Using excess deaths to correct Chinese-virus mortality counts #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The United Kingdom now has a higher death toll than any other European country, and the second-highest in the world after the United States. Yesterday’s officially declared count was 29,427 (433 per million population), just above Italy’s 29,315 (485 per million).
However, Fig. 1, from the Cabinet Office daily briefing, shows that the seven-day rolling mean recorded daily deaths has been falling since April 14, about three weeks after the Prime Minister announced the British lockdown:
Fig. 1. UK recorded daily Chinese-virus deaths, March 14 to May 5, 2020 (COBR)
By contrast, the United States had reported 72,271 total deaths to yesterday, or 218 per million population.
However, such international league-table comparisons are problematic, for several reasons. The start-dates for the infection vary from country to country. Worse, the World Health Organization has failed to implement an agreed reporting standard for deaths. Therefore, different countries count the deaths in widely differing ways.
China, for instance, has been under-reporting both cases and deaths from the outset, and has recently ceased to report deaths altogether, even though outbreaks are known to be occurring in various provinces, notably Heiliongjiang.
For some weeks, the United Kingdom did not report deaths that occurred outside hospitals. This turned out to be a grave mistake, for it transpired that large numbers were dying in care homes, a problem that several countries have faced. Fig. 2 shows reported deaths by sector. It is about ten days behind the times, since the recording of deaths by the Office for National Statistics is a slower but more complete process than HM Government’s daily totals.
Now that the United Kingdom does report deaths in care homes and in all other settings as well as in hospitals, it is closer to the true numbers than Italy, for instance, where a recent audit suggested that fewer than half of all Chinese-virus deaths were being reported.
Fig. 2. UK recorded weekly Chinese-virus deaths by sector
However, even the more complete figures provided by the Office for National Statistics appear to be a significant undercount. For instance, the ONS weekly statistical report for the week ending April 24 shows that 8237 Chinese-virus deaths occurred. However, the excess mortality compared with the same week averaged over the previous five years was 11,539, suggesting that even HM Government’s revised death counts are underestimating the true position by 40%. If so, the true cumulative death toll may well exceed 41,000.
In the long run, and in the absence of a competent, internationally-standardized reporting protocol, it is the excess deaths that will be the best guide to the true fatality rate.
That the statistics should have been so inadequately kept as to allow a grave discrepancy between Chinese-virus deaths and excess mortality even in Western countries is bad enough. However, elsewhere in the world the under-reporting is still more severe.
In Brazil, for instance, where the President decided that no lockdown was needed despite the high population densities in the major cities, the hospital system has been overwhelmed, mass graves are being dug and the number of deaths reported is a severe understatement of the true position. The President also fired his health minister, who had criticized him for not following social distancing guidelines.
The Cabinet Office briefing on daily new cases (Fig. 3) shows that a peak was reached about two weeks after the Prime Minister’s announcement of the lockdown. The fact that the peaks in new cases and in deaths occurred two weeks and three weeks respectively after the lockdown was announced is an indication that the measures have had some effect.
Fig. 3. UK daily new Chinese-virus cases, March 21 to May 5, 2020.
Of the countries we have been monitoring, only Canada has a daily growth-rate in active cases (Fig. 4): all the others now show declines.
Fig. 4. Mean compound daily growth rates in estimated active cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 8 to May 5, 2020.
As for cumulative deaths, Canada is again the high-end outlier, with a daily compound growth rate exceeding 5%. All others, including the U.S.A., are at or below 3%. However, there are signs that the slowing of the growth rates is itself slowing. Lockdowns can now be brought to an end, but with caution.
Fig. 5. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 15 to May 5, 2020.
Ø High-resolution images of Figs. 1-5 are here.
Today’s column will be the last in this series. I hope that readers will have found it useful to see, day by day, the decline in growth rates that provides governments with the opportunity to phase out their lockdowns.
19 thoughts on “Using excess deaths to correct Chinese-virus mortality counts #coronavirus”
Thank you Lord Monckton for your robust analyses and your clear graphics.
Thank you Lord Monckton for the work you have put in to produce the insightful analysis and clear graphics.
It’s been very useful. Thank you very much.
“Chinese virus”?
Yes, the chinese were smart enough to identify it. Others were not that smart.
The virus was circulating all over the globe since October-December
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1567134820301829?via%3Dihub
France checked older probes of “influenza”-patients in December 2019.
Yes, one was corona-positive.
I would like to be able to revisit some of the patients I saw in the autumn , as several had a persistent cough for several weeks (which is what prompted their visit). My wife and I had a persistent cough lasting 4-6 weeks in October last year. It also appeared to be worse in patients with co-morbidities.
I put all of this down to an upper respiratory tract infection with post nasal drip, but now I’m more concerned that it was CoViD19.
If so then the number of people with antibodies could be significant and this is the second wave.
It may be coincidence but October is the start of our university academic year with a large number of students from the PRC.
Thanks for pointing that out, I have been waiting for someone to do that. We could call it just as easily – Dr Fauci’s viris. Here’s a paper to explain how COVID 19 Coronavirus developed. https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985.pdf I quote: “. . . . to examine the emergence potential (that is, the potential to infect humans) of circulating bat CoVs, we built a chimeric virus encoding a novel, zoonotic CoV spike protein—from the RsSHC014-CoV sequence that was isolated from Chinese horseshoe bats —in the context of the SARS-CoV mouseadapted backbone. The hybrid virus allowed us to evaluate the ability of the novel spike protein to cause disease independently of other necessary adaptive mutations in its natural backbone. Using this approach, we characterized CoV infection mediated by the SHC014 spike protein in primary human airway cells and in vivo, and tested the efficacy of available immune therapeutics against SHC014-CoV. Together, the strategy translates metagenomics data to help predict and prepare for future emergent viruses.”
Christopher……I have indeed enjoyed reading your postings every day although, as you know, we don’t necessarily agree on your particular interpretation of the statistics with respect to the impact of lockdowns.
However, I do hope that, when the dust has settled, you will come back and wrote a post-pandemic analysis piece to provide us with your final thoughts on this affair. It would be interesting to see whether the lockdowns REALLY stand up to rigorous scrutiny, once we have ALL the available data at hand. Thanks!
They don’t. There are now tens of papers that show that every lockdown in Europe began after the peak and that every curve follows a typical infection curve with no change due to lockdowns. Not one.
Moreover Sweden was predicted 86,000 deaths (median) without a lockdown and has so far 2,500. On a population basis that’s lower than Italy, Spain, the UK, Netherlands, France and Belgium. All of which had lockdowns.
Sweden was the control, it proves the bull hypothesis- lockdowns were not necessary.
Hei long jiang – Black dragon river. Sorry to be picky about the names of places.
Lord Monckton,
Thanks you for the useful and insightful technical work.
That said, I wonder if you would perhaps like comment on or, even better, apply your formidable capabilities towards investigating the information that has been drifting about for 2 months now – and which was finally given some substance by Newsweek (of all places – it must have tripped over its feet in the process) that illuminated the role of US, Australian and other funding for the Wuhan BLS4 facility’s research. Research, it now seems evident, that included a specific mandate towards “gain of function” outcomes for coronaviruses, ostensibly to prepare for or prevent outbreaks of…wait for it…coronaviruses.
I presume you would agree with the old adage of the Fool that follows Another being the Greater? If, as you and many others here on WUWT have either implied and even directly asserted, the Chinese people suffer from some pathological (un-Western?) propensity towards incompetence and mischief, I find myself wondering why, then, the western cognoscenti and their politcal leadership were so happy to entrust these sinister buffoons – and this lab specifically – with such potentially explosive research? Research, it now seems evident, was funded at least in part by Anthony Fauci and his investors?
Maybe you could also comment within the context of the well-chronicled mishaps and foibles by many laboratories in the West,and the USA specifically, over the past few decades. Lastly, seeing you understand much about probability and complexity theory, does the fact – thankfully – none of these incidents happened to result in mass death or a global lockdown obliterate the element of luck in those outcomes? Or is it perhaps a question on “Western luck” (framed here as ingenuity) versus inherent Chinese fecklessnes?
Lest you, like others, obfuscate by pulling the “reverse PC/race card” – my question has nothing to to with race. I have many issues with China and how it is run. It has to do with Pavlovian jingoism and expedient hypocrisy. Possibly just for effect?
I for one can’t wait for you to get back to Climate.
Best
Yes, agreed, Peter Buchan. Lord Monckton I believe this is what Peter is refering to: https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985.pdf I quote: “. . . . to examine the emergence potential (that is, the potential to infect humans) of circulating bat CoVs, we built a chimeric virus encoding a novel, zoonotic CoV spike protein—from the RsSHC014-CoV sequence that was isolated from Chinese horseshoe bats —in the context of the SARS-CoV mouseadapted backbone. The hybrid virus allowed us to evaluate the ability of the novel spike protein to cause disease independently of other necessary adaptive mutations in its natural backbone. Using this approach, we characterized CoV infection mediated by the SHC014 spike protein in primary human airway cells and in vivo, and tested the efficacy of available immune therapeutics against SHC014-CoV. Together, the strategy translates metagenomics data to help predict and prepare for future emergent viruses.”
thanks and best regards
david
The assumption that non Covid-19 excess deaths are all in fact Covid-19 deaths needs to be supported not assumed as there is another big possible cause, the ruinous lockdown. The fact that the male-female ratios differ considerably between the two categories is a strong indication they are not all from the same cause.
It’s a nonsense to claim they are CIVID-29 deaths. They have either tested negative (80% of tests are negative) or have not been tested at a because they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms.
So why on Earth would they be COVID-19 deaths? No symptoms of a disease, not hospitalised by it, but dying from it?
The UK also tests post mortem, so again, many may well have tested negative after they died.
This is nonsense, an attempt to increase deaths to justify the lockdown.
Milord, before you go:
a) thanks for your efforts – as a result of those and quality review comments, I have learned FAR more about epidemiology and the progress of COVID-19 than from any other source (most of which just give “shock, horror X died today”, with absolutely no context)
b) please tell me from where does one find the weekly deaths for the last five years. Are you taking them from: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/weeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales
or from somewhere else? (Just want to be sure I’m looking in the right place – nothing sinister in the question)
Chris
Are these total winter deaths or just those who have contracted COVID-19.
I only ask because according to the ONS there were ~50,000 Excess Winter Deaths in 2017/2018 (a bad Flu year) which passed without a murmur.
How do we know these are Corona – related deaths? You just accept ‘government’ figures – the same idiots with the fake models. Why? If the death rates have NOT spiked then we are dealing with mis-labelling. These death rates MUST spike vs previous years if your analysis is to have credibility.
Why, when my wife works in the Retirement Home industry for a large employer in the South of England do they have ONE death from Corona – according to this article I should see hundreds. People die every day in these homes – how do you KNOW it is from Corona (Piers Morgan and the Fake News?)
1500 people die per day in Italy and in the UK ‘normally’. Are these now ‘Corona deaths’? So where is the multi-year death rate analysis? Did the UK death rate spike? Were many of the 1500-2000 who die ‘normally’ in the UK mis-labelled as Corona ? Were they tested before death, where is that data? What was the rationale for the labelling of the death as Corona? And why are many hospital wards not busy and why was the White Elephant 4000 Bed London Field Hospital empty and then shut down?
You reference the ONS data set – where is it so I can audit it ? Never given publicly that is for sure.
Why, according to one study, is the average age of death in the UK Hospital system 80? The only hard analysis thus far given (UK study this week, of 20.000 who died in hospital). 60% had pre-existing conditions. Did they die of Corona or with it? How do you know?
It is well known that the US gov’t is paying hospitals $13 k per Corona-respiratory case, so what is the motivation of the health industry – label all things Corona.
Funeral directors are saying little testing or proof is given that the deceased died of Corona, as opposed to with it.
Without the data I don’t believe a damn thing about this faux-demic, except what my lying eyes tell me – millions of unemployed and gross mislabelling of natural death causes as Corona.
There are lies, damn lies and then Government statistics (with data and schemas hidden from the peasants).
I’ve been saying since the beginning of this crisis that in the UK the winter of 2017/18 had a very high excess winter death rate. In fact 2020 has only just overtaken the total (ONS Data) even though the UK locked the most vulnerable up together and left them therein conditions where they were more than likely to become infected and when they did to suffer dire consequences. This virus cannot be compared to winter flu as the most vulnerable are inoculated against what is predicted to be the main strains of flu.
Apart from Diamond Princess there have been the CVN71 USS Theodore Roosevelt, and Charles De Gaulle where outbreaks on ships at sea run by government agencies were available for study, even to the casual observer it was obvious that you fit mainly male crew members survived and didn’t suffer serious consequences. Energy should have been put in protecting the vulnerable and caring for the very ill.
The real lesson is that unpublished, secret models should not be relied on to create policy.
Thanks Mockton for sharing your insights.
I light of:
It will be interesting if you at a later point would provide a financial analyses.
Wonder if such analyses will turn out as bizarre as the windmill thing:
2020-05-07 08:00GMT UK wind/demand%: 0.801/24.698*100=3%
Again thanks.