California Governor Apologises for Breaching his Own Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; More evidence strict Covid-19 lockdown rules do not apply to Democrats.

FOX 11 obtains exclusive photos of Gov. Newsom at French restaurant allegedly not following COVID-19 protocols LOS ANGELES – FOX 11 obtained exclusive photos on Tuesday night of Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly eating at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California at a dinner party he attended on November 6 not following his own COVID-19 protocols he set forth for the state. EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 … Read more: https://www.foxla.com/news/fox-11-obtains-exclusive-photos-of-gov-newsom-at-french-restaurant-allegedly-not-following-covid-19-protocols

This is the latest in a series of recent embarrassing cases of high profile Democrats apparently acting in a way which contradicts their public position on the need for strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

Governor Newsom apparently suggested that the dinner event at which he violated his own Covid-19 lockdown rules was an outdoor event. The risk of Covid-19 transmission is substantially reduced in the open air.

But the photos obtained by Fox seem to suggest the dinner guests were surrounded by four walls and a ceiling, at least for part of the evening.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...