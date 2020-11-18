California Governor Apologises for Breaching his Own Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
FOX 11 obtains exclusive photos of Gov. Newsom at French restaurant allegedly not following COVID-19 protocols
LOS ANGELES – FOX 11 obtained exclusive photos on Tuesday night of Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly eating at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California at a dinner party he attended on November 6 not following his own COVID-19 protocols he set forth for the state.
EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020
This is the latest in a series of recent embarrassing cases of high profile Democrats apparently acting in a way which contradicts their public position on the need for strict Covid-19 lockdowns.
Governor Newsom apparently suggested that the dinner event at which he violated his own Covid-19 lockdown rules was an outdoor event. The risk of Covid-19 transmission is substantially reduced in the open air.
But the photos obtained by Fox seem to suggest the dinner guests were surrounded by four walls and a ceiling, at least for part of the evening.
This only gets air time/coverage on FoxNews and Breitbart and similar outlets. LA Times and major media outlets ignore this Let them eat cake snobbery from the LEft.
And even worse, the majority of California residents obviously don’t care they are being led to slaughter by Liberal-socialists like Newsom and Pelosi, and serial liars like Adam Schiff-
Shit-for-Brains and Maxine Waters. They keep re-electing them.
And the UHauls keep flowing out of Cal with the saner folks, too many of whom bring some of that insanity with them to their new state.
All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others … George Orwell
He will still get elected.
Born to rule . . .
Now come along all you critics. The new rules clearly tell us, the definitions of anything “lies” in the hands of the socialists. If that nice Mr Newsom says that room was outside, then it was clearly outside. Who are we mere taxpayers to argue with such wise leaders?
Need I remind you, he is one of those who counts the vote, we are just people who vote and as we know, we do not count!!
He he – Reminds me of the speech the old commie gave about the state deciding what was right in the miniseries “Chernobyl”.
It was outside his residence. Technically outside. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”.
Remember, the rules are only for little people, the hoi poloi, riff raff and untermensch, not the Elite Ruling Class
Remember COVID and climate rules are for us, not the ruling elites!
Rules for thee, but not for me