radiation from the atmosphere affects only the top few millimeters of the ocean —- IR penetration to sea is microns!. The CO2 energy is transferred by collision to all molecules in atmos at sea level pressures (there is little time for emition of photons). Thus the air above the sea surface is warm and in contact with the ocean and so will water will warm by conduction with the molecules. Wave action mixes the layers. Yes the surface will be hotter and evaporate more giving an additiona GHG.

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 6:40 am

You are right, CO2 is clever, for the rest….. 😉

Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 6:42 am

I guess you are struggling to differentiate between Global Warming and Global Greening there Ghalfront?

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Rod Evans
February 25, 2021 7:26 am

You assume he’s bothered to try and understand the difference in the first place.
Like most progressives, ghalfont just reacts, he doesn’t think.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 7:02 am

Ghalfrunt didn’t you once tell us to drink bleach?

Reply
Notanacademic
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 7:06 am

Muppet.

Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Notanacademic
February 25, 2021 7:25 am

Muppets and reliable electricity are no longer culturally acceptable.

Reply
Notanacademic
Reply to  Scissor
February 25, 2021 7:46 am

All the other words that sprang to mind would of got me in trouble 😕

Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 7:08 am

CO2 is plant food, every cell in every organism on this planet contains carbon that was once in the atmosphere as CO2. Therefore, it’s not that clever. It made you.

Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
February 25, 2021 7:28 am

Yes. Fundamentally, conservation of matter is one of the great principles of science.

Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 7:12 am

Figured someone like you would stop by and spin the shrinking of the Sahara and greening of the planet into a negative. Can’t wait until Griff and Loydo to weigh in.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 7:24 am

Once again, ghoulfont goes out of his way to prove that he never bothers to understand anything before reacting.
The greening of the planet has nothing to do with CO2 thermal properties.
Even a troll such as yourself should be able to figure that out.

Reply
Hatter Eggburn
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 25, 2021 7:48 am

ghalfrunt
Congratulations!
You’ve successfully brain-washed yourself to complete inability to separate any ecological or biological issue from temperature. Pass go and collect 200.
Your self-taught underlying assumption that nothing other than temperature can affect plant growth, is asinine. CO2 effects of growth enhancement as explained in the Haverd paper are at the leaf level and are independent of temperature.
Yes temperature affects plant growth.
But so does CO2, independent of temperature.

Sorry about that – now go and stick your fingers in your ears and shout “La la la la!” loudly for an hour or so.

Reply
Jim Gorman
February 25, 2021 6:17 am

I recently read that greener, denser foliage also reflects more sunlight and lowers the albedo significantly. There goes radiant heating not sent to CO2. I wonder if the models have this built in?

Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Jim Gorman
February 25, 2021 6:31 am

Beautiful albedo change in Boulder, Colorado today.

https://boulderflatironcam.com/boulder/

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Jim Gorman
February 25, 2021 6:38 am

I recently read that greener, denser foliage also reflects more sunlight and lowers the albedo significantly

It lowers the albedo, right, but not by reflecting but by absorption.

Reply
Citizen Smith
Reply to  Jim Gorman
February 25, 2021 6:42 am

Don’t worry, this is being partly mitigated by solar panels absorbing more energy.

Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Jim Gorman
February 25, 2021 8:27 am

Jim
Albedo is defined as the apparent brightness of an object, resulting from diffuse reflectance. Your statement appears to be contradictory. Vegetation is not just a passive reflector like clouds, because it converts some sunlight into mass; however, that is only about 1%. Even so, if something is reflecting more light, then its albedo has to be increasing, by definition.

Reply
Tom
February 25, 2021 6:25 am

CO2 is NOT A POLLUTANT. It is the food for OUR food!

Reply
Matthew Siekierski
Reply to  Tom
February 25, 2021 6:42 am

For those of us who are omnivores, it’s the food for the food for our food. CO2->plants->cows->steak->yum.

Reply
Tom
Reply to  Matthew Siekierski
February 25, 2021 6:54 am

It drives me nuts because there are so many actual pollutants that leech into our water and are dumped into the air and oceans. I used to consider myself an environmentalist because those are REAL problems.
Now ‘environmentalism’ has become so twisted that its sole focus seems to be stopping something that causes no harm and is a necessity for the plants and trees and algae that the entire biosphere depends upon!

It truly beggars belief.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tom
Reply
Matthew Siekierski
Reply to  Tom
February 25, 2021 7:04 am

Yeah. Manufacturing waste being dumped into the waterways, toxic fumes being vented into the atmosphere, those are things worth cleaning up. CO2 not so much.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Matthew Siekierski
February 25, 2021 7:28 am

For the most part, in the west, those things have been cleaned up.

Reply
ghalfrunt
Reply to  Matthew Siekierski
February 25, 2021 8:23 am

Trump didn’t help

Reply
Ron Long
February 25, 2021 6:33 am

How can the New Green Weenie crowd not like the greening of the earth? Let’s get it up to 1,000 ppm and see how it handles the next intra-glacial cycle of the Ice Age we live in.

Reply
Steve Keohane
Reply to  Ron Long
February 25, 2021 7:46 am

From the onset of the nonsense about CO2, I always wondered how something they claim is driving the climate towards heat, is always at its highest point right before we re-glaciate. How warm is that?

Reply
Vuk
February 25, 2021 6:34 am

No surprise, CO2 is good for you, climate alarmist i corona not so.

Reply
fretslider
February 25, 2021 6:46 am

The real climate crisis – as far as the post-modern #ecoturnedonleftie is concerned – is things are actually getting better.

Global Vegetation Index surges 10% in 20 years

That has only been surpassed by the alarm of the alarmists – up 10,000%

Reply
C. Earl Jantzi
Reply to  fretslider
February 25, 2021 6:55 am

That just shows you can’t regulate STUPIDITY.

Reply
Disputin
February 25, 2021 7:16 am

Protect the Sahara!

Reply
Peta of Newark
February 25, 2021 7:43 am

Careful what you dream about, careful what you wish for.

I’ve said here some squillions of zillions of times, dust from farmland and ‘atmospheric pollution’ (NOx,, SOx, soot, rubber dust etc) are very potent fertilisers.
They are the Liebig Limiters out there, CO2 is not

CO2 can certainly be made into the limiting nutrient, very easily and very often done so – inside commercial glasshouses.
They are = Different Planets.
British acid rain helps our trees, says Norway
Then we have the Olympian Feat of Conclusion Jumping that thinks this greenery is = ‘More Food’

Next:
Quote: from here
“When we first heard about this tree, this tree that can grow anywhere, we thought: good, this will bring shade, this will bring food,” he said. “But really it’s not like that. It’s a devil tree.”

That shit weed is growing on abandoned farms – abandoned because they are no good at growing food any more
Can the Sputnik tell the difference?
Would an abandoned farm be described as ‘desert’?
Even if not, that weed makes it so.
How many more of those charming & delicious herbs are out there.
Hello Sputnik – answers please.
BTW Sputnik, note the difference between ‘answers‘ and ‘pretty pictures

Next:
UK seems to do quite well in the greening dept – how much of that is due to autumn-planted cereals replacing spring-planted cereals?
Some of us live there and as part of our vocation, make a point of noticing such things.

Some of us would call Cooked Starch = ‘food’
In the same way that cocaine addicts talk about ‘sugar’, folks talk about wheat & rice as ‘staples’
None of those things are ‘food’. (for human critters anyway)

Next:
Some of us would say, OK, maybe more food. your mileage will vary.

Those with experience of nitrogen fertiliser would disagree, quite strongly.

See here Figure 1 on Page 1
See how nitrogen use has gone up by 20% over the 20 years.##

Yet greenery has gone up by 10% – because invasive weeds on deserts and autumn cereal plantings some might say.
Plus of stuff labelled as ‘pollution’, but isn’t.

## Some would say we “Got A Very Poor Deal
Its like the spending on Healthcare – does spending more mean you are more healthy or less healthy?

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Reply
Daniel
February 25, 2021 7:52 am

Are “climate science deniers” (I’m one of them!) using this as evidence that the CO2 humans emit is contributing to the greening of the planet? Does this contradict arguments that human CO2 emissions are so low as to not have a material effect on the atmospheric levels of CO2; instead, the increase in CO2 levels is due to outgassing of the oceans as they warm up after the little ice age (LIA)?

Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Daniel
February 25, 2021 8:20 am

There may be some doubt.

I have noted that a 0.1 C increase in the deep ocean would change the CO2 solubility enough to completely explain the recent increase in atmospheric CO2. If we assume that Henry’s law governs the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, then human emissions may be irrelevant. The oceans contain so much more CO2 than the atmosphere that the human contribution to the total is trifling.

This paper makes it clear that a lot of the experimental work on CO2 solubility is in doubt. In that light, I’m not willing to assert anything except that any simplistic model of the exchange of CO2 between the ocean and atmosphere is probably wrong to a greater or lesser extent.

Reply
Phillip Bratby
February 25, 2021 8:20 am

I’ll only believe this when I see it not reported by the BBC!!

Reply
Hatter Eggburn
February 25, 2021 8:20 am

As evidence keeps pouring in about the beneficial greening of the planet from CO2, the silence on the subject from the media becomes ever more deafening.

https://ptolemy2.wordpress.com/2020/10/04/co2-fertilisation-and-the-greening-of-the-sahara/

Greening is shrinking the Sahara and boosting agricultural production:

https://ptolemy2.wordpress.com/2020/10/24/world-wheat-crop-heads-for-new-record/

I guess it’s just taking them longer than expected to figure out a story about how this is all bad and worst than we thought.

Reply
willem post
February 25, 2021 8:26 am

Goselin,

The 30 years I have been going to Norway, I have noticed greatly increased greening and lushness, especially from Lillehammer south.

Norwegians agree.

The above graph for only 20 years proves it.
I wonder what such a graph would look like going back to 1900.

Reply
