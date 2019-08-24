Sea Level Rise? President Obama Just Bought a Beachside Property

President Obama’s New Seaside Villa. Source Realtor.com

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

President and Michelle Obama join the growing list of climate activists who want to enjoy a little beachside luxury before the carbon demon swallows all the coastlines.

Barack and Michelle Obama are buying a $15M estate in Martha’s Vineyard By Hana R. Alberts

August 22, 2019 Barack and Michelle Obama are close to buying a massive Martha’s Vineyard estate. … The property at 79 Turkeyland Cove Road in Edgartown, Mass. — owned by Boston Celtics chief Wyc Grousbeck — has a living room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room with giant windows, according to the property’s Realtor.com listing.

The Obamas will bunk in the master suite, which has a fireplace and private sun deck. Outside, there’s a pool with another fireplace — or the couple could swim on the private beach, which has a boathouse. … Read more: https://nypost.com/2019/08/22/barack-and-michelle-obama-are-buying-15m-estate-in-marthas-vineyard/

I’m sure we all wish the Obamas well in their new home, but I can’t help thinking this purchase of a low lying seaside property somewhat contradicts previous statements by President Obama about the urgent need to address sea level rise.

