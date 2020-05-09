Two-thirds of New York COVID-19 patients were sheltering in place!

Guest “set our people free!” by David Middleton

Shelter in place has been an EPIC FAIL…

‘Shocking’: 66% of new coronavirus patients in N.Y. stayed home: Cuomo

By DENIS SLATTERY

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS |

MAY 06, 2020

ALBANY — The majority of recently hospitalized coronavirus patients in New York are people who have followed the precaution of staying home, Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday.

The governor said it was “shocking” that 66% of new coronavirus hospitalizations are people who are either retired or unemployed and not commuting to work on a regular basis.

[…]

“This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” Cuomo said during a briefing on Long Island. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

[…]