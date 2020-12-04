CAGW failed ‘Predictions’

By Rud Istvan,
My last ruminating climate guest post compared ‘big’ climate science issues to ‘weeds’. This is a follow on big picture post, from a different perspective, albeit partly overlapping the first. (First perspective was basic science claims, this is resulting predictions.) I am tired of whack-a-mole minutia, and think that detailed rebuttals to garbage climate alarm papers no longer matter in our politicized ‘GND’ environment.
This post incorporates by reference (not by links [lazy me], just by key WUWT search words or other occasional generic mentions) many previous WUWT guest posts plus other writings that relative newbies can review for your selves. All the previous referenced posts and other writings have many linked reference footnotes for your personal follow up. Trolls, beware.
Since the Charney and Hanson 1988 climate alarm proceedings, there have been many dire climate prognostications. NONE have come true. Lets review some of the most salient. (We skip trivial stuff like Dr. Viner’s since disappeared 1990 prediction that ‘UK children will not know snow’—since they soon did.)
- Temperatures have recently suddenly risen. This was the essence of MBH’s 1999 hockey stick, and later 2013’s Marcott’s equivalent. Both ‘observations’ have been fully discredited. (I personally proved Marcott’s academic misconduct in essay ‘High Stick Foul’ in ebook Blowing Smoke in late 2014.) True, temperatures have risen since the last Thames Ice Fair in 1814, as the world warmed out of the Little Ice Age (LIA). Climate changes… How much, we dunno for three reasons:
- In the US, early data is sparse, and later data is contaminated by multiple surface station siting issues. The latter issue proven here at WUWT by 2009.
- Outside the US and Europe, land temp data is worse than just sparse, it often does not exist at all, or only recently.
- Over oceans comprising 71% of the Earth surface, data is worse than just sparse. It is mostly non-existent (SH). Where it does exist (until ARGO) it is contaminated by trade routes and ladings.
- Temperatures will increase unsustainably. This is based on the IPCC nominal ECS of about 3, recently goosed up by forthcoming CMIP6. Except, temps have NOT. As just one example of predictive model falsification, the CMIP4/5 models predicted tropical troposphere hotspot simply does NOT exist. There are several reasons why these models have abjectly failed, explained in several previous posts.
- Sea level rise accelerates. Except it hasn’t. And the most accurate SLR dGPS corrected tide gauges not only show no acceleration, they show it with ~closure (thermosteric rise plus ice sheet melt). And, the present rise rate is no different from the peak of the previous interglacial, the Eemian. (Details are in previous WUWT posts and in essay PseudoPrecision in eBook Blowing Smoke)
- Polar bears will go extinct from lack of summer sea ice. Except as Dr. Crockford has amply explained, this is an alarmist misconception at two levels. First, polar bears do not depend on summer sea ice. They depend on spring ice during the seal welping season, their main feeding cycle. No one suggests that is diminishing. Second, Arctic sea ice is cyclical, and the notion that it is spiraling ever down (Wadham’s alarm) is just factually wrong. (Essay Northwest Passage in ebook Blowing Smoke covers the Arctic Ice cycle issue in historical detail.)
- Extreme weather increases. Except per IPCC SRES (2012) it has NOT, anywhere, in any form. (Climate is rigorously defined as the envelope of weather [like temp, rainfall] over at least 30 years.) All the annual recent climate ‘extremes’ in the press are just weather (like this year’s accurately predicted overactive Atlantic hurricane season). As an example, landfalling US hurricane ACE over 30 years has NOT increased as a recent paper claimed—by falsely including hurricanes that touched land but then went back out to sea and re-intensified.
There are also a lot of unworkable ‘Green New Deal solutions’ to this non-problem. The most prominent are ‘renewable electric generation’ and EV’s.
Renewables sort into wind and solar (either PV or concentrated). I delved into the economics of both in detail over at Judith Curry’s blog some years ago. In sum, BOTH have the twin problems that they are intermittent, and provide no grid inertia. Both issues are independently fatal economically, as evidenced most simply by the fact that when renewable subsidies are withdrawn anywhere in the world, renewable investment falls towards zero.
EVs have four basic problems.
- They are still very expensive compared to ICE alternatives (UK 2030).
- Their charging stresses a grid already stressed by an intermittent grid lacking inertia from renewables (UK).
- They cannot power most truck, farm, construction, forestry, or mining equipment, based on fundamental load/capacity considerations.
- They use inordinate amounts of at least two scarce materials:
- Lithium, in the form of brine carbonates (Chile) or the igneous pegmatite minerals lepidolite (pink ‘lithium’ mica) and spodumene (a pyroxene, also a famous gemstone aka pink Kunzite, pale green Hiddenite) mainly in Australia and Canada. ‘Great’ GND economic idea to convert gems to batteries!
- Cobalt, ordinarily a relatively scarce byproduct of copper mining except in the Congo, where in its southern belt below the copper zone it appears relatively independently and is artisanal mined by child labor.
Whether EV battery recycling can solve these scarce minerals problems, as it has with Lead Acid (almost all battery lead is recycled) remains to be seen. So far, neither recycling is feasible.
You can add fisheries collapses, not that some don’t occur.
This model “simulation” resulted in the conclusion that “winners and losers” produced considerably more biomass and landings from both “enrichment+hypoxia.” Without hypoxia enrichment was only reduced a small amount, considerably more than without the “excess” nitrogen. Despite Google Earth’s ocean fish skeletons, deMutsert’s models have some data, also supported by fisheries statistics, Louisiana shrimpers knew better decades ago and it was in the literature two decades ago , some even before. I was told once by a fisheries official– “all we get are models” from academia. Some are still wondering why the fisheries haven’t collapsed.
de Mutsert, K., et al.,. 2017. Using ecosystem models to determine hypoxic effects on fish and fisheries. Chapter 14, pp., 377-400, in Justic, D., K. A. Rose, R. D. Hetland, and K. Fennel. (Eds.) Modeling Coastal Hypoxia : Numerical Simulations of Patterns, Controls and Effects of Dissolved Oxygen Dynamics. Springer International
Fisheries in shore has more to do with agricultural and untreated waste runoff than anything else, especially if it is an estuary or closed off Bay. On the Chesapeake Bay, there are waters that are basically devoid of O2 every Spring thanks to the Nitrogen runoffs coming from the main rivers that feed into it. The water warms and the algae blooms. These areas form around the same place every year and can be traced back up the rivers. About the only thing weather related (not climate related) is how much rainfall the watershed gets every spring, which can vary considerably.
HD
There was record Atlantic mackerel abundance in the North East Atlantic this year.
Peruvian anchovy as strong as ever.
But sushi-eating is still endangering the blue-fin tuna.
Before this sorry saga is finished several species of avian raptor and bat will have been extincted by wind and solar power. It will bring a level of biosphere harm never seen before.
Sea level rise accelerates. Except it hasn’t.
Tide gauges over the last 100 years do show a little acceleration, of 66 tide gauges, that have nearly 100 years of data, show a median of 0.01 mm/yr² acceleration. What there isn’t is the 0.097 mm/yr² currently claimed by Colorado University’s Sea Level Research Group
https://sealevel.colorado.edu/
up from the 0.084 mm/yr² that they claimed in January of 2018.
By the way they made that colossal jump in claimed acceleration a little over a month ago, and as near as I can tell they’ve gotten away with it. Not a peep here or elsewhere.
EVs have four basic problems.
Yes all those problems are true, but you know what? I want one. Oh yeah, have you taken a test drive in one? Totally WOW! Taking one on the great American road trip to Yellowstone in one would be silly, but zipping around town or as a commuting car, they can’t be beat. I can imagine in the future cities will pass regulation that the 2nd car in a household must be electric. I wouldn’t vote for such draconian bullshit, but I can see it happening.
EV’s are great for limited distance driving in decent weather. That is until they become the dominant vehicles on the road and aren’t contributing to the infrastructure they use via gas tax. That is the day that the proverbial chickens will come home to roost-on EV’s.
I am sick to death of the idiot media promulgating climate propaganda and misinformation.
The First Amendment apparently protects the right of NPR, PBS, Pravda (a/k/a the NY Times), the WaPo, the LA-LA Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and the rest from being held to account for the brainwashing that marks the morons who have imbibed the climate Kool-Aid.
There are times that I admit I have been tempted to act in accord with Mencken’s “Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”
Just this spring the alarmist crowd were predicting El Nino (again).
Huge fail.
And now instead we have this: La Mama
https://i1.wp.com/www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/monitoring/nino3_4.png
https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/ocean/sst/anomaly/
https://i0.wp.com/www.bom.gov.au/fwo/IDYOC001.gif
https://i1.wp.com/www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/enso_update/heat-last-year.gif