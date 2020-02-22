NASA Wants Your Help Designing a Venus Rover Concept

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, under a grant from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program, is running a public challenge to develop an obstacle avoidance sensor for a possible future Venus rover. The “Exploring Hell: Avoiding Obstacles on a Clockwork Rover” challenge is seeking the public’s designs for a sensor that could be incorporated into the design concept.
Venus is an extreme world. With a surface temperature in excess of 840 degrees Fahrenheit and a surface pressure 90 times that of Earth, Venus can turn lead into a puddle and crush a nuclear-powered submarine with ease. While many missions have visited our sister planet, only about a dozen have made contact with the surface of Venus before quickly succumbing to the oppressive heat and pressure.
The last spacecraft to touch the planet’s surface, the Soviet Vega 2, landed in 1985. Now, engineers and scientists at JPL are studying mission designs that can survive the hellish landscape.
“Earth and Venus are basically sibling planets, but Venus took a turn at one point and became inhospitable to life as we know it,” said Jonathan Sauder, a senior mechatronics engineer at JPL and principal investigator for the Automaton Rover for Extreme Environments (AREE) concept. “By getting on the ground and exploring Venus, we can understand what caused Earth and Venus to diverge on wildly different paths and can explore a foreign world right in our own backyard.”
Exploring and studying different geologic units across the surface of Venus could help us understand the planet’s evolution, and could contribute to a better understanding of Earth’s climate.
Powered by wind, AREE is intended to spend months, not minutes, exploring the Venus landscape. AREE could collect valuable, long-term longitudinal scientific data. As the rover explores the planet, it must also detect obstacles in its path, such as rocks, crevices and steep terrain. And NASA is crowdsourcing help for that sensor design. The challenge’s winning sensor will be incorporated into the rover concept and could potentially one day be the mechanism by which a rover detects and navigates around obstructions.
The difficulty of this challenge is in designing a sensor that does not rely on electronic systems. Current state-of-the-art electronics fail at just over 250 degrees Fahrenheit and would easily succumb to the extreme Venus environment. That is why NASA is turning to the global community of innovators and inventors for a solution.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the public to design a component that could one day end up on another celestial body,” said Ryon Stewart, challenge coordinator for the NASA Tournament Lab at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “NASA recognizes that good ideas can come from anywhere and that prize competitions are a great way to engage the public’s interest and ingenuity and make space exploration possible for everyone.”
Participants will have an opportunity to win a first-place prize of $15,000. Second place wins $10,000; and third place, $5,000. JPL is working with the NASA Tournament Lab to execute the challenge on the heroX crowdsourcing platform. Submissions will be accepted through May 29, 2020.
“When faced with navigating one of the most challenging terrestrial environments in the solar system, we need to think outside the box,” Sauder said. “That is why we need the creativity of makers and garage inventors to help solve this challenge.”
For more information about the challenge and how to enter, visit:
https://www.herox.com/VenusRover
AREE is an early-stage research study funded by the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program within the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD). NIAC is a visionary and far-reaching aerospace program, one that has the potential to create breakthrough technologies for possible future space missions; however, such early-stage technology developments may never become actual NASA missions.
NASA Tournament Lab is part of NASA’s Prizes and Challenges program within STMD. The program supports the use of public competitions and crowdsourcing as tools to advance NASA R&D and other mission needs.
Learn more about opportunities to participate in your space program:
10 thoughts on “NASA Wants Your Help Designing a Venus Rover Concept”
Asking for something that doesn’t exist to operate at 850 F is similar to asking for ways in which Wind and solar can exclusively power an advanced, technology based economy.
Wishful thinking is what powers the climate scam, and now too for operating an autonomous rover on Venus’s surface for an extended period.
Apparently all NASA has to do is turn a bunch of Liberal Arts majors loose on the project, throw in maybe some Hollywood CGI expertise, and they can solve this problem with model simulations. Make a cool movie to release on their website and call it solved.
And even better, NASA already has an institute dedicated to creating and publishing science fiction. Gavin’s crack teams of modellers no doubt could solve this animation problem with some cool simulations on their computers. They already have an impressive resume and track record producing SciFy hits.
On a similar note, if they can get that Heisenberg Compensator working they won’t even have to use nasty, polluting chemical rocket motors. They can just get Scotty to beam the rover down, and add that to the Venus rover mission CGI simulation.
The prize money seems pretty low for what is being requested. (Recognition is great, cash is better.)
“Earth and Venus are basically sibling planets,” Reminds me of a person I knew who swore a guy six years older than her was actually her twin and that someone had told her this so it must be true. She did have a twin also given up for adoption, but the refusal to believe that it was impossible to be the person she thought it was never really mattered. The complete insanity of “sibling planets” or “sister planets” infects so much of CAGW. Many times CAGW looks like the “Alice in Wonderland” world.
Let’s see… Venus at the surface is about 900F with a pressure about 1,350 psi… I recommend a sealed transparent sphere of some material that can withstand those two, because there’s no way you’re going to get any seal to withstand them. A robot could roll around on the inside to move the rover, you could call it the “Hamster ball.”
“A robot could roll around on the inside to move the rover, you could call it the “Hamster ball.”
How would you cool down the hamster?
Why not avoid the issue by using a drone?
Their rover looks like somethings built with logos.
“Exploring and studying different geologic units across the surface of Venus could help us understand the planet’s evolution, and could contribute to a better understanding of Earth’s climate”
Is there any enterprise, project, or goal of us humans that does not involve climate change?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/20/nasa-climate/
Worth giving it a shot. It beats falling off the edge of the flat earth.
Why Venus is so hot isn’t a mystery. It’s because it turns so slowly and its atmosphere keeps the dark side from cooling off. The high CO2 composition of its air is less important than its density and wind speed.
Venus has probably always rotated more slowly than Earth. It might originally have turned in the same direction as most other planets, but so slowly that it eventually started rotating backwards.
The planet thus likely never had liquid water on its surface, but searching for signs of it should be the goal of a probe. Forget a long-lasting rover. Just send a lander to rocks supposed by some to be granite. That could settle the ancient water issue.
NASA modelers imagine that Venus once had oceans, since lost to a moist runaway GHE. They also argue that its resurfacing was a one-off volcanic event, releasing the lethal CO2. Dubious. The authors do note however that if early Venus rotated even 1/16 Earth’s present rate, then it would have been too hot for water, under their pressure assumptions. Today Venus’ retrograde motion is about 243 times slower than Earth’s, but our planet used to spin even more rapidly.