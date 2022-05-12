Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

Claim: California can Hit 85% Renewable Energy by 2030

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to “Energy Innovation” and Telos Energy, California can improve grid stability and hit green energy targets by shutting down most remaining fossil fuel capacity, and fully committing to a green energy grid.

California Can Reliably Hit 85% Clean Energy By 2030 Without Risking Outages – En Route To A 100% Clean Grid

Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology Contributor

We Are A Nonpartisan Climate Policy Think Tank Helping Policymakers Make Informed Energy Policy Choices And Accelerate Clean Energy By Supporting The Policies That Most Effectively Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions. 

Eric Gimon Contributor Senior Fellow

Power crises during California’s August 2020 heat waves raised questions about how reliable the state’s grid will be on the road to its target of 100% clean energy by 2045. 

But new research provides clear answers: California can reliably achieve an 85% clean electricity grid by 2030 with a diverse mix of renewables and batteries, flexible demand, trade with neighboring states, and some existing power plants—under multiple build-out assumptions and possible future conditions. It turns out a cleaner grid is a more reliable grid.

The technical report provides a novel methodology to help policymakers rapidly evaluate many future resource portfolios and assumptions to secure a future clean energy grid. By including scenarios and sensitivities that examine reliability using details like hourly wind and solar data matched to hourly demand data for eight possible years across the Western U.S., modelers can compare benefits of different resource portfolios relatively quickly and at low cost. 

An equitable clean electricity transition depends upon investing in, and creating markets for economically viable clean energy portfolios that help retire natural gas units harming California’s most pollution-burdened communities. A just transition for impacted communities also includes increasing community resiliency, building clean resources with job and economic benefits, and using local consultation in selecting new investments.

The technical study’s multiple scenarios found that the state’s grid would be reliable even after retiring 11.5 gigawatts (GW), or about one third of California’s existing gas capacity. Though beyond the scope of the technical study, the companion policy report recommends prioritizing retiring gas plants located near or in disadvantaged communities no later than 2030, while zeroing out the state’s reliance on gas as soon as possible. Some agencies including the CPUC, have made some progress with inclusivity and environmental justice, but stalled efforts to retire gas show there’s more work yet to do. 

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/energyinnovation/2022/05/11/california-can-reliably-hit-85-clean-energy-by-2030-without-risking-outages–en-route-to-a-100-clean-grid/

The full report is available here – and – big surprise – it contains a bunch of weasel words.

“… There is a continued need for gas generation or economic imports to serve load from the summer through to winter. …”.

While the study suggests a 85% clean electricity target can be reliable, further work should explore the impacts of transmission congestion through nodal analysis, and the impacts of inverter based resources on grid stability.

What can I say. California seems utterly determined to be the next pauper state.

We’ve all read histories of the fall of the Roman Empire, Imperial China, or other great powers, and marvelled at the foolish decisions which led to collapse, but one thing which isn’t always clear from just reading the books is the momentum behind such foolishness, the depth, the sheer dogged determination of large groups of people to act against their own national interest. It is not just the leaders of failing states who make bad decisions, it is their entire support network, a juggernaut of arrogance and delusion, which leads to the ultimate downfall.

I think it is worth continuing to try. Sometimes nations on the brink make the right decisions, and pull back from disaster. Sometimes the emperor realises he has no clothes.

But anyone with an ounce of engineering talent can see where California’s ruinous policies could lead, the human tragedy in the making, how close California and other green states are to losing all the security and comfort their parents and grandparents worked their butts off to provide.

14 Comments
Derg
May 12, 2022 2:01 pm

Unreliable energy of wind and solar is a setback for humanity 🙁

Reply
Rob_Dawg
May 12, 2022 2:02 pm

Want to bet this considers the Los Angeles DWP owned coal plants in AZ & NV to be the mysterious “economic imports to serve load” as not counting?

Reply
Peta of Newark
May 12, 2022 2:05 pm

Eighty Five Percent of how much though?

Reply
TEWS_Pilot
May 12, 2022 2:07 pm

They will easily achieve their goals because 85% of the current population will have moved to another state.

Reply
Tom Halla
May 12, 2022 2:07 pm

Texas has an unreliable grid with some thirty percent wind. Just how many black or brownouts will they accept?

Reply
Rhee
May 12, 2022 2:18 pm

what kind of fool notion is Eric Gimon pushing? does he think we are the fools?
Already this month we in CA have been told to prepare for electricity shortages this summer, and every day on television & radio they run PSA ads telling us to not use electric power after sunset, to use power only when renewable energy is highest – i.e. don’t work unless the sun is shining

Reply
Tim Gorman
May 12, 2022 2:32 pm

trade with neighboring states,”

Do these people learn NOTHING from history? Even recent history? Texas found out during its freeze that other regions had nothing to spare for TX even if the power could be transferred!

Why does CA and these think tank people think other states are going to overbuild their generation infrastructure in order to have spare to send to CA?

CA and these think tank people want the taxpayers in other states to subsidize their ridiculous memes. And ridiculous they are!

Reply
Kemaris
Reply to  Tim Gorman
May 12, 2022 2:51 pm

Yes, but in the later 90s when Calufornia faced an energy crisis, President Bill Joe Jim Bob Clinton went to Bonneville Power and said, “Thou shalt sell electricity through the intertie to California”. BPA then had to by back electricity from the aluminum plants in Oregon and Washington in order to sell it to California at some outrageous price.

Reply
Olen
May 12, 2022 2:34 pm

From the narrative it is obvious think tanks are useless.

Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
May 12, 2022 2:35 pm

Anyone else see the sleight-of-hand being played by Mr.Eric Gimon, Contributor Senior Fellow at Energy Innovation (in their own words, a policy think tank, imagine that!) in his statement quoted in the above article:
” California can reliably achieve an 85% clean electricity grid by 2030 with a diverse mix of renewables and batteries, flexible demand, trade with . . .”

I still laugh out loud considering that the “diverse mix” unashamedly includes “flexible demand” . . . as in, when it turns out in 2030 that California has only have achieved, say, 18% clean electricity—nowhere near the pie-in-the-sky 85% reliably predicted just 8 years earlier—the “flexible demand” will likely be achieved via by a surcharge of, oh, about $100 per kWh for any residence consuming more than the State-rationed, limited amount of electricity that will be available then.

Bottom line: c’mon, you really expect a “think tank” to have any appreciation of reality?

Reply
John Hultquist
May 12, 2022 2:35 pm

 I’ve only contempt for The Late Great Golden State** until the towers and wires of the Pacific DC Intertie {Path 65} and the California Oregon Intertie (AC) {Path 66} are removed and the metals recycled. (Both originating near Celilo Falls OR/WA)

**song, Mike Stinson; also see Dwight Yoakam’s version

Reply
Terry
May 12, 2022 2:44 pm

But, but this is what California wants, so let them do it.

Reply
J Mac
May 12, 2022 2:44 pm

RE: “…the human tragedy in the making, how close California and other green states are to losing all the security and comfort their parents and grandparents worked their butts off to provide.”

This is what troubles me most. The self reassuring stupidity of the unreliable energy supporters is destroying the low cost, reliable 24/7/365 energy delivery systems their ancestors worked so hard to build. Such selfish stupidity…..

Reply
Rud Istvan
May 12, 2022 2:45 pm

Just like the UK and NY, we really need CA to follow this ‘advice’ and fail miserably. Only then can we skeptics hold the people spinning such obvious nonsense to account. The problem is, they think it isn’t nonsense—and have persuaded ‘know nothing’ politicians like BoJo and Newsom that they are correct.

Lets hope reality bites real hard real soon.

Reply
