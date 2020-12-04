Aussie Brown Coal to Clean Hydrogen Plant will Address Carbon Capture “Eventually”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Proponents are celebrating Kawasaki Heavy Industry’s planned construction of a coal to hydrogen plant in Victoria, which is intended to prove the viability of the clean hydrogen supply chain. Just one thing is missing from the proposed clean energy plant; the part where they capture all the CO2 emitted by burning vast quantities of low grade coal to produce the “clean hydrogen”.
Australia ‘hydrogen road’ to Japan set to cut emissions
A consortium’s $500m project will produce hydrogen from brown coal in one of the world’s first zero-emission energy supply chains.
Jamie Smyth and Robin Harding
Dec 1, 2020 – 3.14pm
…
A Japanese-Australian consortium is set to begin producing hydrogen from brown coal in a $500 million pilot project seen by its architects as the first step in creating one of the world’s first zero-emission energy supply chains.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, J-Power and Shell Japan have joined Australia’s AGL Energy and several international partners to produce, liquefy and ship hydrogen to Japan. They intend to burn some of the 5 billion tonnes of lignite in the valley, enough to power Victoria for more than 500 years, to produce hydrogen.
Eventually, they intend to capture the carbon generated by the process and inject it into under-sea basins in the nearby Bass Strait. For now, however, their goal is to prove the viability of the supply chain and the emissions will continue to be released into the atmosphere.
…
Yet, the scepticism remains. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has dismissed hydrogen fuel cells as “mind-bogglingly stupid”, saying it is inefficient to use them in a car compared with charging a lithium-ion battery directly from a solar panel. Other critics ask whether producing hydrogen from fossil fuels can ever be made cost-effective or clean given that the industry has so far failed to prove the commercial case for carbon capture and storage.
…
Environmental groups have also raised objections to the Latrobe project over its use of brown coal. “The time for digging up dirty, brown coal is over,” says Cam Walker, an activist with Friends of the Earth in Victoria. “We support the development of green hydrogen produced from renewables.”
…Read more: https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/australia-hydrogen-road-to-japan-set-to-cut-emissions-20201201-p56jik
A green energy plan so absurd even Elon Musk calls it “mind-boggling stupid”. Yet everyone seems to be taking it seriously.
Japan’s latest joke on gullible Western clean energy enthusiasts is even funnier than when Japan demanded that construction of high efficiency coal plants be classed as “climate finance”.
Reframing dirty low grade coal combustion as clean hydrogen production makes green opposition to new coal plants look like planet wrecking pessimism. I mean, they will get around to building that carbon capture system eventually, right? Everyone has to start somewhere.
11 thoughts on “Aussie Brown Coal to Clean Hydrogen Plant will Address Carbon Capture “Eventually””
They could make liquid fuels that would not need to be cryogenically compressed.
I’ve always worried that ‘carbon capture’ (ugh!) might mean capture from the atmosphere and thus be Chinese and Indian CO2 and that might be a major task. Would they take it back once ‘captured’?
Only if Xi Jinping has signed each molecule himself.
Another part is missing, the part where Australia isn’t going to be mining Coal any more. Importing your source materials from foreign countries is a sure fire way to increase the end of pipe price
Inject into undersea basins? Well at least SOMEONE is thinking this through. This way when the CO2 leaks it is hidden and likely not to create a dome of deadly gas killing thousands.
They could just pump ALL the exhaust down and claim “See? We got that nasty old CO2!” This effectively hides all the exhaust pollution – problem solve-ed.
I wonder if they will have any energy left over to actually produce hydrogen gas?
I wonder if the plan is to claim the plant will need to be expanded in order for it to generate sufficient power to run the carbon capture portion of the operation? Carbon capture is very energy intensive and it would be kind of funny if the power plant couldn’t produce clean hydrogen AND do carbon capture at the same time.
Be even more funny if expanding it to make carbon capture possible made the power requirement for the carbon capture larger than the increased generation capacity.
A somewhat silly musing on my part but no more silly than the proposed purpose of the plant itself.
Max P
Why not continue to generate electricity directly from lignite and capture the carbon ‘eventually’⸮.
As long as they produce ‘clean CO2’ from the combustion of ‘brown’ coal, what is the problem?
A green energy plan which is so absurd that even Elon Musk calls it “mind-boggling stupid” is somethin that needs to be displayed on the canteen wall!
Eric, irrespective of this madness, hydrogen is NOT a solution. I explained at length from many different perspectives in essay ‘Hydrogen Hype’ in late 2014 ebook Blowing Smoke.
BTW, gifted your Jo Nova a personal copy with a note of thanks. Should have done the same for you, except you were less prominent here then than now.
Regards
Recent discoveries by Auric have shown that the Pintail Technologies can be used to produce hydrogen from organic substrates such as coal (<24% H2 of the headspace gas profile). This discovery is significant in that hydrogen generation is a high value alternative fuel that may be useful in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.