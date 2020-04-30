Ministerial math, scientific skepticism and the Chinese virus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
Of government ministers it may be said that they seldom know how many beans make five. Frankly, numeracy is seldom their forte. Therefore, HM Government, for instance, has pietistically proclaimed time and time again at its daily press conferences that it will act solely on the basis of what the scientists say.
This species of abject abdication to the priests of the machine has long been evident in governments’ approach to the climate question. They have been readily fooled by totalitarian academics pushing an agenda that is both ideologically attractive and financially profitable to the academics.
Now that governments are habituated to the notion that man with beard wearing white coat with leaky Biros sticking out of front pocket him always right, yes indeed, goodness gracious me, they are easily led by the nose. So far, climate skeptics have generally failed to convince governments that they should not be so credulous, nor so completely in thrall to currently-fashionable academic political opinion masquerading as “scientific consensus”.
In Sweden, this childlike faith in scientists has been taken to the extreme. By law, ministers are denied any say in how to handle pandemics. The key decisions have been wholly delegated to the public health agency, which has decided that, though some precautions are to be taken, there will be no lockdown.
For those of us who would like the lockdowns to end in those countries where it is clear from our daily graphs that they are no longer needed, it would be welcome news if the Swedish experiment were to succeed. The next few weeks will make or break the no-lockdown policy, for Sweden’s first cases of infection were later than in most of the worst-affected European countries.
One consequence of innumerate governments’ abdication to radicalized scientists is that when the scientists cannot agree among themselves governments do not take decisions in time. In Britain, Ministers dithered for a fatal month after the first cases arrived. In the end, the Prime Minister took a command decision to lock the country down, based on a model from Imperial College, which predicted that in the absence of a lockdown some 500,000 of Her Majesty’s subjects might have been killed.
Already, more than 26,000 have been killed, for the Government is at last including the virus-related deaths outside as well as inside hospitals in its daily counts. On current trends, Britain will soon have the highest death toll in Europe.
How, then, to address the recurring problem of innumeracy among the classe politique? This question will become important as governments decide what to do about lockdowns.
The State of Georgia has taken the bull by the horns and has ended the lockdown altogether. For the United States, that decision – which went too far even for Mr Trump – will provide a useful point of comparison, just as Sweden does for Scandinavia (compared with which it is doing badly) and for Europe more widely (compared with which it is doing well).
Mean population density per square mile in Georgia is only 150 people, but the state has some 70 cities or towns with populations higher than the 1800 per square mile in Stockholm.
Most governments will keep control measures in place until the daily growth-rate in active cases has fallen below zero. But then what? Here is a simple piece Ministerial math: a neat device that allows Ministers to make a rough but not altogether valueless back-of-the-envelope estimate of how many deaths the Chinese virus will have caused in total by the end of the pandemic.
This useful trick arises from the fact that, where the cumulative mortality to day d – 1 is M, and if the mortality m on day d is declining by 1 / n, and if that rate of decline continues ad infinitum, total eventual deaths T to the end of the pandemic will simply be the sum of the cumulative mortality M to day d – 1 and the product of m and n. Formally,
Thus, if in the United States there were 2400 deaths on day d, and if each day thereafter the death toll were to decline by one-tenth, and if that rate of decline were to continue, there would be 24,000 deaths from day d to the end of the pandemic, in addition to the previous deaths M = 60,000 that had occurred before day d, for a total of 84,000 deaths.
Of course, one hopes that any rate of decline in deaths (it is not yet established in the U.S.) will itself decline. Therefore, it is helpful to give Ministers a ready-reckoner table showing how many deaths will occur from day d to the end of the pandemic for various values of n:
|Daily decline by
|1/100
|1/50
|1/40
|1/30
|1/20
|1/15
|1/12
|1/10
|Rate of decline r
|0.99
|0.98
|0.975
|0.967
|0.95
|0.933
|0.917
|0.9
|Multiplier n
|100
|50
|40
|30
|20
|15
|12
|10
|Daily decline by
|1/9
|1/8
|1/7
|1/6
|1/5
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|Rate of decline r
|0.889
|0.875
|0.857
|0.833
|0.8
|0.75
|0.667
|0.5
|Multiplier n
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
Then Ministers can apply the test to the daily death toll, averaged over 7 days using (2). Some statisticians prefer three-day averaging. Either way, Ministers can ask the statisticians what the mean rate of decline rd is, together with the day’s mortality rd, and can then look up the appropriate multiplier n, multiply the day’s death toll by it, add the cumulative mortality M up to the previous day, and Bob’s your uncle.
Take Italy. The most recent daily death toll was 323. Seven days previously it was 437. Therefore, the rate of decline was (323/437)1/7, or 0.96. If that rate were to continue, there would be somewhere between 20 and 30 times 323 deaths. Call it 24 times. Therefore, there would be 24 x 323, or 7750 deaths, still to come, plus the 27,350 deaths that have already occurred, bringing the final total to about 35,000. That figure will be a maximum if the rate of decline falls below 0.96, as it almost certainly will.
None of this works unless the daily rate of change in deaths is a decline. In the United States, that is not yet the case, but one hopes it soon will be, since the daily rate of change in active cases has reached zero for the first time.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in estimated active cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 1 to April 29, 2020.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 8 to April 26, 2020.
Christopher…….a similar result is obtained by “eyeballing” the daily deaths curve and picking the approximate peak (which doesn’t necessarily conform with the highest daily number). From that chosen date, you can then pretty much double the death count to arrive at an estimate of the final death toll.
Willis has been using a similar approach and made some projections in a previous post.
Both your method and the “eyeball” method provide estimates assuming reality follows a logistics curve, albeit perhaps a skewed one.
Who is doing better, Germany or Sweden?
Well, Sweden is not doing as well as it is often assumed, it has three times more fatalities per head of population than Germany.
Here are all EU countries + UK compared
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/EuropeCV.htm
data from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
Germany is on par with Canada, and by a country mile the lowest in continental Europe – not a useful comparison.
Not only that, the Viral Piper will get paid and it is by no means clear that Sweden has failed in its approach- we’ll do the final tally when the second wave rolls through, and that applies to the economic impact per capita as well.
I do not want to make a big deal of it or anything, but those projections have not held up to the test of time.
One projection at the time was for Italy.
The projection was for 20,000 deaths total.
But the total is currently at 27,967.
Another was for Spain.
Projection at that time based on that method noted was for a total of 18,800.
Total according to Worldmeter as of now is 24,543.
New deaths on many recent days have been near 400 or more.
The projection based on the rule of thumb has also been exceeded in California.
New cases in all of these places seems to be a fairly hefty number per day still, so it seems more deaths are coming.
As it is, only a fraction of the populations of any particular place seems to have been infected yet, so unless some treatment comes into universal usage very soon and which is able to prevent most deaths, it seems the daily new deaths and cases will not be dwindling away to nothing anytime soon.
I do not think anyone can be blamed for using some accepted rules to try to get a handle on what is to come, but it seems maybe we need some new rules of thumb. This is, after all, not something we have seen before.
It needs to be noted that many people dispute the numbers being reported, although there are reasons to think the count is too high and other reasons to think it could perhaps be too low, for example due to, at least in some places, only counting deaths in hospitals.
And clearly there are no hard and fast standards for how numbers are being counted from place to place.
I am not in favor of governments imposing lockdowns of healthy people.
But I do know that where I live, if all restrictions were lifted right now, I would not be doing anything different, and I think a lot of people feel the same way.
I personally think that is the best explanation for why places with different sorts of restrictions in place have not seen the course of the pandemic seeming to be controlled by those restrictions.
Sports leagues and businesses and concerts and amusement parks…all of these were closing/telling people to work from home long before any governments stepped in with restrictions, outside of the first few countries that is.
I think it has more to do with the net effect of millions of personal decisions about how to respond.
What governments could have done far better, IMO, was give good information about PPE and such, and taken extraordinary measures to manufacture supplies of these things…like masks in particular.
By the time people are getting back to a normal routine, I would bet that masks will be part of that being successful.
Anyone not wearing one when around other people, is putting others in danger, as things now appear to stand.
They should be treated as one would treat a speeding motorist in a banged up car: Dangerous to be near.
The places that have kept the numbers low, generally have one thing in common…masks.
This is all just my opinion, and I could be wrong about any of those numbers…I got them just by a quick look at the sources mentioned, and I could easily have missed something important.
The only point I am making about the numbers is…there seems to be ample reason to be somewhat leery of projections for how things will progress in the future.
In response to Mr Rae, it is not quite as easy as that. If there are no obstacles to the transmission of the pathogen through the community (such as those caused by lockdowns), and if the reproduction rate is uniform, and if all sections of the community are equally vulnerable, and if one is sure that the peak has been reached, multiplying by something between 2 and e will get you into the right ballpark.
However, none of those conditions is met by the Chinese virus, so it is best to look at the rate of decline in daily deaths and use the SUM[(n-1) / n]^d = n trick. For the decline in the death rate is going to be more than somewhat fat-tailed, unfortunately
Something happened to the math representation on screen. In equation (1) the [(n-1)/n] needs to be raised to the power d.
Mr Hartley is of course correct: I should have proofread the equation more carefully. The exponent dropped out when i was manipulating the equation to get a suitable screencap, since WorDepress can’t handle the Windows equation-writer. I’ll correct it in tomorrow’s piece.
I am afraid that optimistic results can be obtained with very little associated cost, simply by reporting deaths with a suitable (adjustable) delay. This is not a novel approach, it has probably been used by our Far East friends already.
Actually Willis has also been recommending Gompertz curves, which I have been using to good effect, and with those, instead of multiplying the deaths before peak by 2, you multiply by e = 2.718281828.
Certainly the epidemic or S or sigmoid or logistic or Gompertz curve, which has been discussed both by my good friend Willis Eschenbach and also by me, is of particular value when studying an epidemic that will pass right through the population at a more or less uniform reproduction rate. That does not apply to the current pandemic, which is why studying the case-growth and death-growth rates is more likely to produce reliable answers.
Several initial attempts to apply the logistic curve to the current pandemic failed wretchedly to predict not only something like the rate of growth that has obtained but also the shape of the curve of this pandemic, where the deaths after the peak are not tailing off as the logistic curve would lead us to expect, because control measures (even in Sweden) have been sufficient to cause the peak to occur earlier than it would have done if the approach to herd immunity had curtailed the initial exponential growth and had brought about the peak.
CMoB
Using US national stats is not only meaningless, it is in fact dangerously misleading and all computations and conclusions derived from them will be wrong – GIGO.
From the outset and to this day, NY plus NJ account for approx. 50% of both cases and deaths.
The top 10 states account for some 85% of all cases and deaths, – reality is that there are entire swaths of the country where by no stretch of any scientific definition, there is actually an epidemic going on.
If the US as a whole had the deaths/million of say the UK or France, there would not be 63,000 but 125,000 dead American from SARS-CoV2.
Same goes for Sweden, which then would have not 2,400 but 3,900 deaths.
On the latter metric/comparison alone, there are solid grounds indeed, to question the validity of the argument that confinement, prima facia, works – quibbling egghead models be damned.
But how do we know that the reason the places where it hit first were the canary in the coal mine, and other places have avoided a similar fate because people did not wait for the disease to be widespread in their area before isolating themselves?
But this is not strictly related to forced lockdowns…it is the result of how individuals have reacted, lockdowns or no.
I personally initiated avoidance of crowds and public places before we had any direct confirmation that the disease was spreading in the US.
I assumed it was and that we would not know it in time to avoid it, if we went about business as usual.
The entire NBA was shut down when a single player tested positive, and it was done within hours of the finding.
MLB did not even wait for a single person to get infected before they followed suit.
Ditto lots of others.
*NOT the canary in the coal mine*
Mr McGinley makes an excellent point. The growth rates in cumulative cases were already falling in many countries before lockdowns were introduced – which can be argued either as evidence that perhaps lockdowns were not needed (see Sweden) or that if even the lesser control measures that preceded the lockdowns worked to some extent the lockdowns will also have helped to slow the rate of transmission so that emergency arrangements to prevent swamping the hospitals could be put in place.
What is undeniable is that, once one has failed to do as South Korea or Taiwan did – test, isolate, trace and repeat – then it is necessary to introduce firm control measures at the very earliest stage, for that greatly reduces the cost, economic impact and duration of the lockdown, and also reduces the difficulties attendant upon ending it. Here, the UK dithered for a month – and that dithering was both fatal and cripplingly expensive.
Comparing deaths in one country to another is BS unless it comparing deaths per million.
Old Construction Worker’s point is precisely is why the graphs in the head posting do not give numbers, but daily rates of change in active cases and in total cumulative deaths: that way, they are respectably comparable, subject to caveats arising from the different start-dates for infection, different population densities, different methods and timescales and criteria for reporting statistics, etc.
The case-growth graph is particularly clear: it shows that even with much additional testing the rate of change in confirmed cases has been declining almost everywhere.
We can’t judge Sweden’s approach to Coronavirus until we get through the coming winter. It may have more deaths per capita now, but it may have fewer deaths in the long run because more vulnerable people have been exposed early in the process.
“…because more vulnerable people have been exposed early in the process.”
I have to remember this euphemism for “died”.
In response to Mr Cherba, the next few weeks will be particularly revealing: Sweden’s public health authority is itself becoming concerned at the failure of the death rate to decline after the peak, and has canceled what had previously been its daily press conferences.
By the end of May, we should have a fairer idea of whether the Swedish experiment has succeeded. I hope that it will succeed, for if it does all countries or states with similarly low population densities will be able to avoid lockdowns. But the jury is still out.
195 countries with corona-
233,632 deaths
167,413 of those deaths in 5, 1st world countries.
Something smells wrong here, feels like the numbers have been massaged.
Hmnmm… something smells wrong here!
Though in the states the amount of deaths is still below 2019-
These are total mortality statistics for 15 weeks for the United States from the Centers for Disease Control:
TOTAL 2019- 865,181 2020- 819,659
Or they could just look at Willis’s graphs showing aligned deaths per 10 million and they would see all graphs levelling off at between 600 and 6000 deaths per 10,000,000. Badly infected countries with low death to population ratios have exemplary elder care (Germany, Norway). Since almost all deaths are in the elderly, and since the disease is clearly uncontainable in most western countries then country performance in terms of deaths will be largely attributable to how well the elderly are protected. This was graphically illustrated in Canada where our PM turned all his drama coaching skills towards shutting down the economy while ignoring the most vulnerable in elder care. The result was an unconscionable number of deaths in shoddy elder gulags. Canada would be doing much better if not for that shameful lack of deductive ability in our leaders.
BCBill makes a very good point about varying standards of care for the elderly. My lovely wife and I had been visiting a local care-home here daily for some months. The care home – exceptionally well managed – barred all visitors a month before the Prime Minister finally woke up and locked the country down, and even before that they were cleaning foci of transmission such as entrance lobbies and elevators with aerosolized HOCL and surface cleansers many times a day. No one at the care home – staff or patients – has become infected.
I remember early on many were saying we need lockdowns to prevent health system from being overrun, but in the USA it is not being overrun now. So open it backup and if it appears it is going to be overrun start mitigating again.
Good news is FDA appears likely to grant emergency use for remdesivir. I wonder how though supply will be given out. We can’t have some states buying up whole supply. Federal government may have to step in decide on distribution of drug. There is limited supply right now.
It’s bemusing, this notion that government laws/rules can make things magically happen against peoples’ will. Prohibition comes to mind. Did alcohol use disappear? Has any gun ban made them go away? Heroin & crystal meth are illegal in the U.S. That must mean that no one uses them, right?
When people want something, they will get it. When they get tired of a rule, they’ll disobey.
All true.
I would add another: When people have a very strong desire to avoid something, they will do so, without being ordered to avoid it.