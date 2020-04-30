“Planet of the Humans”: Climate Activists Scramble to Choose a Corporate Sellout Scapegoat

Screenshot from Michael Moore’s “Planet of the Humans”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In the wake of harsh allegations of green corporate greed made in documentary “Planet of the Humans”, who will Greens sacrifice to restore public confidence?

Bill McKibben and the Sierra Club appear to be the leading contenders. Both were strongly criticised in “Planet of the Humans”, but so far McKibben seems to be pulling ahead in the public relations race; he appears to have more friends.

Published on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

by Common Dreams Mobilizing Climate Action in the Face of Planet of the Humans Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs’s new film is so full of weak analysis, misinformation, and misplaced invective that I worry it will cause more harm than good.



by Cynthia Kaufman We are in a climate emergency. That means we all need to do everything we can to get the world to stop burning fossil fuels and chopping down trees. And we need to do it as quickly as possible. Getting to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will take everything we have. … A film that really took that on, with enough credibility for its claims to be believed, would be helpful. But given how untrustworthy the film is, I have no idea if the Sierra Club compromised its principles in the investment companies it promotes. I know that its Beyond Coal Campaign was enormously successful, and that, as much as I dislike Michael Bloomberg, he played a very positive role in it. I’m not a fan of the corporation Caterpillar. But the fact that its bulldozers were used against protesters at Standing Rock doesn’t make me against bulldozers. And it does not make me criticize the Sierra Club for being associated with investments in Caterpillar. To me the most misplaced invective is the treatment given to Bill McKibben. He comes across in the film as dishonest and corrupt. And yet he has done more for the climate justice movement than almost anyone else in the world. For all I know he has made some mistakes in the past and backed some initiatives that turned out to not be good ideas. I have no idea. But the way he is presented in the film is pure propaganda. Look at the claims critically, even without having any outside information, and they all turn to smoke. Why Gibbs and Moore want to take down McKibben is a mystery to me. … Read more: https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/04/28/mobilizing-climate-action-face-planet-humans

Note I am not offering an opinion on whether Bill McKibben or the Sierra Club actually are corporate sellouts.

Bill McKibben gave a surprisingly poor performance in “Planet of the Humans”. When asked who pays his bills, he struggled to remember who his sponsors are, though he described Rockefeller as a “great ally in this”.

The full movie is well worth watching. The allegations of green corporate greed are very specific and well presented. Keep the remote handy so you can skip past the tedious climate emergency rhetoric.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

