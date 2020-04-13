coronavirus The Chinese-virus lockdowns that have done their job

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
In Italy and Spain, two of Europe’s hardest-hit nations, the compound daily growth rates in cumulative cases of Chinese-virus infection have fallen to 2.8% and 3.4% respectively. The lockdowns in these two countries are, for the first time, being eased.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 12, 2020. A link to the high-definition PowerPoint slides is at the end of this posting.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in reported COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 12, 2020.
The United States (7.5% daily growth) and the United Kingdom (8.4%) still have some way to go before it is prudent for them to end lockdowns.
South Korea and Sweden got away without lockdowns. South Korea had contained the pandemic with a very early, very vigorous and very thorough campaign of testing, isolating all carriers and following up and testing all their contacts, banning large gatherings and encouraging people to keep their distance from one another and to wear masks and, if possible, eye protection in public. That is the gold standard. Do that and there is no need for a lockdown. South Korea’s growth rate in cumulative cases is now down to just 0.4% per day.
Sweden, having failed to act as fast or as thoroughly as South Korean, nevertheless decided not to lock the country down completely, though some restrictions were imposed. Its daily growth rate in cumulative cases is 6.3%.
Two further factors are worth bearing in mind. First, Sweden has a low population density. There are two prime determinants of the rate at which a new pathogen will spread during the early stages of a pandemic. The first is its infectivity: how readily it is transmitted between people in close proximity to one another. The second is the mean person-to-person contact rate. This will be much lower where population density is lower.
Central Stockholm, for instance, has a population density about one-fifth that of central London. It could get away without a lockdown where London simply could not.
Stephen Mosher has supplied some interesting figures showing that both in South Korea and in Sweden the usage of public transport has fallen by some 60%. Once the people have become educated in the need to take precautions for themselves, many of them will have the common sense to do so, even if there is no lockdown in place.
Contrast that sensible behavior with the UK, where as recently as March 13, the day before Mr Trump announced a state of emergency in the United States, the last day of the four-day Cheltenham Racing Festival went ahead just as usual, with huge crowds attending. That was silly.
And it was not until almost two weeks after Mr Trump that Mr Johnson finally realized that, unlike Sweden, Britain was too densely-packed into huge urban centers to allow him to get away without a lockdown. By heeding the “herd-immunity” merchants at Oxford University and leaving it far, far too late, Mr Johnson guaranteed that Britain would have a worse experience with the pandemic than any other country in Europe.
Eventually, however, the hard-headed “Save the hospitals from utter collapse” team at Imperial College, London, prevailed and the lockdown happened. At least it was just in time to prevent the total collapse of the health service: but, as things stand today, all surgical interventions other than Chinese-virus cases and emergencies have been canceled for many weeks, and will continue to be canceled until further notice. Losses of life from these cancelations are not included in the death figures, and Britain is bending the numbers still further by not counting deaths at home or deaths in nursing-homes in the daily death counts.
By now, in Italy and Spain the populations are sufficiently well educated that their governments consider that a gradual dismantling of the lockdowns is now possible.
On the data, then, the first lesson the world needs to learn from this pandemic is that the sooner determined action is taken to test, isolate and contact-trace the more likely it is that no lockdown will be needed; that the chief reason for lockdowns is to ensure that the hospital system is not overrun; and that if for that reason a lockdown is needed it should be introduced as soon as possible. Later lockdowns are longer and more costly lockdowns, as Britain is learning the hard way.
Meanwhile the climate Communists, desperate to try to regain the world’s attention, are saying that the Chinese-virus pandemic has taught climate “deniers” the value of believing the “experts”. Well, it has done no such thing, for the “experts” are no more agreed among themselves about how to deal with this pandemic than they are about whether capitalism should be destroyed so as to “Save The Planet” from mildly warmer worldwide weather.
However, lockdowns and the consequent decline in economic activity do provide us with a very interesting test of whether CO2 concentration will detectably fall and whether, even if it does, the gentle warming of recent decades will slow. Watch this space: the earliest indications are that the climate Communists are in for something of a shock.
30 thoughts on “#coronavirus The Chinese-virus lockdowns that have done their job”
Is there ever an acceptable time to go? I can talk for myself. We are 100% sure that the human race has a 100% mortality rate. Being alive automatically guarantees a 100% mortality rate. It is just a question of when each of us will go. Go to any retirement home with residents in the typical age group that are vulnerable for Corona, influenza, heart attacks, brain hemorrhages etc. Many are bed ridden, incontinent, so demented that they do not remember members of their families. The homes are understaffed, and often the residents are put to bed In the early afternoon in order for the staff to be able to put them all to bed before the shift is over. Many are suffering from serious pain and are victims of medication side effects from the multitude of drugs they are taking. If I were in a state were I was incontinent, demented so I didn’t understand anything happening to me, feeling surrounded by strangers since I was unable to remember anybody, suffering from continuous nausea from all the drugs they forced me to take and still being force fed 3 times a day, I wouldn’t want my time to be prolonged. I think I would welcome cover as my friend. Pneumonia is often called the old man’s friend for that reason. For some reason we are quick to put animals to death if they are only approaching this state, but we will feel it is extremely wrong to deny a very painful and inefficient respirator treatment for this old person.
It all depends on what we think comes after. If an old person is afraid of hellfire, I can understand that they will want to hand on to life, even in a state like above, but for any other reason , I would think most people is such a state would be very happy to be relieved from the suffering. Atheists who believe there is nothing after death are often quite happy believing that they will stop their existence. At cleat the pain and confusion will be over. People with religous faiths usually expect a better existence, and research from Near death experiences and after dearth communication support this very strongly. Many who have been clinically dead, even atheists, report fantastic visions, indescribable joy and reunion with dead relatives. People who have lost a relative without knowing that the person had died often have a visit from the dead relative seconds after the moment of death. The typical being a dead aunt from the other side ofr the world sitting on the bed while living person is awake. The aunt smiles and says: I just wanted to say goodbye and that I am ok now, I am going to a wonderful place. This is not premature grief, since the loving person did not know that the relative had died. There are thousands of reports like this, many collected in a very interesting and life changing book called «Hello from heaven».
For those of a christian faith, easter with its victory over death, should be especially inspiring. The saviors promised to one of the Criminals: «Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.” Seems to be something a christian about to die from Covid 19 could believe in and be ready to go, maybe even making a living will to not use a respirator but rather reserve it for emergencies that may have a long life ahead of them.
The UK’s Covid-19 today’s (Monday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
With heat waves, we see a so-called harvesting effect, the heat takes out the most vulnerable, closest to death. We have a spike of deaths the high age groups and then Lowe deaths later. If we now are able to get at covid pandemic with two peaks instead of one with maybe 4-5 months in between, we will get a second harvest, that would not have happened if the virus had been free to infect like a normal flu.
In response to Mr Nilsen, the first obligation of responsible governments is to prevent the immediate collapse of healthcare systems and hospitals, for that collapse would very greatly increase the death rate by not being able to provide the advanced and prolonged intensive care that so many Chinese-virus patients unfortunately require.
A lockdown is the surest way to reduce the mean daily person-to-person contact rate and hence to slow the rate of transmission and thus to prevent overloading of healthcare systems and overcrowding of hospitals.
Provided that the dismantling of lockdowns is managed carefully, as has now begun in Spain and Italy, it should be possible to avoid further waves of infection, especially if in the coming weeks we are successful in finding an antibody test that is specific enough to distinguish the Chinese virus from the other coronaviridae.
There is also some promising news both from Oxford and from Israel about the potential availability of vaccines. Professor Gilbert at Oxford says she is reasonably confident (80%) that a vaccine will be ready for testing on humans in 2 weeks, and for general use as early as September. The Israelis hope to have a vaccine available for general use in July.
Exactly! We seem to have nearly achieved the required reduction in infection rate in many Western countries to manage at the primary care levelion our health systems. The study out of Germany indicates the infection rate in the unaffected population may be quite a bit higher than most had anticipated. This means we may be considerably closer to herd immunity. However, at the current rate of new infections being reported in most countries, we will have to maintain lockdown for many months longer to prevent a resurgence of cases.I don’t see how we can continue the present state of lockdown for the requisite length of time without fantastic harm to the economy. So, what do we do?
An older person may be able to survive covid 19 in March and get immunity, but would be weaker in May and not survive. This could be the case for millions. In this case flattening the curve could be catastrophic. Around 8000 Americans die every day from all causes. The biggest are heart disease and cancer. If we count 4000 get weaker every day because they statistically will die in a year. These are saved now and don’t get immunity. Then a new wave hits in 3 months. In principle these 4000 may die then, each day , 9 months early because they didn’t get their immunity while they were stronger.
Iatrogenic death from incorrect medical treatment is a big killer in non pandemic times. There is no reason to think that this does not exist in Covid 19. The conditions are perfect: doctors are stressed, tired and under time pressure, they may easily be distracted by the work load, they have limited information, limited research to base their decisions on, heroic mesures are called for. The treatment that is the basis for the whole shut down, the privilidge to get a respirator, may not be so fantastic, from 2 to 30 % survive it. Doctors use high pressure and may damage the lungs in order to keep them alive.
Another interesting note on Swedish Demographics; half of the adult population lives alone.
For people who interested in how antibody tests are developed:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jmv.25727
Problem: This test has a false positive rate of 10% and it was not determined against what. Would have been interesting to see samples tested from people with cold symptoms.
If commercially available HIV test kits would have such a rate they would have never been approved by the FDA.
Outside the box provoking questions.
I know that many will be provoked by the following questions, but that is why we have comments and free discussions.
Do we actually know that covid 19 is the reason for the serious pneumonias we are seeing? Could it be that there is another virus, e.g. flu that gives pneumonia, and that covidi is going around creating very mild symptoms in all.
If nobody had made a test for covid 19, we would not have noticed it.
So the whole lockdown of the world is actually because of a rather quickly put together nasal swab test. Coupled with a belief that respirator treatment is essential for survival, and that we should prolong life almost at any cost.
What if question each of these assumptions (see separate posts so people can argue against each
In response to “former NIH researcher”, yes, we do know that the Chinese virus is the cause of the respiratory difficulties that have proven fatal to so many. The shadow on the lungs that the virus causes is quite distinctive both in X-rays and in computer-tomography scans.
1. How can we be sure that Covid-19 is killing people. There are several strains of influenza and other respiratory diseases going around at the same time. In Italy they code it as Covid 19 may be killing as few as 12% of those who have it at death. This is because the dead patients had so many other diseases that could kill them, coronary heart disease etc. Now for the 12% that are left, how can we be sure it is Covid when there are several other strains of virus and bacteria going around that every year kill 10 times as many as Covid has done so far. Statistically, if 700 000 normally die from the flu, and now 70 000 have died from it, it could be that the 12% shrinks to one tenth. After all, statistically people are 10 times more likely to die from another influenza or another Covid. So maybe we are now down to 1,2% actually being killed by Covid. All that is required is that they die with Covid in their body. When people are tested randomly, like in Iceland, approximately 1% test positive from Covi19 even if half have no symptoms. So in principle we could risk that Covid 19 actually dies not have any effect, and that it is just a strain of virus going around, and that people are not dying of it, but just with it.
United States also has low population density, lower than Sweden for much of the country. Or dare I say most of the country. Low relative rates of person-to-person contact even in normal times. Yet these areas remain locked down. I join many others in asking- Why?
In response to Mr Cranch, one reason why lockdowns tend to imposed Statewide or even nationwide rather than only in cities with high and therefore dangerous population densities is that otherwise people in cities will be tempted to flee to the countryside, ensuring transmission of the pathogen throughout the nation.
In the very remote glen in the western Highlands of Scotland where we keep a patch of land by a beautiful loch 60 miles from the nearest traffic-light, the residents have already suffered from large numbers of people from towns and cities arriving in camper-vans. The police have rounded them up and sent them back where they came from.
If there were no national lockdown, the police would not be able to intervene, and the virus would spread everywhere at once.
2. How can we be sure that the test(s) made in haste, by many different producers, without possibility of quality control are really finding something of importance. One very strange thing is that we still don’t have a widely used antibody test. It ist because there really is no common entity? The logical scientific procedure that should be done repeatedly is random testing of 100-1000 persons to determine how many are infected in the population and if this really increases or decreases. Then testing for antibodies should have been started on a random sample as soon as possible to see how many are immune and how the immunity grows.
In response to Former NIH Researcher, the chief reason why antibody tests are not yet available is that certain characteristics of the S proteins (the spike proteins) of the Chinese virus make them appear indistinguishable from other coronaviridae in antibody tests. So far, all attempts to find an antibody test specific enough to distinguish the Chinese virus from other coronaviridae have not proven successful.
3. Can we be sure that respirator treatment is right or useful at all? Studies of efficiency range from 2% survival to around 20. And many of those who survive are lung damaged for life because of high oxygen exposure and high pressure being used. Now physiological therapists have a simple way of avoiding liquid in the lungs just by training people to breathe out against pressure. Could it be that the respirators that are the reason for needing to flatten the curve and the lockdown, actually may be killing more patients than they cure? This would not be unique in the history of medicine. In my field, psychiatry, we have phenomena like lobotomy, insulin coma therapy, drowning cures, hydro therapy, sleeping cures, etc that have proven to be worse than the problem they tried to fix. Typically they follow the same pattern: heroic physical interventions instead of helping the patients body to fight the problem. For ventilation, the patient has to be completely sedated and breathing paralyzed and high pressured oxygen forced into the lungs for several days, with resulting damages to the lungs. And only one in 5 survive, sometimes just 2 out of a hundred. In psychiatry we can see similar results with electroshocks. They are often performed in order to save the patient’s life by avoiding suicide. Some die from the procedure, but many come out of it so memorable damaged that they wish they really want to commit suicide even if they were just depressed before. But they are so disorganized and confused that they are not able to pull it off. It is difficult for a patient to become really depressed and motivated to kill themselves when the continously forget what they thought a few minutes earlier and ara not able be find the tablets they need to kill themselves.
4. Do we real know that lockdowns are useful? Could we have gotten the same result with home made masks like in the check republic. Country after country have shut down their economies at extreme cost, just like they have planned to do to rid the world of CO2 at ekstreme cost. Could something similar be happening with Covid? And where is the money going. We will see now with Sweden. They are testing a lot more patients with the ran of so-called covid 19, but do they really have excess deaths?
5. Since the flu seems to be 10 times more deadly than Covid19, it is possible that they all die from the flu, and that without lockdown, the Covid RNA has spread quickly, but is not the cause of death. The fact that the antibody response is quite weak could indicate that the body doesn’t really bother fighting the Covid 19 RNA.
Must a life be saved at any price? I can imagine for myself that If I were a widower well past 80, most of ny friends are dead, I have many bothersome conditions that limit my life, I would not mind going. Especially those who think there is a better existence after this one have absolutely no reason to stay. And if I could opt out of respirator treatment, I would definitely do that. Death is often unpleasant, for anybody. If it feels like drowning, so be it. Life itself comes with a 100% mortality rate. There are worse ways to go, e.g. in extreme pain from cancer. And there would be an 88% chance that I would die from a heart attack or something else rather than cover 19 drowning symptoms. Something to think about: imagine you have been using a lot of tike to stay fit, and denied yourself almost anything you liked to eat, just to get a few years extra of life. But then you realize that you get these extra years at the end, when you really would have preferred to not have them, being lonely, old and infirm with very low quality of life.
7. Could it be that ff we are able to flatten the curve, the population at highest risk become a few months older, and their risk of death gets higher. Imagine that there are 100000 in the Us who had been given 2 months to live. With flattening, they might live these 2 months, probably in extreme pain but they will die anyway, just a bit later. And we may have prolonged their pain by playing God.
By flattening the curve we just give more time for other death probabilities to kick in.
AHow can we be sure that we are not acting like dogs chasing already departing cars? All epidemic curves look exponential in the beginning, and then they are better represented by a Gompertz Curve, it rises quickly and the n seems to stay linear for a while before it flattens. If we start lock down after the shock, we will see the death numbers rise linearly for a while and then flatten out, but that would be the curve also with no mitigation. It seems very close to the reasoning about mitigation of global warming. Nature is not easy to tame, but it stabilizes itself, whatever we do. We could lock ourselves down and cut CO2 and the earth would just go on , as if we had done nothing.
In response to Mr Powers, the model at Imperial College, London, on which Mr Johnson relied in taking a command decision to lock Britain down on March 26, answers the question about allowing the Chinese virus to run its course as follows:
“In the absence of interventions, COVID-19 would have resulted in 7.0 billion infections and 40 million deaths globally this year. Mitigation strategies focusing on shielding the elderly (60% reduction in social contacts) and slowing but not interrupting transmission(40% reduction in social contacts for wider population) could reduce this burden by half, saving 20 million lives, but we predict that, even in this scenario, health systems in all countries will be quickly overwhelmed. this effect is likely to be most severe in lower-income settings …”.
Analysis of public-transport usage and anonymized cellphone tracking has established that the lockdown in Britain has reduced the mean daily person-to-person contact rate by 85-95%. It is this very sharp reduction in the contact rate, achieved mostly by the lockdown but also by a greater awareness on the part of the public that they need to be extremely cautious in their personal contacts, that is chiefly responsible for the sharp reduction in the mean daily compound growth rate of total confirmed cases in Britain from 26% per day in the three weeks up to March 14 to more like 6% per day at present, with a continuing fall expected.
The chief reason why Mr Johnson took heed of the Imperial College study rather than of an Oxford University study that predicted far fewer fatalities is that he was concerned to ensure that the prediction in both studies that there was a danger of overwhelming the healthcare systems did not come to pass.
If the hospitals had been overrun, they would not have been able to provide the costlier, more advanced and more prolonged intensive care that Chinese-virus patients need in order to have a reasonable chance of survival. In that scenario of healthcare-system collapse, the death rate would indeed have been high.
Now that the worst of the crisis has been overcome, the Italian and Spanish authorities, who are a couple of weeks ahead of the UK in the cycle of the pandemic, have been able to begin dismantling their lockdowns. That will give both Britain and America some priceless information about the likelihood of a second wave of infection if the lockdowns here are lifted.
HM Government will not keep the lockdown in place for any longer than is strictly necessary. An earlier piece by me set out the exit strategy that HM Government will be likely to follow; and, shortly after it was published, Imperial College outlined a very similar strategy.
Lockdowns, where they are essential, work because there are only two chief considerations that determine how fast a new pandemic will spread in its early stages. The first is the infectivity of the pathogen, which is high with the Chinese virus. The second is the mean daily person-to-person contact rate. The product of these two quantities is R_0, the mean transmission rate.
It is only the person-to-person contact rate that governments and people can influence during the early stages, before universal testing becomes available, before there is any cure, and before a sufficient fraction of the population has become immune. Lockdowns are a very effective way to reduce the contact rate, as the public-transport and cellphone data show.
The daily graphs we have been publishing here have proven to be an effective way of demonstrating the extent to which the daily growth rate in cumulative cases has been falling. If the lockdowns had not worked, at this early stage in the pandemic the growth rate would have continued to be close to the 20% daily compound rate that had obtained worldwide outside China and occupied Tibet (whose case and mortality counts are unreliable) in the three weeks before March 14, when Mr Trump declared a national emergency.
As it is, the lockdowns have worked, in those countries that needed them. Sweden, for instance, managed without a strict lockdown because its urban population density is about one-fifth that of central London. High population density greatly increases the contact rate and hence the likelihood that a lockdown will be needed to inhibit transmission for long enough to ensure that hospital intensive-care capacity and personal protective equipment are available in sufficient quantities.
Because Britain left its lockdown very late, we remain short of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare staff, and there is little or none for public-transport, postal and other essential workers likely to come into contact with others. It is shortages of this kind that make lockdowns essential in those countries that did not have the foresight and determination, right at the outset, to test all suspected carriers, isolate all carriers, trace their contacts and repeat, as South Korea did.
Definitely agree it’s better to jump early and maybe smaller in a pandemic. As you believe or not worldometer; deaths per million are:
US 71
UK 167
Sweden 91
South Korea 4
Mankind’s CO2 is a bee fart in a hurricane.