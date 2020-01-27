BY Brad Anderson | Posted on January 25, 2020
As more and more electric vehicles hit the market, it would be reasonable to assume that sales of EVs would be rising consistently. However, according to new figures, that’s not the case.
The Los Angeles Times reports that while 45 new all-electric and plug-in hybrids debuted in the U.S. last year, just 325,000 EVs and plug-in hybrids were sold across the nation in 2019, a fall of 6.8 per cent from the 349,000 of the year prior. Numbers regarding how many EVs were sold in California last year aren’t available quite yet.
“The number of battery-electric models available more than doubled last year, but EV sales didn’t budge much. That’s troubling,” the head of the automotive practice at consulting firm AlixPartners, Mark Wakefield said.
A number of factors could explain this. For starters, it seems as though range anxiety remains a serious cause for concern among consumers. In addition, electric vehicles remain more expensive than their ICE-powered rivals and with some of the government’s generous subsidies ending for many of the market’s best-selling EVs, buyers are feeling the pinch. What’s more, gas prices remain low and stable.
Then there’s Tesla. The car manufacturer has created a lifestyle brand and its models are often considered as the quintessential electric car. Sales of the Model 3 jumped by 14 per cent in 2019 in the U.S. and more than doubled globally to 300,600.
Many so-called ‘Tesla killers’ have hit the market recently but failed to sell. The Jaguar I-Pace, for example, shifted just 2,594 units in the U.S. last year while the Audi e-tron registered just 5,369 sales. Cheaper alternatives like the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro also aren’t selling particularly well either, shifting 3,600 and less than 1,000 units respectively.
21 thoughts on “Electric Vehicle Sales Fall Despite A Proliferation Of New Models”
I’ve been calling it the great industry cliff dive for months now. All are welcome.
Me, too, RG. All are not, though, “welcome” to commit suicide. REALLY want Chevrolet to stay powerful… Ford can zoom over the cliff (I am just KIDDING). Sort of. Heh.
GO, INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE! #(:))
Now, if we can just get rid of ETHANOL fuel. What a racket. So glad I have a local station that sells ethanol-free gas.
Janice, the WUWT of cars is the YouTube channel of Scotty Kilmer with 3 million subscribers. Enjoy.
His 52 years as an auto mechanic is a wonderful resource.
Tax credit mining only goes so far before the vein runs out.
My birthday was forgotten by a dear one, but not by “Carscoops.” 🙂
The sooner EV production contracts to match its very tiny, true, market niche, the better.
Gm is about to dip its foot into the electric truck business (good luck with that)
https://www.breitbart.com/local/2020/01/27/gm-to-invest-2-2-billion-in-detroit-plant-to-produce-electric-cars/
Goodness me, petrol and diesel is king, and always will be
this is just a ploy to deprive evo morales of a comeback strategy, isn’t it?
evo morales? The Bolivian president? https://www.britannica.com/biography/Evo-Morales
Hybrids are falling in popularity and since they are the bulk of “electric cars”, the whole segment falls, despite the fact that purely electric vehicle sales have increased. Don’t lump hybrids with electrics or gasoline with electricity.
These machines are not the environmental saviours that a lot people believe them to be. The existence of these machines is and always will be due the fossil fuels industry.
But the joke is on you when the next round of industry bailouts and stimulus are tallied in Shovel Ready 2.0
I am and stay happy with my 24 years old Volvo 850 benzine., 125 kW
EV’ s are a niche, the niche has been filled, and ongoing sales will be stagnant.
Yes, we saw the same niche filling with Mini, Fiat 500, and “Smart car”.
I think you may be spot-on with this assessment. All the virtue signalers with disposable income have already made the plunge. The rest either don’t want them or can’t afford them.
Read the whole article, question I am left with is how many real cars/trucks/SUVs sold in the same time frame? Funny how everyone pushing electric gocarts never want to bring that up, and scurry away like cockroaches when the light comes on when asked.
Around 1900, 38% of cars in the US were electric.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_electric_vehicle
That was achieved without government subsidy. A major factor seems to have been an exchangeable battery service. The present system of recharging stations seems to me to be just lunacy – surely exchangeable batteries would be vastly superior.
In my youth, in the UK, milk was delivered by electric vehicles. It does feel as though the electric vehicle market has gone backwards, and if the governments stop subsidising (they should never have started) I think it will actually do better. That’s because manufacturers will think more about their customers and less about subsidy-mining.
Yeah, and they reached their peak in 1910. Some of the reasons that the electric car fell out of favor way back then are some of the same reasons they remain a very niche product today: range and price.
From my reading a lot of the problem has been repeat buyers. Once people buy an electric, they tend not to buy another one. First there are the range issues that were mentioned in the article, then there are issues with repairs and finally lack of any resale value. Nobody wants to buy a 5 year old electric car where a massively expensive battery is going to need replacement soon. My son just bought a 20 year old Honda gasoline care. It is going to be nearly impossible to find a 20 year old electric unless they come out with a model having true fast and inexpensive battery exchange that can be done at a station on the road in about the same amount of time as a fillup with gasoline on a conventional car.
Few people today, most especially on the Left, appreciate that one of the great technological innovation in modern history was the safe and adequate distribution of gasoline and petroleum. While most folks have electricity coming to their house, charging stations away from home just are not there. That doesn’t even speak to the question of where and how new sources of electricity to charge everyone’s vehicle, if we all go electric, are going to come from. Most on the Left have not considered or even thought about the unintended consequences of what they propose. Forget understanding CAGW most don’t really understand where electricity actually comes from or how much we use today.
We have a Whole Foods with two charging stations in our town. They are seldom if ever used in spite of our town having more than its share of Teslas.