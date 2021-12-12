Professor: COP26 Seeded UK Omicron Covid Outbreak

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to Professor “Lockdown” Neil Ferguson, the unusual concentration of Omicron cases in Scotland suggests the outbreak may have been seeded by the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow.

Professor Neil Ferguson warns a full lockdown might be needed to stop Omicron overwhelming NHS as he says super-variant may have been seeded at COP26 summit in Glasgow

Ferguson – who was dubbed Prof Lockdown – said return of stay-at-home orders ‘certainly might be possible’

Growing concerns about UK Christmas freedoms after number of British Omicron cases rose to 437 yesterday

No10 is already drawing up new plans for Britons to work from home and offices to shut, according to reports

By CONNOR BOYD DEPUTY HEALTH EDITOR FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 19:49 AEDT, 8 December 2021 | UPDATED: 04:27 AEDT, 9 December 2021

‘Professor Lockdown‘ Neil Ferguson today admitted that another nationwide shutdown could be on the cards to tackle Omicron as he warned the super variant will be dominant before Christmas.

The Government scientist, whose modelling bounced No10 into the original lockdown last spring, said the return of stay-at-home orders ‘certainly might be possible’ if the mutant strain threatens to overwhelm the NHS.

…

Omicron cases are concentrated in London and in Scotland. As Britain’s major transport hub, London has often been the UK’s epicentre for new variants. But Professor Ferguson claimed Omicron might have been seeded in Glasgow at the Cop26 climate summit at the start of November in Glasgow.

…