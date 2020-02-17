Guest essay by Eric Worrall

James Delingpole points out that British police are not only failing to stop illegal acts by deep green protestors, in many cases they are facilitating the efforts of the protestors to perform illegal acts.

Delingpole: Why Is Boris Johnson Allowing Eco-Fascists to Run Riot in Britain? JAMES DELINGPOLE

17 Feb 2020 Extinction Rebellion vandals are digging up the lawns outside Cambridge’s grandest college Trinity and have blocked one of the roundabouts near the city centre. Why aren’t the police arresting them? Why should taxpayers have to pay for the damage done? And what does this say about the future of Britain under a green tyranny where hardcore environmental activists and the Boris Johnson administration appear to have formed an alliance in opposition to the British people? Here are the scenes in Cambridge today, dodgy anarchists wearing the fashionable Extinction Rebellion hat, digging up Cambridge’s manicured lawns under the rainbow flag. Only fellows allowed on the grass!’ @xr_cambridge pic.twitter.com/wBjAH8nJ93 — Cambridge Food Tour (@cambfoodtour) February 17, 2020 To be clear: we don’t want to spend our Sunday blocking roads in the p***ing rain and howling wind but our politicians have failed us. We have 10 years to fundamentally change economies to avoid cascading climate & ecological impacts. We won’t stop until we see change. pic.twitter.com/yZNX4vwnPb — XR Cambridge (@xr_cambridge) February 16, 2020 … Shockingly, almost unbelievably, instead of clearing away Extinction Rebellion’s makeshift roadblock, the local police have actually chosen to formalise the protest by using their own ’emergency police powers’ to close roads officially. Buses have been diverted. ‘Pedestrians and cyclists will not be affected’, the Cambridge Police Twitter account tells us primly and with, perhaps, a hint of relish at being able to participate in this orgy of environmental virtue-signalling. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/17/boris-johnson-is-allowing-eco-fascists-to-run-riot-in-britain/

The story of Hamas’ takeover of Gaza provides an interesting possible explanation of why Extinction Rebellion eco-extremists are so keen on roadblocks.

As soon as Hamas took over, one of the first things they started doing is directing traffic and enforcing parking laws.

Why would a group of religious fanatics care about parking and traffic rules? The reason – when residents of Gaza got used to obeying the terrifying, heavily armed Hamas “traffic wardens”, they accepted the authority of Hamas to tell them what to do. And once everyone accepted the authority of their new rulers, the takeover was complete.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

