Guest “set our people free!” by David Middleton
Shelter in place has been an EPIC FAIL…
‘Shocking’: 66% of new coronavirus patients in N.Y. stayed home: Cuomo
By DENIS SLATTERY
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS |
MAY 06, 2020
ALBANY — The majority of recently hospitalized coronavirus patients in New York are people who have followed the precaution of staying home, Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The governor said it was “shocking” that 66% of new coronavirus hospitalizations are people who are either retired or unemployed and not commuting to work on a regular basis.
[…]
“This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” Cuomo said during a briefing on Long Island. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”
[…]NY Daily News
Apparently, shelter in place just “fattened” the curve. Now… let’s flatten the hell out of this curve…
71 thoughts on “Two-thirds of New York COVID-19 patients were sheltering in place!”
Anybody see those numbers of covid deaths in long term care homes in New York?
Ya, I though so – Cuomo is smart, if you don’t report them, you can’t be criticized about them – well done Washington Compost, New York Slimes – you done some real investigative journalisming there.
“journalisming”, rickk? Thanks, that made me laugh.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
Yep, and that elevated mortality in those nursing homes would be a huge factor in increasing the proportion of fatalities among those considered to be sheltering in place. Nationwide about 1/2 of all COVID 19 deaths have been occupants of nursing homes/extended care facilities. I suspect that idiot Cuomo caused the proportion in NY to be elevated over that level when he intentionally seeded those kinds of facilities with people known to be infected.
Add another 1,700 . Cuomo needs to pay a BARR bill.
Why would the Bezos post report that. Amazon is raking it in right now!
“Anybody see those numbers of covid deaths in long term care homes in New York?
ya every day yesterday here were 53
I think he’s talking about this:
“No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/doh_covid19-_nhadmissionsreadmissions_-032520.pdf
C’mon David you know that without Shelter in Place we would all be dead…geez
This is what happens when you have elitists running government science agencies.
Not “elitists”, Moral Narcissists.
What should we have expected from government toxicological experts that gave us (allowed?) the use of HAZMAT suits in hot weather picking up what was supposed to be oil globules off the beach? These [natural seeps, one of which the spill originated from] were once the source for beach deposits used to patch ships. A former CEO of Sigma Xi is urging scientists to become PROACTIVE with a piece on their blog which is very much preaching, mostly against anti-vaxers, who exist, but sounds like lumping all concerns as deniers. When the scientists do policy, who checks them? That’s where they are headed.
What is a mathematical epidemiologist?
Now consider that half those Covid patients who were sheltering at home and that actually died probably died from a myriad of causes other than COVID. Homicide to head injury, bad colds to cancer all cataloged as Corona deaths because bureaucrat gotta CYA.
Shelter In Place was not meant to kill the virus, only to slow it down. EPIC FAIL?? No.
What actually does “slow it down” mean, in this case? — from what speed to what speed?
Slowing doesn’t mean stopping, right? So, it gets where it’s going to go, eventually, right? — delaying the inevitable? Millions will get infected in two weeks, or, “slowed down”, millions will get infected in two months — what have we accomplished there, by shutting down society and plunging it into economic ruin?
Absolutely correct. That’s it.
And led to a worsening of vitamin D deficiency, the second most common deficiency behind iron. I assume this is especially true for the denizens of the concrete jungle.
But, why is this? The answer I am hearing is ‘shared ventilation’, a common situation in NYC. This needs to be looked into seriously.
That would make sense. I suppose delivery via Amazon packages could be another source.
Guests, deliveries, taking the trash out, etc.
You think these people were storing 4-6 weeks worth of food and supplies in their apartments?
JON SALMI said “‘shared ventilation’, a common situation in NYC.”
Ever spend time in residential buildings in NYC, Jon? I have on numerous occasions over the past 6 decades
In non-residential buildings (like office buildings) in NYC, the heating-ventilating-and-air-conditioning systems share common supply, return, and exhaust ductwork. I’ve never seem that in residential buildings in NYC, which typically rely on steam heating supplied by the New York City Steam System (primarily from Con-Ed) through the building owner and cooling via window A/C units furnished by the resident.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
Now that we are aware of the profiles of the vulnerable groups, like over 65, obese, heart related conditions, low D3, etc,etc,etc – this kind of thing should not be such a surprise.
I get the impression that the lumbering public health bureaucracies cannot keep up with the latest knowledge.
What an enigma, David! By the way, I saw Judge Clay Jenkins on CNN International this morning, and he was muy simpatico with the hosts, even going so far as to assign the release of the hair salon operator in Dallas to the “Tea Party”, and from his tone I don’t think he was referring to the kerfuffle in Boston Harbor. Try to avoid this clown. Stay sane and safe.
Obviously the virus mutated into a more infectious strain that can spread over the internet now.
(hey that’s the way virologists do it)
Not surprising since those sheltering in place will tend to be those most vulnerable to the virus. This adds further weight to the argument that the lockdown with its associated economic devastation is a hugely disproportionate and blunt edged response. As many have argued before, simply encouraging the vulnerable to self isolate together with the use of face masks in public would have been at least as effective and far less a damaging
Duhhhhh…..98% of the people in NY are staying at home, so the proportion of “new” cases is meaningless.
Are you feeling better Henry? You sure sounded bitter in previous comments.
Seems like his butt is still really hurt.
A compelling testimony by Dr Judy Mikovits exposing Dr Fauci and his Plandemic co-conspirators as brutal and heartless profiteers who are quite literally responsible for the death of millions.
Original: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ex-employee, was jailed, finally tells all:
This video got posted on YouTube and didn’t last the day after over a million views.
Looks like the truth really IS the enemy of the state.
Plandemic Part 1 – Dr Judy Mikovits
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T6ByOc9NOgW9/
Planemic is the conspiracy theory of the decade. Check out Dr. Mikovits’ background and consider the source.
Yeah, very trustworthy woman:
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/05/fact-checking-judy-mikovits-controversial-virologist-attacking-anthony-fauci-viral?fbclid=IwAR0aI1SaeulqLCFbEmphJGOar6KIi3aUHg0nxpO_4KVcAGlgDWweBPQvjB4
YouTube took it down as quickly as they could…although I find it hard to believe anyone could believe Plandemic. It is borderline insanely stupid.
Meanwhile though, I can still find Loose Change and at least one sequel on YouTube…monetized, no less.
Reality is always “shocking” leftists, but they never seem to learn what it is that’s shocking them.
Middleton again mistakes correlation with causation. For example we can also claim that two-thirds of New York COVID-19 patients were breathing oxygen before hospital admission.
You should try breathing some oxygen yourself, Henry.
Ron, what point are you trying to make?
… mistaking correlation for causation, …
You mean like saying locking down society prevented a larger number of COVID-19 deaths?
How do we really know that the virus wouldn’t have slowed without this, as part of the process that viruses undergo? — we don’t know — we just assume that because we instituted lock downs, at the same time the virus seemed to slow down, lock downs are what did it. Correlation = Causation, where SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 is concerned.
It will dawn on people soon enough the lockdown is now being used the world over to coerce you out of your cars ,to walk or cycle, even reductions in public transport, it was officially announced on the UK news today(bbc) https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-52524807 perhaps the biggest attack on freedom ( in the name of the virus of course) is a 14 day quarantine period of travellers to the UK, in effect devastating the airline industry and tourism in one blow, this folks is the new normal, it’s been in the pipe line for years the virus has given the enviromental movement which has infiltrated every world government through the un the chance to devastate our way of life. My own devolved government has extended the lockdown for a further 3 weeks as of yesterday, concessions ,garden centres allowed to reopen and you can exercise more than once a day ,the minister in charge said today we have allowed these concessions because we were advised by the head doctors that giving a little bit will keep the sheep happy, otherwise I doubt they would have given anything. Meanwhile the capital is reducing the width of roads putting in wider pavements and cycle lanes,
This is the thin edge of the wedge.
Yeah. When I read a about that, I was amazed. Is public transport safer than private cars in a pandemic?
Remember, you can’t have a pandemic without a dem in a panic…
BdC,
Try an opposing views on the Jo Nova blog where Jo (trained in the topic) notes that London stats are poor, yet incoming flights are without controls or testing. Seems a plausible case, that infection would go down if incoming flights are stopped. You have a conflicting theory? Geoff S
The UK is considering a 14-day self-quarantine for incoming travellers, from June. This is so useless it’s almost funny.
Firstly it’s way too late. Secondly, they will discover, as we did here in Oz, that people just don’t do it. That will require a forced quarantine, as we have in Oz, brought in around July or August, once the media (who seen to determine policy these days) get outraged about those breaking quarantine.
So just about the time the rest of the northern hemisphere is relaxing restrictions for summer*, the UK will be doubling down on theirs.
*it definitely seems that the southern hemisphere and the equator are not suffering as badly as the northern hemisphere so far. This indicates that the weather may well be a factor, and summer will be safer, just like normal flu.
Last time I posted a comment Dave, there were 77 deaths in Dallas County. As of today there are 135. That is a 75% increase. What will it be in another two weeks?
Stay away from Dallas Country Henry. Your life is in danger. I suggest a full size condom for your safety.
And how many people live in that county? While every death is sad, you cannot live your life trying to save as many lives as possible. We can eliminate almost all deaths from automobile accidents simply by driving under 25 MPH. Should we, therefore, ban driving over 25 MPH to save lives? Ernest Hemingway said that every true story ends in death. Life is a true story.
Texas covid deaths now about same as road deaths.
Give a fraction of covid money to improving road safety.
“you cannot live your life trying to save as many lives as possible.”
…
I know a lot of doctors and nurses that would disagree with your statement. They are kind of busy right now dealing with this pandemic.
Actually many hospitals have furloughed people, not enough to do, and no business coming in due to the banning of “elective” procedures.
Henry If treatment options are hidden and Dr.s are not allowed to practice medicine much larger. Focus on treatment not face masks. Modifying the rate of infection does nothing to modify the total infections.
“Modifying the rate of infection does nothing to modify the total infections.”
..
That is false, as you are making the assumption that a vaccine will not be developed in the near future.
100% of Covid 19 patents died with dihydrogen monoxide in their bodies so now all deaths are being reported as drownings and Dihydrogen monoxide has been added to the dangerous chemicals list and one of the main pre- cursors to Covid 19.
Bill gates has already offered to create a vaccine but it must be compulsory to overcome this scourge.
In the community where I live dihydrogen monoxide often known as DHMO is so prevalent in the atmosphere that at times it condenses out as a liquid. The city knows about this problem and they have a network of pipes under the streets to deal with accumulations of this liquid. DHMO is a very dangerous gas because molecule per molecule it is stronger IR absorber than is CO2. As a liquid it can be deadly. Rather than destroying this very dangerous chemical, the city just dumps it our side of the city limits where it is allowed to evaporate back into the atmosphere. The pool of liquid DHMO is so extensive that it can be seen from space. The EPA needs to step in and do something about this problem.
How did the Wuhan virus get to people who were sheltering at home?
Perhaps these people went outside to buy groceries and didn’t tell Cuomo.
It boggles my mind that, despite their strident public pleas for everyone to isolate/lock-down/etc., NY Gov. Cuomo and NYC Mayor de Blasio still won’t shut down the NYC mass transit system, which spreads the disease there.
The South Koreans, Taiwanese & Icelanders have figured out how to handle this disease successfully. It’s really not rocket science. You simply have to:
Step 1. Test everyone who, because of either symptoms or likely exposure, might have the disease; get the results as quickly as possible.
Step 2. Quarantine them until they test negative.
Step 3. If they text positive, interview (“contact trace”) them, find the people they’re likely to have had contact with in the last month, and quickly notify them to self-quarantine and get tested.
GoTo Step . (Repeat with the newly identified patients.)
Those are the common-sense measures which have enabled South Korea, Taiwan & Iceland to stop the disease.
They aren’t complicated, nor even terribly expensive. If we implement them, then we can bring both the daily new case number and the daily death toll rapidly down, and we can then lift the lock-downs and reopen the closed businesses.
If we don’t implement those measures, then it will be a long, brutal summer, with widespread human and economic devastation.
Here are two articles about how South Korea succeeded spectacularly, while most other nations, including the United States, are failing spectacularly:
1. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/08/boris-johnson-in-intensive-care/ (starting around the 15th paragraph) — thank you, Chris Monckton!
2. https://www.businessinsider.com/how-south-korea-controlled-its-coronavirus-outbreak-2020-4
On March 3rd, S. Korea reported 851 new cases.
Over the last week they’ve averaged just six (6) new cases per day.
They’ve reduced their daily new infections by 99%.
Another thing that boggles my mind is that some idiots think we should not emulate South Korea, Taiwan and Iceland, but that we should, instead, emulate Sweden, where the epidemic is out of control, and the case numbers and death toll (per capita) are even worse than here in the U.S..
Here’s how South Korea is doing:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/south-korea/#graph-cases-daily
They had no CV-19 deaths yesterday, and one on Thursday.
Here’s how Sweden is doing, if you believe their numbers (note that they have only 1/5 as many people as South Korea):
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/sweden/#graph-cases-daily
They reported another CV-19 135 deaths yesterday, and 99 on Thursday.
Here’s how the U.S. is doing:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/#graph-cases-daily
Our per-capita death rate is about 2/3 as bad as Sweden’s.
Typos:
“GoTo Step .” should have been “GoTo Step 1.”
“They reported another CV-19 135 deaths yesterday” should have been “They reported another 135 CV-19 deaths yesterday”
DB, contact tracing works when the incidence is small— South Korea from the gitgo, Singapore wave one. It doesn’t work in situations like NYC now.
Meanwhile, Georgia opened up one day over two weeks ago … and it has been an epic success despite the alarmists saying things would get out of control. Yet again, alarmists are wrong.
https://twitter.com/GovKemp/status/1259137212643454977
—
Spread this tweet to everyone you know.
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1259151522430103552
Why the outraged tone of this post? So 2/3 were retired, unemployed, living at home?
The science has shown that most Covid deaths are those living in close quarters with continual exposure to the virus, and are in the vulnerable group – elderly and /or with underlying comorbidities. They are not people with casual contact such as those into retail stores and mass transportation.
None of this refutes the notion that sheltering in place and social distancing are good strategies for limiting the number of cases.
No question that hospitals were overwhelmed. But it was for about a 10 day period. And NYC is obviously an outlier in many ways.
Is there a suggestion that, without the isolation strategies, there would have been fewer cases? That would defy logic. One of the tenets of epidemiology is that isolation/quarantining works to limit cases.
The whole idea was to “flatten the curve”. That prevents the health care system from being overloaded. You still have the same number of people die. Sad but true. You can have 100 deaths over a 1-2 week period of over 1-2 month period. Same number of dead.
And they are counting anyone who dies “WITH” covid-19 to be a death “FROM” covid-19. Sorry but with that type of death count inflation there will be no good data to base any policy on. It is being done so the politicians can claim success.
“Is there a suggestion that, without the isolation strategies, there would have been fewer cases?”
The real questions are twofold:
1. Did the destruction of the economy reduce the overall number of deaths, including suicides and those who died of something other than CCP-19 because they were unable to get proper treatment for it?
2. Was any reduction in death worth the tens of trillions of dollars the lockdowns have cost?
I don’t know the answer to 1, but I’m pretty sure the answer to 2 is ‘no way’.
This is hardly any surprise. New York City is a densely packed city, and is heavily reliant upon enormous apartment buildings.
Suppose for a moment that a small fraction of the inhabitants are “essential”, and thus far more likely to be exposed out of their homes. Now suppose that one of those “essential” residents contracts Covid-19. That person, as seems typical, was shedding the virus for several days prior to the onset of symptoms, and responsibly self quarantines.
At that point, everyone in the same apartment number is expected to also contract Covid. Further, every common surface, say the elevator buttons, railings, door handles, etc., are also vectors of disease (if you have young children, you know how). Even worse, some of these buildings are quite old, and suffer from poor ventilation. People living in apartments near the quarantined person, even if they were fastidiously shut in, are liable to catch it in the air.
Thus Covid propagates throughout the residence, even with social distancing. Social distancing isn’t going to stop Covid-19, but it can slow the inevitable.
“Lockdown”, “shelter in place”, whatsoever…
The real count is reduction of contacts. If that is not happening you can call it what you want it will not work.
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/05/04/science.abb8001
But even than, I have a friend in NYC who obeyed to her best capability and probably got it at the grocery store or in her building. Big cities with people living in cages are just not the best ground in a pandemic.
First, self-report data on something like this is notoriously unreliable.
Second, the definition of “stayed at home” is way to meaningless to be of any value.
Third, unless you know what % of NYers were “staying at home,” the 66% doesn’t really mean anything at all. The implications of that 66% would be completely different depending on whether 80% of NYers are staying at home, or 40%, or 10%.
Henry Pool raises this point above. What’s amazing that any self-styled “skeptics” wouldn’t catch this immediately
So David, I agree that isolation is going to bankrupt us. It does not work and it is burning up our money and causing companies to go bankrupt. It is like burning your house to keep warm.
I want a real solution. A natural solution that enables us to beat the dang virus and go to football games without masks.
Here are the facts,
We know 85% of our citizens have guns and ammunition. They have mild or no Covid symptoms.
Obviously, nature has a solution that kills covid if the citizen’s have ammunition for their natural defenses against all immune system attacks, include covid.
We are at war with the virus and we are fighting a cold war with Medical Industry. What we need to do is fight to win.
We just took away the ammunition so their immune system do not work optimally.
Give our immune system the ammunition it absolutely requires before it must defend against the virus and it will defeat the virus.
We know twice as many US blacks are dying of covid than US whites. This is true in the US and in the UK. Their is a scientific reason for the high death rate in Blacks. In the US 86% of Blacks are Vitamin D deficient.
We are fighting a war with covid and 42% of our citizens do not have enough ammunition.
86% of our black citizens do not have enough ammunition.
In our nursing homes our citizens have guns, but no bullets.
So, they are completely defenseless against the Virus.
Get enough ammunition for all citizen’s body’s..
And their body’s will naturally defeat covid, 70% of common cancers, and 50% reduction in type 2 diabetes, 50% reduction in multiple sclerosis, and so on…
… and then they will not die and cause all of the complaints which force isolation.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-52574931
Black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die with coronavirus as white people in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics.
https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/group/racialethnic/africanamericans/index.html
HIV and African Americans
Blacks/African Americansa account for a higher proportion of new HIV diagnosesb and people with HIV, compared to other races/ethnicities. In 2018, blacks/African Americans accounted for 13% of the US populationc but 42% of the 37,832 new HIV diagnoses in the United States and dependent areas.d
https://tahomaclinic.com/Private/Articles4/WellMan/Forrest%202011%20-%20Prevalence%20and%20correlates%20of%20vitamin%20D%20deficiency%20in%20US%20adults.pdf
Prevalence and correlates of vitamin D deficiency in US adults
Mounting evidence suggests that vitamin D deficiency could be linked to several chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and cancer. The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and its correlates to test the hypothesis that vitamin D deficiency was common in the US population, especially in certain minority groups.
The overall prevalence rate of vitamin D deficiency was 41.6%, with the highest rate seen in blacks (82.1%), followed by Hispanics (69.2%). Vitamin D deficiency was significantly more common among those who had no college education, were obese, with a poor health status, hypertension, low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol level
This is a chart that shows the diseases (cancers) that have been found to be caused by Vitamin D deficiency.
https://www.grassrootshealth.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/disease-incidence-prev-chart-051317.pdf
I forget where I read it the other day so I can’t provide a link, but apparently a small study in the Philippines found that 95% of the critical CCP-19 patients they looked at were vitamin-D deficient, while 95% of those with mild symptoms had normal vitamin-D levels.
Again, small study and I’ve no idea how trustworthy it is, but their data seems to support this theory. Though it’s always possible that low vitamin-D simply happens to correlate with other health problems which lead to serious symptoms.
A 75% increase between 2:56pm and 3:10pm?
Wow! 78 deaths in 14 minutes?
Hmmm… Comment got separated from the comment I was replying to. Happens a lot here.
Rather than reading David’s summary of Denis’s summary of Governor Cuomo’s statements, I would encourage everyone to Google the actual press convergence. Third-hand knowledge is often distorted in the transmission.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tpN_PhjbTY starting ~ 8:30.
“The governor said it was “shocking” that 66% of new coronavirus hospitalizations are people who are either retired or unemployed and not commuting to work on a regular basis.”
No. The governor said 66% of new cases were people living at home (as opposed to nursing homes, jail, homeless, etc). Many of these were “retired or unemployed and not commuting”, but this is sloppy to get the facts wrong.
“Shelter in place has been an EPIC FAIL…”
Well, NY’s daily new infections has dropped by ~70% since the peak a few weeks ago.
Meanwhile, US daily new infections has dropped by only ~20% since the peak a few weeks ago (and the majority of that drop can be attributed to the drop in NY!)
NY is reducing infections faster than the rest of the country. That doesn’t sound like an “epic fail”. It sounds like “doing a good job in a densely populated area where infections could spread very quickly”.
It also sounds like ‘enough people have been infected and are now immune that the disease can no longer spread easily.’
BdC,
Try an opposing views on the Jo Nova blog where Jo (trained in the topic) notes that London stats are poor, yet incoming flights are without controls or testing. Seems a plausible case, that infection would go down if incoming flights are stopped. You have a conflicting theory? Geoff S
The ability of this virus to spread has been under estimated the world over. Apparently the isolation practiced in New York has not been adequate to stop the spread of the virus.
Shelter in place actually works
https://twitter.com/DerrickVanGenn2/status/1258857817127215104/photo/1
IF you do it and do it right.
sadly the New York data doesnt tell you want you want to know. or it tells both sides what they want to hear.
what is missing?
1. what percentage of the actual population was sheltering in place. 66% of those who showed
up with symptoms REPORTED staying at home. That tells you nothing unless you
know, what percentage they are of the population.
2. 66% reported, self reported.. Now here in Korea, we would check their damn phone to see if they
A) lied
B) visited the grocery or whereever.
3. Who their family members ?. Husband stays home, wife goes to work. One gives it to the other.
basically the New york data does not go far enough. half assed job.
idiots on both sides will try to draw conclusions from it.
don’t be an idiot
Not surprising. Flu deaths peak in cold weather not because of lockdowns like we currently experience but largely because people voluntarily stay indoors and crowd together to keep warm. Its an incubator for infection. Forcing people to do exactly the same thing to ‘slow down’ COVID 19 is counter intuitive.