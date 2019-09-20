The Radical Green Road To Venezuela – Poverty, Misery And Dictatorship

By Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., September 2019

The Trudeau Liberals in Canada and their fellow-travellers in the western democracies are engaged in an extreme-left covert plot to damage our economies, destroy democracy and severely restrict our freedoms. Their objective is the total control of citizens and our economies, similar to the socialist devastation of Venezuela.

The following paragraph describes the covert agenda of the green extremists who control the Trudeau cabinet. A highly credible gentleman wrote me concerning his recent conversation with an Ottawa insider, as follows:



He wrote that the Ottawa insider “… told me that he had been working on an advisory group to the Trudeau government. According to him, the group was not formed to discuss policy for the 5 year horizon governments are usually interested in but to develop policies for the further future, 20 to 40 years out. His starting point, and by implication that of the group, was that the present economic model was flawed and had to be replaced … …Unregulated consumerism was unsustainable and people would have to learn to make do with less. The government would have to have more control over people to enforce their austerity and the wealth of developed nations would have to be redistributed to help undeveloped nations.”



A similar extreme-left political agenda was recently revealed in the USA by Saikat Chakrabarti, chief of staff for Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of ”Green New Deal” fame, who said:

“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal, is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all, … Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing,”

“Changing the Entire Economy”, The Wall Street Journal, July 12, 2019

The same plot is unfolding in Great Britain. Sir Ian Boyd, the government’s chief environment scientist, said the public had little idea of the scale of the challenge from Britain’s “Net Zero CO 2 ” emissions target.

“People must use less transport, eat less red meat and buy fewer clothes if the UK is to virtually halt greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the government’s chief environment scientist has warned.

Sir Ian Boyd has lifted the lid on the reality of the programme. We will all have to accept big lifestyle changes – travel less, eat less, consume less.

But eventually some form of compulsion or rationing will be necessary, if climate targets are to be met.

The Science and Technology Select Committee let the cat out of the bag last week, when they officially announced “In the long-term, widespread personal vehicle ownership does not appear to be compatible with significant decarbonisation”.

When they ultimately find themselves being told what they can and cannot consume, where they can travel and what foods they are allowed to eat, they will be furious about the way they have been misled.”



“Climate change: Big lifestyle changes ‘needed to cut emissions’-DEFRA Chief Scientist”,

By Roger Harrabin, BBC News, August 29, 2019 [excerpts]

When she was United Nations climate chief, Christiana Figueres said that democracy is a poor political system for fighting global warming. Communist China, she said, is the best model.

Justin Trudeau has also stated that he admires the Chinese “basic dictatorship”, for similar reasons.

“There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green, we need to start, you know, investing in solar.”

“At Toronto fundraiser, Justin Trudeau seemingly admires China’s ‘basic dictatorship’ “

Trudeau’s policies have already done enormous harm to Canada. Almost all levels of government have adopted policies based on false global warming/climate change alarmism, the greatest scientific fraud in history.

“CO 2 , Global Warming, Climate And Energy”, by Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., June 13, 2019

The foreign-funded radical green anti-oil-pipeline fraud has cost Canada over $120 billion in lost revenues, an enormous, needless loss. Our living costs are increasing rapidly and our living standards are falling.

The clear intent is to use the global warming smokescreen to restrict economic and political freedoms, by transforming Western countries into tightly controlled states. This statement is highly credible, especially since over half the people of the world already live under totalitarian socialist rule.

The idea that climate alarmism can be the foundation for radical economic change has a long history.

The following quotations by prominent leftists provide further support for these facts.

· “The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.”

– Club of Rome, “The First Global Revolution”, by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider, 1991

· “…one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth…”

– IPCC official Ottmar Edenhofer, speaking in November 2010

· “We need to get some broad based support, to capture the public’s imagination… So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements and make little mention of any doubts… Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest.”

– Prof. Stephen Schneider, Stanford Professor of Climatology, in the journal “Discover”

· “A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the United States. De-development means bringing our economic system into line with the realities of ecology and the world resource situation.”

“Giving society cheap, abundant energy would be the equivalent of giving an idiot child a machine gun.”

– Dr. Paul Ehrlich, Anne Ehrlich, and Dr. John Holdren,

Ecoscience: Population, Resources, Environment, 1970

· “The threat of environmental crisis will be the international disaster key to unlock the New World Order.”

– former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, 1996

· “Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

– Maurice Strong, founder of the UN Environment Programme, Rio Climate Summit, 1992

· “The extinction of the human species may not only be inevitable but a good thing.”

– Christopher Manes, Earth First!

· “I suspect that eradicating small pox was wrong. It played an important part in balancing ecosystems.”

– John Davis, editor of Earth First! Journal

· “I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus.”

– Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Foreword to If I Were an Animal (1987) by Fleur Cowles ISBN 978068806150

· “A global warming treaty [Kyoto] must be implemented even if there is no scientific evidence to back the [enhanced] greenhouse effect.”

– U.S. Deputy Assistant of State Richard Benedick, Rio Climate Summit, 1992

· “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony… climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”

– Christine Stewart, former Canadian Minister of the Environment, Calgary Herald interview, 1988

· “We’ve got to ride this global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic and environmental policy.”

– Timothy Wirth, former U.S. undersecretary of state for global issues, Rio Climate Summit, 1992

· “The goal now is a socialist, redistributionist society, which is nature’s proper steward and society’s only hope.”

– David Brower, first Executive Director of the Sierra Club, founder of Friends of the Earth

The green extremists in Canada, the USA, Britain and the remaining democracies are saboteurs of our economies and enemies of democracy, whose true intent is to use the global warming smokescreen to destroy our prosperity and restrict our freedoms – by transforming our countries into socialist dictatorships.

Radical green extremists have cost society trillions of dollars and many millions of lives. For example, the effective banning of DDT and radical green opposition to golden rice have blinded and killed tens of millions of children.

Green energy and CO 2 abatement schemes, driven by false fears of catastrophic global warming, have severely damaged the environment and squandered trillions of dollars of scarce global resources that should have been allocated to serve the real, immediate needs of humanity. Properly allocated, these wasted funds might have ended malaria and world hunger.

The number of shattered lives caused by radical-green activism rivals the death tolls of the great killers of the 20th Century – Stalin, Hitler and Mao. Radical greens advocate similar extreme-left totalitarian policies and are indifferent to the resulting environmental damage and human suffering… … and if unchecked, radical environmentalism will cost us our freedom.

