Twisting the Knife: European lawmakers consider tougher climate law

(Reuters) – European Union lawmakers are considering toughening the bloc’s planned climate law, with stricter near-term emission goals and a binding commitment for every member state to decarbonize by 2050, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Such goals are required if the world is to stick within limits scientists say are needed to avoid devastating fallout from global warming, the lead author of the document, Swedish lawmaker Jytte Guteland, said.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive, proposed the law in March – weeks before the coronavirus pandemic prompted an economic crisis that the bloc has pledged to tackle with “green” investment.
Centred around a legally binding goal to cut EU net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, the law must be agreed with lawmakers and member states to take effect.
Under a draft proposal for the parliament’s position on the law, each individual EU country would need to reduce its national emissions to net zero by 2050 and achieve net “removals” of greenhouse gases after that date.
This is tougher than the Commission’s bloc-wide 2050 target, which had raised the possibility that some of its 27 members could decarbonise later, if others did so early.
The draft also calls for the EU’s 2030 climate target to be tightened to a 65% cut in emissions from 1990 levels, rather than the 50% or 55% cut being considered by the Commission.
Guteland, who guides the parliament’s talks on the climate law, said the proposal fits the emissions pathway scientists say would avoid catastrophic climate change.
“Scientists are talking about planetary limits. If we do not limit our emissions faster during the first 10 years, then we might actually go over the planetary limits,” she told Reuters of the risk of breaching the crucial 1.5 degrees boundary.
“It is political choice whether we do it or not.”
15 thoughts on “Twisting the Knife: European lawmakers consider tougher climate law”
Go for it, EU.
The EU will be long gone before 2050.
Well why not?
When you have killed your economic productivity by forcing people to stay home and forbid them from working..whats a few more idiotic rules?
Ditto ,whats the point of having “Emergency power” if you cannot rub the plebs faces in it?
By the way..Where on this planet has the Wuhan Flu spread without any attempts to prevent it?
Where has this virus spread “naturally” that we may compare reality to the Projected (modelled) spread?
The only way to actually test the predicted spread against the actual spread would be to Test Everyone.
7.7b tests for active virus or antibody. Then you would “Know” if the models were accurate or not.
Of course you could test 10% and extrapolate but that would still only be a guess
Sounds like EU wants to commit suicide? China isn’t going down this road and hopefully not the USA. Will eastern Europe go along or exit the EU?
So global warming is now radioactive ? Or a nuclear weapon ?
These idiots need to self isolate .
The insanity in the EU continues despite the best efforts of Covid-19 to cull behavioural incompetence.
It’s like a Python sketch. “No One expects the Spanish Inquisition”.
Hotel EUfornia as we are learning with GB attempting to withdraw.
Watch how the Eastern Europeans react. This could the be straw that breaks the EU’s back.
If the EU decides to commit economic suicide because of climate change, it’ll embolden China. Because the EU, mostly NATO countries, won’t be able to support the USA when China attacks. Granted, the EU countries aren’t worth much militarily, anymore, but it would certainly help if they had some capacity.
(@mods…why do I seem to go into moderation, a lot? have I written something offensive or verboten?)
Hard to understand. No matter what EU does or does not do about “carbon”it will only have a negligible effect. Surely they understand this. So the question is why are they doing this? The only plausible reason is empty virtue signalling. Germany has proven that wind and solar is a fools errand. Onshore wind expansion is passe. Indications are that with the 20 year subsidies beginning to expire this year Germany’s actual net wind installed capacity will most likely be negative beginning in 2021. Mercedes recently abandoned hydrogen as a possible transportation fuel, trashing the Green Dream of using excess electrical power on sunny windy days to produce hydrogen. Electrical storage is more expensive than generation Germany is too far North for cost effective solar. Eventually they’ll figure that out.
Dennis G Sandberg May 9, 2020 at 7:08 pm
Hard to understand.
Religious fanaticism is always hard to understand.
If the EU goes ahead with this plan in about 2035 the rest of the world will look at the broken countries of Europe the destitute people, the starving, the deaths and the wrecked economies under the Communist government of Europe and think that could have been us. So go ahead EU wreck all the European countries we will look on at the revolutions and the civil Wars raging in Europe while we get on with our lives.
“Such goals are required if the world is to stick within limits scientists say are needed to avoid devastating fallout from global warming”
Any scientist who says this looses all credibility as a scientist. They need to prove it, not just say it, which they can’t do because the scientific method leads to the contrary.