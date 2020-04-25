UK & German Governments Plan to Turn Covid-19 into a Climate Action Opportunity

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Even after personally recovering from Covid-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government considers climate action such a priority, they are jointly hosting a high level climate summit with Germany to try to divert recovery money into renewable energy.
Coronavirus recovery plan ‘must tackle climate change’
By Roger HarrabinBBC environment analyst
25 April 2020
Environment ministers from 30 countries are meeting in a two-day online conference in a bid to make progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
The gathering is called the “Petersberg Climate Dialogue”.
It will focus on how to organise a “green” economic recovery after the acute phase of the pandemic is over.
The other aim is to forge international agreement on ambitious carbon cuts despite the postponement of the key conference COP26 – previously scheduled for Glasgow in November (now without a date).
Alok Sharma, the UK Climate Secretary and president of COP26, said: “I am committed to increasing global climate ambition so that we deliver on the Paris Agreement (to stabilise temperature rise well below 2C).
“The world must work together, as it has to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, to support a green and resilient recovery, which leaves no one behind.
“At the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, we will come together to discuss how we can turn ambition into real action.”
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-52418624
The Petersberg Climate Dialogue is an annual meeting of government ministers, normally held in person, but this year’s event will be an online meeting on the 27-28th April. Ministers from 30 governments are expected to attend this year’s online event.
What can I say? Not only did the Boris Johnson government totally mess up their initial UK Coronavirus response by callously embracing enhanced death rates as the price of “herd immunity”, before pulling back in panic when the scale of their blunder became obvious, his government now plans to squander money raised to help people who suffered economic hardship on useless green energy investments, and even worse intends to encourage other governments to do the same.
25 thoughts on “UK & German Governments Plan to Turn Covid-19 into a Climate Action Opportunity”
If even one person is ‘left behind’, whatever that means, then sue the pants off of them.
They have no intention of not leaving one person behind as most of the world is already behind them in energy availability and opportunities for enhancing their lives.
Empty, grandiose words from the ‘elites’ who will not be affected by the changes they are proposing to inflict on the rest of us.
Was it climate change or Covid 19 that made his hair stand up?
People like Boris Johnson who make large mistakes through lack of imagination are well-positioned like Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron to carry on after the Covid-19 panic to make even more big mistakes in the field of Climate Alarmism.
The Boris Johnson government messed up the UK Coronavirus initiative by embracing herd immunity as a death trade-off and then panicked when the scale of the result became obvious and was ably assisted in the disaster by the detrimental effects of the British NHS. Boris will now squander even more money which was supposed to assist people in economic hardship on useless ‘renewable’ unusable green energy boondoggles. Boris is even egging his former EU mates to do the same. This probably originates in Boris’ girlfriend’s nagging.
Make them watch the Michael Moore movie.
Stupid is, as Stupid does ….
more yellow vests to come ?
Have you seen Michael Moors movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk11vI-7czE
How about: https://www.manhattan-institute.org/green-energy-revolution-near-impossible
This whole Zero emission solar and wind has a long way to go to prove itself to really be Zero Emissions.
There are a lot of questions to be answered. America is blessed that we do have fossil fuels to supply our needs 24/7 and with a bit of new technology their CO2 emissions can be near Zero. Even coal has a Clean Coal Solution that will make it emit less CO2 than a natural gas power plant. And it’s affordable.
Waste energy and money in order to get rid of a gas that is completely beneficial.
It’s no wonder that you have to troll places like WUWT for investors, since you haven’t been able to find any investors elsewhere.
“completely beneficial?”
Mmm ….I think you need to do some reading.
Having been almost taken out by a serious worldwide problem Boris will have added incentive to address what he sees is a big worldwide problem. This emotional response will be seen everywhere – humankind has survived Covid, just, so we must act on climate change even quicker than we were. Rational thought will go out the window and I suspect some really stupid illogical decisions will be made in next couple of years.
From the article: “The world must work together, as it has to deal with the coronavirus pandemic”
Wait a minute! The world is *not* working together on the coronavirus pandemic. There is a holdout, not cooperating, by the name of China.
we have a winner
Same for CO2 reduction requirements also
Thank you very much. Y’on y’own Goodnight..
Last time I checked, China is also a serious hold out when it comes to actually doing anything regarding how much CO2 it produces. (Not that this one at least is a bad thing.)
China, who happens to be the biggest emitter of CO2 in the world and likely to become even bigger after corona virus as it tries to get its economic growth going again.
” There is a holdout, not cooperating, by the name of China.”
Maybe we should not belittle these political weasels, the “Climate Action Opportunity” could include not buying anything related to “Climate Action” from China?
Probably these corrupt and evil leaders, will want increase the stuff they buy from China, but considering the current “political climate”, it’s slightly possible that they might want to go in a new direction.
never let a crisis go to waste
Just exactly when are we supposed to see the catastrophe coming from climate ”change”?
I’ve been waiting about 30 years now. Is coming in the future sometime?
Never trust the Communist Chinese.
Never
Guess AirStrip One was sinkable after all.
two years
ago
I foresee a minor hitch in this agenda: it’s predicated on fulminant science-denihilism, like most ideas that pop into the skulls of our opponents.
You can fight global warming, or you can fight SARS-CoV-2 particles, but you can’t do both.
I tried to get this dead-simple grade-school fact through to Bob Ward, glabrous guard-poodle of the politics of misanthropy, with all the success you’d expect. The ‘belligerent ignorance’ is strong with the anti-science crowd.
https://twitter.com/BradPKeyes/status/1254034761321861120
I have read that having and surviving chicom flu can have mental repercussions. Are we seeing that in Boris? Maybe he is no longer fit to be prime minister? That would be sad seeing he lead Britain out of the EU.
These guys definitely need to wear masks — the sort of masks that train robbers wear in classic American wild-west motion pictures.