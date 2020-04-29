Is Working From Home the New Normal? Or a Green Fantasy?

Guest “NFW!” by David Middleton
How Working From Home Will Impact Oil Demand Forever
By Michael Kern – Apr 23, 2020
It’s day 33 for me. I leave the house to walk the dog and occasionally swing by the corner store. But that’s about it. I haven’t ridden in a car since March 20th, nor a bus or any form of transportation other than my bicycle. I’m sure I’m not alone, and it’s got me thinking. How exactly has this lockdown impacted oil demand? And perhaps more importantly, will this way of life become somewhat of a new normal?
Most articles mention that COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the demand for crude oil.
[…]
Before, about 5 percent of Americans had the luxury of being able to work from home. Now, more than 30 percent of the country is logging in from their couch instead of pouring up a to-go coffee and rushing out the door every morning. And though this lockdown has some of us clawing at the walls, desperate to go back to the office, or at least have some change in scenery, the cat is out of the bag.
Workers and companies alike now see that it’s actually possible to be productive remotely. For employers, this means savings. Cheaper offices, no more mileage checks, no more stocking up on gallons upon gallons of coffee….you get the picture. For workers, well, for most, it means one thing and one thing only: no more commute.
[…]
So back to my original thought, what if “when this is all over” things don’t just return to what they once were? The world is grappling with a (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime crisis, and surely it won’t be that easy for many people to simply dive right back into the mix, sitting in a small box for hours upon hours every week. So where will that leave oil?
We’ve heard “lower for longer” oil prices before…right before they jumped back up into the $60-70 range. But what if this is the real deal? Could COVID-19 potentially be a catalyst in a series of events that leads to peak oil demand? Or will demand recover to pre-crisis levels?Oil Price Dot Com
Where do I start?
Before, about 5 percent of Americans had the luxury of being able to work from home. Now, more than 30 percent of the country is logging in from their couch…Professional blogger
I think it’s about 37% of Americans who have been able to work from home, to varying extent and effectiveness. Professional bloggers probably have no problem “logging on from their couch.” For most of us with real jobs, it has been less than ideal. It’s been OK for me; but not as productive as I would have been at the office.
That said, it’s been far worse for the roughly 26 million Americans who have lost their jobs since much of America was placed under house arrest. This is what the Communist Chinese virus has done to Texas:
For every confirmed ChiCom-19 case, 46 Texans have applied for unemployment benefits. For every death even tangentially related to ChiCom-19, 1,439 Texans have applied for unemployment benefits. Government officials from the State to county to local levels have shut our economy down in an effort to prevent the hospitals from becoming overloaded: Mission, to the extent it was even necessary, accomplished…
|Texas Statewide Hospitalization Data as of 4/27 at 9:30AM CST
|Hospital data
|Count
|Lab Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently in Texas Hospitals
|1,563
|Total Texas Staffed Hospital Beds
|51,979
|Available Texas Hospital Beds
|20,277
|Available Texas ICU Beds
|2,147
|Available Texas Ventilators
|6,045
Our hospitals never came close to becoming overloaded. However, the Texas Workforce Commission was, and still is, overloaded with people filing unemployment claims.
Despite the fact that much of Texas’ working and school aged population has been under house arrest, 81% of the cases were among ages 0-64.
|Age of Confirmed Cases as of 4/27 at 9:30 AM CST
|Age
|Count
|Percentage
|<1 year
|17
|0.3%
|1-9 years
|45
|0.9%
|10-19 years
|122
|2.5%
|20-29 years
|689
|14.0%
|30-39 years
|842
|17.1%
|40-49 years
|948
|19.2%
|50-59 years
|906
|18.4%
|60-64 years
|409
|8.3%
|80.7%
|65-69 years
|293
|5.9%
|70-74 years
|209
|4.2%
|75-79 years
|142
|2.9%
|80+ years
|279
|5.7%
|Unknown
|29
|0.6%
|Total
|4,930
|100.0%
But 76% of the fatalities have been among people age 65 and older.
|Age of Confirmed Fatalities as of 4/27 at 9:30 AM CST
|Age
|Count
|Percentage
|<1 year
|0
|0.0%
|1-9 years
|0
|0.0%
|10-19 years
|0
|0.0%
|20-29 years
|3
|0.9%
|30-39 years
|6
|1.9%
|40-49 years
|15
|4.7%
|50-59 years
|30
|9.4%
|60-64 years
|19
|6.0%
|23.0%
|65-69 years
|42
|13.2%
|70-74 years
|30
|9.4%
|75-79 years
|31
|9.7%
|80+ years
|140
|44.0%
|76.4%
|Unknown
|2
|0.6%
|Grand Total
|318
|100.0%
In Dallas County, about 40% of the fatalities “have been associated with long-term care facilities.” Locking down the economy didn’t help these people. Locking it down tighter, faster of for a longer period of time wouldn’t have helped them either.
For employers, this means savings. Cheaper offices, no more mileage checks, no more stocking up on gallons upon gallons of coffee….you get the picture.Professional blogger
No. I really don’t “get the picture.” Most companies that have”offices,” either own or lease space for those offices in office buildings and they have generally invested a fair bit of money in their office space. While professional bloggers might not need anything more than a laptop, WiFi and a couch to professionally blog… That’s not really adequate for most jobs. If it was, our employers, who are always looking to save money, would have just had us work from home in the first place. Regarding “stocking up on gallons upon gallons of coffee,” if that was a significant cost of doing business, the break room would be devoid of coffee and just about everything else.
So back to my original thought, what if “when this is all over” things don’t just return to what they once were?Professional blogger
The State of Texas actually began reopening last week, with so-called non-essential businesses being allowed to reopen if they can do curbside pickup. The official reopening is this Friday, when many businesses, including restaurants, will be able to reopen with strict social distancing measures. The City of Colleyville jumped the gun by a week and gave us a sneak peak at what will happen “when this is all over”…
North Texans head to Colleyville as the city lifts restrictions on restaurants, other businesses
By Dionne Anglin Published 3 days ago Colleyville FOX 4
COLLEYVILLE, Texas – The city of Colleyville has moved forward with relaxing restrictions on businesses and churches before Tarrant County and the state of Texas do the same.
“You know what, I’m just glad to be out here. All I had was queso, hot sauce, and chips,“ Hugh Hunt said.
The food, however impressive, was not the biggest incentive for folks flocking to this patio spot for lunch in Colleyville.
“Somebody finally got the message, we’ve got to get back to normal,” Camilla Puckett said.
“We drove all the way from Rockwall, which is the other side of Dallas, to just come over here and eat in Colleyville, support what they were doing. Excited about getting to eat out again honestly,” Steve Swofford said.
[…]
The Swoffords said that in their opinion, the economy has suffered enough from restrictions brought on by COVID-19.
“We feel it’s safe right here as we do at Walmart. In fact, they’ve done a great job of spreading out,” Brenda Swofford said. “As we came in, they assured us of the safeguards they’ve put in place.“
Some are saying it more radically than others.
“I have not bought into any of this stuff we’ve been going through. I don’t think we should’ve ever been shut down. I’m thankful we are finally getting to come out and do what we normally do and go to stores and live a normal life,” Hunt said.Fox4News
When Dionne Anglin reported this story on TV the other day, she was actually wearing safety glasses, but no mask… Go figure.
The world is grappling with a (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime crisis, and surely it won’t be that easy for many people to simply dive right back into the mix, sitting in a small box for hours upon hours every week. So where will that leave oil?Professional Blogger
The first question should be: “So where will that leave the people?” If their office is reopening, and they stay home, the people may find themselves looking for jobs as professional bloggers.
So where will that leave oil?Professional Blogger
It depends on how many people take up professional blogging. If enough people stay home, it will leave oil in the ground. If enough people go back to work, it will cause more oil to come out of the ground. The company I work for in Houston will start staging the office back open next week. While I like blogging, when the company says they would like me back at the office, I’ll be there. I have a hunch that most other people with real jobs will also go back to work… Because very few of us are working from home by choice. Consumption of petroleum products sharply declined because government officials shut down huge swaths of our economy.
U.S. consumption of petroleum products has fallen to its lowest level in decades because of measures that limit travel and because of the general economic slowdown induced by mitigation efforts for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates the decline in petroleum product demand by examining the changes in total product supplied, EIA’s proxy for consumption. As outlined in EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report, published yesterday, total petroleum demand averaged 14.1 million barrels per day (b/d) in the week ending April 17, up slightly from 13.8 million b/d in the previous week—the lowest level in EIA’s weekly data series, which dates back to the early 1990s. The most recent value is 31% lower than the 2020 average from January through March 13, or before many of the travel restrictions began.US EIA
Consumption has actually rebounded ever so slightly over the past couple of weeks…
Where will oil demand and prices be next month? Six months from now? Next year? It depends on how quickly our economy is allowed to reopen. The Energy Information Administration’s most recent Short Term Energy Outlook projected that consumption will be back to normal by Q3 2020.
With prices returning to “survivable” levels by early 2021…
We’ll see what the May STEO looks like in a couple of weeks. Until then…
What’s in a name?
I have noticed quite a few comments complaining about by use of “ChiCom-19” instead of whatever the scientific name of the Kung Flu is. I don’t read the comments to other guest authors’ posts very often, so I don’t know if this is the case for Christopher Monckton’s use of “Chinese virus” or Rud Istvan’s “Wuhan #coronavirus.”
I have
two three questions;
- Do “Chinese virus” and “Wuhan #coronavirus” draw similar complaints?
- If not, is it the “Com” part of ChiCom-19 that irks concern trolls?
- Why are concern trolls so troubled with offending Communists?
Sergeant Muldoon clearly was not a concern troll.
Dallas County ChiCom-19 Updates
They will be back in a future post. I am gathering more data at the County, State and Federal level.
56 thoughts on “Is Working From Home the New Normal? Or a Green Fantasy?”
Forget working from home, the green fantasy is a life of government funded privileges without work. That’s why they continue to push for a “social wage” and believe in the fake modern monetary theory, where a life of luxury can be found at the end of a printing press.
The reality is that greens are lazy and seek a life of party by night and and abusive protests by day, where they can pretent they are victims of a system that rewards the people that work to provide for their welfare and will never be happy until their welfare provides the same quality of live as those workers earning the highest salaries.
The article is about working from home, though. What do you think about working from home?
I like having the option to do so when necessary… Particularly at night and on weekends, when I have a well drilling.
Like a person in my office that told his boss that he may be working from home tomorrow. He will be home; he may be working.
It’s actually easier for me to “goof off” at the office. If my wife thinks I’m goofing off, she’ll give me real work to do… 😉
The whole damn thing is a fantasy a fantasy of irrational fear.
Not at all a “green fantasy”. It makes sense from a business perspective in the sense a company can “offload” operating expenses to employees. Power, internet access, an office space, heating/aircon, water facilities, kitchen facilities, insurance. Companies can shut all that down and pass on those costs to employees, at the same time cutting wages.
The company I work for have proven it works, on a large scale, and all the usual applications/data can be accessed securely. People have been sent home with company computers/equipment etc. It will be the new norm.
I have operated “telecommuting” systems since the late 80’s and saw this was the way then. Well before the WWW and all driven by mainframe and a small box attached to 10 modems called “Horatious”.
It’s a green fantasy because not all jobs can be worked from home. No amount of “telecommuting systems” is going to enable people to build roads, bridges, and buildings from home. Nor to mine resources (coal, gold, lithium, etc), Farm, or any other labor intensive task or tasks that involve dealing with the public (service industry). Even in the white collar office setting, it’s not always convenient or efficient to have everyone working from home, depending on the kind of work being done (for example, if your office requires the use of specialize/proprietary equipment or extremely tight security, working from home might not be an viable option).
So while it’s true more people could work from home than normally do, they’re still only a fraction of the workforce.
I agree however, that’s their goal. To shut it all down. And somehow magic pixie dust will create everything else, or it simply comes from China. The UK are importing workers form Eastern Europe to fill jobs in the UK BECAUSE of lockdown. INSANE!
Well, I work in the office and I travel every day (Someone has to be the “test dummy” during COVID-19. Not really it suited my circumstances). I see cops every day on the streets and on trains and I am not challenged (I worked for Australian NSW Police before). So, yet again, it is 90% media hype!
Here in the US, folks can travel if they want, they just have few if any places to visit when they get there. Museums closed. Theaters closed. Up in Vegas they really gotta be hurting with the casino shut down. I can’t imagine how Nevada and the City of Las Vegas is going to close huge budget holes from the casino shutdowns (now going past 2 months and cancelling major conventions that bring in business travel) without massive government worker layoffs.
Here in Arizona the summer tourism industry will get decimated if the Grand Canyon National Park and the Lodges there remain closed. As far as the people with big money to spend, the big golf resorts have remained open through the March-April season as high paying guests have still come and stayed at Tucson and Phoenix resorts just no one is going on dining out at restaurants. They just imposed “social distancing” requirements on foursomes and everyone golf carts. But things like Kartchner Caverns are closed, and Tombstone really is ghost town now.
Having said that, WFH will be the norm for those who can BECAUSE companies can save vast amounts of money! Hey, IBM did it in the UK in the 80’s/90’s. HP did it with EDS in Aus in 2009.
And then there were the “Ooops” moments. Meaning “Oooops” we have customers that pay for a service. That’s been eroded with COVID-19 as it is all about being “safe” and “saving lives”. Next, saving the planet!
I worked in IT for close to 40 years. After 9/11 we stopped traveling when we installed new systems. We wrote new software and became very adept at monitoring systems and solving problems remotely with a bunch of people on the phone. We cut travel and trips to the office at night and on weekends to solve problems. However, we found the mundane day-to-day activities when designing and building software required face to face communications and whiteboard sessions. We did telecommute but found that when we were in the office we got more work done for the time spent. The Millennials seem to think they are the first generation to encounter and solve every issue. They will find that working from home is feasible, but offices can increase productivity just because everyone is available in one place at the same time. Yes, there are many tools available for home offices, but people are people and they are not always glued to their desk in the home office.
Been in “IT” since 1983, “Millennials” IMO just want to be at home (With mom), paid to be there, but not actually DO ANYTHING productive!
I dunno, I could be biased but what my eyes see do not lie.
I would love to see a TV or Radio commercial which salutes the millions of non-essential workers who have sacrificed at the back of the line in this fight against Covid.
Our Governor demanded stay in place so we had ample medical resources to fight. Now medical resources are being furloughed, because there is no work.
I am firmly convinced I will get this in some form. I hope my immune system is up to the task, but this is not living.
Yep. Particularly since much of that sacrifice, outside of a few major cities, was unnecessary.
I’d be satisfied with a salute to farmers, ranchers, food service workers from meat packing plants to fast food to grocery store workers and truckers.
I fully realize that a salute to the people that kept the lights on and gas pumps running is beyond the capacity of most people.
And the refrigerators, stoves and washing machines repaired and working.
chicom19 and other varieties.
The name is not recognised by any scientist other than by assumption.
There is a perfectly good scientifically known name with the same number of syllables – covid19 which all will recognise. Why not use it? Obviously you use the ludicrous chicom19 name in an attempt to stir up hatred for the Chinese.
All intelligent people know where it originated.
In a gun toting country which needs to be told that the POTUS is wrong suggesting they drink/inject disinfectant and to do so will kill/damage themselves (and some apparently still turn up at hospital having drunk bleach!!).
Do YOU really want to enrage these bleach drinking NRA believers against an innocent Chinese population.
Chinese Americans have already suffered being spat at and worse – how long before the first second amendment bullet finds its way into the back of an innocent Chinese American? Or how long before a Tesla factory gets bombed because they dare open a factory in China?
Racial hatred is not to be trifled with!
What about Communiats!?
Communiats??????????? wtf is a Communiat
I can guess that the communi- is something to do with communists but “ats” I just cannot guess to what that refers.
It is better to use known English when communicating, honest!
You are known liar 🙁
I think David misspelled ‘Communirats’
You are a known liar. Shame on you.
Ghalfrunt, maybe you should stop watching CNN and actually watch the President before you make a fool out of yourself with your comments. President Trump did not say to drink disinfectants or bleach. To me he sounded like an intelligent leader trying to get his staff thinking at a brainstorming session. He just was throwing out ideas to generate thought. I know you progressives have a hard time with original thought and can only recite the NYT talking points, but the President actually was showing some leadership.
As for your rant on the 2nd Amendment, you won’t find NRA members shooting innocent people. But you will find illegal Chinese immigrants in the US who entered the country during the pandemic. Take your rants somewhere else.
What’s in a name?
I prefer CommieBatFlu
Kinda feel like it touches all the bases.
That struck me too. “Communist Chinese virus” indeed. It’s the first time I’ve heard it has political awareness.
I think the virus may have come from bats to pangolins to humans
so chinabatmalaysaipangolincommunistflu19 would be a better name or perhaps COVID-19?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/05/opinion/coronavirus-china-pangolins.html
You are dishonest like Nancy Pelosi who said Trump told people to put Lysol on their wounds.
What is wrong with you people? Is this a mental disorder or do you lie for living?
Funny how you never hear the governors talk about “Flattening the Curve” anymore. That was so Last Month.
Just getting people accustomed to socialism:
– getting 10’s of millions hooked on government assistance
– stores with long aisles of empty shelves
– cheap gas now, but when the over supply stockpiles in tank farms start drawing down, then bam!! Quite predictable the jerkback up will hit hard and fast. Especially when entire States have shut-in production like the Bakken fields in North Dakota.
– Trump has already having to use federal wartime powers to keep meat packing plants open. With restaurants essentially demanding a small fraction of what meat Americans normally consume the oversupply is building there too just like it has in fuel stocks and petroleum reserves. The Greens couldn’t be happier about what that means in a year or so.
Here in sunny Arizona we have a GOP governor, Doug Ducey, who apparently has his head up in someplace the sun doesn’t shine.
As David pointed out, the Lockdowns, the business closures haven’t kept the virus from devastating nursing homes. Same here in Arizona, which is where the big mortality spikes are here, just like everywhere else. Apparently no one told Governor Ducey that people in long-term care nursing homes, like Alzheimers sufferers don’t go restaurants and cafes and get corona virus. It likely walks in with the employees since most have banned outside visors or enacted severe distancing requirements. Yet I can’t go out and a cold beer at my favorite tap room. And many small businesses may never re-open even if the closures lift tomorrow. But the big chains, no problem.
About ready to go join the protests. This is long past being about the virus.
As he always has (now from the grave), George Carlin pretty well sums up what is going on, whether its lava in the living room in Hawaii, or plastics, to Save the Planet, to now viruses, the Government is just trying to figure how far they can push us.
https://youtu.be/JSbT7JVNEU4
I know, that our kids like working from home, no hectic rush, no 45 min. back and forth each in full interurban train morning and evening. Our son likes his sunny balcony workplace, both have free timing over the day as far as they fullfill their hours to work.
Until the government passes a law that requires the government and bureaucracy must be proportionately and immediately downsized to match the unemployment they are creating – they will feel no pain.
And therefore no compunction to mitigate. (Printing money doesn’t count.)
This pro-rata must be at all levels including senators and congressmen be furloughed on a rotational / salary downtime basis. They can share the dearth.
Sure I’m dreaming – but wouldn’t that focus their minds to the plight of the poor schlubs who have lost their jobs.
I like the idea of forcing Congress to have “skin in the game.”
GDP Growth vs Salary
2% or less, 0% salary
3%, 50% salary
4%, 100% salary
5% or more, 200% salary
Then I would double the tax rates for Congress.
This would incentivize GDP growth and tax cuts.
There are a lot of real jobs which are not in offices!
Offices don’t make anything.
They’re just overhead.
Not all office jobs are overhead, not at all.
Even in factories exist jobs well done from home.
Anybody that thinks that this is a viable way of life should read “The Machine Stops”, by E. M. Forster. There is no way that it could possibly end well.
If public servants can work from home, they should be on the dole.
We already pay enough taxes in Aus for income welfare. COVID-19 has just increased the tax burden on the productive tax payers.
Good posting, David. As a former company President, actually President of companies in four different countries, my tendency is to think that persons not needed to be in the office are, with some specific exceptions, probably not needed employees. The interaction of scientific personnel is one of the characteristics of a productive office. The biggest drop in carbon consumption was among the airlines, and that is alarming to me as I like to think I and my wife can go where ever we want at short notice. Not true now. Here’s another factor: we never seem to get the adaption to either bust or boom correctly on schedule, it’s either over-production or shortage, with associated price swings. Yogi Berras comment about predicting the future comes to mind. Day 40 of quarantine today, and yesterdayrules changed and dogs and I escaped for a one hour walk (no further than 500 meters from house, following protocol, etc). Dogs successfully remarked their territory and I enjoyed walking. Stay sane and safe.
As I read yesterday, the Gouvernement will start an initiative to force enterprises to offer more homejobs as there are actually.
I know, a lot of people hope to return to normal life, certainely all, but there are surely enough who like parts of the actual way of life,
Somewhat off topic…sorry, David.
Has anyone seen stats for percentages of population with COVID 19 broken down by urban, suburban, and rural areas?
Why am I asking? Not long before the outbreak, the Greens were pushing for everyone to live in urban areas and to use mass transportation to reduce carbon footprints. Doesn’t sound so appealing now, does it?
No thanks…even without considering ChiCom-19, I prefer to live out in my rural little home town and drive many miles to purchase my basic needs. Why? Little to no interaction with–okay, Bob, find a nice way to put this–self-centered arseholes, which make up a majority of the population.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
Well the watermelons just got the urban subway and bus riders to wear masks to show their submission to Big Brother.
And we know what happened to 1 use plastic bags in stores that the Greens spent a decade trying to get a few libtard states to outlaw.. they came back wherever they had been banned.
Has someone actually compiled that list? Not that I’ve seen. A few weeks ago,while looking at the Johns Hopkins Dashboard for the CoVid-19 in the USA, I thought I had seen that map somewhere before or at least one similar to it. After a bit of thought, I realized that the map of the USA of how people voted in the 2016 Presidential election was eerily similar.
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
https://brilliantmaps.com/2016-county-election-map/
I know that it is a coincidence that the maps are oddly alike when looking at the color representation of each, but that could be a starting point. I’m in rural Florida (yes, there places like that, it’s not all beaches and high rise hotels) in a very large county of just under 1000 sq.mi. and the county population is 53,000. The county has 13 cases of CoVid-19, zero deaths and zero hospitalizations.
I do hope conferencing from home will be the new normal for the IPCC hypocrites.
can’t find their way home, much less to work:
28 Apr: District Herald: Last Festival on Earth: Dozens of Hippies Are Stuck at a Festival in Panama Due to Coronavirus (VIDEO)
by Cassandra Fairbanks
Dozens of hippies have been stuck at a festival in Panama for over a month after being quarantined due to the coronavirus.
The Tribal Gathering Festival was scheduled to end on March 15, but approximately 40 people remain trapped at the site…
As of last week, the ban on international travel in and out of the country was extended by 30 days, meaning Tribal Gathering’s remaining attendees may be trapped on the beach until the end of May,” DJ Mag reports…
VICE VIDEO: 11m11s
In a mini-documentary about the festival from Vice News, the attendees whined and complained that they are now stuck in “hell.”…
“I’ve been camping on a beach for 80 days!” Doug Francisco, a circus performer and artist from Bristol, told the Guardian. He reportedly designed and led the Extinction Rebellion red brigades at last year’s protests in London, and arrived in Panama at the beginning of February. “While the festival was still going on, the police came in and tried to shut it down,” he said.
Vice News hilariously reported that the festival was “designed to be a temporary paradise where people from western cities could learn from indigenous communities about how to rebalance society and live in symbiosis with the earth — but the earth doesn’t always play ball.”…
https://districtherald.com/last-festival-on-earth-dozens-of-hippies-are-stuck-at-a-festival-in-panama-due-to-coronavirus/
Thanks for that, pat!
Hysterical.
The way to live they wish for the world isn’t the way of life they like for themselves 😀
I don’t think the company would compensate me for the mortgage of a home big and high enough to fly fifi inside my living room for hours.
Nor I have a good idea on how neighbors of a condominium home-office bound garbage incinerator might feel.
Hey lefties, wake-up to reality. Not everyone is entitled to free money for trolling around from behind a screen.
Funny how the reactions to this post are as extreme as on almost every post right now.
The reality is that SOME jobs will become more work from home than in the past, because the experience of this sudden shift has proven successful for those types of jobs. For example, in the company I work for, a substantial number of jobs have become MORE productive (quantified) than when done mostly in the office. The reasons are simple – these are jobs where ability to focus in quiet combined with teleconferencing tools and chat applications for meeting and exchanging information has been more productive versus the old normal of constant office buzz, interruptions, water-cooler wasted time, and commute effects on actual time worked by largely salaried workers. Similar results are found in jobs like call centers (hourly), again with the ability to monitor things like call time, etc, since the calls go through the computer. For those classes of jobs, the savings to businesses will, indeed, result in some shifts.
The OP didn’t say all jobs. But the numbers in the US could easily stretch into the millions of individuals, now that the old trust issues in certain job types have been proven to be wrong. People in some of these job classes really do waste more time in the office than working remotely and so the business gets to spend less money while getting more productivity in return.
Of course, there will always be some bosses who refuse to use actual data and tools to understand productivity and think they have to be able to physically look over your shoulder or they assume you are goofing off. The problem in those cases is very often with the boss, not the employee.
I think the world owes the USA a great “thank you” for testing the dangers of opening up their states from lock down. It will be most instructive to see the effects or not on the deaths in those states that remove lockdown.
No one can accurately predict the outcome of returning to normal socialising whilst covid19 is still very much in evidence. This experiment on millions of people will be most instructive.
Thankfully the Atlantic isolates Europe from the experiment!
a timely reminder:
16 Dec 2019: Real Clear Energy: Madrid Climate Conference Ends in Failure
By Rupert Darwall
Speaking two years before the Paris climate conference, Yvo de Boer, former executive secretary of the UN climate convention, was more candid. “The only way that a 2015 agreement can achieve a 2-degree goal is to shut down the whole global economy,” he said…
https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2019/12/16/madrid_climate_conference_ends_in_failure_110499.html
source conveniently behind a Bloomberg paywall (for me, at least):
4 Nov 2013: Bloomberg: Kyoto Veterans Say Global Warming Goal Slipping Away
by Alex Morales
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-11-04/kyoto-veterans-say-global-warming-goal-slipping-away
5 Nov 2013: Press Reader: Montreal Gazette: Climate-change veterans see goals slipping away
‘Only way a 2015 agreement can achieve a two-degree goal is to shut down the whole global economy’
by Alex Morales (Bloomberg)
“There is nothing that can be agreed in 2015 that would be consistent with the two degrees,” said Yvo de Boer, who was UNFCCC executive secretary in 2009, when attempts to reach a deal at a summit in Copenhagen crumbled with a rift between industrialized and developing nations.
“The only way that a 2015 agreement can achieve a two-degree goal is to shut down the whole global economy.”…
“The economic realities, the energy security realities, the poverty eradication realities, the access to energy realities are such that the main thing is to get as many countries as possible to make as bold a next step as they can without feeling threatened,” de Boer, now a special adviser on climate change to the accounting firm KPMG LLP, said by phone from Seoul. “By definition a 2015 outcome, even a brilliant one, must be inadequate, and it will lead to severe impacts.”…
https://www.pressreader.com/canada/montreal-gazette/20131105/281788511817291
The dirty little secret in my neck of the desert is that if you don’t have to have a government license to operate then your doors are open for business. The police are ignoring any stay at home orders.
Pathway. a state trooper friend said a number of weeks ago that they had been ordered to minimize contact with civilians but to make their presence known by increasing patrols of residential neighborhoods.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
The problem with ChiCom is the “Chi” bit. It refers to the place of origin.
As is well known, there is a stigma in being known as the place of origin. Anything that highlights the place of origin encourages the authorities in the place of origin to keep quiet and hope someone else gets the blame*.
This is disastrous. Quick action is required. Idiots who stigmatise the place of origin are encouraging mass pandemics. That is why the author of the piece is ridiculed for doing so.
He clearly does not understand the issue. If he did he would not name the virus after the point of origin. It endangers himself, and everybody else for the next time.
* This happened before with the Kentucky flu of 1918 that became the worst pandemic of the century under the misnomer of Spanish Flu.
People who are worth listening to learn the lessons of history. Fools who cannot learn are ignored or ridiculed.
Producing something of value while sitting on the sofa at home is one hell of a stretch.
David: This is purely a guess on my part, but I suspect the fossil fuel least impacted by the global shutdown has been coal. All those “professional bloggers” (permanent work from home) people plus the temporary WFH office people still need power, as do the data centers they either connect to or connect through.
So the 15% of annual coal production used to make steel is probably way down; the remainder used for electricity not so much.