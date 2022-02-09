Are Climate Skeptics the Next to be Declared Terrorists?

[Preface by Charles]

This is an article which refers primarily to politics and covid skepticism being targeted.

For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19.

However, note this sentence, emphasis mine.

the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions;

Since Climate Change has been politicized and institutional capture appears to have occurred at the EPA, The Department of Energy, The Bureau of Land Management, NOAA, NASA (Earth Science), The Department of State, The Department of Education, The CDC, and more, this notice declares ordinary speech protected by the 1st Amendment, to be an indicator of potential terrorism and sedition. It is difficult the express the banality and danger of this notice, probably written by a 20’s something grievance studies major. Frightening doesn’t even begin to describe the descent into madness indicated by the issuance of this notice.

[End Preface]

DHS: Anyone Who Doubts Government Covid-19 Positions is a Seditionist

h/t Breitbart; According to a DHS Bulletin, anyone, especially foreigners, who promote Covid or 2020 narratives the Biden administration thinks are false are promoting sedition, which could lead to mass casualty attacks.

The sheer absurdity of this hardline position is illustrated by the changing narrative on the origins of Covid-19.

In 2020, Dr. Fauci dismissed claims Covid-19 leaked from a lab.

… Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, was dismissive of the theory of an accidental escape. “A group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences in bats as they evolve. The mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now are totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human,” he said Friday in the White House press briefing in response to a reporter’s question on the theory. … Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2020/04/18/trump-us-investigating-whether-coronavirus-spread-china-lab/5158551002/

In 2021, Fauci admitted he had an “open mind”;

… Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday again pushed back on criticism he “deliberately suppressed” the theory that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, claiming he’s always kept an “open mind” about how the virus first spread—but a review of his comments over the last year shows the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, like other scientists, has become more open to other theories even as he continues to assert, like the majority of scientists, that the virus likely came about naturally … Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2021/06/16/heres-what-dr-fauci-has-said-about-covids-origins-and-the-lab-leak-theory/

This growing uncertainty about the official position led to Facebook hilariously announcing in April 2020 that members are now permitted to discuss the lab leak hypothesis. Facebook had previously been vigorously censoring such posts.

… In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps. We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge. … Read more: https://about.fb.com/news/2020/04/covid-19-misinfo-update/#removing-more-false-claims

How are we meant to interpret the DHS bulletin? Are seditionists who promoted lab leak theories in early 2020 now forgiven, because official positions have changed? Or are they still considered seditionists, because they promoted the lab leak theory during a time the official position was that the lab leak theory was an unfounded conspiracy theory? Is Facebook guilty of sedition, because they changed their censorship policy before Fauci officially softened his position on the origin of Covid-19?

The situation would be hilarious if it wasn’t so serious. People should be free to express their opinion, no matter how outlandish. Otherwise, how are we better than Communist China? How will we ever learn the truth, when the government gets it wrong?

