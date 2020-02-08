Cambridge Professor: “The only way to hit net zero [carbon] by 2050 is to stop flying”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to Cambridge Professor of Engineering Julian Allwood, zero carbon aviation is not going to happen in the foreseeable future.
The only way to hit net zero by 2050 is to stop flying
Julian Allwood
Dreaming of electric planes and planting trees will not save our planet
The writer is professor of engineering and the environment at Cambridge university
The UK aviation industry this week promised to bring its net carbon emissions down to zero by 2050 while growing by 70 per cent, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson boldly predicted that “viable electric planes” would be available in just a few years.
But past experience with innovation in aviation suggests that such ambitious targets are unrealistic and distracting. The only way the UK can get to net zero emission aviation by 2050 is by having a substantial period of no aviation at all. Let’s stop placing impossible hopes on breakthrough technologies, and try to hit emissions targets with today’s technologies. Our recent report “Absolute Zero” draws on work at six British universities to explain how.
…
So the commitment to net zero aviation by 2050 is really a commitment to zero aviation. Rather than hope new technology will magically rescue us, we should stop planning to increase fossil-fuel flights and commit to halving them within 10 years with an eye toward phasing them out entirely by 2050.
Taxing aircraft fuel at the level of the UK’s current road fuel tax would be a useful first step: I estimate that it would make flights up to four times more expensive.
Climate policy announcements so far have failed to account for the limited rate at which new technologies can reach significant scale. Fifty years after the Danes began developing wind turbines, they contribute just 2 per cent of world primary energy. Regardless of prices or incentives, new energy generation, transport and industrial processes require public consultation on regulations, land use, funding, environmental impacts and more. This all slows down their adoption.
…Read more (paywalled): https://www.ft.com/content/e00819ba-4814-11ea-aee2-9ddbdc86190d
Given how much Brits love their low cost airlines and cheap holiday flights to Mallorca, punitive taxes on aircraft fuel and an ultimate plan to destroy the industry will be a tough sell.
17 thoughts on “Cambridge Professor: “The only way to hit net zero [carbon] by 2050 is to stop flying””
LOL…if these guys would stop covering up for China and the developing world…
…it wouldn’t be so obvious it’s a $c@m
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/15/World_fossil_carbon_dioxide_emissions_six_top_countries_and_confederations.png
Jet aircraft are extremely efficient. Only full buses are more so.
I’d love to see the maths behind that!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Self righteous imbeciles. It is only inhabitants of the advanced economies that can indulge in the luxury of obsessing about decarbonisation. The vast majority of the world’s inhabitants are too busy keeping their families above subsistence level and would dearly love to have fossil fuel generated electricity in their homes for light or cooking, or a vehicle in which to actually put petrol or diesel.
Read the executive summary of the UK “Absolute Zero’ study which was done by a group of UK university.
There are advocating no flight, no construction, no mining, no hydrocarbon industry, no cement, …
Did anyone run this by the public?
The idiots in the UK have ‘proven’ that carbon free by 2050 is conceptually impossible for multiple engineering and economic reasons and there would be armed riots early in the implementation.
there are some opportunities for expanded use of clay an urgent need to develop alternative processes and materials. Using microwaves processes to recycle used cement appears promising.
Mining and material supply: Zero emissions will drive a rapid transition in material requirements. Significant reduction in demand for some ores and minerals, particularly those associated with steel and cement, are likely along with a rapid expansion of demand for materials associated with electrification. It seems likely that there will be opportunities for consolidation in the currently diffuse businesses of secondary material collection, processing, inventory and supply.
Fossil fuel industries: All coal, gas, and oil-fuel supply from extraction through the supply chain to retail must close within 30 years, although carbon capture and storage may allow some activity later.
“No construction, no mining, no hydrocarbon industry, no cement, …”
Which will mean no solar panels or wind turbines…
The professor should take a one year leave of absence from the ivory tower and join the real world to learn how it really works before he makes another ridiculous statement like that.
This is the link to the “Absolute Zero’ study…
This the first study I have seen that lay out the fact that Absolute Zero would mean we are live as hunter and gathers.
Green energy fails at the point when power storage is required. At that point installing more sun and wind gathering equipment results in almost no reduction in CO2 emissions as the wind and sun energy is produced at a time when it is not need.
Germany has reached and passed that point.
http://www.ukfires.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Absolute-Zero-online.pdfElectricity sector and infrastructure:
Absolute Zero requires a 3x expansion in non-emitting electricity generation, storage, distribution and load-balancing.
Cement sector: All existing forms of cement production are incompatible with zero emissions. However, there are some opportunities for expanded use of clay an urgent need to develop alternative processes and materials. Using microwaves processes to recycle used cement appears promising.
When I click on your link above I get “Page not Found”!!
If people can’t see the them and us in all this …
Electric passenger planes my ass.
A modern 737 size passenger jet would be all battery, maybe hold a dozen people and max range of about 800 miles. A NY to LA passenger would need 3 or 4 flight changes. An aircraft’s Turn time to the next flight would be dependent on fast charging or having a spare battery packs that would be swapped out, but those would be multi-ton loading jobs. The battery packs would need the small modern multi megawatt scale power plant dedicated just to charge it and a dozen other aircraft sitting at gates waiting for batteries to top off.
One of the key efficiencies of aircraft is as they fly they burn fuel they get lighter. Not with an electric plane. They have to land at the same takeoff weight no matter how long or short the flight. That creates huge practical engineering limitations on aircraft size, landing gear design and tires, runway weight capacity to repeated landings.
The result is that an electric passenger plane concept will never be a viable concept either in engineering or economics.
How can the key be to stop flying when aviation emissions account for only 2% of the world total ? This is just a form of virtue signalling. Thank god I emigrated to the US, I mourn for my poor bleeding country men.
It is a sad state of affairs when supposedly degreed and credentialed people, seemingly by capable of sophisticated thought, fall on their swords out of fear and fear of not being accepted. People that should have a better understanding of fundamental forces nature and the universe.
Nothing will do prevent us, the human species, from going extinct. We are destined for that fate as is all life.
At some point this madness will stop…
Please – soon !!
What? The greens don’t want us flying in jet propelled airliners? Simples. Bring back project NEPA. The Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion (ANP) program and the preceding Nuclear Energy for the Propulsion of Aircraft (NEPA) project worked to develop a nuclear propulsion system for aircraft. This all started back in 1946. They actually had a demo flying. Shirley, with all our new technologies it would be easy to implement nuclear powered aircraft. If they want a ZERO carbon airliner, then this is just the ticket for them. I still think the 787 Dreamliner makes more sense. But it shouldn’t have any carbon fibre in it, cause that real bad.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aircraft_Nuclear_Propulsion
If aviation is 2% of world total how much energy is required to run the servers of the modern internet? Would the Greta youth and climate doomers be willing to give up their smart phones and tablets?
Well, Willis had better get going and design and build a working TARDIS.