Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
COP conferences Coronavirus

Professor: COP26 Seeded UK Omicron Covid Outbreak

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
58 Comments

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to Professor “Lockdown” Neil Ferguson, the unusual concentration of Omicron cases in Scotland suggests the outbreak may have been seeded by the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow.

Professor Neil Ferguson warns a full lockdown might be needed to stop Omicron overwhelming NHS as he says super-variant may have been seeded at COP26 summit in Glasgow

  • Ferguson – who was dubbed Prof Lockdown – said return of stay-at-home orders ‘certainly might be possible’
  • Growing concerns about UK Christmas freedoms after number of British Omicron cases rose to 437 yesterday
  • No10 is already drawing up new plans for Britons to work from home and offices to shut, according to reports

By CONNOR BOYD DEPUTY HEALTH EDITOR FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 19:49 AEDT, 8 December 2021 | UPDATED: 04:27 AEDT, 9 December 2021

‘Professor Lockdown‘ Neil Ferguson today admitted that another nationwide shutdown could be on the cards to tackle Omicron as he warned the super variant will be dominant before Christmas.

The Government scientist, whose modelling bounced No10 into the original lockdown last spring, said the return of stay-at-home orders ‘certainly might be possible’ if the mutant strain threatens to overwhelm the NHS

Omicron cases are concentrated in London and in Scotland. As Britain’s major transport hub, London has often been the UK’s epicentre for new variants. But Professor Ferguson claimed Omicron might have been seeded in Glasgow at the Cop26 climate summit at the start of November in Glasgow. 

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10287271/Neil-Ferguson-warns-lockdown-needed-stop-Omicron-overwhelming-NHS.html

Personally I’m surprised the virus wasn’t killed off by all the COP26 private jet diesel exhaust fumes, but clearly if COP events are going to spread new Covid variants, all future COP events should be cancelled.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
58 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2hotel9
December 12, 2021 10:04 am

Clearly COP26 caused my grandmother’s gout, and she has been dead for 22 years. Those bastiches!

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  2hotel9
December 12, 2021 10:09 am

Who could possibly have imagined that flying in people from all over the world to indoor mass gatherings in late fall could yield a super spreader event?

10
Reply
Redge
Reply to  2hotel9
December 12, 2021 11:30 am

Clearly COP26 caused my grandmother’s gout

No that was CO2

FLOP26 caused gout in 20,000 delegates and another 40,000 hangers on – no social distancing in their parties

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Redge
December 12, 2021 12:18 pm

Camilla wishes she had had more social distancing from Flatulent Joe.

1
Reply
E. Schaffer
December 12, 2021 10:05 am

Better Omicron than Delta.

9
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 12, 2021 10:17 am

Yes. As predicted by Evolution 101, pathogens tend to become more infectious but less lethal. Omicron appears less fatal, but it’s unclear how much more contagious, if at all, it is than Delta.

If hghly infectious but not very deadly, then COVID could soon be endemic, like the four CoVs responsible for most adult human colds. But first Omicron needs to outcompete Delta.

8
Reply
cirby
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 10:37 am

The biggest problem is that, after a while, we’ll have so many dinky little virus strains floating around that we’ll all have “colds” 24/7/365.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  cirby
December 12, 2021 10:43 am

Adding a fifth cold-causing CoV shouldn’t greatly increase incidence of cases, unless it’s more contagious than the other four.

Labs are working on universal CoV vaccines, following some promising leads. The problems are as much financial as technical. Big Pharma has little interest in such a product, when selling boosters vs. COVID is so much more profitable.

1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 11:06 am

I never get colds or flu. Maybe people should just get more healthy, and stop living in homes at 25 deg C all year round.
Dress warm in winter and adapt to the seasons. Eat proper food.

7
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Greg
December 12, 2021 11:12 am

Word to the wise: Vitamin D. Nuff said.

Get as much sunshine as you can in winter, although above Lat 35, there isn’t enough UV to produce sufficient V-D (!) in your skin.

Everyone in winter and melanin-rich people in spring and fall as well need supplements. Bundling up reduces V-D production, as of course also does life indoors.

Or tanning booths, but that raises your skin cancer risk.

Oily seafood and egg yolks are main food sources.

Besides bones, immune systems need V-D.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
3
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Greg
December 12, 2021 12:09 pm

I don’t know about Internationally, but in the US there is an over the counter product called Cold-EEZE. Taken at the first possible symptom of a cold, and if you were about to get one, it goes away almost immediately. Wait until you are sure you have a cold, and keep taking the C-E, and the cold will be gone in a couple of days. Wait to start until the cold is in full force, and it will last the full week or so, but by taking C-E every 3 or 4 hours, the symptoms will be mostly suppressed.

And yes, unlike most of the herbal remedies you will see in the store, there are double blind lab results that prove Cold-Eze actually works.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Robert Hanson
2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 12:03 pm

No kidding if you can get governments to buy them then you have struck gold.

1
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  cirby
December 12, 2021 11:45 am

24/7/365. This year has 365 weeks.

1
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Curious George
December 12, 2021 12:16 pm

This year has 365 weeks”

Is that on the Aztec calendar? 🙂

1
Reply
TonyG
Reply to  cirby
December 12, 2021 12:01 pm

“we’ll all have “colds” 24/7/365”

And we, as a species, will adapt. That’s how nature works.

2
Reply
Doug D
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 11:37 am

Has anyone at all died from this strain ? At this point seasonal flu is the greater threat

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Doug D
December 12, 2021 12:11 pm

None confirmed, but Fauci says, “Do not panic.”

2
Reply
Jamaica
December 12, 2021 10:07 am

college football games should be a great way to seed covid variants, but, it didnt happen.

4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Jamaica
December 12, 2021 10:07 am

Outdoors.

1
Reply
Alan
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 10:24 am

Still, tens of thousands of screaming people crammed side by side for 3-4 hours can’t be good. Plus many NFL and college games played in domed stadia.

2
Reply
Doug D
Reply to  Alan
December 12, 2021 11:38 am

It’s perfect for creating herd immunity

3
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Alan
December 12, 2021 12:18 pm

thousands of screaming people”

all chanting Lets Go Brandon 🙂

1
Reply
Drake
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 10:28 am

10s of 1000s of people in close proximity shouting loudly and high fiving? No chance of spread there.

It could be that the types of people that go to football games have already been exposed and are immune or resistant now?

It could be the types of people that go to COP might be the ones who hide away from others and were able to work at home, etc. i.e. non productive members of society, therefore not previously exposed and resistant or immune?

Just speculating.

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Drake
December 12, 2021 10:49 am

Immune or soon will be, with asymptomatic or mild cases.

Domed stadia are still vast, well ventilated air spaces, unlike an office or meeting room.

1
Reply
TonyG
Reply to  Drake
December 12, 2021 12:02 pm

Drake, you might well be on to something with that speculation. I’ve been thinking much the same.

0
Reply
J Mac
December 12, 2021 10:18 am

“But, but, but….. We’re Saving the Planet!

5
Reply
Doug D
Reply to  J Mac
December 12, 2021 11:39 am

Wondering if it’s worth it

0
Reply
Tom Halla
December 12, 2021 10:21 am

Given Ferguson’s track record, his continued air of authority is as remarkable as Michael Mann’s.

10
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 12, 2021 11:29 am

It’s remarkable as these buffons still have clout and some veneer of expertise after months and years of lack of intelligence and competence.

2
Reply
TomBR
December 12, 2021 10:21 am

Private jet diesel exhaust ??

That gives new meaning to “Turbo-diesel”.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  TomBR
December 12, 2021 10:25 am

Jets of course burn kerosene, however:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aircraft_diesel_engine#Teos/Austro_Engine_AE440

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Hultquist
December 12, 2021 11:25 am

Reciprocating prop planes use avgas, ie high octane gasoline. Turboprops and jets use kerosene. Diesel aeroengines were a thing between the wars, and may be making a comeback, thanks to woke Green Meanies.

I haven’t verified this, but IMO the aluminum block T-34 tank engine started out as an aerodiesel design backed by Stalin. Yet its Greek origin designer, Chelpan, was executed in 1938, aged 38. Rehabilitated after death, but the honor wasn’t of much use to him.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
1
Reply
gringojay
December 12, 2021 10:23 am

How the Vatican perfected signaling a new Pope is the simplest model for how variants of CoVid shall henceforth be announced; like so:

2875C322-4AF1-4181-83B7-843CEF6B13C1.jpeg
Last edited 2 hours ago by gringojay
11
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  gringojay
December 12, 2021 10:53 am

Habemus variantes!

1
Reply
TonyG
Reply to  gringojay
December 12, 2021 12:04 pm

Keep a close eye out in March, when they will announce the PI variant on the 14th.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  TonyG
December 12, 2021 12:13 pm

The Ides of March variant.

0
Reply
Edim
December 12, 2021 10:23 am

Test and thou shall find.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Edim
December 12, 2021 11:48 am

Shalt.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
December 12, 2021 10:30 am

Eric states at the end :
“… all future COP events should be cancelled.” and I couldn’t agree more.

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
December 12, 2021 10:31 am

If the physician reports out of South Africa continue to hold up, omicron variant is the end of the pandemic AND the need for vaccines. Only 1/4 of SA is vaccinated, yet there have been few hospitalizations from omicron. The symptoms are cold like and treated at home.

7
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 12, 2021 11:10 am

with “cases” spiking almost as high that the last peak in June, deaths are still at an all time low.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/south-africa/

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Greg
December 12, 2021 12:29 pm

High cases, low deaths is the Rx for herd immunity.

0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
December 12, 2021 11:00 am

The Government scientist, whose modelling bounced No10 into the original lockdown last spring, said the return of stay-at-home orders ‘certainly might be possible’ if the mutant strain threatens to overwhelm

Lockdowns phooey:

That fantasy that this virus is completely going to be exterminated by vaccines…it was never in the cards,” said Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport. But “the variants aren’t going to make the pandemic go on forever…It’s just a race to get people vaccinated and lower the number of deaths.” he said.

From:

“How Omicron Variant Rattled the World in One Week: Speedy discovery, announcement and global response shows new phase in fight against Covid-19, as health officials hunt for variants that could evade vaccines” by Gabriele Steinhauser, Drew Hinshaw, and Daniela Hernandez | November 28, 2021
https://www.wsj.com/articles/omicron-variant-coronavirus-south-africa-11638144873

That same day, a 36-year-old man left South Africa for Hong Kong, a city with some of the strictest quarantine rules on earth. On Nov. 13, while staying in a designated quarantine hotel, he took a test that confirmed him as one of the earliest cases of Omicron.

Five days later, a 62-year old man staying in the room across the corridor also tested positive. He, too, had the variant, and the genomes of the two samples were so close that one had clearly caught the virus from the other, said Yuen Kwok-yung, an infectious diseases professor at the University of Hong Kong who advises the city’s government on their pandemic response.

CCTV monitors, however, showed that the two men had never met, nor opened their doors at the same time, nor shared any items, and had only contacted hotel personnel in full protective gear, said Prof. Yuen. Most likely, air from one of their hotel rooms spread into the hallway and through a door opening, where the other breathed it in, said Prof. Yuen, who inspected the site using a smoke test.

=======================================

“Middlebury College goes remote, cancels in-person events due to rise in COVID-19 cases”
By Andrew Brinker and Associated Press | December 10, 2021
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/10/nation/middlebury-college-goes-remote-cancels-in-person-events-due-rise-covid-19-cases/

Middlebury College has shifted to remote instruction and postponed in-person events for the rest of the semester because of a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The small liberal arts school in Vermont said Thursday evening that 34 new cases have been confirmed on campus, bringing the total number to 49 active student cases and one employee case. Those numbers were updated Friday afternoon to include three more positive tests, bringing the total of active cases on campus to 53.

* * *

More than 99 percent of students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and many have already received booster doses, Ray said.

* * *

The total student population at Middlebury is 2,937.

0
Reply
Greg
December 12, 2021 11:03 am

Deaths and hospitalisations have steadily declining since 1st Nov in UK. Despite rising +ve test results.

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Greg
December 12, 2021 12:07 pm

Give them time Greg they will find another way to scare us.

0
Reply
alastair gray
December 12, 2021 11:03 am

This suggests that a Blah without a mask Trumps a Blah-Blah with a mask as my little truant poster girl Pippi Longstocking points out. Sorry about using the T word

1
Reply
Notanacademic
Reply to  alastair gray
December 12, 2021 11:32 am

Truant never done me no harm an I can still speak proper english just like what you do. Or did you mean the other one, well I still say truant trumps attending art class 🤪

0
Reply
John Hultquist
December 12, 2021 11:05 am

These international parties seem like a good way to seed the world with Omicron and any other infection. The quick distribution seems to have advantages over the slow-burn approach. This promotes action rather than angst.

1
Reply
Climate believer
December 12, 2021 11:17 am

Professor Lockdown‘ Neil Ferguson has a verifiable bad reputation when it comes to predicting the future. He could also be called Neil “far from the mark” Ferguson.

He is however extremely competent in exercising hypocritical social behaviour during a pandemic.

…and yet the media seek his opinion… why?

4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Climate believer
December 12, 2021 11:38 am

He has the Woke Good Control-Keeping Seal of Approval, like FauXisto.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 12:37 pm

Rumor is that his flat has wall to wall shag carpet.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
December 12, 2021 11:21 am

We really are on the cusp of doing something so monumentally dumb – Ferguson is one of the ringleaders yet should be The Very Guy to realise what’s happening

It’s more obvious, by now, than a really obvious thing that the haha vaccines are creating the new strains..
With that in mind and loads of background -an hour or so of your time. pretty please
(Don’t go off (immediately) raving & ranting – Just Absorb It. ok)
Absorb it then keep your eyes and ears open for corroborating evidence

Warning, it is simultaneously spine-chilling and blood-boiling stuff – warming really is cooling.
That was you cue, if and as you watch it, note the parallels with climate science

An intro of sorts: https://twitter.com/rwmalonemd/status/1445466851891236869?lang=en
The video: https://rumble.com/vnbv86-winning-the-war-against-therapeutic-nihilism-and-trusted-treatments-vs-unte.html

2
Reply
Tim Bidie
December 12, 2021 11:30 am

Ferguson – who was dubbed Prof Lockdown’

In point of fact, the regularly upstanding priapic professor in question appears to enjoy a sobriquet of an entirely different nature:

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/chatty-meets-professor-pantsdown/

2
Reply
Doug D
December 12, 2021 11:35 am

Obviously this is a matter of government control. If they lock the UK down over this weak sister to seasonal flu , and the people do not fully ignore the mandate , I will lose what ever respect I have for this generation of Brits …Certainly they couldn’t hold the coats of their grandfathers. A nation of wimps is what they will prove to be .

3
Reply
Redge
December 12, 2021 11:35 am

Neil Ferguson: serial failure (all his predictions have been shown to be garbage) and lockdown breaker (to shag his mistress)

3
Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  Redge
December 12, 2021 11:40 am

Hence, as noted above, the name Professor Pantsdown. Another failed modeller.

2
Reply
PaulH
December 12, 2021 12:40 pm

Is professor “Lockdown” Neil Ferguson is this generation’s ‘Wrong-Way’ Corrigan?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

COP conferences Oil and Gas

Fossil Fuel Restriction Dam Starting To Break

7 days ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences Oil and Gas

Japan Is Backing Oil and Gas Even After COP26 Climate Talks

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics COP conferences

India’s Net Zero Pledge: What Does It Really Mean?

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences

Column: Enthusiastic Idiocy vs. Infrastructure Optimization – Two Strategies for an Energy Transition

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

COP conferences Coronavirus

Professor: COP26 Seeded UK Omicron Covid Outbreak

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Economy-health

The Real Climate And Health Crisis

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
wind power

Aussie Eco-Warrior Fury over Wind Farm Wilderness Devastation

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Opinion United Nations

African Cowboys Attack Farmers Over Water Access: UN Blames Climate Change

19 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: