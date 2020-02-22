The mad rush to electric vehicles

Will this be another disaster for consumers?
Duggan Flanakin
Tesla’s stock market value is already bigger than Ford and General Motors combined, says a report in Forbes magazine. Elon Musk’s company had already received nearly $5 billion in federal subsidies by 2015, helping him amass a net worth of $31 billion. Who says government cannot make anyone rich?
But hold on. An ascendant Bernie Sanders has called for a massive expansion of government-run electricity production. He claims to be no friend of billionaires and is running against multiple billionaires, including two Democrat candidates and 23 contributors to Mayor Pete’s campaign.
But he sure is helping the rich. Sanders and many other politicos have championed a multi-state effort to end the sale of vehicles with internal combustion (IC) engines. So have several European nations. Related goals include phasing out coal, oil and natural gas for heating, electric power generation and other uses.
As Politico reports, a major part of Sanders’ $16 trillion Greener New Deal allocates massive new funding for the four existing “power marketing administrations” that are overseen by the Department of Energy, Tennessee Valley Authority and a new federal agency. The money would go to vastly expand their solar, wind and even geothermal power production.
Matt Palumbo, writing in the Bongino Report, says the Sanders plan will need $2 trillion just for infrastructure, dwarfing the cost of the interstate highway system, to add 800 gigawatts of intermittent, weather-dependent wind and solar energy. Right now Sanders insists that he is not “nationalizing” energy production, but merely providing wholesale energy to public and private local suppliers. However, these subsidized government-run facilities will surely control the energy market. That looks like nationalization in all but official nomenclature.
Private companies that now rely on coal or natural gas will be further squeezed by mandated deep cuts in CO2 emissions. Meanwhile, energy demand for a mandated and growing fleet of electric vehicles will soar, requiring still more wind turbines, solar panels, backup batteries, transmission lines, and (as I note in a recent article about electric buses) metals, minerals and mining demands on unprecedented scales – coupled with rampant environmental destruction, child labor, and horrific increases in cancer and other diseases from the absence of workplace safety and pollution control standards.
Americans have expressed great displeasure over subsidizing EVs for the wealthy, a recent American Energy Alliance poll found. Only one in five voters would trust the federal government to make decisions about what kinds of cars should be subsidized – or mandated. Many do not even like, or cannot afford, the innovations already introduced for internal combustion vehicles, as evidenced by data showing that the average age of the U.S. vehicle fleet has increased in recent years.
Who can blame them for being angry? Wealthy EV buyers can get $7500 federal and up to $2500 state tax credits (not just deductions), free or low-cost charging at stations installed at taxpayer and electricity consumer cost, and access to HOV lanes even with no passengers. EV drivers pay no gasoline tax, and thus pay nothing for road construction, repair and maintenance. And as states “go green” and eliminate fossil fuel and nuclear power, average Americans will have to endure the eyesores, noise, habitat destruction and wildlife losses that will come with millions more wind turbines and solar panels.
Nevertheless, despite public qualms, most automakers have joined the EV movement. Like gossip in a small town, proposals and promises to ban or end production of IC engines have spread like wildfire. The Chinese-owned Swedish automaker Volvo announced in 2017 it would stop designing new IC engines. German giant Daimler (Mercedes Benz) followed suit last year. And in the United States, General Motors in 2018 announced plans to offer only battery-powered or hydrogen-powered vehicles in the near future.
These automakers are perhaps just responding to the political climate in Europe. The United Kingdom just moved up its cutoff date for banning sales of new IC vehicles to 2035. The UK ban would even include hybrids! France and other countries are holding to a 2040 date for mandating all-electric fleets, while Norway has set a goal (not a mandate) to eliminate most IC engines (but not hybrids) by 2025. But amazingly California lawmakers actually killed a 2018 effort to ban IC engines by 2040.
Meanwhile, European automakers have moved to profit from EV charging stations. IONITY (created in 2017 as a joint venture between the BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, the Ford Motor Company, and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porcshe) has already built over 200 facilities with over 860 charging points. It plans to expand to 400 facilities in 24 countries by yearend 2020. And IONITY is not alone.
Europe today still has over 100,000 petrol and diesel fueling stations, certain to shrink as IC engines are now pariahs. But how do Europeans plan to charge all the electric cars, trucks and buses, if they must rely entirely on intermittent, unreliable, weather-dependent, super expensive wind and solar electricity?
Before February 2020, IONITY was charging a flat, fixed rate of eight Euros (about $8.87) for a fast charging session. That was less than 15 cents per kilowatt-hour for a 60-kW charge that might be good for 210 miles – on a continent where electricity prices are already 25 to 45 cents per kWh. With EU gasoline prices ranging from 1.77 euros/liter ($7.35 per gallon) in the Netherlands to $4.41/gallon in Romania, drivers would need about $31 in Romania or $51 in the Netherlands to drive the same distance (assuming 30 mpg), even at these incredible (and unsustainable) bargain basement electricity prices.
But as of February 1, IONITY switched to unit pricing at a rate of 0.79 euro/kWh (88 cents/kWh), or about $52.80 for a 60-kW charge. That’s a 500% increase in the cost of charging your car, just to travel a couple hundred miles. Suddenly, an EV charge is a whole lot more expensive than a fill-up.
So IONITY is offering discounts that customers can purchase from IONITY partner companies. At home chargers in the EU cost about $18 per 60-kW charge, plus about $1,000 for installation. That’s at the average EU residential rate of 30 cents/kWh (twice the current U.S. average). And that’s before the mad rush to electric cars, trucks and buses – and the mad rush to expensive “renewable” energy.
How will poor and working classes afford this, especially people who must drive to work or must use trucks in their small businesses? Who will subsidize their soaring costs – the EU’s increasingly stretched and impoverished middle class? Its millionaires and billionaires?
Here’s the rub for Americans. If Sanders gets his way, the federal government will control the price and availability of electricity in the USA. California, which wants to mandate EVs only, has already faced multi-day electricity blackouts due to fire concerns, and if there’s no power there’s no charging. Many other countries also lack reliable electric power – and increasing electricity scarcity (almost certain in a fossil fuel-free environment) drives up prices even in government-controlled marketplaces.
After the 1970s oil embargo, the United States opted for a broad-based energy sector, so that shortages in one fuel would not cripple the national economy. But today, many cities have already moved to ban oil, coal and natural gas, nuclear is still taboo, and wind and solar are intermittent. The push toward an all-electric society – plus heavy and rising burdens on the power grid from intermittent power generations and charging all-electric vehicles – looks like a recipe for disaster, at least for the average consumer.
The well-connected always do well enough in controlled economies – at least until government policies send energy prices soaring, and send angry poor and working class protesters into the streets, to rage and rampage, as has happened in Iran, France and Chile.
But what can a We the Governed do but submit to the will of the all-powerful state envisioned by Sanders and his fellow Democrat presidential wannabes? They’re all insulated by their wealth and positions from the impacts of their policies. But what about the rest of us? State and federal ruling classes might be surprised at how liberty and opportunity-loving Americans respond.
Duggan Flanakin is director of policy research for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT).
27 thoughts on “The mad rush to electric vehicles”
Drug dealers force people to become dependent on them for supplies they cannot do without
The governments of the West are doing the same with energy.
Quite – behave yourself and you will be allowed your meagre ration of electricity – and genuflect when talking to your superiors!
Shut up and pay your excessive “green” taxes, pleb!
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/12/29/natural-gas-emerging-as-the-worlds-go-to-fuel-for-electricity-generation/#comment-2881270
I’ve been watching the Netflix series “Medal of Honor”. It is impressive, and reflects the enormous sacrifice that our soldiers have made to protect our freedoms.
However, these freedoms are now at great risk, not from external enemies but from traitors within, who are using the climate change scam as a means to control energy, the very lifeblood of society. Keep in mind that if they control energy, they control you.
There is not one shred of credible evidence that alleged human-made global warming is dangerous, and ample evidence that disproves the failed CAGW hypothesis.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/15/co2-global-warming-climate-and-energy-2/
It is tragic that so many gullible people have been deceived by the global warming scam, and they are prepared to surrender our hard-won freedoms to a corrupt gang of climate fraudsters.
Told you so, 18 years ago.
Regards, Allan
It’s easy to get rich with other people’s money…
What – Electric will be GREAT once a “Mr. Fusion” the size of a 2 L 4 cylinder engine is developed … or Dr. Mills commercializes his inaptly named SunCell ™ in another couple years …
One would think that a living legend greater than Tesla and Einstein combined would have succeeded by now. https://www.libertariannews.org/2016/07/12/randell-l-mills-a-living-legend-greater-than-einstein-and-tesla-combined/
Mills has been CEO of HydroCatalysis Power, BlacklightPower, BrilliantLight Power selling your same failed message since 1991. He’s used the same MO as Rossi – multiple companies, multiple prototypes and multiple demonstrations have fleeced numerous investors. He might as well have trademarked “in another couple of years…” and you still haven’t said why you promote this scam.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/energy/nuclear/loser-hot-or-not
re: “One would think that a living legend greater than … ”
HWGA.
You’re back for more abuse, on account of your thick indoctrinated skull and what you think “science” (and it’s self-proclaimed and self-acclaimed high priests) have unerringly decreed!
A) You’ve NOT seen the experimental data.
B) You’ve NOT read the detailed lab reports, and YET –
C) you’re going to tell ME what is wrong.
Instead, you (post and) rely on (now) old, out-dated third-hand press and misleading (what passes for) ‘analysis’ from individuals who have A) NOT seen the experimental data and B) NOT read the detailed lab reports either (And how could they? Those are OLD OUT_DATED third-hand press and misleading opinion masquerading as ‘analysis’.)
How stupid can you really be? You JUST can’t get over this, can you?
Skissor, you’re an idiot.
+10
The UK’s recent announcement that it will accelerate the dash to disaster, by including hybrid vehicles in the ICE ban, is tantamount to economic suicide. As has been noted many times, a switch to electric vehicles requires a doubling of electricity production (in terms of TWh) and massive expenditure to increase the capacity of the grid.
Apart from that, the impracticality of people who DON’T have their own dedicated parking spot (eg apartment or tenement blocks) to charge their cars is never even mentioned. Stupidity writ LARGE!
So true. I am a Brit and our current PM continues in the footsteps of the last few.
Trump : making America Great.
Boris : making Britain Greta!
Boris needs to drop the green loony and find a girl with a Physics A level.
Picture this. Its 2030. We have gone all electric in the vehicle fleet. A crash forces the closure of the M25 London orbital – 1000 cars are stuck in place …..after two hours sitting , with lights and heaters running, they all start to lose power.
Once the police clear the road and wave the cars forward, nothing happens!
They mobilise large Vehicle diesel powered generators to start to recharge the cars….after a couple of days, the road block is cleared ……(many EVs cannot be towed )
It’s a nonsense….the whole idea….
“They mobilise large Vehicle diesel powered generators to start to recharge the cars”
True the AAA rescue drivers will have to watch they don’t run out of battery sitting in their warm cybertrucks with their emergency lights on but they’ll just carry really big batteries and travel back and forth to the renewables charging stations silly.
https://electrek.co/2016/09/06/aaa-ev-emergency-charging-truck/
I have the only solution. Tesla X towing a trailer with a big dirty, diesel generator on it.😂
Where I live near Detroit there is lots of talk about EVs in the auto news shows and papers but it surprising to me as they really sell so few of them overall.
Most people have the sense not to purchase something that has a higher price and poorer performance.
It goes along with the notion that the government must subsidize renewables that are claimed to be cheaper because people need to be coerced to purchase something that is better and costs less.
In Oz the number one Carsales site still has seven Hyundai Konas on the ‘Launch’ pad after a year-
https://www.carsales.com.au/cars/?q=(And.Service.Carsales._.CarAll.keyword(electric)._.(C.Make.Hyundai._.(C.Model.Kona._.Badge.electric+Launch+Edition.)))
So they’ll need to be knocking them out cheap soon before the batteries go off. Strictly order only after they clear that lot and the 35 later ones perpetually advertised. Adelaide in South Australia is bereft of EVs apart from a BMW i3 I saw which had the mobike engine in it too. In your dreams Princess Latte was going to be stranded out of electrons.
Elon’s got it nailed soaking the well to do dilettantes and virtue signallers with badge snobbery as well as the the odd rev head who couldn’t give a hoot about the emissions but how it goes when you plant it.
Tesla market value is related to expectation rather than fundamentals. Reminds me of Amazon*, whose market value far exceeded fundamentals and kept the company afloat despite losses upon losses for a very long time. But I don’t see the full upside of an Amazon for Tesla. Serious issues from physics limitations of electric. And hard to imagine Tesla taking over the manufacturing capabilities on the scale of a combined Ford, GM and Toyota. But right now, Tesla has positioned itself to be the sole beneficiary of market place “votes” for this next new thing (that’s been around since before the IC car and lost on merit – and never mind the Chevy Volt experience). If only I could time the market value of expectations.
*Amazon isn’t a new idea either. It just took over from Montgomery Wards and Sears.
Amazon’s model was like Uber and Lyft taking over private taxi service. They lose money on each ride, but in the long run they hope to make a profit. Something will give eventually, in the meantime, taxi drivers that purchased the right to do business under the old model will continue to be forced into bankruptcy and worse.
“…– coupled with rampant environmental destruction, child labor, and horrific increases in cancer and other diseases from the absence of workplace safety and pollution control standards.”
Talk about replacing one ridiculous alarmist with another. Why should I pay heed to either?
Yes I refuse to belittle those who follow in the footsteps of my ancestors gifting me the benefits of the Industrial Revolution.
Bursting bubbles have “economists” all worried, wonder how many of them are totally invested in Eloon Gantry and his magical motor-less carriages?
If Sanders is elected no one will need a car, electric or otherwise, because the economy will crash, no one will have a job, and no where to go except to the government bread line. In the Democratic Socialist paradise everyone is poor, hungry and cold, so with regard to the impossible electric vehicle scenario, everything will work out fine.
There was a Sander for president table set up yesterday at the university where I work. I was asked whether I wanted free health care. I stumped the guy when I said no, but I’d like a vacation home like Bernie.
The next big problem remains invisible as charging stations remain mostly unused.
Simultaneous charging of that many cars would strain most electric grids and call for rationing.
With the arising of an auction-based priority given to those able to pay the most.
The poor ones parking randomly on the streets without a dedicated garage being the most impacted.
In the absence of affordable large scale storage and captive distribution circuits, weather and day/night dependent electricity generation is a market without ballast on which offer and demand based competition leads to the progressive exclusion of low bidders while the threshold systematically increases.
With the obvious lack of incentive to produce low cost kWh when higher cost schedules generate easier profits.
This is the reason no one is interested in the production of really affordable EV’s as the transition will considerable rise the affordability level.
Are voters stupid? The politicians certainly seem to be. What I blame is cowardice among the scientific community. Instead of standing up, as a few have done, most have kept their heads down and prostituted their integrity in exchange for a few more bucks in funding.
EV owners overwhelmingly charge their vehicles at home – usually during the nightime hors, when rates are low where there are variable rates and demand is low. The U.S. power grid has enough excess capacity to supply a fleet of electric only vehicles. Many of the public power stations are powered by solar – fed into batteries so that power is available 24/7. Obviosly the most efficient locations for public fast chargers is at gas stations and obvioulsy the transition will take years as EVs gradually replace gas powered cars. Already Mobil, Shell, and other oil companies have aligned with EV charging station companies and in Europe gas stations have now installed hundreds of chargers. Bernies big blunder is to look to renewables as replacement for coal,gas generation. The future power technology is obviously going to be molten salt small modular reactors – totally safe, with levelized power costs of 4 cents per kWhr, which can load follow, eliminating most of the need for peak power generators, which are usually fossil fueled. Replacement of all carbon producing generation by molten salt reactors would cost less than a trillion doollars and supply power for a fleet of EVs. China, India and Russia are all racing to commercialize molten salt reactors , which should appear prior to 2025. A littrle common sense and ability to think logically is all tbat is needed, but that’s in short supply when dealing with politicians and global warming fanatics.