Free speech is the bedrock on which all our other freedoms rest, yet it is currently in greater peril than at any time since the Second World War. The Free Speech Union is a non-partisan, mass-membership organisation that stands up for the speech rights of its members. If you think there’s a risk you’ll be penalised for exercising your legal right to free speech, whether it’s in the workplace or the public square, you need the protection of the Free Speech Union. How might we protect you?
- If you find yourself being targeted by a digital outrage mob on social media for having exercised your legal right to free speech, we will mobilise an army of supporters.
- If a petition is launched calling for you to be fired, when you’ve done nothing other than exercise your legal right to free speech, we’ll organise a counter-petition.
- If you’re no-platformed by a university—a feminist professor who challenges trans orthodoxy, for instance—we’ll encourage you to go to law and organise a crowdfunding campaign to pay your costs.
- If newspaper columnists and broadcasting pundits start attacking you for dissenting from orthodox views and opinions, we could get our allies in the media to come to your defence.
- If you’re punished by your employer because you’ve exercised your lawful right to free speech, we’ll do our best to provide you with legal assistance.
Join and donate. ~cr
HT/Ed Z
18 thoughts on “Free Speech Union is Online”
We are in dark times if a free speech union is necessary.
Absolutely.
And I for one think it is absolutely necessary.
Next: a free medium.
I can only dream.
There’s no link for us to join ???
Look at the first line of that article…
This kind of thing should not be necessary. There is no problem with free speech in our society. People are perfectly free to express themselves with complete freedom on any public platform. Of course, that only applies as long as what they are saying is not racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or islamophobic. Or against climate change. Or for Donald Trump.
Absolutely anything else though is fine. Well, obviously not antivaxx. Or questioning the moon landing. Or…
Well spoken.
I hope the organization will work well and save a lot of people.
Most cases are sublime and difficult to counter attack. The employer will most commonly not tell you why he or she did not hire you and will not tell you the real reason why you were fired. It is therefore difficult to argue a case as such.
excellent idea and I will join
though i refuse to be a twit or faceache user
the cancelculture mobs antifa and the rest need to be fought against
this appears to be a way to do so effectively
Good to know there is such an organization. Thank you very much.
This sentence was disturbing. “If you find yourself being targeted by a digital outrage mob on social media for having exercised your legal right to free speech”. Are there examples of such events?
Curious to know how these attacks become apparent. How would I know for example If I were being targeted in the blogosphere?
You mean something like this:
https://www.infowars.com/conor-mcgregor-attacked-by-woke-outrage-mob-for-calling-trump-phenomenal/
You’d think free speech is the core business of the ACLU but they seem to have been taken over by the SJWs. link
Hey folks, censorship destroys democracy and leads to tyranny. link
An organization whose only mission is free speech is needed now that the ACLU has eviscerated itself.
Yes, Free Speech is necessary in a free society, but – but I think that the Second Amendment is just as important, if not more so…
At least you have a constitutional guarantee of sorts.
BBC2 is making a programme. It advertised for participants…
‘Do you identify as being white? Do you feel you can’t talk about it? Why?
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/02/20/why-is-the-bbc-promoting-white-identity-politics/
We know why, because we only have notional free speech…
Harry Miller has won his High Court freedom of speech battle against Humberside Police over his right to make jokes about transgenderism on social media.
Miller, himself an ex-copper, was incensed when Humberside Police sent a police officer round to his home in order to ‘check his thinking’ after some remarks he had made on Twitter were classified as a ‘non-crime hate incident.’
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/14/judge-rules-against-gestapo-police-over-transgender-jokes-crackdown/
We’re all thoughtcriminals now.
You can’t talk about the real rulers so all the rest is engineered noise. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the FSU is just a clever way to get to get those that don’t think what they are told to self identify.
It’s sad that you could be right. At first I though the FSU video was a parody.
Do we live in times darker than any other? Probably not, but certainly free speech is under attack everywhere and propaganda is weaponized like at no other time via social media, etc.
I would like to know who those are that define for Google and Facebook what is allowed and what is not.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-51595285
A piece of botsed (or is it botched?) ‘research’.
Ironic, but sad, the comment that those opposed to free expression ‘hunt in packs’ forces the response that so should we. How much like those we oppose do we need to become in our efforts to remain who we are? I know good and decent police who have been changed, damaged, but their having to deal with the evils in society as they hold the line on our behalf.