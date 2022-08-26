Predicted Aussie Coal Exports. Source Reserve Bank of Australia
Climate Economics Ridiculae

Aussie Reserve Bank Predicts a Crash in Coal Exports

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

There was a time when bankers would have been embarrassed to publish a graph as absurdly unrealistic as the product at the top of this page.

Climate Change Risk in the Financial System

Jonathan Kearns[*] 
Head of Domestic Markets

Credit Law Conference ‘Managing Financial Services Risks in an Age of Uncertainty’ 
Sydney – 24 August 2022

Introduction

Climate change is a significant issue with broad-ranging implications for the economy, the financial system and society more broadly. Average temperatures in Australia have risen 1.4 degrees since 1910, and climate scientists tell us that with current policies average temperatures will rise around 2.7 degrees above pre-industrial levels by 2100.[1] The frequency of extreme weather events has increased, with more days having excessive rainfall and high fire danger (Graph 1).[2] We have seen how climate change is already affecting people’s lives in Australia and around the world, and it will keep doing so. The climate will continue to warm, with associated changes in the overall climate system over the next 20–30 years, largely irrespective of our emissions trajectory.[3] But our actions over coming years will obviously affect the ongoing path of climate change.

Transition risk will almost certainly involve changes to the structure of the economy. An important aspect of transition risk is its strong international dimension. It is not only changes in domestic policy, preferences and technology that are relevant for the Australian economy – given the importance of international trade of goods, services and capital, global changes are also significant. For example, policy decisions or preference changes in other countries regarding their use of coal will affect Australia’s coal exports, which is a scenario the Bank has considered for its impact on the economy (Graph 2).[4]

Read more: https://www.rba.gov.au/speeches/2022/sp-so-2022-08-24.html

The RBA speech transcript contains a similar graph for overall greenhouse gas emissions (graph 5).

Back in the real world, Europe is restarting coal plants, while claiming its all temporary, Japan just started a new coal plant, China is building coal as fast as they can, and even deep green Australia is paying capacity subsidies to coal to prevent operators from closing their plants.

I do expect a steep imminent downturn in coal and gas exports, along with all other economic activity. Europe and Britain are about to experience a deep recession, thanks to the energy policy lunacy of their politicians, the Chinese economy is in free fall, with bank runs and a collapsing real estate Ponzi scheme engulfing at least a third of their economy, New Zealand has embraced green purity to such an extent they seem to be banning all forms of economic activity, and the USA is run by people who don’t understand economics or business.

If everyone copied New Zealand’s climate policies, global economic activity could fall off a cliff and return to medieval levels for a sustained period. But New Zealand seems to be a special case. Even Europe hasn’t embraced New Zealand levels of climate purity, they are as busy restarting coal plants as almost everyone else.

When the global economy bounces back from the coming recession, I think we can safely predict it is not going to be powered by solar panels, regardless of what public statements the world’s governments have made about their energy policy intentions.

Nick Stokes
August 26, 2022 6:10 pm

“Australia is paying capacity subsidies to coal to prevent operators from closing their plants.”
Australia is not doing that. Someone has a draft plan. But the beneficiary would probably be gas, not coal. It would pay for the capacity to deliver power at short notice.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 26, 2022 6:47 pm

Are you seriously suggesting the Aussie government won’t be paying for coal to stay open? The choices are an unrestricted floating electricity price, coal subsidies or prolonged blackouts. There is no other option, and won’t be for years even if you believe the battery fairy will deliver.

Mr.
August 26, 2022 6:14 pm

There will soon be replays of that ’60s comedy movie “It’s A Mad Mad World”.

Only this time, the real story offers nothing to laugh about 🥴

John Hultquist
August 26, 2022 6:21 pm

Jonathan Kearns ought to settle down and read the skeptic’s literature regarding all the doom he writes about.
His head is filled with the mush of the “Climate Cult”.
Starting with bad information is a poor base to build a serious discussion.

Peter
August 26, 2022 6:24 pm

The graph is not wrong. Australian politicians are in denial of the the UK European energy crisis.
The cut in coal exports is political, nothing to do with demand.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Peter
August 26, 2022 6:59 pm

And nothing Australia does will have the slightest effect on the future global climate whatever drives it.

Tom Halla
August 26, 2022 6:26 pm

I tend to think Jacinda Ardern will end up like the former government of Sri Lanka, seeking asylum somewhere off island.

Herbert
August 26, 2022 6:34 pm

Eric,
To put Graph 2 into perspective economically, it is anticipated that coal exports will earn Australia more than A$100 billion in calendar 2022.
If Graph 2 is correct that figure will reduce to some A$20 billion annually as a result of the adoption of Net Zero 2050.
We are not going to replace the A$100 billion with imaginary “new, well paid green jobs” no matter how much people wish it were so.
We are expected to believe that Australia can transition to Net Zero 2050 at no cost and with enormous benefits.
The reverse is true.
It will be attempted at enormous cost for no benefits.

dk_
August 26, 2022 6:36 pm

can safely predict it is not going to be powered by solar panels,

Somewhat ironically, balsa composite wind turbine blades, recovered from damaged or demolished turbines at end-of-life, burn quite nicely in coal plants and cement kilns. Silica cinder is added to the concrete mix. All without an honest accounting for carbon expenditures, of course.

Chris Hanley
August 26, 2022 6:49 pm

RBA, CFR, APRA, ASIC etc.
We are doomed, not by climate change™ but by the imposition of cc policies and the inexorable growth of the regulatory state.

