New Scientist: Global Warming has Already Made Parts of the World Unsurvivably Hot

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to New Scientist, places which can’t afford air conditioning are in real trouble.
Climate change has already made parts of the world too hot for humans
ENVIRONMENT 8 May 2020
By Adam Vaughan
Global warming has already made parts of the world hotter than the human body can withstand, decades earlier than climate models expected this to happen.
…
Wet bulb temperature (TW) is a measure of heat and humidity, taken from a thermometer covered in a water-soaked cloth. Beyond a threshold of 35°C TW the body is unable to cool itself by sweating, but lower levels can still be deadly, as was seen in the 2003 European heatwave that killed thousands without passing 28°C TW.
…
“The crossings of all of these thresholds imply greater risk to human health – we can say we are universally creeping close to this magic threshold of 35°C. The tantalising conclusion is it looks like, in some cases for a brief period of the day, we have exceeded this value,” says Tom Matthews at Loughborough University in the UK.
..;
Clare Heaviside at University College London says the work is broadly in line with existing research, but cautioned against the focus on the threshold of 35°C TW. “It is difficult to link a wet bulb temperature threshold to specific health outcomes, and for different population groups,” she says.
…Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2242855-climate-change-has-already-made-parts-of-the-world-too-hot-for-humans/
The abstract of the study;
The emergence of heat and humidity too severe for human tolerance
Colin Raymond1,2,*, Tom Matthews3 and Radley M. Horton2,4
See all authors and affiliationsScience Advances 08 May 2020:
Vol. 6, no. 19, eaaw1838
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaw1838
Humans’ ability to efficiently shed heat has enabled us to range over every continent, but a wet-bulb temperature (TW) of 35°C marks our upper physiological limit, and much lower values have serious health and productivity impacts. Climate models project the first 35°C TW occurrences by the mid-21st century. However, a comprehensive evaluation of weather station data shows that some coastal subtropical locations have already reported a TW of 35°C and that extreme humid heat overall has more than doubled in frequency since 1979. Recent exceedances of 35°C in global maximum sea surface temperature provide further support for the validity of these dangerously high TW values. We find the most extreme humid heat is highly localized in both space and time and is correspondingly substantially underestimated in reanalysis products. Our findings thus underscore the serious challenge posed by humid heat that is more intense than previously reported and increasingly severe.Read more: https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/19/eaaw1838
“It is difficult to link a wet bulb temperature threshold to specific health outcomes, and for different population groups,”
Smart advice. Hard wet bulb limits are the fantasy invention of people who have worked all their lives in comfortable air conditioned offices in temperate countries.
A long time ago I had job operating a hydraulic hot press in a poorly ventilated chemical factory. On the very hottest days the indoor temperature hit 55C / 130F, according to the thermometer next to my station, with visible lingering clouds of mostly water steam from polymerisation of the material being pressed.
The management used to look concerned when temperatures peaked, made sure we drank a cup of rehydration fluid every 5 minutes, but otherwise we just carried on.
Plenty of blue collar workers, such as miners, bakers and foundry workers, endure similar conditions on a regular basis.
63 thoughts on “New Scientist: Global Warming has Already Made Parts of the World Unsurvivably Hot”
I completely agree, it’s called “Texas in the summertime”.
The only option for us to to sit inside watching TV drinking ice-cold Shiner Bock (or Blonde) beer.
I think because it’s the world’s fault this has happened, they should have to pay for my beer.
Plus if you wear glasses, you’re blinded when going outside from them fogging up. I guess Colon, et al, never heard of air conditioning.
I’ve been in Singapore at 35° C and 90% RH. So am I really dead, Mr Jordan?
I resided in Houston and spent 7 summers there (decades ago). Though playing tennis outside during the middle of the day was challenging, I think I’m still alive.
Softball was easier because we played in early evening and always had a few refreshing beverages in the shade afterward.
Out of curiosity, I just checked Houston’s temperature and it’s 22C. Must be global warming.
Actually being from Shiner, Texas, and having worked in the brewery there right out of high school, your comment warms my heart!
That bottle shop with the open-air steam-pasteurizer in August in Texas convinced me that I wanted to do something else for the rest of my life 🙂
Without measuring the relative humidity at the same place or the correspondent air temperature doesn’t say anything
Eric – I can confirm your hydraulic press experience. I worked at a paper mill with some areas having the same conditions. Water coolers, salt pills, and spot coolers were the solutions. Addendum – working in the Mojave Desert, it was so hot that the liquid crystal displays turned black and unreadable. That was welcome, because we had to work in the morning and evening with the instrumentation being more sensitive to the heat than the humans holding the instrumentation.
I spent a few hours in a silicon metal plant near Montreal in mid summer about 45yrs ago. The quartz raw material (SiO2) in a crucible with wood chips was reduced and melted using carbon electrodes ~a foot in diameter.
The molten silicon when hardened was dumped on the concrete floor and pushed with a small wheeled dozer to a jaw crusher feed bin. The workers had heavy heat resistant gear on and I a lighter visitors outfit. It was 30C+ outside and it felt almost chilly when I left in my car.
This dishonest report is part of the preparation for “greensplainin” the snowfall Im seeing out my wind on this fine May day. They never mentioned a place we can look up to check. The big La Nina is setting up and we will be seeing a lot of this burning up BS over the summer. I new it had to be a UK climateer when he mentioned a puny 35°C. I’m sure his Ozzie climate worriers will be chastizing them for unremarkable 35 degrees.
Well I guess global cooling is arriving just in time.
In the NH, …. it is “seasonal warming” that is arriving just in time, …. and I now know why.
Cause I just realized that “seasonal warming” in the Northern Hemisphere is caused by decreasing atmospheric CO2, ……whereas, ”seasonal cooling” in the Northern Hemisphere is caused by increasing atmospheric CO2.
And the Keeling Curve Graph is literal proof of that happening.
When atmospheric CO2 starts decreasing in the Springtime, … air temperatures start increasing.
When atmospheric CO2 starts increasing in the Autumn, … air temperatures start decreasing.
“YUP”, the more CO2 in the atmosphere, …. the more “heat” is radiated to space.
Given the above, ….. CO2 will henceforth be referred to as a “globalcooling” gas.
Eritas
According to CFSR we have cooled .8 C in the last 3 months. Hey, if I’m going to pick cherries they might as well be ripe ones. ;))
https://oz4caster.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/d1-gfs-gta-daily-2020-05-08.gif
Clown world.
Wicked clowns. Ghouls.
You can just see the fiendish glint in their swamp green eyes as they rub their bony hands together, slimy drool trickling down their chins, muttering, “Die, humans, diiiiiiie. There are too many of you.”
Okay, okay. Tom Matthews, et al. are probably not THAT horrible, but, they are creepy (is it for money you tell these lies, Tom, et al.? academic prestige? whatever it is, it isn’t good.)
Mandibles. There should be mandibles.
Ha ha. Yes, mandibles!
Janice, you are appearing more frequently these days! Nice to see you brought your literary harpoon. The social climate worriers seem to be clubbing themselves in the head these days though.
“Places which can’t afford air conditioning are in real trouble.” Ban fossil fuels. Then everybody is in real trouble, equity achieved. Carve a notch.
History informs us that when the ruling elite ban something for the great unwashed masses, they always have an excuse for exempting themselves from the ban.
How did the world survive before the invention of AC? Especially in the tropics where civilization arose.
How did the Bushmen survive in the Namib?
Funny how they always go back to 1979
Yeah, interesting, isn’t it.
For anyone not getting Grant’s excellent point (now that most of us can no longer post graphs/images/videos (when is this site going to get fixed!!!!), it is harder to show) but, imagine this:
START 1936 trend line *——————————————-
START 1998 trend line *——————————————-
I reckon a new regulation is needed (because there aren’t already enough regulations) –
when a person is sitting in the shade and the temp hits 35C, they should be legally allowed to take off all their clothes, no matter where they are or who is around them.
A tried & proven adaptation measure observed by early explorers such as Captain James Cook etc etc
My clothes come off at 25°C, lower if there is no wind.
That would require millions of blindfolds to be handed out to prevent an eye condition called “Walmart Vision Stress”.
Mr. – May 9, 2020 at 10:37 am
Then summertime sightseeing would be great in …….
Phoenix, AZ average temperatures
Month —-– day — night
June ——- 104° / 76°
July ——- 106° / 82°
August — 105° / 81°
Time to panic, because if it continues to warm, soon we’ll be at the same temperature as the Medieval Climate Optimum when the human population was reduced by 40%….oh wait, that was the Little Ice Age.
Never mind.
I received this link from Sigma Xi some time back, and wondered about it, having been to sea helping measure temperatures up to two decades before 1979 where there weren’t very many (Gulf of Mexico).
“While our analysis of weather stations indicates that TW has already been reported as having exceeded 35°C in limited areas for short periods, this has not yet occurred at the regional scale represented by reanalysis data, which is also the approximate scale of model projections of future TW extremes considered in previous studies (14, 15). To increase the comparability of our station findings with these model projections, we implement a generalized extreme value (GEV) analysis to estimate the amount of global warming from the preindustrial period until TW will regularly exceed 35°C at the global hottest ERA-Interim grid cells, currently all located in the Persian Gulf area (Fig. 4).”
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/19/eaaw1838
In Severdrup, et al., The Oceans, 1942, p 162, chapter on “Distribution of Variables in the Sea.” “A warning appears to be appropriate–namely, a warning against confusion between individual and local changes (p. 162).” I guess that has been solved along with all the missing historic area SSTs.
Two mistakes, Sverdrup and local changes (p. 157), considerable discussion
Just more Green falsehoods.
COLD WEATHER KILLS 20 TIMES AS MANY PEOPLE AS HOT WEATHER SEPTEMBER 4, 2015
by Joseph D’Aleo and Allan MacRae
https://friendsofsciencecalgary.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/cold-weather-kills-macrae-daleo-4sept2015-final.pdf
__________________
Where in this world, other than the frigid Antarctic, do people not live under conditions normal for that area? If you take a Swede and drop him in the Congo, he may not be able to quickly adapt. Same as it you dropped a Congolese in the middle of a Siberian Winter. That does not mean that it is impossible for humans to live in either area.
The IPCC’s climate simulation models have been proven unskilled.
(Source: https://bobtisdale.wordpress.com/2013/09/24/new-book-climate-models-fail/ )
Thus, your findings have negligible meaning for “global warming.”
******************************
And, EVEN IF, we granted all of your assertions as true,
the fact remains:
not one piece of data proves causation between human CO2 emissions and global climate ANYTHING.
What they forget to tell you that this Global Warming is natural.
Even if we allow the Global Warming produced by increasing CO2 to be 0.2C per century that is not going to have any appreciable affect for Thousands on years. At 3ppm per year it will take 130 years to double CO2 and another 520 years to double it again.
You mean 2+ C per century (what they’re ballyhooing for this century.)
You are correct. I meant per decade.
Of by a factor of 10 is par for the course.
Zeroeth Law of Climate Science.: One is approximately equal to one hundred.
From the “New Scientist”. This must be for the practice of New science, not the Old science which relied upon experimentation, empirical data, and the Old scientific method. The New science is the enlightened version – similar to New math – where truth is relative and empirical data no longer are facts – only imaginary projections from computer models are the New facts.
What a steaming pile of horse manure!
That would be about 38C, since that’s a typical rectal temperature for a horse.
Horse manure has some value. This paper, not so much.
A predictable prediction from couch potato pansies
Quotes from the New Scientist article authored by Adam Vaughan, referenced above, and my related questions and comments:
“Global warming has already made parts of the world hotter than the human body can withstand, decades earlier than climate models expected this to happen.”
— Just wondering if you have any facts to go with that? And please explain how inanimate climate models have expectations.
“Beyond a threshold of 35°C TW the body is unable to cool itself by sweating.”
— Just wondering if you consulted the people of these INHABITED cities to see how they manage to stay alive:
“Aziziyah, Libya. The former crown bearer of the hottest place on earth, this small town in the Jafara district of Libya is no stranger to blistering heat. In 1922 the temperature was recorded as a crushing 58C. However, this controversial reading was later discounted by the World Meteorological Organisation, who questioned the experience of the person who recorded it. That being said, it’s still hot hot hot: with daily temperatures climbing over 48C”, and
“Dallol, Ethiopia. Famed for its hydrothermal field of salt formations, acidic hot springs and gas geysers, Dallol also claims the title of the world’s lowest sub-aerial volcano. Average daily highs reach 41C. Spare a thought for the people who live there: these numbers make it the highest average temperature of any inhabited place on earth.”
— sources of the above-quoted information: https://www.express.co.uk/travel/articles/916462/weather-the-hottest-places-on-earth
“The crossings of all of these thresholds imply greater risk to human health – we can say we are universally creeping close to this magic threshold of 35°C.”
— Does your universe include the temperate and polar zones of Earth? If so, please cite where on Earth, excluding the tropic zones, we are “close” to a sustained daily temperature of 35°C?
Bottom line: Mr. Vaughan, I ain’t buying what you’re selling.
“And please explain how inanimate climate models have expectations.”
Perhaps the same way that Dallol can “claim the title of the world’s lowest sub-aerial volcano.” :>
Personification, a figure of speech.
My model said that you would say that.
Singapore appears to be incommunicado, not because of the heat, wet or not, but because they all find themselves on the floor under the table with laughter.
Singaporeans reading the above article by Adam “Electric cars really are a greener option than fossil fuel vehicles” Vaughan
😐🤨🤭😀😄😆🤣🙄
The authors obviously have never worked in the boiler room of a Navy ship. If your rate was Fireman or Boilerman who got to spend your whole career down there.
130 degrees 24/7.
And everything you touched was wrapped in a blanket to asbestos…
Bulova: Right on! CVA 11 Intrepid 1960 FA…
I’ve spent hours on the USFS Tanker Base Ramp at the old Phoenix Airtanker base. 122F the aircraft (DC7) was a good 130F. worked in those conditions for a few days. Didn’t die -salt stains on my Nomex
from sweating . Gallons of Gatoraide, but we lived…
The trouble with this study is not they are trying do this but the credit they give our intelligence..
“It am worse than we thunk.”
Shouldn’t we be able to find these areas based on their being depopulated? Which areas are those? Shouldn’t there be abandoned ruined cities? Maybe they came to northern canada when we weren’t looking, temps there are well below these horrific levels, which should please the authors. I invite them to explore the inviting temperatures of Inuvik.
I recommend bringing extra diesel, just in case
🙂
“Recent exceedances of 35°C in global maximum sea surface temperature provide further support”
Except for ‘closed’ small ‘seas’ the maximum temperatures for sea surfaces in the oceans is 31C. Evap and convection is the reason. ‘Make stuff up’ is the late Stephen Schneiders legacy for climate science. As if they needed extra encouragement.
But the predicted (and not yet happening very much) warming is expected to be almost exclusively extra tropical. So the hottest places on earth are not expected to get much (if any) hotter.
So far the traces of warming we’ve seen are mostly at the poles at night in the winter.
The prospects of Arctic nighttime winter temperatures occasionally dropping to only -64 degrees instead of -67 degrees by the end of this century is upsetting as hell.
lol😄
Some folks have already beat me out on hottest working conditions stories, but thought I would add mine just to pile on…
During high school (mid-70’s), we would fix fences and haul hay (60 to 80 lb bales) during summer. Frequently, we would spend 6 hours straight in 100+ F at 95% humidity. We had to wear long sleeves, gloves and hats to keep the mosquitoes from sucking us dry.
Not a single one of us died, although we thought we might at times.
Sort of related – carbon dioxide doing its thing and creating a wave of cold records on the East Coast. Meanwhile, here in N. California, beautiful and verdant foliage to go with the climate crisis-induced lovely weather.
This guy never lived in the American South, with 95% humidity and 100+ degree temps in the summer without air conditioning.
In September 1970 I was in Port Sudan loading cotton for Japan. The temperature at noon in the shade (only there wasn’t much) was 125F with around 10% humidity.. The local dockerrs worked very hard and managed fine. The crew were mostly Singaporean and they thought it was good ‘cos it was so dry. And no, the ship didn’t have aircon.
So where are these guys living? Oh yes, Loughborough. Really hot place.
”The crossings of all of these thresholds imply greater risk to human health – we can say we are universally creeping close to this magic threshold of 35°C.” Who are these ‘we’ and where are they located?
“We find the most extreme humid heat is highly localized in both space and time and is correspondingly substantially underestimated in reanalysis products.” From which we can directly infer that they have no clue as to the actual areas, and thus no knowledge of their historical temperature records.
All I can glean from this study is that it may get uncomfortably hot somewhere, for short times. So if it hits a record high temperature in any present-day hotspot they can point and shout, “climate change!” Sorry, they lose. They must tell us WHERE and HOW (we can even let them slide as to WHEN) an area’s climate will change, using the actual definition of climate – a prolonged period of time during which the temperature or precipitation has shifted to a new long term average. Temporary heatwaves are weather; they only count if they are sufficiently frequent in one area as to change that area’s long term averages.
You would have to be ignorant to write this article and a damn fool to believe it. Sadly there appear to be lots of both.
In Murcia (Spain) 35ºC in summer is a cool temperature and with 40ºC it is already getting hot.
Does anyone write counter papers to contest these loopy ones or do they just remain in the peer reviewed list and wither for lack of citations.
Yet another case of “scientists” thinking the planet should remain static at some arbitrary point. Unevolving, unchanging. That is indeed a fantasy land.
Ever wondered why climate related deaths have plummeted over the last 150 years or so . It’s called air conditioning. A 10 degree temperature increase or decrease can be negated by a simple switch . The only risk to that failsafe climate control is if the electricity that runs the air conditioners becomes too expensive or unreliable for people to be able to use.
Governments have spent bazillions trying to extract a degree or two less of a rise where a better result could be achieved far cheaper by making sure everyone in the world had an air conditioner and cheap reliable electricity.