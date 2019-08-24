Sea Level Rise? President Obama Just Bought a Beachside Property

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President and Michelle Obama join the growing list of climate activists who want to enjoy a little beachside luxury before the carbon demon swallows all the coastlines.
Barack and Michelle Obama are buying a $15M estate in Martha’s Vineyard
By Hana R. Alberts
August 22, 2019
Barack and Michelle Obama are close to buying a massive Martha’s Vineyard estate.
The property at 79 Turkeyland Cove Road in Edgartown, Mass. — owned by Boston Celtics chief Wyc Grousbeck — has a living room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room with giant windows, according to the property’s Realtor.com listing.
The Obamas will bunk in the master suite, which has a fireplace and private sun deck.
Outside, there’s a pool with another fireplace — or the couple could swim on the private beach, which has a boathouse.
…Read more: https://nypost.com/2019/08/22/barack-and-michelle-obama-are-buying-15m-estate-in-marthas-vineyard/
I’m sure we all wish the Obamas well in their new home, but I can’t help thinking this purchase of a low lying seaside property somewhat contradicts previous statements by President Obama about the urgent need to address sea level rise.
We’ll, he DID proclaim, when he was first elected, that history would record that THIS was when the seas began to recede…
Maybe he believes his own press releases more than other groupthink?
The man never met a mirror he didn’t adore. “Let me tell ya.”
I always thought he was a complete Kanute…
If the pounding surf on Lake Michigan continues, we’re going to have beach erosion on the shores. And that isn’t something new.
Even the shores of Martha’s Vineyard can be subject to erosion from severe storms, you know. 🙂 Just sayin’.
I wonder which one will dig out the walkway when the snow season comes. Oh, wait – they’ll be in the Bahamas, right?
If you go to the Realtor.com listing you can see there’s little elevation between the beach and the house. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/79-Turkeyland-Cove-Rd_Edgartown_MA_02539_M46762-74498#photo4
Four different elevation calculators that I used gave an elevation of 3-3.3 feet, right where the main house stands. Skeeter must really believe that He can lower sea levels.
Gator, as we all know, the storm surge from a good hurricane would eat up that couple of feet with no problem. The flood insurance on that behemoth of a beach shack must be a pretty penny.
Me personally? I don’t think that anyone below 20ft above Sea Level should be allowed Flood Insurance. That would solve a lot of this nonsense and the screaming that the seas are rising crap. Wanna live there? Sure, go for it! Just don’t expect anyone to bail your stupid butt out…Thank you very much!
What you do reveals the truth of what you say.
Not to mention the carbon dino print of such a massive estate. Hypocrites.
Well, if you are the guy who claims to stop sea level rise, I suppose you live close to work.
Obama was the President who claimed that during his administration we would all celebrate that the oceans have stopped rising. The media went wild and so did all the Democrats who thought that they had elected a god.
What a bunch of complete hypocrites the Obamas are and how gullible and ignorant are the Democrats that supported them both then and now.
Most of it is closer to 3′ which is about the same as his beach front vacation house in Hawaii.
https://www.whatismyelevation.com/location/41.36189,-70.54573/79-Turkeyland-Cove-Rd–Edgartown–MA-02539-
Although the waters will obviously part around his new house, rising sea levels do not actually affect those that walk on water.
Clean, green, redistributive profits for prophets. What else have the activists got wrong in concentration and volume, through liberal license to infer from characterization in isolation?
The home is 600 ft above sea level!
Nope. The 29 acre site has its own private beach and boat house. It is only a few feet above the water. Just like the house they bought on the Hawaiian beach….
For a good swim, some 20 degrees F of local warming is desired.
NOAA tide gauge data for Boston, Woods Hole and Nantucket Island shows about 1 foot per century of steady coastal sea level rise at these locations.
At ten feet above sea level his billion dollar family can enjoy the place for about 10 centuries. Maybe even longer if he stops the oceans from rising.
I’m sure we all wish the Obamas well in their new home
Climate change is only for the little people, you know, you and me to make sacrifices for. So they can’t have all us Deplorables taking up good oceanfront property and using up all the fossil fuels they and their children will need in the coming decades to jet and yacht their way to those destinations.
Boom, mic drop. They won’t consider their work done until there are only two classes in the world: the puppet masters and the straw dogs fighting each other over scraps. AGW is the ultimate strategy to divide and rule, and I think more and more people are starting to see the truth of this. Using it to tear the United States apart has been wildly successful, and since (whether they admit it consciously or not) the rest of the western world follows the United States, it has steamrollered everything resembling political and social rationality in Canada, Europe, and Australia as well.
Someone in this thread called the Obamas “scum.” I have no problem with this characterization.
Don’t you remember? Obama has the super power of being able to control the seas.
Can he control where offshore wind farms are put?
He’s putting his money where his mouth isn’t.
Perhaps Mr Obama needs to read this before closing the deal . He may have some new neighbours…
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/24/climate-claim-large-scale-evacuation-planning-needs-to-start-now/
The Obama’s now living in Turkeyland Cove! Perfect place for them.
How to build a local story into a global claim… Trust the CBC!
https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/alaska-salmon-heat-deaths-1.5256288
Wow 5 days of torrid temperature over 30 C…
When fish are exposed to warmer temperatures, their metabolism increases and they go through their energy stores much faster. The salmon that died didn’t have enough energy to make it to their spawning grounds and their hearts failed, she said.
The team recorded 850 dead fish, but they estimate the actual number of casualties could be up to 10 times higher.
So OK a few did not make it, got stressed. That happens. And estimates are just estimates…
But here is the key:
So this has really no impact but IF heat waves become more common…
Even better:
So local fish survived the heat well, because they have adapted to local climate… while the migrating fish have spent their energy and are vulnerable. Who would have thought…
Yet another nothing story, transformed into an alarmist article by the CBC.
Question… How does one go from: community organizer to state senator, to US senator (for only 3 years), to President and is then able to afford a $15M beachside property?
Ask Al Gore or the Clintons.
“….to President and is then able to afford a $15M beachside property.”
You start up a fake university then swindle people who sign up. Oh wait, that’s the other president.
link It appears to be completely legitimate. On the other hand I’m reminded of this Broadway ditty:
The Audacity of Hope?
Perhaps the socialist Obamas are just trying to ‘one up’ the socialist Bernie Sanders and wifey.
Is this what wealth redistribution looks like? Obama opined in 2010 “At a certain point, you’ve made enough money.” For the Obamas, is it a $15 million summer home seaside point on Marthas Vineyard? Or are they needing more millions of dollars to satisfy their lust for power and money?
Nothing silly or hypercritical about this. Unlike Trump, Obama actually had a handle on climate change. He would know the numbers. How long would Obama have to live ? Maybe another 30 years. At 3mm a year even if it doubled for the last 15 he would experience 135mm. 13.5 cm’s. That’s not going to swamp him. And why shouldn’t he enjoy the coast like everyone else? Anyone who knows anything about climate change know it’s likely the next few generations after him that will suffer.
Yes, not a problem anyone has to worry about. At 6mm / year or 60cm / century (slightly over 2ft), it’s someone else’s problem.
I followed the real estate link but it didn’t mention the elevation.
Maybe it has an elevator that goes down a couple of hundred feet to reach that “private beach”?
OH! I forgot that he and his climate policies ended the “sea level rise” in a couple of years that “Climate Seance” has been going on for decades. That’s why he spent $15M on it while he was President.
OH! I forgot that he bought this after Trump was elected and has moved to neuter his climate policies, Paris being one of the first things to be snipped.
I guess he has money to burn. (Was he a CEO of Solyndra?)