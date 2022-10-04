Claim: Fauci Grants $650K to UK Researcher to Perform Gain of Function Studies on Covid Like Viruses

Essay by Eric Worrall

Note from Anthony: I don’t like running stories on CV19, as they end up in food fights and more suppression by Google, FB, etc. But this one, deserves to be told. If true, it is madness – Anthony



h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Is the plan to keep attempting to wipe out mankind until they get it right?

Outcry as British researcher is given ANOTHER US grant to investigate COVID – despite fears his initial work at Wuhan lab triggered pandemic: Peter Daszak is paid $650,000 to study bat coronaviruses – and ‘assess their ability to infect humans’ The EcoHealth Alliance was awarded a new $650,000, 5-year grant in August

The funding will see the group study coronaviruses and bats in southeast Asia

It’s the same type of research that many believe is linked to Covid’s origin

The EcoHealth Alliance was previously known to use the Wuhan Institute of Virology in its research By PAUL FARRELL FOR DAILYMAIL.COM PUBLISHED: 15:55 AEDT, 3 October 2022 | UPDATED: 02:24 AEDT, 4 October 2022 US health officials have given a hugely controversial research organization another $650,000 (£580k) grant to experiment on Covid-like viruses – despite fears similar risky work may have actually sparked the pandemic. EcoHealth Alliance, run by British zoologist Peter Daszak, funded studies in Wuhan – the Chinese city where the pandemic began – on manipulated coronaviruses. Such research, known as ‘gain of function’, can see viruses deliberately engineered to become more dangerous to humans. EcoHealth Alliance’s five-year experiment will investigate ‘the potential for future bat coronavirus emergence’ in Asia, with scientists set to trawl caves in Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam in the hunt to prevent another viral crisis. The grant was awarded last month by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is still ran by Dr Anthony Fauci. … Daszak’s group, which bizarrely evolved from a save-the-manatees non-profit to a top champion of viral gain-of-function research as it chased federal funding, has long been at the center of questions about the origins of Covid. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11273773/Outcry-British-researcher-given-grant-NIH-investigate-COVID.html

Surely there is someone in the Biden administration with enough sense to shut this craziness down.

A word of caution, as far as I know nobody has explicitly said the money is for “gain of function” research But this seems a reasonable inference, given the history of EcoHealth Alliance’s apparent association with gain of function research, and the previous use of gain of function research to conduct such assessments.

Note I am not in any sense accusing Peter Daszak of lax biosecurity. My position is no level of biosecurity is good enough. The potential downside of an accidental release of a genetically enhanced virus, as may have happened in Wuhan, in my opinion makes such experiments completely unacceptable, no matter how tight the biosecurity.

