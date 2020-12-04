Biden Promises to Request 100 Days of Mask Wearing to Combat Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Joe Biden has called for 100 days where everyone has to wear a mask. But Biden has not clarified whether this mandate will apply to the Obama family and Democrat governors, some of whom have recently behaved like they think all that mask wearing and social distancing which Democrats preach is just for the little people.
Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing among first acts amid COVID-19 pandemic
“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask – not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in the virus, Joe Biden said.
By Alexandra Jaffe
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The move marks a notable shift from President Donald Trump, whose own skepticism of mask-wearing has contributed to a politicization of the issue. That’s made many people reticent to embrace a practice that public health experts say is one of the easiest ways to manage the pandemic, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans.
The president-elect has frequently emphasized mask-wearing as a “patriotic duty” and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.
…Read more: https://abc7.com/joe-biden-mask-mandate-harris-iden-face-anthony-fauci/8477181/
To be fair to the Obamas, everyone has to endure moments when their kids misbehave. Kids will be kids. Some children of politicians do far worse things than little Sasha Obama’s social distancing / mask wearing gaff, like accepting questionable directorships with allegedly corrupt foreign companies.
Perhaps President Obama will put his foot down and exert some discipline, by insisting his kids social isolate with the family in the expensive low lying sea side villa President Obama purchased late last year. Daddy Obama could put the family social isolation time to good use, by educating his kids about Covid safety and sea level rise.
He can ask, but there is little or no authority at the Federal level to create behavioral mandates. At the state level there are plenty of public health statutes that various governors have used, but even in more liberal courts these tend to be circumscribed in terms of nature and scope.
Hmm January plus 100 days, mid April. About the time the rate will lower naturally. How surprising.
And the natural low humidity during cold weather will desiccate the virus, improving it’s suspension in inside air. The BBC says if the room is “stuffy” high CO2? don’t go in. (Five ways to reduce virus infection.”}
https://www.bbc.com/news/explainers-53917432
With the roll out of vaccines over the same period the down trend will probably start even earlier than April. The only real question will be how many idiots actually believe the masks made a difference?
The Danish study found it doesn’t.
Welcome to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, aka communism for a measly universal basic income. But what could possibly go wrong with party hacks perched atop the command structure?
Which masks are the worst protection against the spread of COVID-19?
Single layer cloth masks.
Until last month, which masks were the only masks you could find available for purchase?
Single layer cloth masks!!
In Victoria, we had a bad Covid outbreak in mid-winter. We wore masks for about 100 days (plus other measures). Compliance was not perfect, but adequate. We now have zero cases. Not a bad trade.
Of course you have no evidence that it was the mask wearing that did it.
Interesting! How many people are being tested?
And the holy masks without question have made all the difference, have they? In Spain people have been ordered to wear masks outdoors and indoors for nearly a year, with no evidence at all that maskwearing have any effect at all. It’s a myth. And it is a goldmine for chinese mask vendors. Put your head back on.
Was no one wearing the masks before the 100 days? curious how u put that thought pattern together. Is everyone still wearing them? The science of masks says they do little to help unless you are coughing or sneezing direct into someone’s face. I guess I just, after research, don’t see a need unless you are just up in someone’s face or not distancing. If masks work then why social distance . I social distancing works than why masks
Before the first hundred days, you couldn’t find masks. Store shelves were empty for nearly 200 days…and Amazon failed to deliver 3 times from various venders with deliveries “Lost in Transit”
And don’t even get me started on Toilet Paper
Not enough information Nick. You will need to be more scientific before you comment is relevant e.g. a few details need to be filled in otherwise you comment is nothing more than an uninformed opinion.
was their a mandate, when did it officially start, What constitutes “We”, What was the infection rate before the start, what was the rate of compliance (adequate is not a number science works with), Did this period incorporate lockdowns, what was the infection rate monitored daily during the masked period, when was the masked wearing lifted, what was the Victoria mortality rate before, during and after all the masking?
Bill,
Masks were mandated 19 July, and still have to be worn in many public indoor settings. We have had no new cases since October, and only one death, of someone who first caught the disease in July. Here is the plot of new cases daily. And here is the graph of deaths. Something worked.
“…Something worked…”
Nothing gets past you.
Here in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, masks have been mandatory everywhere since mid July. Even many outdoor events. No mask and they will ask you to leave to get one or they might have one for you.
Cases have been soaring the last 2 months and all our hospitals are nearly filled.
Cloth masks can’t filter out particles that are the size of a virus. An N95 mask can do that.
A cloth mask is good for keeping the virus from a sick person from being launched long distances outward with sneezes and coughs.
If you are not sick but wearing a cloth mask and are close enough to a person shedding COVID, even if they are wearing a mask where do you think the air you breathe in is coming from?
Maybe the cloth mask can filter out some virus on aerosols large enough to get trapped in the mask. But then you would have a mask contaminated with COVID and people wear and handle the same mask for many days and it would be a source of COVID.
I’m not saying don’t wear masks but at least understand how they work and what they do.
I only wear N95 masks, I have 3 dozen and will sterilize them.
They tell us that those should be reserved for healthcare workers. I bought these 15 years ago to filter dust when doing work outside.
I am all for getting our life risking healthcare workers the best equipment, especially N95 masks.
But don’t try to sell us on crappy cloth masks that hardly help and pretend we can’t have something much better!
Do they also use crosses to ward of vampires?
Mr. Snider: Yes, and see? No vampires!! If I say Mr. Stokes’ conclusion is based on too little data, he’ll deny stating any conclusion and race ahead for a bit. I comment simply to note the similarity between his comment here and his conclusions on another topic- AGW is real because it’s warming and we emit CO2 more, so it must be. If his logic weren’t flawed, he’d have no logic at all.
Nick – Have you noticed that it is in the places that squelched the virus last spring that are most vulnerable now? I guess you are going to say yeh, but the vaccine will save us in Oz from having to quarantine from the rest of the world indefinitly.
This virus does not produce a decrease in life expectancy, even in badly his countries. Scaring the population will, in the end, prove to be more damaging.
Is this what happened? Five million people wore masks while mostly confined to home?
“The spread of the virus was only contained after a lockdown lasting more than 100 days, leaving some 5 million people in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, largely confined to their homes.
While the lockdown has seen infections wane, it slowed Australia’s economic recovery from its first recession in three decades after large swathes of the country’s economy were shut down in March.”
Probably good and fine until borders open.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-once-australias-covid-19-hotspot-victoria-state-goes-28-days-without/
“it slowed Australia’s economic recovery from its first recession in three decades”
GDP grew 3.3% during the September quarter, while we were wearing masks.
Illinois has had a mask mandate since March. Ask them how it has gone.
The mask mandate started July 1st in Wisconsin.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EoVwGE5WMAE2t61?format=jpg&name=large
Corona viruses are seasonal.
https://realclimatescience.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Image298-1.png
You now have zero cases because according to the profile of seasonal viruses like this one it will go away as you go into summer with longer hotter days. That’s exactly what happened and I wasn’t aware that masks and lockdowns were able to tilt the southern hemisphere towards the sun!
What scientific evidence supports Biden’s request of wearing mask ?
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329439/WHO-WHE-IHM-GIP-2019.1-eng.pdf?ua=1
p. 100 :
Ten RCTs were included in meta-analysis,
and there was no evidence that face masks
are effective in reducing transmission of
laboratory-confirmed influenza.
RCT : randomized controlled trial
So far, every real-world controlled study I’ve seen indicates little if any value in masks. The only “studies” I’ve encountered that show masks “working” have been estimates, models, or analysis of “results” from areas with mask mandates – none of which accounted for any other behaviors that may have affected spread with or without masks.
But “science”, right?
Tony Heller has a compelling video showing not only the comparison of virus outbreaks in areas of mandated mask-wearing / no-mandate areas, it also briefly shows just how utterly ineffective an ordinary mask is at stopping the pass-through of vape smoke. Aren’t the individual virus specks the same size or smaller than vape particulates? Heller sets up his presentation first with a classic bit of Monty Python absurdity to illustrate the absurdity of mask-wearing stopping virus spreading.
https://realclimatescience.com/2020/11/new-video-she-turned-me-into-a-newt/
I am thinking of the Danish study last (in the news last week) that showed no statistical difference in protecting the wearer, but DID show a reduction in transmission from people who already had the ChiComFlu.
The moral of this story: If you have symptoms, stay home.
“The moral of this story: If you have symptoms, stay home.”
Except in the case of the Wuhan virus, you can be spreading the disease without having any symptoms. So you should wear a mask to reduce any potential spreading of the disease.
If you say a mask doesn’t reduce the spread, try blowing out a lit candle with a mask on. That ought to demonstrate that the mask is doing something to reduce the distance your breath can travel.
“science” in this context is equivalent to “Abracadabra”.
Hiden’ Biden can pound sand.
So as more people wear masks per my observations in my daily travels (not me) the “case” numbers rise, so that means wearing masks for 100 days will stop the spread of the virus? Do we appear to be that stupid as to not see the what is right in front of us. We are being sold a bill of goods and the fish is rotten in the bag. Socialism is a sneaky concept that has swallowed up many a sheeple mind in the USA and the world. The cure is worse that the virus ever was. I think we all know the story, do the research and see the truth of it so clearly and so easily . Have we reached a time in history that we are so distracted that we don’t see the takeover right in front of our faces. WAKE UP NO MASKS AND PASS THE WORD.
Er… When did China joe and Lock them up Harris become president/vice president??
Imagine hearing Harris cackle like a crackhead Witch for four Years 😥😥😥
From “Cankles” to “Cackles”. Great. How America is getting “better” all the time…
In California, Gavin Newsom made mask wearing mandatory outside the home on June 18, 2020. On Dec 3, 2020, California is averaging nearly 15,000 new cases per day, more than any other point of the pandemic. That is 169 days. So one must ask themselves, why didn’t mask wearing already work?
As is the case for Taiwan and New Zealand, Australia is an island (albeit a continental sized island) and it is relatively easy to restrict entrance to the country. The US has two very long land borders, and the border with Mexico is notoriously porous. Without some means of sealing the border a nationwide lockdown would not make any sense.
One other thing, vaccinations should be available to the general public by the time that Biden is inaugurated, which makes the mask order a bit moot.
Fauci has already said that the vaccine won’t be sufficient, and we’re going to have to continue with lockdowns and masks even after it’s available.
Utter Idiocy!
As an engineer with 6 decades of successful problem solving for industrial companies big and small, I have NEVER seen the sheer stupidity with which politicians, mostly lawyers have screwed up the response to the SARSCoV2 pandemic. Added to the Medical “authorities” WHO CDC and the white house’s gaggle of hanger-oners , it seems like the first few years of several world wars, where we go our butts kicked following arm-chair Generals.
I have come to realize that some doctors have their acts together, only to be silenced by Social Media and leftists like the NYT, CNN and Biden. Mask wearing! 90% of us KNOW that they are a symbol only, to remind the populace that caution is needed. Where in the main news media is the need to improve ventilation that I have been preaching on WUWT for six month? There are references to Aerobiology studies that prove that masks, other than N95, are basically no protection? Where are multivariate linear regression studies of contacts with indoor humidity data, temperature data, cubic feet per occupant, occupancy time and morbidity indexes. These must exists, but “wear masks?” This is crazy. Open windows, avoid rooms with high CO2 (“stuffy, the BBC says.) Look, the great climate hoax center, British Broadcasting, is willing to push better ventilation.
The alternative? A prime advocate of HCQ+zinc says this:
“the simple fix is what we have been advocating, treating moderate- and high-risk people asap with HCQ+zinc+doxycycline/azithromycin+vitamin D + if necessary, steroids, aspirin etc. Weekly HCQ+daily zinc and vit D can be used for prophylaxis in the same people. Inexpensive, safe and highly effective. Much more difficult and expensive to change indoor air systems, and not necessarily all that effective.”
———–Open a few windows, it will help during this dark winter while Big Pharma trys to distribute vaccines.
References 51-53 refer to coranaviruses. https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jpath/2013/493960/#B83
90% of us KNOW that they are a symbol only, to remind the populace that caution is needed.
Unfortunately, it appears that many, if not most, see it more as a talisman. As we’ve increased mask wearing, I’ve seen LESS distancing and hygeine. People aren’t using the sanitizers as much. They gather in large groups, close together, at stores and other places. And while they stand there and chat, they pull their masks down under their chins so they can talk unhindered.
It’s like the mask is magic – if you have one, you’re safe.
HCQ is not effective: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2016638
oh whoopie….this is the great…Biden will save us all…plan
China flat out lied about it….the UN/WHO flat out lied and tried to cover for China..not once but twice
crickets….
Like global warming/emissions….China gets a free pass on everything…what’s a little slave labor among friends
Why is that?
What an empty promise. “… , just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction”
This would occur with or without mask wearing simply due to the increased sunlight available in spring/summer as per typical influenza cyclicity.
This is similar to James Hansen’s Climate ruse and the exploitation of a natural cycle that could be used to political affect for advancing his environmental agenda.
This is like the island witch doctor knowing most stratovolcanoes usually just calm down after a period of minor eruptions as major eruptions are quite infrequent. The witch doctor can exploit and dupe ignorant villagers into giving up sacrifices of great value to appease the volcano gods, and amazingly enough the volcano goes quiet again. The sacrifices given of course to the witch doctor who then tosses empty baskets into the volcano.
Hansen helped kick start the Climate Deception in 1988 with his US Senate testimony on various CO2 emission scenarios and temperatures. He knew he a window of opportunity to run a climate scam.
James Hansen took over NASA/GISS leadership in the early 1980’s and he clearly had an insight from the studies and expertise there into the cyclical nature of the global temperature patterns. After the cooling scare of the 1970’s was still fresh on everyone’s mind. Hansen knew of the 1930’s hot years and a global warmth that peaked somewhere in early 1940’s. And he knew the global temps headed back down again to a minimum in the late 1970’s clearly seen in Arctic Sea ice and glaciers around the world.
That insight gave him the realization that a natural internal climate cycle of temp swings would push an upward trend for the next 35 +/- 5 years, starting from about 1979-1980 and peaking around 2015 +/- 5 years or so.
Combine that with all the predictions of “peak oil” between 2000-2010, and he had the recipe for an Environmental Agenda.
So calling for a masks for 100 days from Day 21 to Day 121 of next year is May 1st. Of course the virus will be in decline in the Northern Hemisphere by that time. It is a natural ecology of respiratory viruses of people being outside more, more sunlight, yet the Democrat-socialists can use to it to claim they were “correct.”
Just duping the ignorant villagers and more importantly, conditioning them to once again to give up more even precious sacrifices of personal freedoms in the near future when similar claims are made. Cultural superstitions, like the climate scam, once formed, become powerful social behavior modifying forces.
Will this be anything like “two weeks to slow the spread”?
Also, has anyone been following the news not about the vaccine but related to it? Specifically, airlines saying they will require you show proof of vaccination to be allowed to fly, and businesses planning to terminate employees who don’t get vaccinated?
We’re moving into some really scary territory.
The first half of my life on did not travel across any border without vaccination certificates for a whole slew of diseases. This would be just going back to what used to be normal. And, before the days of vaccinations diseases of all sorts moved around the world.
The real question is whether WuFlu warrants the fuss that is being made about it.
AIRLINES required that? And who said anything about borders?
Are you suggesting that at any time it was normal to be required to show proof of vaccination for employment (outside of certain limited fields), or to conduct business? There are restaurants talking about not serving people without it.
The President can “request” all he wants. The States are under no obligation to act on it, and the President has no local policing power authority to enforce it if he tried to call it mandatory. It is even quite questionable the States have the authority to enforce such an order on otherwise healthy people. And if a governor is acting on his/her authority alone to order mask mandates without the legislature passing a law to support it, then that is likely unconstitutional.
I have had some conversations with Liberals about this topic and they’ve said (thinking they’re being clever), “Then I guess you don’t think you have to wear a seatbelt when driving?”
My typical response is to ask them back, “Why do you think they call them seatbelt laws?
“Who makes laws?” is usually my next question. Followed then by, “Why do they call these “mask mandates” and not “mask laws”. Finally I ask them, “Are we a nation of laws, or a nation of mandates from an Executive branch?”
That usually shuts them up pretty hard. I love Liberal tears.
Seat belt and helmet laws are counter-productive to promoting traffic safety, because of the talisman effect mentioned above. The dubious feeling of protection can lure drivers/riders into taking more risks. Plus, a full cycle helmet restricts peripheral vision and muffles sound, two things important to moving a small vehicle in traffic. Seat belts make turning movements inconvenient and tempt drivers to skip checking their blind spots, or to use the rearview mirror to back up (which they always told you not to do).
Heck, even traffic lights can cause more accidents than they prevent, if drivers outsource decision making to them in regards to right-of-way. (Just because you obey the signals doesn’t mean the other guy will.)
Nothing effective, but at least we’re ‘doing something’. But it gives everyone they’ve terrified for a virus with a decimal point fatality rate a good-luck charm.
Civil rights be damned.
Just in case anyone missed it, Biden is an idiot. He will suggest whatever the conventional wisdom is at the time. That’s all.
Dave
“He will suggest whatever the conventional wisdom is at the time.”
You mean he will listen to his advisors/the science. How dare he? I mean he should go with his gut feeling like Trump did. Yeah, that went really well for the US didn’t it? Just look states like North and South Dakota who have waved a hand at the science (ignored) and went on with their merry daily lives. Well hello, look where that has got them? Two highest rates of infection in the country.
So wearing a mask will not stop the virus, no one ever sad it would, but it will help to slow it. Meanwhile the vaccine, if everything goes well, will help knock it on the head. That’s the plan. At least Biden has one unlike the gut man Trump who by any measure has totally botched the US response.
But hey if you know better and clearly you all do, why not just hug each other daily and while you are at it, if you live in Georgia… don’t vote in the coming senate elections. All voting is a big fraud, so why support a fraud … right?
The current vaccines in the pipeline are for suppression of symptoms and not for reductions of transmission. They reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized. They won’t knock the virus on its head.
Of course it is easier to insult others than actually look up the information.
So standing on one’s head won’t stop the virus, no one said it would, bit it will help slow it.
Simon: He will certainly listen to advisors, because Joe is far too dull-witted to have an original thought. Will he listen to “the science”? I noticed it slipped in, very troll-like of you. Care to let us in on “the science” Joe is hearing? I’m pretty sure he is not listening to that, because “Walkin’ on Sunshine” is all he’s hearing, playing on a loop.
“You mean he will listen to his advisors/the science. How dare he? I mean he should go with his gut feeling like Trump did. Yeah, that went really well for the US didn’t it?”
Yeah, it’s gone great, so far. Four more years of it, I say.
Here’s my question: Why didn’t the Repubicans video every questionable Democrat voting precinct during this last election? They knew there was going to be fraud. They knew the Democrats were not going to follow the rules. Yet it doesn’t appear the Republicans took nearly enough measures to offset the Democrats thefts. I guess we will soon see if the measures were adequate.
Here’s a suggestion: In this upcoming Georgia election for two U.S. senate seats, everybody get out your video equipment and record every move the Democrats and election official make from the start of the election to the end. We want a record. Should have had a record in the presidential election. Although one “through the transom” video might end up making a big difference. But it was mere luck that the Trump people go ahold of it.
Masks on. Brains off.
Gee, that has worked so well up to now, hasn’t it?
Joe Biden = Not my President
The Chicoms can go pound sand.
Project Runway model named Kovid wearing a mask Apr 2019.
https://twitter.com/PressResetEarth/status/1333388025318019081
10 months into this and yet none of the expert can seem to notice that the social distancing, masks, shutdowns, lockdowns, have had no effect. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome….Eventually we will get to herd immunity and then they will declare their economy destroying strategy worked.
Face Masks
In our systematic review, we identified 10 RCTs that reported estimates of the effectiveness of face masks in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza virus infections in the community from literature published during 1946–July 27, 2018. In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
Note: A COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) particle is 0.125 micrometers/microns (μm); influenza virus size is 0.08 – 0.12 μm; a human hair is about 150 μm.
https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
“we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks”
Someone ought to tell the nurses and doctors they are making a big mistake by wearing masks. Look at all these studies!
I guess those doctors and nurses can’t read.
Request denied
I always ask my liberal friends why wearing condoms was not mandated by liberal politicians during the HIV epidemic. Not one has ever suggested they should have.
I’ll tape half a Kleenex to my nose and call that my mask. I’ll call them racists if they object.
Idiot (Dementia Joe).
Covid-19 — A White Paper – To @RealDonaldTrump and @CDC*
This covers where we were, are, and are likely to be.
Postoperative wound infections and surgical face masks: a controlled study
Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers
Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses
Let’s Make It Clear and Simple
Ivermectin
HCQ
The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
New insights on the antiviral effects of chloroquine against coronavirus: what to expect for COVID-19?
The multiple molecular mechanisms by which chloroquine can achieve such results remain to be further explored. … preliminary data indicate that chloroquine interferes with SARS-CoV-2 attempts to acidify the lysosomes and presumably inhibits cathepsins, which require a low pH for optimal cleavage of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
Zn2+ Inhibits Coronavirus and Arterivirus RNA Polymerase Activity In Vitro and Zinc Ionophores Block the Replication of These Viruses in Cell Culture
2020-11-28 Calling BS
It’s not complicated folks; Social Security does not pay dead people.
Well, let’s see, we are having a problem with Wuhan virus patients filling up our hospitals.
The Hydroychloriquine has been shown to be 84 percent effective at keeping Wuhan virus patients out of the hospital if given early enough in the course of infection.
Does anyone see a solution to our overcroweded hospitals here?
Ivermectin is also supposed to be effective at keeping people infected with the Wuhan virus out of the hospital, if given early enough in the course of the infection.
The Regeneron cocktail President Trump took for his Wuhan virus infection will keep people out of the hospital if given early enough in the infection.
The problem is the United States does not have a good policy for handling the Wuhan virus. When people test positive, the standard way our system handles it is to tell the patient to stay home and no medications are given to them at this stage. So a lot of people who would not have gone to the hospital if treated early, end up in the hospital.
This is easily fixed with a policy change, if politics can be kept out of it.
Why is the official medical community in the U.S. ignoring the benefits of treating the Wuhan virus early in the progress of the disease? Answer: Pure politics. Pure Trump Derangement Syndrome.
if given early enough in the course of the infection.
Seems to be a pattern here. But for some insane reason, the CDC recommended treatment protocols, as you mention, suggest no early treatment. It’s almost like they WANT this outcome.
So, we are all talking about what Biden has said, because we assume Biden is going to become president. At this point in the ‘script’ things just start to get interesting.
What about covid origins? 2020 US election fixing? There sure is lots and lots of evidence. What is up? Could they all be related? Is there a China connection? How serious is this China take over the world idea? Could that ‘idea’ which they cannot stop now, get carried away? i.e. Could a good country do a bad thing and start something that is bad?
Things must really be ‘bad’, as even the BBC is waking up to the Chinese plot to steal stuff from the US and to interfere in US politics.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55177975
What will or will not happen in the future is absolutely determined by what is or is not true. Not what you believe will happen.
According to Q (from the ‘script’ which provides up to this point in time an exact explanation of what is going to happen along with a helpful explanation of why different groups do what they do and who knows what at different times; and the existence and seizure of the CIA Frankfurt server why it was taken, how many US soldiers will die in its capture, what is on the Frankfurt server, what is done with that evidence, and so on. 100% to this point in time, of course ‘time’ will tell.)
According to the script. Trump is not going to concede the 2020 US election. Correct so far. Rep have raised $200 million for legal efforts.
Q predicts Trump will not succeed in overturning the US election, however, that will not matter as Biden will decide he does not want to be president and that will take the wind out of the sails of the Dems who are going to be upset about what is going to happen.
Before Jan Milt release, the HCQ cocktail info will be released to US pubic. Soon after Vit D covid info will be released. According to Q the US Milt Intelligence is going to release this info as a counterintelligence strategy before the Jan Milt info release.
This info if true is politically powerful and its release would provide evidence of a new player in the game.
And in Jan the US Milt is going release info on the covid origin, China involvement, and the alleged CIA/FBI interference in the 2020 US election.
Q predicts the CIA Frankfurt server will be the biggest find/cause the greatest change in world intelligence history.
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/11/21/trump-orders-useucom-to-seize-scytl-servers-in-germany/
From the article: “oe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”
The reason he stopped short is because the president does not have the power to mandate nationwide mask wearing, unless he wants to declare Martial Law which suspends the U.S. Constitution. A step too big even for Joe “Traitor” Biden.
Both MSM and Biden think he is president elect. He isn’t, yet. SCOTUS will weigh in on PA illegality, federal judge will weigh in on NV, and the state legislatures will weigh in on AZ,GA., and possibly WI. Any three of those four puts the election under the 12th amendment passed in 1804 to resolve the A2§1.3 mess in Jefferson’s 1800 election, where the 12A House vote (one per state) will be 26 Trump, 23 Biden, with PA deadlocked so no vote.
What about isolating the virus first!
Let me explain.
Prof. Christian Drosten is Germany’s Fauci.
Three Germans (I have not received permission to mention their names) will give Drosten ~$30,000 for the following:
I bet 10,000 euros they can’t isolate a Covid19 virus. Take it
The original bet from one person 10,000 was increased by two others with each 10,000