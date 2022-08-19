Green Energy Nightmare: German Politician Labels Poor People “Enemies of the State”

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Germany’s Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, is worried agitators and conspiracy theorists might be taking advantage of people’s distress over energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

“New enemies of the state are establishing themselves” 08/18/2022, 10:05 am (updated) Rising prices and energy shortages in winter: The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, fears that bad things are brewing. The protest potential in Germany is no longer concerned with Corona, but is fueling fears in the population with new topics. The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, is concerned that the mood in the country will deteriorate and that issues such as the Russian war against Ukraine, the energy crisis and rising prices will give the conspiracy believers new fuel. “It’s no longer about protesters, it’s almost about something like new enemies of the state that are establishing themselves,” said the CDU politician on ntv’s “Frühstart”. The protest potential has not increased, but the occasions have become more intense. “I’m worried that if things get really tangible – energy crisis, prices, cold living rooms, fuel is getting more and more expensive – that the ground for such narratives, for such conspiracy theories, will increase,” says Reul. … Reul believes that setting up a general crisis management team for a possible energy crisis is premature. However, the police must remain able to work. “We have additional tanks, 40 tanks with a capacity of 40,000 liters, which we are now distributing to the police across the country so that we can be deployed anywhere if there is an emergency,” said the interior minister. You are also prepared for the event of a blackout. More than 100 satellite phones have been ordered for the police to be able to communicate in the event of a power failure. … Read more: https://www.n-tv.de/politik/NRW-Innenminister-Herbert-Reul-im-ntv-Interview-Neue-Themen-schueren-Angste-in-der-Bevoelkerung-article23525896.html

Ordinary Germans might be hungry and cold, but Reul looks like he hasn’t missed a meal in a long time.

If only Germany had built more nuclear reactors, instead of undermining nuclear power, and betting everything on failed green policies and dependency on Russian gas. President Trump did try to warn German politicians were making a grave error, but they just laughed at him. Now we have proof Trump was right. Ordinary German people are suffering, because Germany’s leaders are fools who ignore good advice.

I don’t know what kind of politicians Herbert Reul is, perhaps I am mistaken about him – perhaps some of our German readers can fill in some background. But providing police with fuel while everyone else runs short, and talking about ordinary people like they are enemies, in my opinion verges on a provocation.

Perhaps if politicians like Reul showed their faces, displayed a little contrition, devoted their time to alleviating the many problems Germany’s horror show green policies have caused, by ensuring poor people this winter always have somewhere they can be warm, there would be less opportunity for rabble rousers to mobilise people’s anger.

Instead, Reul appears to be focusing his efforts on preparing the German police to go to war against their own people. But what else would you expect, from politicians who have already demonstrated their incompetence and lack of empathy by creating this mess in the first place?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...