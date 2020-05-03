Were Dangerous Wuhan Coronavirus Lab Experiments Part Funded by Western Governments?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; The Australian Daily Telegraph claims a leaked dossier suggests it is China’s fault that Covid-19 spread; China deliberately suppressed knowledge of the outbreak, instead of trying to stop the spread of the epidemic.
But dangerous Wuhan “Gain of Function” Studies, in which virologists deliberately created lethal human pathogens from bat viruses, to evaluate the risk of such pathogens evolving naturally, received funding from the USA and Australia, even after concerns were raised by US embassy scientists in 2018 about inadequate safety procedures.
Coronavirus NSW: Dossier lays out case against China bat virus program
Sharri Markson, The Daily TelegraphMay 2, 2020 3:15pm
China deliberately suppressed or destroyed evidence of the coronavirus outbreak in an “assault on international transparency’’ that cost tens of thousands of lives, according to a dossier prepared by concerned Western governments on the COVID-19 contagion.
The 15-page research document, obtained by The Saturday Telegraph, lays the foundation for the case of negligence being mounted against China.
It states that to the “endangerment of other countries” the Chinese government covered-up news of the virus by silencing or “disappearing” doctors who spoke out, destroying evidence of it in laboratories and refusing to provide live samples to international scientists who were working on a vaccine.
It can also be revealed the Australian government trained and funded a team of Chinese scientists who belong to a laboratory which went on to genetically modify deadly coronaviruses that could be transmitted from bats to humans and had no cure, and is not the subject of a probe into the origins of COVID-19.
Key figures of the Wuhan Institute of Virology team, who feature in the government dossier, were either trained or employed in the CSIRO’s Australian Animal Health Laboratory where they conducted foundational research on deadly pathogens in live bats, including SARS, as part of an ongoing partnership between the CSIRO and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The study acknowledges the incredible danger of the work they were conducting.
“The potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens,” they wrote.
The US withdrew funding from controversial experiments that make pathogens more potent or likely to spread dangerous viruses in October 2014, concerned it could lead to a global pandemic.
The pause on funding for 21 “gain of function” studies was then lifted in December 2017.
Despite the concerns, the CSIRO continued to partner and fund research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
A ‘‘Sensitive but Unclassified’’ cable, dated January 19, 2018, obtained by The Washington Post, revealed that US embassy scientists and diplomats in Beijing visited the laboratory and sent warnings back to Washington about inadequate safety practices and management weaknesses as it conducted research on coronaviruses from bats.
…Read more: https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/coronavirus/bombshell-dossier-lays-out-case-against-chinese-bat-virus-program/news-story/55add857058731c9c71c0e96ad17da60
The following is the abstract of the 2015 study which includes Dr. Shi, head of the Wuhan Virology Institute. The main body of the study includes the quote “the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens“.
The study describes the deliberate creation of chimeric bat viruses capable of infecting humans, to investigate the likelihood that such viruses could evolve naturally;
A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence.
Menachery VD, Yount BL Jr, Debbink K, Agnihothram S, Gralinski LE, Plante JA, Graham RL, Scobey T, Ge XY, Donaldson EF, Randell SH, Lanzavecchia A, Marasco WA, Shi ZL, Baric RS.
Abstract
The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)-CoV underscores the threat of cross-species transmission events leading to outbreaks in humans. Here we examine the disease potential of a SARS-like virus, SHC014-CoV, which is currently circulating in Chinese horseshoe bat populations. Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone. The results indicate that group 2b viruses encoding the SHC014 spike in a wild-type backbone can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells and achieve in vitro titers equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV. Additionally, in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis. Evaluation of available SARS-based immune-therapeutic and prophylactic modalities revealed poor efficacy; both monoclonal antibody and vaccine approaches failed to neutralize and protect from infection with CoVs using the novel spike protein. On the basis of these findings, we synthetically re-derived an infectious full-length SHC014 recombinant virus and demonstrate robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo. Our work suggests a potential risk of SARS-CoV re-emergence from viruses currently circulating in bat populations.Read more: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4797993/
What a mess. Here is my take on what I think happened.
The scientists in Wuhan have been playing with Chimeric bat viruses in their city centre laboratory since at least 2013 (the date of a previous study mentioned by the Daily Telegraph). Members of the team were trained by Australia. Links with Australia were apparently ongoing. The research was at least partly funded by the USA and Australia; although the USA withdrew funding in 2014, funding apparently resumed in 2017.
There is evidence the Wuhan laboratory was not well managed. Aside from the obvious idiocy of siting such a facility in the middle of a big crowded city, there are multiple allegations of serious shortcomings with Wuhan laboratory safety protocols (a Chinese study which was hastily withdrawn, and the 2018 US embassy warning cited by the Daily Telegraph).
Although the evidence is circumstantial, it seems a strong possibility that SARS-CoV-2 is one of the horrifying chimeric bat viruses Wuhan researchers deliberately created, which escaped thanks to poor safety practices.
Whatever the source, China appears to have responded in the worse possible way by arresting whistleblowers and attempting to conceal the outbreak, instead of going public and focussing all their efforts on trying to stop it.
41 thoughts on “Were Dangerous Wuhan Coronavirus Lab Experiments Part Funded by Western Governments?”
Even worse was shutting down down domestic flights within China from Wuhan while allowing international flights to exit Wuhan for the 4 corners of the planet for as period of time. So they knew at that point. That would show criminal intent to also allow he spread of a highly contagious novel virus to the rest of the world that had no natural defence. It appears this is the truth of the matter, so that then makes China criminally responsible and culpable. This would make it tantamount to an act of bio war.
exactly…..when Trump tried to ban flights from China…..China raised holy hell about it
so did a lot of people in the US.
A preprint by Prashant Pradhan et al. suggesting a high probability that the Wuhan Virus was a bioengineered chimera was attacked and forced to be withdrawn.
Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag
bioRxiv preprint first posted online Jan. 31, 2020 https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v2
Abstract
https://project-evidence.github.io/
Is extremely well referenced and points to the same.
The Chimeric argument is irrelevant. Whether they did, whether they didn’t it got out of the lab.
I can’t find the numbers for wet markets in China but there are close to 10,000 in Vietnam. There must be well over 100,000 in China, and they have been operating for hundreds of year. We’re supposed to believe the virus home in directly to the wet market next to the lab, and that some under cooked bat caused the problem? That’s farcical.
It’s a leak from the lab.
It could be as simple as some lab assistant selling off the piglets they infected for some extra cash. But the most likely is that it walked out with one of the workers, and spread from there.
They were even using Corona viruses to test their bio security.
I am 100% unscientific.
Reading language like: “in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis.” means I don’t understand any of it.
What was it the scientists, the lab, the U.S., Austrailia, were trying to accomplish in Wuhan?
Chimeric = Frankenstein fusion of different viruses
They built it, then they tested it in various proxies for human beings – human cell cultures, mice.
The 2015 study tells the world how successful they were at creating a dangerous human pathogen from bat viruses, in their “gain of function” experiments.
The justification for the experiments is the chimeric viruses they created could have occurred naturally, and they wanted to evaluate how likely dangerous pathogens were to occur by seeing how much they had to manipulate bat viruses to make them dangerous to humans.
Plus create vaccines against these viruses. The main thrust of any such research is to create vaccines so after SARS1 we could respond immediately with a vaccine. Scientific research is always a double edged sword. Just as nuclear energy can be a great a great source of abundant low cost energy or be used to make a bomb, virus research be used to either create vaccines to relieve human suffering due to disease or to create bioweapons. I have no doubt the western scientists involved had only altruistic purposes and that is probably true of the Chinese scientists. Whoever thought helping the communists to do this was a smart idea is a naive fool. The USA was right to stop this research because of the danger. So why did they restart? Could it be the USA knew what China was doing and got nervous about it? We need a vaccine and we need it fast, and not just for the Chicom Flu, but for all coronaviruses. While I have some doubts the Chinese let this one out on purpose, it is obvious they saw the advantages to letting it spread and to taking advantage of the pandemic to make money, to injure and weaken the west, and to spread their influence. Mark my words. Thus far they have gained too much from this release and therefore they will do it again. Chico must be severely and devastatingly punished for this or next time, it will be on purpose.
If they wanted to develop skill creating coronavirus vaccines they could have started with something far less dangerous like the common cold.
While I agree, it’s hard to get funding for something like the common cold. Remember scientists can only get funding from government for those things that government thinks people will vote for. It’s easy to get funding for a big scary virus like SARS1 but hard to get funding for a vaccine against the common cold.
well as stated IN the document they couldnt make a vaccine or monoclonal antibody TO halt it
so thats where the sh*t hit the fan
they know that in all the time they worked on this and prior on first SARS they cant make a magic vax or cureall
and they ARE the supposed experts
everyone else trying to make the cure is pretty much waaaaay behind and running in quicksand.
also explains the odd insistence it will keep recurring and not apparently weaker
natural forms like SARS and MERS didnt have souped up genetweaks
this does
Dr. Shi enjoys playing God with viruses, and in particular, bat viruses. She wanted to determine whether particularly infective coronaviruses could come about via natural evolution. As part of this research, she and her team produced infective cornaviruses by combining the most infectious bits from existing ones.
A short explanation:
First: China does what China will do.
Now then – a few easy steps:
1) China is backwards in science, engineering, manufacturing.
2) China obtains skill and technology in all areas from the West.
3) China experiments with obtained technology until it is mastered.
4) China deploys new capabilities to their advantage. The new capabilities they have would have taken them decades to develop on their own.
Now down to cases:
Reading language like: “in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis.”
Translation:
in vivo – in live animals
demonstrate replication – the virus was thriving, reproducing
chimeric virus – the virus was synthetic, the dangerous part from a bat virus, mounted onto a mouse virus.
notable pathogenesis – the test mice got sick, and likely died.
Added Vocabulary:
GOF – Gain Of Function: Special techniques used to enhance the virus in some way.
(Anybody with specific knowledge, please jump in and provide a better definition)
Possibilities:
A) they were experimenting with the technology while gaining a mastery of it. (Like a child playing with matches, they did not fully understand the possible consequences of their actions.
{I do not buy this for a second, they are not stupid, they knew what they were doing.})
B) Hat Tip to David L Hagen.
If true, that this virus has protein sequences from HIV/AIDS, then only one possible explanation.
First, to restate why AIDS is so dangerous. Our bodies have an immune system to protect us from bacteria and viruses as these bad actors attempt to infect us in any number of locations.
AIDS attacks the immune system itself. This cripples the hosts defense against AIDS and *everything else* in the process.
As they say – Never assume malice when stupidity will suffice.
Put it all together, and this lab was messing with the development of Bioweapons.
This COVID-19 may well have been just the early stages of an engineered weapon of unheard of lethality.
{COVID-19(!) What happened to the first 18????}
The protein sequences of the AIDS/HIV virus had low homology, low matching of sequence to the coronavirus sequence. If I recall correctly it was in the range of <58%. The four regions are also regions common to all viruses that infect humans so forget that part. If they don't have that part, they can't infect. (By analogy, 'Honda and Mazda cars both have wheels so therefore Ford F150, which also has wheels, must be made in Japan.') This pandemic is bad enough with adding faulty stuff. I agree with "Never assume malice when stupidity will suffice."
US consumers have consistently failed to understand that THEY are funding the buildup of China and the Chinese military, every time we buy a product made in China, or owned by a company from China. Eventually, we’ll likely see a war where the weapons we funded are used against us.
Releasing the Corona virus on the world, after it emerged, by allowing infected people to travel outward, was an act that (by plan or happenstance) would level (or more than compensate) for the damage done by coronavirus to their own economy—by attacking the economies of global “competitors”.
China is not a peaceful member of the global community. We cut our own throats every time we help their economy, or do business with the.m The money saved is nothing compared to the blood and treasure it will cost. Let’s move away from a cheap labor strategy to an AI / automation approach to keep the cost of goods down.
Okay. Screed over.
Were Dangerous Wuhan Coronavirus Lab Experiments Part Funded by Western Governments?
What a mess. Here is my take on what I think happened.
could, would, I think,Daily Telegraph claims
If this were a story about climate change it would have been laughed off the pages of wuwt.
facts are required before you start pointing fingers.
What do you want, a signed confession from the local head of the CCP?
The Wuhan laboratory was conducting dangerous experiments with bat viruses, there are two claims their safety procedures were lacking, and the dangerous bat virus outbreak was first detected 280 yards from the lab.
Obviously it would be nice to see if the SARS-CoV-2 virus is an exact match for one of the chimeric viruses created by the lab, to confirm the theory, but given China’s frantic efforts to cover everything up I doubt we’ll ever receive that kind of confirmation.
Eric Worrall May 3, 2020 at 6:54 am
The Wuhan laboratory was conducting dangerous experiments with bat viruses, there are two claims their safety procedures were lacking,
There you go again “claims”
Next time a climate scientist uses the word “probable” when predicting the future I would how yo accept is probable claims!!
Sounds like a fustercluck occurred and the CCP saw an opportunity…..
Same with the democrats.
And Canada https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ottawa-funds-covid-19-research-project-that-is-collaborating-with/
This video also documented it and Dr Fauci’s part in getting the research done in China when it was banned in the US but guess what
“This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.
Learn more”
Have we not got a “way back” type way to preserve such videos?
That was obviously a bribe to get PPE into Canada. This is supposedly research money to create an antibody test. Right after the research was approved, suddenly PPE started flowing into Chinada by the planeful. We have Canadian companies who are still waiting to get bureaucratic approval to produce literally hundreds of various virus and antibody tests who can’t get approval to use or sell them. One type of antibody test is actually even approved and in use in the USA and Europe and yet can’t get approved in Canada where it is made. The excuse is that the WHO says the test is not reliable or useful and until the WHO approves, no such test in Canada will be approved. There has been so much frustration with the Feds in Canada that Alberta threatened to go ahead and start using the antibody test without federal approval. Manitoba is also quietly working to validate their own antibody test without federal approval. Anyone care to lay a bet on how the WHO will suddenly announce the Chinese antibody test, and only the Chinese antibody test, has the sensitivity and specificity that makes it worth approving for use in Canada?
I would like to know the brief history of Chinese passport entrants to the US (and other nations from which we can obtain them) for Sept., Oct., Nov. Dec. 2019, and Jan., Feb., Mar. Also compare those to the same months from one year earlier. Looking for data on a possible intentional spread.
I used to fly to Wuhan and in my experience I saw more and more flights being added over time. There was always some renovation project underway. A new larger terminal was added and the older smaller international terminal was demolished in 2017.
Certainly, out of Wuhan, 2019 to early 2020 would show increased traffic.
And Canada https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ottawa-funds-covid-19-research-project-that-is-collaborating-with/
This video also documented it and Dr Fauci’s part in getting the research done in China when it was banned in the US but guess what
“This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.
Learn more”
Comment won’t with video link odd
Please delete now duplicated above
Why did the virus spread that fast and reached such an extended cover? Initial briefings were to keep hands away from mouth & eyes and wash/sanitize them as often as feasible.
Then we witnessed a sharp drop of Chinese passengers until safety briefings became more panic loaded than CNN specials.
And the virus kept showing here and there apparently without correlation to travel of potentially risky passengers.
Economy started to collapse, worldwide, panic went two octaves higher.
“No Sir, there’s no way I can allow you to spray our landing gear with non aviation-certified liquid of any kind.” Ask me how do I know…
And still not a single study to track the eventuality of a potentially unsuspected group of passengers that could go under all radars and spread the “good news”.
Another complot theory? Not at ll. Just Occam’s razor. Amongst all hypothesis, the simplest one is the best.
My wife flew back from Singapore via Seoul on Jan 14. Two days after she got home she developed all the symptoms of CV19 and was down for 14 days. She mentioned on the flight from Seoul to the US her flight attendant was coughing quite a bit. She flew with another female that worked for her company and she also had identical symptoms two days after she got back. They also were in hospitals in Singapore during their stay there. She flew Singapore Airlines to Seoul and Delta to KDET.
Neither she nor her employee have been able to get an antibody test yet but it will be interesting to see if the Wuhan was circulating at that point. In both cases, neither I nor her partner’s husband came down with it. I will say though, I was really careful about being around her and not touching things in the house that she touched or wiped them down with disinfectant wipes. At this point, the best thing for us would be for her to have had it and I was a fortunate asymptomatic carrier.
There are videos of Chinese people in stores, elevators, etc. touching laptops, cameras, buttons, etc, and in some cases spitting and wiping saliva on surfaces. What was the reason for that? When caught in the act, like that lady in a Walmart in California, she should have been apprehended and questioned.
The CCP should not be trusted about anything.
Go to China and walk (shuffle) through a crowded city street or a shopping area. Being about 8″ taller than just about everyone, you would be surprised at what happens around you, especially if you are Caucasian. It’s a different world. There is a reason the government had to literally seal the doors of apartments to keep people in during their lockdown. It’s like Crocodile Dundee in NYC, only a magnitudes worse.
dire warnings from 5th February 2020 in document
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.04.20020479v1.full.pdf
CC-BY-NC 4.0 International licenseIt is made available under a is the author/funder, who has granted medRxiv a license to display the preprint in perpetuity. (which was not certified by peer review) The copyright holder for this preprint this version posted February 5, 2020. .https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.02.04.20020479doi:
“Beyond the cases that have occurred in China, air passengers have spread 2019-nCoV across countries and continents within a short time period.28,29 In particular, a high volume of international airline travellers left Wuhan for hundreds of destination cities across the world during the two weeks prior to the travel restriction implemented in the city. Substantial preparedness efforts at destination cities should be taken to prevent further international seeding and transmission, otherwise the local establishment of epidemics, and even a pandemic, might become inevitable. “
London has some Biosafety Level 4 facilties. See Pirbright Foot and Mouth 2007 for some UK history.
“Mad Science means not having to worry about-What is the worst possible outcome.?” this my friends is Mad Science with intent..
I’m glad that Australia has finally been publicly implicated in this disaster because I’ve been trying to tell everybody who will listen for some time now that this is not a nationalist problem but a globalist and internationalist one.
I’ve wanted to counter Lord CMBs “China virus” characterisation on a number of occasions but finally I can say what I really think; that this is the Anglo-American China virus!
More importantly, if you read the paper carefully, the first chimeric bat coronavirus was actually created in a level three bio safety lab outside* of China. ;-(
*Most probably North Carolina but I’d also accept any Commonwealth nation for first place honours too!
“responded in the worse (sic) possible way by arresting whistleblowers and attempting to conceal the outbreak,”
So is there a ‘worse way’ at least for the whistleblowers that the authorities in Bejing can think of?
It might have been released accidentally but the CCP propaganda machine weaponised the release of the virus across the globe.
Create fear in the heart of your enemies and look at what havoc they have created.
The only bright point I can see is that the hopelessness of most of our political leaders has become blatantly apparent, and their thinking skills have been outsourced to the totalitarian public servants that actually want to run (ruin) our countries.
The Plot Thickens… From [ https://e-catworld.com/2020/05/02/covid-19-thread-5-2-2020-study-finds-correlation-between-vitamin-d-levels-and-deaths/ ]
“Other studies of Vitamin D suggest the same:
“The Possible Role of Vitamin D in Suppressing Cytokine Storm and Associated Mortality in COVID-19 Patients
https://www.medrxiv.org/con…
Vitamin D Insufficiency is Prevalent in Severe COVID-19
https://www.medrxiv.org/con…
Evidence that Vitamin D Supplementation Could Reduce Risk of Influenza and COVID-19 Infections and Deaths.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.go…
COVID-19 Deaths Are Being Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency. Here’s What That Means
https://www.sciencealert.co…3 •Reply•Share ›”
In other words, telling Floridians not to lie on the beach to produce Vitamin D, and restricting elderly to their homes instead of camping and park experiences is a death sentence. And an expensive drug is recommended over less expensive approaches…
To me, all part of an unconscious pattern.
you incorrectly assume china did nothing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Yet you proclaim support for gun carrying protesters outside and inside government buildings requesting the US lock down be raised (despite recommendations not to do this).
Banners like
“Its my job to keep my family heathy and safe! Not the Govs!
“Set us free from tyranny”
It is strange that these people do not realise how a virus spreads. To protect a family when no one else is practicing safe distancing etc. you would have to completely isolate your family.
I did not say China did nothing. But there is no doubt if China had not tried to censor information about the outbreak many lives would have been saved.
Compare what happened in China to the way Nigeria contained an Ebola outbreak in 2014.
https://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/statements/2014/nigeria-ends-ebola/en/
Nigeria did everything right, they went public very quickly, they were disciplined, they contained the threat.
If China had acted with similar courage the world would have praised their prompt response, rather than condemning China for their incompetence and mistakes.
What a mess
