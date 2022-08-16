CO2 Emissions

The Impact of Human CO2 On Atmospheric CO2 – Summary

Edwin X Berry, Montana, USA – 2022-08-02

Copyright (c) 2022 by Edwin X Berry. Permission granted to republish with link to Berry (2021).

Introduction

This summary of Berry (2021) shows the main points without the math.

1. How CO2 flows out of the atmosphere.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) correctly assumes the outflow of CO2 from the atmosphere is proportional to the CO2 level divided by a time constant.

This time constant – that the IPCC calls “turnover time” and we call “e-time” – describes how fast CO2 flows out of the atmosphere.

IPCC (2007, p. 948) defines “turnover time” equal to the first power of the carbon level divided by the outflow of carbon from the reservoir,

“Turnover time (T) is the ratio of the mass M of a reservoir (e.g., a gaseous compound in the atmosphere) and the total rate of removal S from the reservoir: T = M / S. For each removal process, separate turnover times can be defined.”

IPCC (2007, p. 948) says the turnover time (T) for natural CO2 is about four years.

“Carbon dioxide (CO2) is an extreme example. Its turnover time is only about four years because of the rapid exchange between the atmosphere and the ocean and terrestrial biota.”

IPCC’s data for its natural carbon cycle (IPCC, 2013, p. 470-471) show the e-time for atmospheric CO2 is 3.5 years, supporting IPCC’s statement of “about four years.”

Simple physics shows when outflow is proportional to the first power of level, natural and human carbon cycles are independent. So, we can calculate these carbon cycles independently and then add them up to get the total. We need only to calculate the human carbon cycle over time to see how human CO2 changes atmospheric CO2.

2.  The first approximation conflicts with IPCC claims.

IPCC’s data show the inflow of human CO2 into the atmosphere is about 5% of the total CO2 inflow and natural CO2 is about 95%.

Since human and natural CO2 molecules are identical, their e-times are identical. Therefore, to the first approximation, the composition of today’s atmospheric CO2 is about 5% human and 95% natural.

Yet, IPCC (2013, p. 467, Executive Summary) says,

“With a very high level of confidence, the increase in CO2 emissions from fossil fuel burning and those arising from land use change are the dominant cause of the observed increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration.”

IPCC (2013, pp. 470-471) assumes the natural CO2 level remained at 280 ppm after 1750 and, therefore, human CO2 caused all the CO2 increase since 1750. This would make human CO2 about 32% of 415 ppm as of 2020.

How can a 5% inflow cause 32% of the CO2 level?

It can’t. Even the IPCC realizes this problem. So, to support its claim that human CO2 causes dangerous climate change, the IPCC incorrectly claims human CO2 stays in the atmosphere longer than natural CO2.

IPCC (2013, p. 469) incorrectly claims:

“The removal of human-emitted CO2 from the atmosphere by natural processes will take a few hundred thousand years (high confidence). … about 15 to 40% of emitted CO2 will remain in the atmosphere longer than 1,000 years. This long time required … to remove anthropogenic CO2 makes climate change caused by elevated CO2 irreversible on human time scale.”

This IPCC claim violates IPCC’s own data-based e-time and ignores that human and natural CO2 molecules are identical, and therefore their e-times are identical.

3.  The second approximation proves the IPCC is wrong.

The first approximation considered only the atmosphere. The second approximation uses IPCC’s four-reservoir carbon cycle model. The physics model, using outflow proportional to level and IPCC’s e-times, replicates IPCC’s natural carbon cycle, shown in Figure 1.

Then, this same model calculates a human carbon cycle compatible with IPCC’s natural carbon cycle, using recursive, annual time steps from 1750 to 2020, shown Figure 2.

This compatible human carbon cycle shows human CO2 has added only 33 ppm (8%) while nature has added 100 ppm (92%) to IPCC’s 280 ppm level in 1750, as of 2020.

According to the scientific method, the physics model has proved IPCC’s claim – that human CO2 caused all the CO2 increase above 280 ppm – is false.

Good high-school students can learn how the physics model works.

4.  IPCC’s natural carbon cycle

Figure 1 shows IPCC’s natural carbon cycle at equilibrium with atmospheric CO2 at 280 ppm (589 PgC). The boxes show reservoirs and arrows the flows between reservoirs.

Figure 1. Levels and flows for IPCC’s (2013) natural carbon cycle.

Figure 1 shows 1.4% of natural carbon is in the atmosphere and 90% is in the deep ocean. This is an equilibrium fingerprint that human carbon will approach.

5.  Physics model applied to human carbon.

Figure 2 shows the physics carbon cycle model with IPCC’s four reservoirs and six outflows, where the arrows are all positive numbers.

Figure 2. The human carbon cycle model uses the same physics as IPCC’s natural carbon cycle but adds the annual inflow of human carbon.

Human carbon has added only one percent to the total carbon in the natural carbon cycle.

Figure 3 shows how the reservoir levels change with time for human carbon.

The purple dashed line shows the cumulative human carbon since 1750. The solid bold line shows the measured atmospheric carbon level above 280 ppmv.

Data alone prove natural CO2 increased the CO2 level above 280 ppm. The cumulative “New Human carbon added” before 1955 is less than measured “atmospheric carbon,” making it impossible for human carbon to have caused all the CO2 increase.

Figure 3. How human carbon levels change with time.

The red dashed line shows human CO2 added to the atmosphere is much less than the “New Human carbon added” because the CO2 e-time of 3.5 years lets CO2 flow out of the atmosphere much faster than it can accumulate.

6.  The Bern model uses IPCC’s assumption.

Figure 4 compares the physics model with the Bern model.

Figure 4. Pulse decay by the physics model and the Bern model.

The key difference between the Bern model and the physics model is the Bern model uses IPCC’s invalid assumption that human CO2 causes all the CO2 increase while the physics model uses IPCC’s e-time of 3.5 years.

7.  Isotope data show CO2 increase is natural.

Figure 5 shows

  • 14C data (black solid line) and its curve fit after 1970 (black dashed line).
  • 14C data relative to the δ14C value in 1970 (blue sawtooth line) and its curve fit.
  • 12CO2 data in ppmv (red sawtooth line).

δ14C is a measure of the 14/ 12C ratio. The natural level of δ14C is zero.
Human CO2 has no 14C, so its δ14C is -1000. If human CO2 were 32% of the CO2 in the
atmosphere, it would dilute the natural δ14C level from zero to -320.
Data show δ14C has returned to its natural level of zero even as 12C (red line) has increased, showing that natural CO2 has dominated the increase in atmosphere CO2.
The 14C curve fit shows 14CO2 e-time is 10.0 years (Hardy and Salby, 2021; Berry, 2021).
The 12CO2 e-time is smaller than the 14CO2 e-time because the atom is heavier than
the 12C atom. This confirms that the e-time for 12CO2 is less than 10.0 years.

Figure 5. δ14C data (black line) and its curve fit (black dashed line), relative (blue sawtooth line) and its curve fit (black dashed line), and 12CO2 ppmv (red line).

Conclusions

The simple physics model – using IPCC’s outflow proportional to level and e-times –proves natural CO2 controls atmospheric CO2. As of 2020, natural CO2 has added about 100 ppm, and human CO2 only 33 ppm, to IPCC’s CO2 level of 280 ppm in 1750.

References

Berry, E. X, 2021: The impact of human CO2 on atmospheric CO2. Science of Climate Change, December 14, 2021, The impact of human CO2 on atmospheric CO2 – SCC (klimarealistene.com); https://doi.org/10.53234/scc202112/212

Harde, H. and Salby, M. L., 2021: What Controls the Atmosphere CO2 Level? Science of Climate Change, August 2021. https://doi.org/10.53234/scc202111/28. https://scc.klimarealistene.com/produkt/what-controls-the-atmospheric-CO2- level/

IPCC, 2013: Ciais, P., Sabine, et al. 2013: Carbon and Other Biogeochemical Cycles. The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Fifth Assessment Report of the IPCC. Cambridge University Press, UK and New York, NY, USA.

Click to access WG1AR5_Chapter06_FINAL.pdf

IPCC. 2007: Climate Change 2007 – The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group 1 to the Fourth Assessment Report of the IPCC. Annex 1: Glossary: Lifetime. https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/02/ar4-wg1-annexes-1.pdf

Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 2:11 pm

“IPCC (2013, pp. 470-471) assumes the natural CO2 level remained at 280 ppm after 1750 and, therefore, human CO2 caused all the CO2 increase since 1750.”

It’s a very good assumption. Here is the plot of total C in the air over the last thousand years, as measured by Law Dome ice core and Mauna Loa, versus the cumulative total of our emissions (source):

comment image

It shows the amount in the air was very stable until industrial emissions began, and then increased proportional to the emissions, with stable factor about 0.5 (the airborne fraction).

-1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 2:24 pm

LOL, using YOURs and the IPCC’s argument you show that CO2 doesn’t drive large temperature swings up and down during the last 11,000 years at all.

LINK

This has always been a massive problem for the AGW conjecture.

2
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 16, 2022 2:31 pm

” you show that CO2 doesn’t drive large temperature swings up and down during the last 11,000 years at all”

That is true, and it isn’t a problem at all. The AGW proposition is that adding a whole lot of new carbon to the air will cause warming. It doesn’t say that all past warming was caused by adding new carbon to the air. Which it obviously wasn’t; until we started digging, there was no new source at all. Now there is.

ps your link also shows how stable CO2 was before we got to work on it.

-2
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 2:41 pm

You missed the glaring point here since if CO2 for 11,000 didn’t do diddly squat in generating LARGE warming and cooling swings that lasted for hundreds of years at a time.

Then it doesn’t have a demonstrated power to cause any large temperature swings since it HAPPENED without CO2 for 11,000 years which means SOMETHING else caused it and it is still operating today and has been for hundreds of million years into the past.

CO2 has NEVER been shown to be the main driver of temperature changes because its postulated warm forcing power is too small and way too small at the standard doubling rate from 1750 which is negligible AGW conjecture is utter nonsense when it comes to being a driver of temperature change.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Sunsettommy
8
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 16, 2022 3:17 pm

“Then it doesn’t have a demonstrated power to cause any large temperature swings since it HAPPENED without CO2 for 11,000 years”

Of course it doesn’t have a demonstrated power. It is change in CO₂ that causes warming, and as your graph shows, CO₂ didn’t change.

Eating arsenic will kill you. That doesn’t mean that if you stay off arsenic, you’ll be immortal (other things can cause warming). The analogy of your argument is that if you haven’t been killed by arsenic in sixty years, it must be harmless.

-3
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 3:45 pm

Your arsenic argument is absurd which I shouldn’t have to explain here.

The Change in CO2 warm forcing effect at the 400+ ppm level is too small it doesn’t even stop Earth from increasingly shedding its energy into space which is going at a far greater rate than CO2 feeble warming effect rate at the 430 ppm level could produce.

All this while YOU and AGW supporters are ignoring that something else cause all those large temperature swings for the 11,000 years while CO2 took a long vacation as per the chart.

This avoidance of reality is problem of the warmist/alarmists for many years now which is why focusing on just CO2 is a sign of pseudoscience which is WHY I reject the AGW conjecture as it is.

Recall this point Willis made in his Where is the climate emergency post:

Next, here is the radical change in downwelling radiation at the surface from the increase in CO2 that is supposed to be driving the “CLIMATE EMERGENCY!!!” What I’ve shown is the change that in theory would have occurred from the changes in CO2 from 1750 to the present, and the change that in theory will occur in the future when CO2 increases from its present value to twice the 1750 value. This is using the generally accepted (although not rigorously derived) claim that the downwelling radiation change from a doubling of CO2 is 3.5 watts per square metre (W/m2). The purpose is to show how small these CO2-caused changes are compared to total downwelling radiation.

LINK

The current 1.8 W/m2 is feeble!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sunsettommy
1
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 16, 2022 4:10 pm

“Your arsenic argument is absurd which I shouldn’t have to explain here.”

OK, I’ll spell it out
Digging up and burning carbon will cause warming
Eating Arsenic will kill you

But temperatures have varied for other reasons
But people have died from other causes

But CO₂ was stable for 11000 years and it was not correlated with warming. It does not have “demonstrated power”.
But arsenic didn’t kill me for sixty years (I didn’t eat any). So no demonstrated harmfulness.

-1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:25 pm

LOL,

Meanwhile once again you ignore the main point which you do over and over in the thread:

The Change in CO2 warm forcing effect at the 400+ ppm level is too small it doesn’t even stop Earth from increasingly shedding its energy into space which is going at a far greater rate than CO2 feeble warming effect rate at the 430 ppm level could produce.

You ignored this.

All this while YOU and AGW supporters are ignoring that something else cause all those large temperature swings for the 11,000 years while CO2 took a long vacation as per the chart.

You ignored this.

This avoidance of reality is problem of the warmist/alarmists for many years now which is why focusing on just CO2 is a sign of pseudoscience which is WHY I reject the AGW conjecture as it is.

You ignored this as well which is why you are looking foolish as you are continually avoiding the main point that CO2 isn’t a climate driver at all and never has in the 11,000 years or in millions of years.

Then it doesn’t have a demonstrated power to cause any large temperature swings since it HAPPENED without CO2 for 11,000 years which means SOMETHING else caused it and it is still operating today and has been for hundreds of million years into the past.

You keep ignoring the reality that something else is the DOMINANT driver of weather and climate change that is what YOU and stupid warmist/alarmists ignore all the time.

You ignored Willis Eschenbach’s point on how feeble CO2 is as a warm forcer.

AGW conjecture is stupid and feeble and that Positive feedback poop never shows up outside of 30 years of modeling guesses.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Sunsettommy
-1
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:31 pm

False analogy.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:52 pm

Trace levels of arsenic in the diet are actually essential to metabolism.

CO2 is the basic building block of life.

0
Reply
mal
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:01 pm

Nick you need arsenic to live, granted it a small amount. Yet without it you die.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 3:16 pm

The AGW proposition is that adding a whole lot of new carbon to the air will cause warming.

‘Ceteris paribus’ all else unchanged.
FIFY.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
-1
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:58 pm

“The AGW proposition is that adding a whole lot of new carbon to the air will cause warming”

Relegated to a “proposition” now, is it. ! 🙂

Certainly not backed by any actual real science.

0
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 16, 2022 4:57 pm

I like the Vostok graph.

They clearly show that every time CO2 was at a peak, global COOLING followed. !

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 2:36 pm

Nick, as we all know, we can find correlations in just about any developments when we have a dog in the fight.

Not being an academic numbers man as you are, I’m nonplussed however about the proposition that when Nature twigged to the manmade creation of steam to power industry, Nature up and said to They-self :

“Well, if they’re going to start competing with me for CO2 production, that’s it – I’m done.
Bugger you all, mankind, make your own CO2 from now on.
And don’t go mixing up any of your shit with mine.”

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 2:49 pm

This IPCC claim violates IPCC’s own data-based e-time and ignores that human and natural CO2 molecules are identical, and therefore their e-times are identical.”

So, the opposite of a good assumption.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 3:15 pm

Isn’t there a statement somewhere that refers to correlation and causality?

I’ll forgo the obvious temptation to refer to the correlation between the number of kitchen aprons bought and the erosion of the space time continuum.

I’ll also refrain from referring to the life expectancy increase/child mortality decline/poverty decline/increased food etc. since 1750 or so which saw the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

I’ll even not expand on humanity surviving a hitherto unrecognised global pandemic with the extraordinary survival rate of some 99.8% which wouldn’t have happened without modern, fossil fuel derived drugs and technology.

I can’t expand on the greening of the planet, because it is happening, nor that the IPCC don’t consider ‘extreme weather’ a threat, as it just ain’t happening.

I could go on but it’s seriously depressing discussing anything with someone obsessed with science.

Go into your garden Nick, or go to the beach, and tell me what’s changed from 50 years ago, other than plants are flourishing with the small CO2 increase we have had.

Science is about observation. That means looking at the world around you, not graphs and numbers, they are not science because science is not in the predictions game. No theory, no matter how good, can be demonstrated as sound until the event has passed.

Was it Feynman who said “An hypothesis is a guess, a theory is an educated guess”? (paraphrasing).

Smell the flowers Nick. You’ll learn far more than from fiddling with predictive numbers in an Excel spreadsheet, it’s not real life.

And then there’s this. the relationship between atmospheric CO2 and temperatures, as an illustrative overlay.

19-899b452276.jpg
2
Reply
TheFinalNail
Reply to  HotScot
August 16, 2022 4:02 pm

Amazing how you can change the look of a chart just by messing around with the y-axis max and min values, isn’t it?

According to Excel, the correlation coefficient for annual UAH LT and ML CO2 is +0.77, which for a sample size of 43 is very strong.

UAH vrs CO2.JPG
-2
Reply
Macha
Reply to  HotScot
August 16, 2022 4:26 pm

My favourite.

Screenshot_20220719-065527_DuckDuckGo.jpg
1
Reply
Richard Lentz
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:23 pm

And where is the analysis that the CO2 is LOCKED in the ICE and not escaping. To believe this is show that you are not using your brain. It is a known fact that Freon leaks out of hermetically sealed refrigeration systems that have all joints brazed or welded. Same is true for many other gases. Look at the molecular structure of CLEAR Ice and compared it to that of ice collected from these “Ice Cores” They are almost gray, numerous impurities, periods of freezing and thawing as this old ice formed. The Ice in these cores have been subjected to flowing and compression from the kilometers of ice on top of it. This pressure of compressing and flowing is also going to change the structure.
I have tested 1/4 inch thick stainless steel cylinders at ten times the design storage pressure with air to confirm they hold test pressure for 24 hours. Yet this same cylinder will show a loss of pressure at the design pressure after just a few months. I have no doubt that after a few hundred or thousand years these cylinders would probably be near empty. Definitely after a few hundred thousand years.

-1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
August 16, 2022 2:20 pm

“As of 2020, natural CO2 has added about 100 ppm, and human CO2 only 33 ppm, to IPCC’s CO2 level of 280 ppm in 1750.”

If correct, then the doubling of the human CO2 emissions of the 33ppm into the long future makes it irrelevant for the warming rate thus their entire AGW modeled edifice crashes into a smoldering ruin.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 16, 2022 3:10 pm

True inference, but I don’t think the statement is factually correct. Proof below.

0
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 16, 2022 3:34 pm

I was making a simple observation of his claim, but I have a problem with CO2 levels being essentially flat for thousands of years during the Holocene which at this point in time badly hurts the AGW narrative where increasing CO2 is suddenly a warm forcing driver today but was a ZERO forcing driver for 11.000 years it is a problem no one seems to bother about it doesn’t make any sense at all was CO2 taking a long vacation for thousands of years?

If Earth can have large temperature swings for hundreds of years at a time with near ZERO CO2 change in the atmosphere in all that time, then that same force of change MUST still be here today, yet AGW supporters are IGNORING it which means their approach to this problem is already wrong as they focus on CO2 as their superman molecule doing all the heating which is utterly impossible as the RATE of energy leaving the planet is far greater than the postulated warm forcing of CO2 produces.

Mr. Berry’s claim may indeed be silly but so is the AGW conjecture since CO2 as a molecule has way too small a warm forcing effect to materially affect the heat budget enough to drive climate change and overcome the clearly powerful ability of the forces of NATURE which was able to generate all those large temperature swings of the last 11,000 years without CO’s help.

Where is the freaking “hot spot”?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sunsettommy
1
Reply
Richard Greene
August 16, 2022 2:24 pm

“the composition of today’s atmospheric CO2 is about 5% human and 95% natural.”
Those are the words of an imbecile
This is an article by a crackpot
Why would it be on the WUWT website?
Was Charles Rotten bribed?
Is he drunk?

This is alt-science conspiracy theory tin hat non-science
Makes NickTheStroker look like a genius
And that’s not good.
The atmospheric CO2 level is up about +50% since 1850.
The increase was entirely manmade
Manmade CO2 emissions were far more than necessary to increase atmospheric CO2 +50%, from an estimated 280ppm in the 1800s to about 420ppm now. Nature is a net absorber of some of the manmade CO2 emissions. That means nature does not add CO2 to the atmosphere.

I have read that Berry was a real scientist at one point in his life.
HE MUST HAVE HAD A BAD ACID TRIP OR A HEAD INJURY.
HE IS NOW A SCIENCE FRAUD.

-13
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 16, 2022 2:31 pm

You sure are angry maybe you have a reason but so far you haven’t shown that he is wrong at all while Nick at least makes an argument that he is wrong.

A lot of personal attacks of this level hurts you who could do better than this because you first have to SHOW why you believe he is an “__________” and “_________” and so on.

If he is very wrong, it should be easy for you to make a case against it.

8
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 16, 2022 3:30 pm

Those are the words of an imbecile

This is an article by a crackpot

LOL…..But your crackpot theories are just fine Richard. And let’s face it mate, most climate theories are crackpot, on both sides.

Whilst I enjoy many of your post’s both here and on Manhattan Contrarian, you are at least as bad as the climate alarmists when it comes to atmospheric CO2 content. They simply will not deviate from their position no matter what any scientific evidence tells them, and nor will you.

And you imagine that making up ‘clever’, ‘novel’ insulting names for anyone who dares disagree with you bolsters your scientific credibility. That’s incredibly juvenile.

Children get frustrated and scream and shout, adults work their way through a problem with humility.

Take a look around mate. You are not ‘right’, none of us are ‘right’ , we are all just guessing and science is now a weapon.

That will be the death of science. You are not helping.

1
Reply
Dave Burton
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 16, 2022 4:34 pm

Ed Berry’s claims are wrong, but, Richard, your manners are worse. There’s no call for that. I’d much rather have lunch with a completely confused gentleman than with someone who behaves like a jerk to that same gentleman, regardless of who’s the smarter of the two.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 2:25 pm

“IPCC’s data show the inflow of human CO2 into the atmosphere is about 5% of the total CO2 inflow and natural CO2 is about 95%.

Since human and natural CO2 molecules are identical, their e-times are identical. Therefore, to the first approximation, the composition of today’s atmospheric CO2 is about 5% human and 95% natural.”

“Therefore” is the basic fallacy. Before human emissions, annual inflows and outflows balanced. They had to; there was only a limited amount of carbon in circulation (say about 1500 Gtons) and no source of new carbon. Some of that carbon was reduced by photosynthesis each year, with subsequent respiration and decay. Some was absorbed by the sea each autumn as it cooled, to be released in the summer when the temperature was restored.

Humans provided a source of new carbon. The annual fluctuations are a red herring; they don’t change the arithmetic of the total carbon in circulation, which human emissions permanently increase, having no balancing outflow. It doesn’t matter whether the carbon flux is superimposed on a biological or temperature/solubility cycle. If you add 500 Gtons C cumulatively to the air, some fraction is going to stay there. And it has.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Nick Stokes
2
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 2:58 pm

My bad, I thought this post was about Carbon Dioxide.
Now you’re referring to Gtons of Carbon.
(can Carbon float around in the sky?. I learn something new every day.
Or maybe not.)

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Mr.
August 16, 2022 3:21 pm

Carbon atoms are conserved. But in the carbon cycle, they can spend a while as CO₂, carbohydrates, carbonates etc. Therefore the accounting is done using mass of carbon.

-1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 3:45 pm

Good old accounting. Where would we be without accounting?

Definition: “An examination, reckoning, rendering, or balancing of accounts so as to arrive at the true state of any transaction or course of transactions: as, the court ordered an accounting; the parties came to an accounting.”

In other words, a compromise.

A conclusion would be better, but we can’t get there as a conclusion isn’t scientific.

0
Reply
Macha
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:30 pm

Wow..do diamonds count?
Ridiculous chemistry argument .

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Mr.
August 16, 2022 3:54 pm

can Carbon float around in the sky?”

Lucy in the sky with …?

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:39 pm

Nick, I’m shocked, shocked I tell you, that back in the day at CSIRO, you might have been sampling some of that product the Beatles were singing homage to.

(And can we be sure you aren’t still trying to get your inspiration for comments here from the effects of that product? I often suspect so, but hey, whatever pulls your trolley, I say 🙂 )

-1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 3:41 pm

(say about 1500 Gtons)

There is an awful lot of “say about” in climate science.

Say about 50% of climate science is wrong (generous as its undoubtedly much more) in line with the editor of The Lancet declaring up to 50% of medical science being junk.

So which 50% of your climate science is right Nick?

0
Reply
Tim Gorman
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 3:42 pm

Before human emissions, annual inflows and outflows balanced.”

Really? CO2 has been constant for millions of years?

ROFL!!!

2
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Tim Gorman
August 16, 2022 3:51 pm

It was constant for thousands of years. Despite the claim that natural emissions are far higher than human.

-2
Reply
mal
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:07 pm

It was constant for thousands of years. Despite the claim that natural emissions are far higher than human.” What make you so sure that is true? Oh by the way, all the carbon atoms in your body came from CO2. Without CO2 we all die.

-1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 16, 2022 4:11 pm

Yet again YOU ignore all those large temperature swings in those millions of years while as YOU state,

“Before human emissions, annual inflows and outflows balanced.”

If there is no change then CO2 can’t generate a warming trend which increasing CO2 emissions are needed as per the AGW conjecture to generate continuous warming or it will stop at a new level of temperature and stagnate until CO2, the super molecule emission increases some more.

For millions of years something other than CO2 is causing large temperature swings thus if CO2 was a nobody, then it is a nobody now.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Sunsettommy
2
Reply
Kevin McNeill
August 16, 2022 2:25 pm

Cue Nick Stokes.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 16, 2022 2:35 pm

I agree in part and disagree in part.

I agree that the IPCC and Bern model efold times are far too long, hence wrong. WE has several old posts on this relative to Murry Salby’s errors. IIRC, WE estimated something on the order of about 40-50 years.

I disgree that radioactive 14C (figure 5) can be used to show anything meaningful about this efold time issue. It is produced by the subatomic impact of cosmic rays on 14N, converting it to 14C. That rate is presumed roughly steady, so 14C decay can be reliably used to data anything organic from about 500 to 50000 years old.

I disagree that the rise observed by Mauna Loa Keeling curve is more natural in origin than anthropogenic from fossil fuels. There is an easy proof that it is almost all anthropogenic. 12C is lighter by one neutron than 13C. Both isotopes are stable. Because lighter, 12 C is preferentially used in photosynthesis, When it is then sequestered as a fossil fuel (or kerogen precursor in the case of the Green River formation), the ratio of 13C in the atmosphere is enhanced.
The last major fossil fuel formation event known was California’s Monterey shale about 15mya. So the atmospheric ratio of 12C/13C was about stable since, UNTIL fossil fuel consumption became significant, releasing previously sequestered mainly 12C and thus reducing the residual proportion of 13C from the previous steady state ratio. And in fact, the 13C proportion declines in sync with the Keeling curve rise in total CO2. Proving its anthropogenic origin.

5
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 16, 2022 3:33 pm

You’re disappearing up your own backside with science Rud.

What has really change on our planet in the last 50 years of catastrophic predictions?

It’s got greener as far as I can see.

That’s it.

1
Reply
Leslie MacMillan
Reply to  HotScot
August 16, 2022 3:52 pm

Admitting you don’t understand science talk does not mean it is wrong.
It just means you are ignorant.
It is no sin to be untutored. But don’t pretend that your ignorance is somehow virtuous.

-3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Leslie MacMillan
August 16, 2022 4:44 pm

Er, I don’t understand the religious people who speak in tongues either.

But when they try to put their hand in my pocket to empty my wallet, I have fairly good idea of where they’re coming from.

1
Reply
Renee
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 16, 2022 4:02 pm

The relative proportion of 13C is steadily decreasing over time. Before the industrial revolution, δ13C was approximately -6.5‰; now the value is around -8‰. Plants have less 13C relative to the atmosphere (and therefore have a more negative δ13C value of around -25‰). Most fossil fuels, like oil and coal, which are ancient plant and animal material, have the same δ13C isotopic fingerprint as other plants. The annual trend–the overall decrease in atmospheric δ13C–is explained by the addition of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere that comes from the terrestrial biosphere and/or fossil fuels.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Renee
August 16, 2022 4:47 pm

Yeah. I tried to explain this without any math, just logic.

0
Reply
2hotel9
August 16, 2022 3:00 pm

So, 0.0000001% of 0.000000000000000001% of nothing equals nothing? Pretty sure Jethro Bodine summarized this complicated equation back in ’67.

0
Reply
Dave Burton
August 16, 2022 3:50 pm

I’m sorry if this offends some people, but this article is absolute nonsense.

Here’s what we know:

1. We know how much CO2 mankind adds to the atmosphere each year, because the bean-counters keep close track of fossil fuel production & use. Historical “carbon budget” information, about sources, sinks & fluxes of CO2 since 1750 can be found in this spreadsheet (or as .xlsx), and newer data is available from the Integrated Carbon Observation System (ICOS), and from ourworldindata (search the downloaded data file for “world”).

2. Since 1958, we also have good measurement data showing the atmospheric CO2 concentration each year, and hence we know the year-to-year changes in concentration. (Before 1958 we have less precise measurement data, from air samples trapped in ice cores.) Here’s the annualized CO2 trend:

https://sealevel.info/co2.html
comment image

3. We also know the mass of the Earth’s atmosphere, and the relative densities of CO2 and air, from which we can trivially calculate that 1 ppmv of CO2 masses 8.0 Gt.

Thus we do not need to guess how much CO2 man has added to the atmosphere, and the net amount of CO2 which nature has removed from the atmosphere: we have the measurements.

What those data show is that, since 1958:

● mankind has added ≈180 ppmv of CO2 (1440 Gt) to the atmosphere,

● nature has removed net ≈79 ppmv of CO2 (632 Gt) from the atmosphere, and

● the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has increased by ≈101 ppmv (808 Gt).

That means about 180% of the increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration since 1958 is anthropogenic.

(BTW, the only reason I say “since 1958” is that prior to 1958 we don’t have measurements precise enough to do the calculation with unassailable reliability.)

That’s it. That’s absolute proof that the entire increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration since 1958 is man-made. (More than “entire,” actually.)

Q.E.D.

Note that to deduce that fact we don’t need any models (Bern, Berry, or any other). We don’t need isotope data. We don’t need to know residence times, turnover times, or adjustment times. We don’t need to estimate flows between individual carbon reservoirs. We don’t need to know anything at all about the many individual natural CO2 fluxes. And, since we’re using whole-year averages, we don’t need to know anything about vegetation-driven and temperature-driven seasonal patterns and how they differ with latitude.

Many of those things are certainly interesting, and some of them are important for other reasons, but they are irrelevant to the proof of the fact that all of the increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration since 1958 is due to human emissions.
        
                                                                            ꧁꧂

        
If all you care about is what gets the credit for increasing the atmospheric CO2 level over the last 64 years, you can stop reading here. The rest of this comment is irrelevant.

Here’s how the seasonal cycle varies with latitude:
comment image

It turns out that the “effective atmospheric lifetime” or “adjustment time” of anthropogenic CO2 added to the atmosphere is about fifty years (corresponding to a half-life of about 35 years). I.e., if anthropogenic CO2 emissions suddenly ceased, it’d take about 35 years for the CO2 level to decline halfway toward 290 ppmv, and about 50 years for the CO2 level to decline 63% of the way toward 290 ppmv.

That is the result that Prof. Richard Lindzen reported during the Q&A (3rd video) of this (excellent!) lecture:

● Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRAzbfqydoY

● Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-vIhTNqKCw

● The Q&A which followed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69kmPGDh1Gs (including his discussion of CO2 atmospheric lifetime)

That’s also the approximate result that Dr. Roy Spencer found:
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2019/04/a-simple-model-of-the-atmospheric-co2-budget/

That’s also the approximate result that I got, first with a little program to simulate declining CO2 levels, based on the historical CO2 removal rate as a function of CO2 level, and then with a modified version of the program based on Dr. Spencer’s model; the source code is here:
https://sealevel.info/CO2_Residence_Times/

Ferdinand Engelbeen reported roughly the same result. He did the clearest and most thorough examination of the cause of rising CO2 concentration which I’ve found, here:
http://www.ferdinand-engelbeen.be/klimaat/co2_origin.html

Climate activists frequently claim that anthropogenic CO2 has a residence time of “centuries” or even longer. Such claims are based on integrating the “long tail” of its theoretical decay curve. That’s a very silly thing to do, because the long tail would only become relevant if CO2 levels were below 340 ppmv, in which case we’d be suffering from a much more severe CO2 deficit.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dave Burton
1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Dave Burton
August 16, 2022 4:49 pm

A general comment. People trying to ‘disprove’ any AGW are usually barking up the wrong tree.

0
Reply
Philip CM
August 16, 2022 4:00 pm

but, but, we’re all gonna die (hair on fire hysterics)

0
Reply
