Oil and Gas

The Permian Basin: The gift that keeps on giving!

3 hours ago
David Middleton
13 Comments

Guest “Peak Productivity” by David Middleton

Data source: Enverus

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Advances in technology led to record new well productivity in the Permian Basin in 2021

The Permian Basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico is one of the world’s most prolific unconventional oil- and natural gas-producing regions. The Permian Basin has become more productive because of the technological advancements in drilling and completion techniques, which allow operators to economically extract hydrocarbons from the low permeability reservoirs.

The stacked reservoirs of the Permian Basin, and the Delaware and Midland subbasins within it, vary in thickness and depth. Improved geological understanding, known as subsurface delineation, helps operators place wells to optimize well spacing in the most productive areas.

The Permian Basin has produced oil and associated natural gas from vertical wells for decades. Since 2010, advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling led to rapid production growth. The number of new horizontal wells increased to 4,524 in 2021, compared with 350 in 2010. In June 2022, the Permian Basin accounted for about 43% of U.S. crude oil production and 17% of U.S. natural gas production (measured as gross withdrawals).

The length of a well’s horizontal section, or lateral, is a key factor in well productivity. In the Permian Basin, average well horizontal length has increased to more than 10,000 feet in the first nine months of 2022, compared with less than 4,000 feet in 2010.

Data source: Enverus
Note: 2022 values reflect data between January and September.

Compared with other U.S. basins, the Permian Basin benefits from lower operational costs, better access to oilfield services, and its proximity to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and export facilities.

The average productivity of new wells in the Permian Basin has grown for 12 consecutive years. Core areas of the Permian Basin, and its Delaware and Midland subbasins, contain multiple stacked shale formations. By 2021, each new well drilled in the Permian Basin was producing an average of 960 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Our Short-Term Energy Outlook forecasts that Permian production will continue to drive growth in total U.S. crude oil and natural gas production.

Principal contributors: Olga Popova, Gary Long

Tags: natural gas, Texas, liquid fuels, oil/petroleum, states, New Mexico, map

EIA

An amazing decade

Source: Enverus
The data for the EIA maps and graphs came from a Enverus (formerly Drilling Info). The Permian Basin was described as “near infinite resource” in a 2017 Forbes interview of Drilling Info’s founder Allen Gilmer. At the time it was written, the Permian Basin was producing 2.5 million barrels of oil per day (bbl/d), up from 1 million bbl/d in 2011. As of September 2022, it’s producing over 5.3 million bbl/d. Most of the “explosive production growth” occurred after Mr. Gilmer described the Permian Basin as a “near infinite resource”… because that’s what it is.

“We should view the Permian Basin as a permanent resource,” he says, “The Permian is best viewed as a near infinite resource – we will never produce the last drop of economic oil from the Basin.”

Forbes

According to EIA estimates, the Permian Basin is now producing more than 2.5 million barrels of oil per day (see top chart), which is an annual rate of nearly 1 billion barrels of oil. If Gilmer’s estimate is correct that the Permian Basin holds an additional half a trillion barrels of recoverable oil, that would be a 500-year supply of oil at the current production level, and at 2 trillion barrels, a 2,000 year supply! And if that’s an accurate forecast of Permian Basin reserves, Gilmer’s description of the Permian Basin as a “permanent, near infinite resource” makes perfect sense because the probability is pretty close to zero that we’ll be using fossil fuels even 100 years from now, much less 500 years or 2,000 years in the future.

Mark Perry, AEI

The major plays of the Permian Basin are “stacked.” Finding stacked pay is like getting a pony for Christmas. Finding stacked plays is like getting a herd of Unicorn ponies for Christmas.

Schematic cross-section of the Permian Basin, click to enlarge. (SEG Wiki)

Malthus, Ehrlich and now… Peak Permian

tgasloli
October 4, 2022 2:08 pm

Give Dementia Joe another 2 years and he’ll find a way to shut it down. As Obama said, “never underestimate Joe’s ability to F___ things up.”

Tom Halla
October 4, 2022 2:08 pm

And the clowns around Biden want to interfere with production in New Mexico. Something about methane.

Mac
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 4, 2022 4:00 pm

Good old Deb Haaland a house rep that Brandon appointed as Secretary of the Interior is anti fossil fuel. The basin is a huge tax producer for New Mexico and even some democrats went ballistic over her position although at least one democratic rep and both senators are also anti fossil fuel.. NM is one of the poorest states in the nation (been in democratic hands for 60 yrs or so with an occasional repub gov or representative).

Paul Stevens
October 4, 2022 2:15 pm

Hat tip to Julian Simon. He won the bet and Ehrlich still hasn’t yet shut up.

ResourceGuy
October 4, 2022 2:27 pm

I still don’t think the general public, policymakers, and Griff-types understand. In short order the technical change of fracking took oil exploration from high-cost, high-risk vertical drilling to lower risk in the same hydrocarbon basins as well as new or forgotten ones. Those who predicted decline of frack production after 20 years (IEA) never really understood the volumetric implications of huge producing basins with lateral wells from the same pad and further productivity in drilling and completion work. I suppose it was like that at first with the invention of the transistor at Bell Labs. Er I guess we discounted that one too when we had to play catchup on semis in recent times.

bigoilbob
October 4, 2022 2:30 pm

Yet another Permian swoon. And as usual, none of your graphs or comments goes to the ever increasing, boring old petroleum engineering/economics problems, most of which are insoluble. Reduced candidate quality, competitive drainage, reduced EUR’s from frac hits, spiraling service costs, and increasing recognition that the players might have to actually honor their freely assumed (and ballooning) asset retirement costs. The closest thing you have to an answer are these longer laterals. Technically commendable, but dEUR/dlateral length is shrinking fast. Scott Sheffield apparently agrees with me, which is why his (POTUS free) remarks have consistently been that he will “discipline” his CAPEX, no matter what.

We could go round, but let’s just make a simple bet. If Pioneer Natural Resources, the best operator in the play, replaces 2023 PDP SEC Permian* oil reserves, I will post, in this fora “Living with genital herpes has made me a better man”. If not, then you. The data is published annually, and we can compare their Q1 2023 and Q1 2024 press releases to find out. I would make this bet for 2022 PDP oil reserves, but there’s still a (shrinking) inventory of low hanging DUC’s left over from the pandemic that will be mostly harvested this year.

  • I actually don’t recall if they break out reserves by field. But if not, PXD is so Permian oriented that I would make the same bet company wide.
rah
Reply to  bigoilbob
October 4, 2022 3:40 pm

Leftist fools are always either ignorant of history or fail to learn a thing from its lessons.
We’ve Been Incorrectly Predicting Peak Oil For Over a Century (gizmodo.com)1909: 25 or 30 years longer“Petroleum has been used for less than 50 years, and it is estimated that the supply will last about 25 or 30 years longer. If production is curtailed and waste stopped it may last till the end of the century. The most important effects of its disappearance will be in the lack of illuminants. Animal and vegetable oils will not begin to supply its place. This being the case, the reckless exploitation of oil fields and the consumption of oil for fuel should be checked.”
— July 19, 1909 Titusville Herald (Titusville, PA)
Image: Oil field in Beaumont, Texas circa 1901 via AP
1919: Two to five years until maximum production“In meeting the world’s needs, however, the oil from the United States will continue to occupy a less and less dominant position, because within the next two to five years the oil fields of this country will reach their maximum production and from that on we will face an ever increasing decline.”
— October 23, 1919 Oil and Gas News
Image: Burkburnett, Texas in 1919 via Library of Congress
1937: Gone in 15 yearsCapt. H. A. Stuart, director of the naval petroleum reserves, told the Senate Naval Affairs Committee today the oil supply of this country will last only about 15 years.
“We have been making estimates for the last 15 years,’ Stuart said. ‘We always underestimate because of the possibility of discovering new oil fields. The best information is that the present supply will last only 15 years. That is a conservative estimate.'”
— March 9, 1937 Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Image: Oil field in Los Angeles circa 1935 via Getty
1943: Peak oil has been reached“There is a growing opinion that the United States has reached its peak oil production, the Oil and Gas Journal pointed out in its current issue. Since 1938, discoveries of new oil have not equaled withdrawals, in any single year, although there is a very good chance that 1943 will see enough new Ellenburger oil in West Texas to provide an excess.”
— June 7, 1943 Bradford Evening Star (Bradford, PA)
Image: Oil truck in New Orleans in 1943 via Library of Congress
1945: Just thirteen years left“Faced with the threat that our nation’s petroleum reserves may last only thirteen years, geologists are striving to tap the almost limitless supply of oil located beneath the seas off our coastline. The first attempt to get oil from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean was begun this month near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes revealed that the scientists are making progress in their efforts to reach the underwater oil.”
— December 10, 1945 Times Recorder (Zanesville, Ohio)
Image: Oil-burning train in London circa 1946 via Getty
1956: Ten to fifteen years until peak oil“M. King Hubbert of the Shell Development Co. predicted [one year ago] that peak oil production would be reached in the next 10 to 15 years and after that would gradually decline.”
— March 9, 1957 Corpus Christi Times (Corpus Christi, TX)
Gas station attendant wearing rollerskates in 1958 via Getty
1966: Gone in ten years“A geologist stuck a figurative dipstick into the United States’ oil supplies Tuesday and estimated that the country may be dry in 10 years.”
— August 3, 1966 Brandon Sun (Brandon, Manitoba)
Image: North Sea drilling rig circa 1965 via Getty
1972: U.S. oil depleted in twenty years“At any rate, U.S. oil supplies will last only 20 years. Foreign supplies will last 40 or 50 years, but are increasingly dependent upon world politics.”
— May 1972 Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
Image: Four people on horses in Amsterdam in 1973 during a day when cars are banned due to the oil crisis via Getty
1977: Oil will peak by the early 90s“As a nation, Americans have been reluctant to accept the prospect of physical shortages. We must recognize that world oil production will likely peak in the early 1990’s, and from that point on will be on a declining curve. By the early part of the 21st century, we must face the prospect of running out of oil and natural gas.”
— 1977 US Department of Energy Organization Act
Image: French fireman clean up an oil spill in 1978 via Getty
1980: In the year 2000“Stressing the need for conservation, [physicist Dr. Hans] Bethe said the world will reach its peak oil production before the year 2000. Production of oil worldwide will then drop to zero over about 20 years, he said. Rigorous conservation could stretch the world’s oil supply to the year 2050, he said.
— October 17, 1980 Syracuse Post Standard (Syracuse, NY)
Image: Oil rig workers in England in 1980 via Getty
1996: Peak oil likely by 2020“Unfortunately, oil production will likely peak by 2020 and start declining. Without a change, developing countries will ultimately be left in the dark, and developed countries will struggle to keep the lights on. Conflict is inevitable. My guess is that this won’t become a big issue unless there is a thalidomide event. We will have to see in the rear-view mirror that we are past the peak in worldwide oil production.”
— Richard Smalley, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, 1996
Image: Oil rig platform in 1998 via Getty
2002: Global peak by the year 2010“Global supplies of crude oil will peak as early as 2010 and then start to decline, ushering in an era of soaring energy prices and economic upheaval — or so said an international group of petroleum specialists meeting Friday.”
— May 25, 2002 Index Journal (Greenwood, SC)
Image: Oil platforms off the coast of Santa Barbara in 2001 via Getty
2007: Sometime between now and 2040Most studies estimate that oil production will peak sometime between now and 2040. This range of estimates is wide because the timing of the peak depends on multiple, uncertain factors that will help determine how quickly the oil remaining in the ground is used, including the amount of oil still in the ground; how much of that oil can ultimately be produced given technological, cost, and environmental challenges as well as potentially unfavorable political and investment conditions in some countries where oil is located; and future global demand for oil.
— February 2007 GAO Report
Image: Gas flare near an abandoned building in North Dakota in 2013 via Getty

HotScot
Reply to  rah
October 4, 2022 4:18 pm

Blimey. A bit like catastrophic climate change predictions.

Regular as broken clockwork, and always wrong.

John Bell
October 4, 2022 2:36 pm

Dang…over 3 miles of sediments, it boggles my mind, of course it took a long time. Geology is fascinating!

John Garrett
October 4, 2022 2:42 pm

I’m old enough to remember the early ’80s when George Mitchell (1919-2013) was active in drilling vertical wells in the Barnett Shale. The wells always produced BUT production rapidly declined because it’s shale (d’oh) and no matter how much fracking Mitchell Energy did it really wasn’t economic— Mitchell was basically recycling dollars with little-to-no profit.

Back in those days, people wouldn’t touch shales with a ten-foot pole. They were driving people nuts because everybody knew the hydrocarbons were there. It wasn’t a question of finding the stuff, the problem was producing it.

Sprayberry? Fuggedaboutit. “It’ll drive you to bankruptcy and an early grave.”

I remember the first horizontal wells ARCO drilled up on the North Slope back in the late ’90s. I was both amazed and excited by the technique. It was such an obvious “game changer.”

As drilling technology has continuously advanced, the result is readily apparent.

It still boggles my mind that the drillers are now capable of such incredible lengthy lateral extensions.

George Mitchell was (eventually) vindicated but the story is an example of how pioneers can be too early for their own good.

“A pioneer is a guy on a wagon with arrows in his back.”

RicDre
Reply to  John Garrett
October 4, 2022 3:53 pm

Whenever I see an article on the modern methods used to get oil from shale, I always think of the character Ellis Wyatt in Atlas Shrugged (written in 1957):

“The Buena Esperanza pass. Five miles from here. Everybody’s wondering what I’m doing with it. Oil Shale. How many years ago was it that they gave up trying to get oil from shale, because it was too expensive? Well wait until you see the process I’ve developed. It will be the cheapest oil ever to splash in their faces, and an unlimited supply of it, an untapped supply that will make the biggest oil pool look like a mud puddle.”

Once again, Ayn Rand was ahead of her time.

Ron Long
October 4, 2022 2:48 pm

The price of Black Gold is going up faster than that Yellow stuff. I’m thinking about crossing over to the Dark Side. Don’t wait for it.

John Bell
October 4, 2022 2:49 pm

OT a bit but interesting article from SKEPTIC magazine (Brian Dunning) about e-cars. I used to read SKEPTIC but like so many mags it went leftist to show tribal identity, so they are really pseudo skeptics, in my view. Electric Cars and the Power Grid (skeptoid.com)

