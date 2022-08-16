Fridays for Future Protestor who skipped too much school. Mænsard vokser, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate News

Poll: Public Concern about Climate Change Warnings is Plummeting

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… individuals don’t feel they have the bandwidth to tackle climate action “on top of everything else,” …”

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and NUHA DOLBY

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.

The June Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which was conducted before Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, shows majorities of U.S. adults think the government and corporations have a significant responsibility to address climate change. The new law will invest nearly $375 billion in climate strategies over the next decade.

Overall, 35% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the impact of climate change on them personally, down from 44% in August 2019. Another third say they are somewhat concerned. Only about half say their actions have an effect on climate change, compared with two-thirds in 2019.

Many climate scientists told The Associated Press that the shifts are concerning but not surprising given that individuals are feeling overwhelmed by a range of issues, now including an economy plagued by inflation after more than two years of a pandemic. In addition to being outpaced by other issues, climate change or the environment are mentioned as priorities by fewer Americans now than just a few years ago, according to the poll.

While the climate crisis will require an “all of the above approach,” it’s “reasonable” that individuals don’t feel they have the bandwidth to tackle climate action “on top of everything else,” said Kim Cobb, director of the Institute at Brown University for Environment and Society.

Read more: https://apnews.com/article/inflation-science-technology-climate-and-environment-9038738cbda161f43e5d0d2fbd5e738b

I believe there is a simpler explanation for this fall in concern – the exaggerated Covid panic has damaged public faith in our institutions. People are less ready to believe other exaggerated scare stories. Look how flat the Monkeypox scare has fallen.

And people really do have a lot more real issues to worry about lately, like out of control inflation, gasoline prices, war in Ukraine, and simmering tensions in the South China Sea.

billtoo
August 16, 2022 10:09 am

Wolf!

John Garrett
August 16, 2022 10:09 am

A fellow can be forgiven for compiling a wish list.

Memorandum

To: “Covering Climate Now”, “Inside Climate News”, NPR, PBS, Seth Borenstein, Rebecca Hersher, Nell Greenfieldboyce
From: AP/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research
Subject: Staffing Redundancy

You might want to start thinking about a new line of work.

Terry
August 16, 2022 10:11 am

The green blob has of course contributed mightly to this. They say nothing about the sacrifices ordinary folks (not the elites however) will have to make to achieve this socialistic dream of theirs (total social domination), but attack oil companies etc blaming them. Everybody today thinks the fight will be fought by somebody else, promoted by the blob because the blob knows they won’t submit to their own economic destruction.

Gregory Woods
August 16, 2022 10:11 am

Why should any of us be concerned about war in Ukraine? Except for the about of $$$ we are wasting there.

It doesn't add up...
Reply to  Gregory Woods
August 16, 2022 10:18 am

Perhaps because of the threats of nuclear missiles being used, including against the US?

Doug
August 16, 2022 10:28 am

What this article says in short ….35% of Americans are gullible, ignorant, and grow good wool. Any reasonable effort can show that there is no climate crisis outside of climate models which have always been wrong

HotScot
August 16, 2022 10:31 am

Peak climate alarm.

Seriously. People are getting bored that the world hasn’t ended yet. It’s only alarmist’s with a profit to make who have the stamina to keep up the noise, and of course us sceptics, because we’re just pig headed.

Duane
August 16, 2022 10:36 am

Uhhh, you went and ruined it with your stupid COVID comparison.

What is it about the 1,062,000 people killed in the Usa by COVID that represents an exaggeration? Or the 95 million total cases, of which 5 million have not recovered due to being dead, or permanently disabled?

You know, the fact the COVID is the biggest killer disease pandemic in US history despite the most modern of medical treatment techniques, general population health, and the miraculous overnight development of vaccines proven beyond any shadow of any possible doubt as being effective in prevent serious illness and death? In spite of these advantages, COVID has still caused vastly mortality than the last great pandemic, the 1918 Flu Pandemic. And it’s not over yet – nearly 1,700 dying of COVID in the USA every day – virtually all of whom are the brainless anti-VAXXers.

Yeah, THAT hoax you you and the ridiculous Trumplicans and anti-VAXXERs and various other assorted brain dead troglogytes of the USA continue to scoff at.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Duane
Rud Istvan
August 16, 2022 10:39 am

It’s hard to keep up ‘climate momentum’ when:

  1. None of the alarming predictions have come about.
  2. None of the proposed solutions work at scale.
  3. The current US proponents (Biden, Kerry) other US policies have all been disasters—southern boarder invasion, inflation, sky high gas prices…
Iain Russell
August 16, 2022 10:48 am

The Maldives and Lower Manhattan remain firmly above the waves, the poley bears continue to thrive, the North Pole remains ice bound and here in Australia we are facing a third La Nina in a row, despite the apocalyptic warnings of devastating, perpetual drought. No wonder people are losing ‘the faith’!

co2isnotevil
August 16, 2022 10:58 am

I wonder what the poll would say if more people knew how broken the scientific support for alarmism is, the reasons why its so broken and why it’s so hard to get corrected.

