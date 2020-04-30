“Planet of the Humans”: Climate Activists Scramble to Choose a Corporate Sellout Scapegoat

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the wake of harsh allegations of green corporate greed made in documentary “Planet of the Humans”, who will Greens sacrifice to restore public confidence?
Bill McKibben and the Sierra Club appear to be the leading contenders. Both were strongly criticised in “Planet of the Humans”, but so far McKibben seems to be pulling ahead in the public relations race; he appears to have more friends.
Published on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
by Common Dreams
Mobilizing Climate Action in the Face of Planet of the Humans
Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs’s new film is so full of weak analysis, misinformation, and misplaced invective that I worry it will cause more harm than good.
by Cynthia Kaufman
We are in a climate emergency. That means we all need to do everything we can to get the world to stop burning fossil fuels and chopping down trees. And we need to do it as quickly as possible. Getting to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will take everything we have.
A film that really took that on, with enough credibility for its claims to be believed, would be helpful. But given how untrustworthy the film is, I have no idea if the Sierra Club compromised its principles in the investment companies it promotes. I know that its Beyond Coal Campaign was enormously successful, and that, as much as I dislike Michael Bloomberg, he played a very positive role in it. I’m not a fan of the corporation Caterpillar. But the fact that its bulldozers were used against protesters at Standing Rock doesn’t make me against bulldozers. And it does not make me criticize the Sierra Club for being associated with investments in Caterpillar.
To me the most misplaced invective is the treatment given to Bill McKibben. He comes across in the film as dishonest and corrupt. And yet he has done more for the climate justice movement than almost anyone else in the world. For all I know he has made some mistakes in the past and backed some initiatives that turned out to not be good ideas. I have no idea. But the way he is presented in the film is pure propaganda. Look at the claims critically, even without having any outside information, and they all turn to smoke. Why Gibbs and Moore want to take down McKibben is a mystery to me.
Note I am not offering an opinion on whether Bill McKibben or the Sierra Club actually are corporate sellouts.
Bill McKibben gave a surprisingly poor performance in “Planet of the Humans”. When asked who pays his bills, he struggled to remember who his sponsors are, though he described Rockefeller as a “great ally in this”.
The full movie is well worth watching. The allegations of green corporate greed are very specific and well presented. Keep the remote handy so you can skip past the tedious climate emergency rhetoric.
Typical leftist critique – don’t investigate, deny the claims, move on.
Watch Alex Epstein, who loves fossil fuels- mop the floor with McKibben in a debate from 2012: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_a9RP0J7PA&t=1075s
Saw the clip with Bill (again).
I came to think of Greta when she was interviewed by the press after her speech of hatred and anger.
I’ll be dam*ed if I’ll ever watch anything Michael Moore produces. I vote with my dollars and it’ll be a cold day in hell before any of my dollars find their way into Michael Moore’s pocket.
Well, it is free to view on ChinaPravda, I mean YouTube, but I tend to agree with you. Whiny, fat, and rich aren’t qualities that recommend themselves.
The movie is available on Youtube for free. However, given Youtube’s charter to censor wrongthought, I would not be surprised if it is pulled.
The movie is free on YouTube — and it’s in color. The amazing conclusion stated near the end of the film is … “It’s not CO2 that’s destroying the planet ….”, which is why the green movement is trying to pull the film off the Internet.
Yeah, they didn’t want their de-population agenda released until a decade or so after their CO2 reduction efforts were obviously not working in the eyes of the voting public. The timing has to be just right or all the third world countries will object to sterilization, and this documentary is way too early.
He does not make an appearance in the movie, if that helps.
I watched the entire Documentary, it was effective in exposing the “Green power” scam.
It is worth it, to watch it, despite that Moore is the Executive Producer, it was Gibbs the director who does the work demolishing McKibben, Sierra $$$ Club, Al Gore and more monetary vampires of the left.
That alone is worth the reason to watch it.
I sat down and spent the one hour and forty minutes to watch this film last night. I have never been able to bring myself to watch a Michael Moore film before. I couldn’t stop watching this one right to the end. I was so surprised. The thing about this film that kept me enthralled was simple. The line of questioning was firmly guided by a relentless effort to get straight answers sans bullshit. Sort of like what real journalism would look like. Heck, just like what happens on this blog every day. But you never see it in the mainstream. They made it look so easy to ask the right questions. I work in the construction industry, where I am confronted by and confounded by green regulations each and every day. It is beyond frustrating. So for me it was like this film was asking question I ask (and already know the answers to ) every day. So refreshing.
McKibben’s inability to remember that the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the family, in general, are huge backers has to rank as one of the most disingenuous performances of all time.
Not only is McKibben a blithering idiot, he’s also a horrible actor and an even worse liar.
Have pity for the poor fellow, apparently he suffers from extreme constipation (“This Rump is closed”). 😉
I wonder if Moore & Co offered this film for free because they knew their usual distribution methods (film festivals then limited commercial release) would NOT yield the same results (effusive praise from lib critics boosting Box Office). So they decided to take a loss just to shirt circuit the critics. Guess the didn’t count on the cancel culture going after them trying to get YouTube to remove their film.
“To me the most misplaced invective is the treatment given to Bill McKibben. He comes across in the film as dishonest and corrupt. And yet he has done more for the climate justice movement than almost anyone else in the world. For all I know he has made some mistakes in the past and backed some initiatives that turned out to not be good ideas. I have no idea”
Yes, madam, the truth of it all is in the last sentence which says in effect that you don’t really have objective information to debunk Gibbs but you know how you feel.
Here are my comments on some the video, the essence of which is that climate science is not really eco wacko activism but they invited the Gibbs attack by trying to project that image as part of the marketing of their climate change and climate action activism.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/04/26/climate-action-business-model-part-2/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/27/michael-moore-strikes-back-defends-anti-renewable-energy-planet-of-the-humans/#comment-2979532
Mike Moore finally gets energy right… and gets cancelled by the extreme left.
I have two engineering degrees and a career in energy. I will compare my energy achievements with anyone on the planet, and I say Mike Moore is essentially correct in this film.
A GREEN ENERGY PRIMER – GRID-CONNECTED WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY BOTH FAIL DUE TO INTERMITTENCY AND DIFFUSIVITY.
INTERMITTENCY means the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow 24/7, and the electric grid needs reliable dispatchable generation, not generation that goes up and down uncontrollably. Battery storage is touted as the solution, but it does not economically exist at grid-scale.
DIFFUSIVITY means it takes far too much land area to replace conventional energy with wind and/or solar generation –it would take fully ~10% of all the land area in Britain to do so. In the USA, this 10% would total about 300,000 square miles, or all of Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Energy experts have known these facts since ~forever – my co-authors and I published them in 2002 – but a leftist lie goes around the world ten times before the truth gets its boots on.
Regards, Allan
The U.K.’s drive to green energy agenda was set in stone. Something the electorate never voted for and never wanted. By the time they have destroyed the economy under this nonsensical shutdown they’ll have no choice but to reopen up the coal mines.
“Bill McKibben. He comes across in the film as dishonest and corrupt.”
Ironically, the author isn’t even talking about things Bill has done over they years that might actually be dishonest or corrupt.
I don’t think the Sierra club or Bill McKibben have compromised their principles. I also don’t think they had intended for the whole world to see exactly what those principles are. I expect we will continue to see them living by their principles every day. Just not the principles they pretended to have or principles we would want our children to adopt.
Mean while the governments in the U.S. have succeeded where the greens have not. Shut it down now =50% loss of automobile sales and of course jobs
https://www.edmunds.com/industry/press/new-vehicle-sales-continue-downward-slide-in-april-edmunds-forecasts.html
Cynthia really is a true believer. The fanaticism of the converted shines through. She is right about one thing though. Getting to net zero by 2050 will indeed take everything we have: our standard of living, our health, our future, our freedom, our lives.