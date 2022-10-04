Climate ugliness

Berlin Antifa Group “Goes on Hunt” For High Energy Users… Heated Pools “Immediately Collectivized”

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
22 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

In an attempt to get some control over the acute energy crisis now sweeping across Germany, the government implemented not long ago some measures to reduce gas and electricity consumption.

Energy consumption restrictions

For example, shops and businesses are not allowed to leave doors and windows open. After 10 pm, illuminated advertising must be turned off. At night, monuments and other sights can no longer be illuminated. Public buildings like city halls etc. will not heat their hallways anymore and the temperature in the offices is not allowed to exceed 19 degrees Celsius.

Energy greenshirts

And if you own a private pool, you are not allowed to heat it with gas or electricity anymore. To make sure this energy transgression never happens. the Quartiersmanagement Grunewald (Grunewald Neighborhood Management), “an Antifa squad”, has recently devoted itself to heating inspections, reports German bankruptcy monitoring site Pleiteticker.de here. “They are voluntarily turning themselves into the long arm of the state and want to check whether the federal government’s energy-saving regulations are actually being adhered to.”

Collectivizing swimming pools, saunas

Under the motto “Heat to the public good” the group wants to patrol the villa district in the upscale district of Grunewald and check whether the pools of the residents are being illegally heated.

On Twitter, the radical Antifa group writes: “If we find a hot pool in the villa district, it will be immediately collectivized in the sense of public pool parties.” But not only pools, also “sighted saunas will be directly socialized.” They add that they will also be accompanied by punk rock bands.

Andrew Wilkins
October 4, 2022 6:05 am

Silly little middle-class children who still live with their mum and dad.

9
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
October 4, 2022 6:07 am

They will not try this in Texas.

4
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
October 4, 2022 6:28 am

They will not try this in Texas.
_________________________

The way things are going it will be sooner than you think.

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
October 4, 2022 6:41 am

Possibly just once…

4
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Richard Page
October 4, 2022 6:57 am

First chuckle of my day (-:

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Richard Page
October 4, 2022 7:00 am

0copClin.jpg
1
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
October 4, 2022 6:52 am

They will start in the “safe” zones first, like Austin.

1
Reply
Mr David Guy-Johnson
October 4, 2022 6:25 am

Hilarious

2
Reply
Jeroen B.
October 4, 2022 6:30 am

Funny how this “Antifa” more and more resembles the very thing they claim to oppose and strive against.

8
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  Jeroen B.
October 4, 2022 6:41 am

EXACTLY! this is the way of the Left: blame the other side for what they are doing, so to confuse the opposition. Or so they think.

2
Reply
Rod Evans
October 4, 2022 6:32 am

It’s such a well known fact that only fascists heat their swimming pools, which s why ANTIFA the anti fascist (apparently) group are hunting them down.
If you want to know what anarchy looks like, ANTiFA is the living example of it.

4
Reply
Richard Page
October 4, 2022 6:40 am

Fascist vigalante’s – the next step will be to issue armbands, then uniforms I’d guess. Dark times have come round again.

3
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Richard Page
October 4, 2022 6:50 am

All they need for uniforms is a brown shirt and armband.
That should bring back memories.
Of course they’ll have to retcon all previous accounts of brown shirt wearing “good” citizens.

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Brad-DXT
October 4, 2022 7:00 am

Oh it will be GREEN shirts which will make all the difference in the world.

2
Reply
Scissor
October 4, 2022 6:47 am

I imagine saunas disguised as ovens. What could go wrong?

3
Reply
Trying to Play Nice
October 4, 2022 6:59 am

Germany relives the 1930s.

4
Reply
Len Werner
Reply to  Trying to Play Nice
October 4, 2022 7:42 am

The Biden administration seems to be setting up to make America also relive the 1930s, Trudeau is ruining Canada, Ardern might as well have a moustache, and Australia–well, I’ve never been able to figure out Australia but I think that’s by design. Is reliving the 1940s going to be appearing on the horizon next? Blowing up international pipelines seems a good way to start.

0
Reply
TonyG
October 4, 2022 7:02 am

Are they wearing brown shirts while they do this?

0
Reply
DiggerUK
October 4, 2022 7:03 am

Green Heil, Green Heil, Green Heil…_

1
Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  DiggerUK
October 4, 2022 7:15 am

I was in Melbourne in 2019 when the first Green New Deal rally was held in support of AOC’s lunacy policies. It involved all the city’s schools taking their children to demonstrate outside the Victoria parliament complex. The children were egged on by their teachers and maybe a parent or two, difficult to say. The chant that was going out over the loud hailers and shouted by the kids with arms in the air was “Reach Higher”!, “Reach Higher”!, “Reach Higher”! The distortion of sound echoing across the open park area was chilling, it perfectly matched the famous Nazi chant.
It brought a whole new experience of group dynamics into play, in Australia of all places frightening to see the full on indoctrination of children by the Green fascists.

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
October 4, 2022 7:19 am

Antifa(cist) = Procom(munist)

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Editor
October 4, 2022 7:49 am

Ah, very 1968…..

0
Reply
