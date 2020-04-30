PODCAST with Dr. Roy Spencer – Climate models and coronavirus models are being used to set public policy. Both have proven to be failures. It’s that old “uncertainty monster” again.
Climate models and coronavirus models have both been used to predict the future, and both have been used to form public policy. In this podcast between Anthony Watts and UAH climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer, we examine the common denominator of failure they both share. We also look at why Carbon Dioxide hasn’t been visibly reduced due to the economic shutdowns.
19 thoughts on “Model Madness – Parallels Between Failed Climate Models And Failed Coronavirus Models”
Again, models are meant to test our understanding of the thing they represent. THEY ARE NOT FOR PREDICTIVE PURPOSES!
Tell that the concerned 😀
Models are hypotheses.
The whole world as humans know it, is a hypothesis.
On the contrary, they are all we have. For prediction,
The fact that in the case of climate they are wholly inadequate and in the case of a pandemic only of limited use, does not alter that.
The myth of of Physics Envy assumes that Science and Mathematics can predict anything.
The truth would horrify most people
Climare models will continue to fail as long they continue to make false attributions to magic gases.
Climate models will fail long aftet they have stopped making false attributions to magic gases.
True. Geothermal is uneven and unpredictable.
crap in crap out.
And they still listen to Neil Ferguson.
RE: RGHE Model
For energy to move (heat) from a cold system to a warm system requires the addition of work. That is an absolute iron clad law of thermodynamics. A refrigeration loop is an example of that required work.
People who claim to measure downwelling energy from the sky towards the earth’s surface have results that clearly violate that law and extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. They better have a darn good explanation.
Here’s the heart of the problem.
A theoretical S-B calculation at an average surface temperature of 16 C, 289 K, shows upwelling LWIR at 396 W/m^2. That much upwelling LWIR cannot reach ToA because that really would violate energy conservation. There’s only 342 W/m^2 arriving from the sun in the first place.
So, where else can it go?
63 W/m^2 closes the balance to ToA so the remaining 333 W/m^2 has to stay in the atmosphere. Can’t leave ToA so what it must do is 100% perpetually return/loop/”back” radiate to the surface. These sky looking instruments are manipulated to confirm the presence of that downwelling/”back” LWIR energy.
The instruments are manipulated, i.e. tweaked, to deliver an expected result. If an instrument were pointed to the sky and found nothing that would be very^4 bad. Because not only would there be no evidence of down welling LWIR there could be no net upwelling LWIR.
I have demonstrated by experiment that the non-radiative heat transfer functions of the contiguous atmospheric molecules render ideal BB LWIR upwelling from the surface impossible.
There is no 396 W/m^2 LWIR upwelling and no 333 W/m^2 downwelling and people who claim to measure either don’t know what they are doing.
I listened to this podcast yesterday. Another good interview by Anthony (Anthony, you are a much better narrator and interview than H. Sterling Burnett – I wish they would use you more). I always enjoy Dr. Spencer’s perspective on climate issues. He seems to feel pretty strongly that man is mostly responsible for the increase in atmospheric CO2 in the last several decades – it will be interesting to see the outcome of the virus shutdowns on CO2 levels.
Trying to assess the role of human activity in increasing atmospheric CO2 levels is a matter of simple logic. Humans have been burning a lot of fossil fuels, which is not something that is part of any natural carbon cycle. Humans have also cut down a great deal of natural forest cover. So it only makes sense that human activities will have added some excess CO2 to the atmosphere. Whether all, or most, or even a significant fraction, of the observed increase in CO2 is due to human activity is unknown. And, at our present level of knowledge, it’s essentially unknowable.
But those who argue that human activities have no effect on atmospheric CO2 levels (“it’s all the result of outgassing from the oceans as they warm due to natural causes”) really don’t make sense. They are out on the “skeptic fringe” along with the “greenhouse effect does not exist” crowd.
Whether human addition to the natural CO2 content of the atmosphere is having a large effect, or a small effect, or no effect at all, on global temperature is an entirely separate question. Most of us who hang out at WUWT probably think that it’s somewhere between “no effect” and “a small effect”. And, as Dr. Spencer points out in the podcast, we just don’t have accurate enough data to know the magnitude of the earth’s energy imbalance, let alone how much of that unknown energy imbalance is due to human CO2, natural CO2, or any other cause we can conceive of.
Politics, not science, drives the media to report the worse case scenarios every time. It has nothing to do with selling news/newspapers/magazines and everything to do with forming public opinion.
Good doctor-to-doctor interview. Topics covered: hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, antivirals, iatrogenic harm of intubation, cytokine storm, negative effects of social distancing
One doctor mentions a drug called Tocilizumab that downregulates IL-6, which is considered the main inflammatory factor causing cytokine storms; but he wonders how much it could be used based on its high cost and low availability. A recently published paper mentions that inositol downregulates IL-6, and might be an effective treatment. It is widely available and cheap.
Inositol and pulmonary function. Could myo-inositol treatment downregulate inflammation and cytokine release syndrome in SARS-CoV-2?
Look at Willis updates on coronavirus all following same trend lockdowns have nothing to do with corona viruses everybody will get it eventually ~99.99% won’t even know it. Check Sweden. Good news we are reaching the peaks of infections which I suspect are just coronavirus influenza in cold climates. My guess is that the experts dont even know if is a different RNA sequence from normal influenza coronaviruses. Brazil deaths ~ total over 5 months now 5000 old sick people with preconditions out of 180 millions people about 0,0001% of normal mortality not even on the radar. BTW congratulations to Dr Spencer re Co2 rising naturally not climate change cheers
US spy agencies have concluded that the Covid-19 virus that has infected more than three million people around the world was not man-made.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed on Thursday that it had examined the unsubstantiated theory that the new coronavirus had been developed by Chinese scientists in a government biological weapons laboratory, however found no supporting evidence.
“The intelligence community concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified,” it said, adding that it was still examining whether the origins of the pandemic trace to contact with infected animals or an accident at a Chinese lab.
Consensus?!. Nonsense, even spies are not as good as they use to be.
Climate models and coronavirus models are being used to UNset public policy. Both have proven to be failures. It’s that old “uncertainty monster” again.
For a model to predict what will happen in the future you must know everything about what you are modeling. And I emphasize everything. To leave anything out makes the model worthless. Making assumptions about unknown effects invokes the long held rule on making assumptions. It make an …. out of you. Both of these models make assumptions, omit needed contributing factors and the designers know less than 50% of the factors involved.
As I have posted elsewhere on WUWT, The lack of this one small chunk of code and the lack of operator training on at power/accident operations of a NPP in Solid conditions changed the nuclear industry, GREATLY, and cost hundreds of billions of dollars. Worse, if that accident had not happened, the increase in CO2 would have been significantly lower.