Do ‘green’ buses pass the performance test?

Do they even pass basic energy, environmental, economic and human rights tests?
Guest post Duggan Flanakin
Should Americans follow China in a massive commitment to supposedly eco-friendly battery-electric buses (BEBs)? California has mandated a “carbon-free” bus system by 2040 and will buy only battery or fuel cell-powered buses after 2029. Other states and cities are following suit.
Vehicle decisions are typically based on cost and performance. Cost includes selling price plus maintenance, while performance now includes perceived environmental impacts – which for some is the only issue that matters. But that perception ignores some huge ecological (and human rights) issues.
China today has 420,000 BEBs on the road, with plans to reach 600,000 by 2025. The rest of the world has maybe 5,000 of these expensive, short-range buses. However, the Chinese still get 70% of their energy from coal, so are their BEBs really that green? Are they safe? And are they really ethical?
Battery costs are the main reason BEBs today are much more expensive than buses that run on diesel or compressed natural gas. But bus makers say electric buses require less maintenance, and climate activists say the lower net “carbon footprint” (carbon dioxide emissions) justifies paying a little more.
China gets around the up-front cost problem by establishing national mandates, heavily subsidizing bus (and battery) manufacturers, and rewarding cities that replace entire bus fleets at one time. This ensures that their factories benefit from economies of scale – and that the transition will be swift and complete.
Beijing simply dodges the environmental costs by ignoring the fossil fuels, horrific pollution and human illnesses involved in mining, ore processing and manufacturing processes associated with building the buses. California and other “renewable” energy advocates do likewise. In fact, those costs will skyrocket as China, California and the world emphasize electric vehicle, wind, solar and battery technologies.
Meanwhile, the USA and EU nations focus on subsidizing passenger cars. Thus, there are far more zero-emission passenger cars on the road today in the U.S. and Europe than public transit vehicles. No wonder Westerners still view electric vehicles as subsidized luxuries for the “woke wealthy,” who boast about lowering their carbon footprint, despite also often needing fossil fuel electricity to charge batteries.
The huge costs for fast-charging stations across Europe, let alone the vast United States, pose more huge challenges for future expansion of the electric vehicle market. But transit vehicles, even school buses, run regular routes, and if the routes are short enough, the bus can be recharged overnight in the garages.
Tax credits, free HOV lane access, free charging stations and other subsidies for the rich are seen by most as terrible policies. Yet another, says University of California–Davis researcher Hanjiro Ambrose, is the Federal Transit Administration funding formulas that favor short-term cost-efficiency over long-term innovation. “Those funding mechanisms haven’t been aligned with trying to stimulate policy change,” Ambrose says. “The cheapest technology available isn’t usually the newest technology available.”
To work around high upfront battery costs, innovative capitalists are creating new financial products that allow fleet owners to finance battery purchases. Treating battery costs the same way as fuel costs – as ongoing expenses – meets federal guidelines. Matt Horton, chief commercial officer for U.S. BEB maker Proterra, says, “The importance of the private capital coming into this market cannot be understated.”
Green advocates admit the primary reason people choose EVs is their belief that electric cars and buses, even with electricity generated from fossil fuels, are good for the environment. The Union of Concerned Scientists claims BEBs are 2.5 times cleaner in terms of lifespan emissions than diesel buses. That is highly questionable. Moreover, BEBs with today’s strongest batteries can take a full load no more than 150 miles in good weather. That’s fine for airport shuttles, maybe even for short public transit routes.
However, electric battery life is shorter than the 12-year vehicle life that many transit and school bus systems rely upon in their budgets. Battery replacement for BEBs is very expensive and unpredictable.
And then there are the horror stories. Los Angeles Metro purchased BEBs from Chinese-owned BYD Ltd. but yanked the first five off the road within a few months. Agency staff called the buses “unsuitable,” poorly made, and unreliable for more than 100 miles. Albuquerque returned seven out of its 16 BYD buses, citing cracks, leaking fluid, axle problems and inability to hold charges.
French journalist Alon Levy reported that BEB sales teams in Vancouver admitted their buses could not run for an entire day without recharging during layovers. Worse, in Minneapolis, bus performance suffers tremendously in cold weather: at 20o F buses cannot last all day; on Super Bowl Sunday, at 5o F, a battery bus lasted only 40 minutes and traveled barely 16 miles. Imagine being in a BEB in a blizzard.
In largely rural Maine, lawmakers proposed converting all school buses to BEBs. But Maine Heritage Policy Center policy analyst Adam Crepeau found that BEBs can travel no more than 135 miles per charge (in good weather), while diesel buses go up to 400 miles and can be refilled quickly almost anywhere. “This,” he said, “will severely impact the ability of schools to use them for longer trips, for sporting events, field trips and other experiences for students.” Or in bitterly cold Maine winters.
The economic and practical bottom line is simple. Activists and sales teams are pressing American cities, school boards and other public entities to follow China and convert their fleets to BEBs, calling them “the wave of the future.” Even in California, where lengthy power outages have become routine, this climate and anti-fossil ideology dominates. Given the growing vulnerability of our electric grid, among other concerns, cost and performance may not be the only considerations in making such an irreversible choice.
The environmental and ethical bottom line is equally simple – but routinely gets shunted aside.
Electric vehicles require about three times more copper than internal combustion equivalents – plus lithium, cobalt and other metals for their batteries. Wind turbines need some 200 times more steel, copper, plastics, rare earths, concrete and other materials per megawatt than combined-cycle gas turbines. Photovoltaic solar panels have similar materials requirements. 100% “renewable, sustainable” Green New Deal electricity systems on US or Chinese scales would require millions of turbines, billions of solar panels and billions of half-ton Tesla-style battery packs for cars, buses and backup electricity storage.
Those technologies, on those scales, would require mining at levels unprecedented in world history! And the environmental and human rights record we’ve seen for those high-tech metals is terrifying.
Lithium comes mostly from Tibet and the Argentina-Bolivia-Chile “lithium triangle,” where contaminated lands and waters are poisoning fish, livestock, wildlife and people. Most cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where 40,000 children and their parents slave in open pits and dark, narrow tunnels – and get exposed constantly to filthy, toxic, radioactive mud, dust, water and air. Broken bones, suffocation, blood and respiratory diseases, birth defects, cancer and paralysis are commonplace.
Nearly all the world’s rare earth elements come from Inner Mongolia. Mining the ores involves pumping acid into the ground and processing them with more acids and chemicals. Black sludge from the operations is piped to a huge foul-smelling “lake” that is surrounded by formerly productive farmlands that are now so toxic that nothing can grow on them, and people and wildlife have just moved away. Here too, severe skin and respiratory diseases, cancers and other terrible illnesses have become commonplace.
In many of these cases, the mining and processing operations are run by Chinese companies, under minimal to nonexistent pollution control, workplace safety, fair wage, child labor or other basic standards that American, Canadian, Australian and European companies are expected to follow.
And this is just for today’s “renewable, sustainable, ethical, Earth-friendly, green” technologies. Just imagine what we are likely to see if China, California, New York, Europe and countless other places start mandating a fossil-fuel-free future – and then shut down nuclear power, to boot. Where will we get all the raw materials? Where will we put all the wind turbines, solar panels, batteries and transmission lines?
The prospect is horrifying. And it’s all justified by exaggerated fears of a climate apocalypse. Crazy!
Duggan Flanakin is director of policy research for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT).
11 thoughts on “Do ‘green’ buses pass the performance test?”
Greenies, Democrats and Socialists imagine a vain Utopian World in which there are no consequences of actions only rewards for moral superiority measured by their own private yardstick. The fact that the consequences impoverish the people, kill birds, bats and mine workers, pollute the environment and deprive people of power are small beer in the Utopian World. In exactly the way that they fail to see that CO2 is enriching and greening the World, that higher temperatures would reduce mortality and help agriculture, the Greenies, Democrats and Socialists see only their own inner religious belief in the collective ‘environmental’ goal. There are no consequences to their pious actions because as they believe there can be no consequences to their high moral quasi-religious urges.
For decades, Thomas Sowell has been pointing out that left wing policies demonstrably do not work. The left has an amazing ability to ignore that its policies obviously don’t work.
China hasn’t even really come online yet….
when they finally do…they are going to make us look like a 25w light bulb
Jordan Peterson has been having serious health problems. The SJWs are piling on the crap. It’s disgusting. No matter what we think about Pachauri, we can be better than that. obit
It isn’t obvious to me that battery powered buses are the best electric buses. Kitchener-Waterloo just installed an extensive light rail system. lrt
When I was a kid, there were electric trolley bus systems with rubber-tired vehicles that got their electricity from an overhead network of wires. Hamilton, Ontario, had them into the 1970s or later.
We know that electric trolley buses work. Why bother with batteries?
The best power is diesel electric, which is what the new fleet of “Route Masters” (Or TNB4L) are powered by. I really miss the old London Rout Traveller and Route Masters. Some still run on special tour routs, but they are dwindling fast with little or no spares to keep the remaining few alive
Here in Wellington NZ the regional council scrapped our fleet of electric trolley buses with the promise they would be rebuilt with batteries. Didn’t work out plus the new fleet of diesel electric hybrid buses were a failure as well. We’ve ended up with older second hand diesel polluters while they try to find a solution.
We got a new mayor this year partly because of the transport chaos. Scariest words in the world: “I’m from the government, I’m here to help.”
You are kidding right? So the Wellington council ripped up trams in favour of the trolley busses and now the trolley busses are gone in favour of something worse? Shame! I used to ride the No. 1 from Island Bay to the CBD. I don’t recall anyone being injured by a broken cable but I guess they were expensive to maintain.
Reminds me of when the Wairarapa Council IIRC ripped up the branch line in the 50’s from Featherston to Martinborough because they didn’t think anyone would want to live out that far. Even the US Army offered to build a road tunnel through the Rimutaka Hill, but they said no. Fools!
How wrong the councils in that region have been since the 50’s.
As a resident of Australia, having recently witnessed the devestating fires and now recent floods and storms, one thing that these natuaral disasters all have in common are large scale power outages and the only mechanism for people to both evacuate on mass and then later return for the clean up and restoration of infrastructure is via fossil fuel energy. In fact, if we were living in the fairy-tale world imagined by green advocates, where we were all reliant on electric vehicles and renewable energy, the death toll from recent events would have been catastrophic due to the immobilisation of people, unable to flee from the areas, and then the complete inability for people to return to an area where there was no power to charge their batteries or provide intermin sources of enegy.
These examples of course lead to the very question of national security. Having an all electric vehicle fleet means than when grid power is lost, you lose not just your business and residential souce of energy, but also your transportation. A case off having all your eggs in one basket. Having a vehicle fleet running off diesel and petrol, provides the alternate energy source for people to manage the emergency and then recover from the emergency. During the recent fires, when the electricity grid infrastructure was lost, it was easy to truck in extra petrol tankers to keep vehicles running and also provide power for portable generators needed by government, business and residents to maintain food and water supplies and commence the clean-up and re-build. In my own situation, I was running off my portable generator for over a week, but was able to manage very effectively with power to the house and transportation. This situation applies equally to any disater including cyclones, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis or wars.
Put simply, an all electric vehicle future is a very scary prospect indeed and yet discussion regarding these risks is completely absent as we march towards the cliff.
As more and more of these revelations come to light, I’m thinking of applying for a government grant to develop my ultimate renewable energy solution for transport vehicles –
it’s a big tubful of electric eels built into the underbody luggage compartment, and passengers have insulated sticks that go through holes in the floor to stir up the eels, which give off defensive electric bursts that power the drive motors.
I’m trusting everyone here to keep schtum about this brilliant solution. Musk would shake grants from governments all around the world before I could even rig a landing net, let alone find a river with lots of electric eels.