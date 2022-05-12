It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Climate Change Increases Risks of Tree Death

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

Stressed forest in the Western US
IMAGE: STRESSED FOREST IN THE WESTERN US view more  CREDIT: WILLIAM ANDEREGG

Planting a tree seems like a generally good thing to do for the environment. Trees, after all, take in carbon dioxide, offsetting some of the emissions that contribute to climate change.

But all of that carbon in trees and forests worldwide could be thrown back into the atmosphere again if the trees burn up in a forest fire. Trees also stop scrubbing carbon dioxide from the air if they die due to drought or insect damage.

The likelihood of those threats impacting forests is increasing nationwide, according to new research in Ecology Letters, making relying on forests to soak up carbon emissions a much riskier prospect.

“U.S. forests could look dramatically different by the end of the century,” says William Anderegg, study lead author and associate professor in the University of Utah School of Biological Sciences. “More severe and frequent fires and disturbances have huge impacts on our landscapes. We are likely to lose forests from some areas in the Western U.S. due to these disturbances, but much of this depends on how quickly we tackle climate change.”

Wildfire, drought and insects 

The researchers modeled the risk of tree death from fire, climate stress (heat and/or drought) and insect damage for forests throughout the United States, projecting how those risks might increase over the course of the 21st century.

See their findings in an interactive map here.

By 2099, the models found, that United States forest fire risks may increase by between four and 14 times, depending on different carbon emissions scenarios. The risks of climate stress-related tree death and insect mortality may roughly double over the same time.

But in those same models, human actions to tackle climate change mattered enormously—reducing the severity of climate change dramatically reduced the fire, drought and insect-driven forest die-off.

“Climate change is going to supercharge these three big disturbances in the U.S.,” Anderegg says. “We’ve seen devastating fire seasons with increasing severity in the past several years. Generally, we expect the western U.S. to be hit hardest by all three of these. And they’re somewhat interconnected too. Really hot and dry years, driven by climate change, tend to drive lots of fires, climate-driven tree mortality and insect outbreaks. But we have an opportunity here too. Addressing climate change quickly can help keep our forests and landscapes healthy.”

The study is published in Ecology Letters and was supported by the National Science Foundation, U.S. Department of Agriculture, David and Lucille Packard Foundation and Microsoft’s AI for Earth.

After publication, find the full study here.

JOURNAL

Ecology Letters

DOI

10.1111/ele.14018 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Future climate risks from stress, insects and fire across US forests

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

12-May-2022

3 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
May 12, 2022 10:09 am

Off Topic

Study Finds Cleaner Air Leads to More Atlantic Hurricanes
Seth Borenstein AP Science Writer

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Steve Case
May 12, 2022 11:17 am

Seth Borenstein? Thanks a bunch for ruining my day.

0
Reply
Rich Lambert
May 12, 2022 10:15 am

I pay to get rid of trash but these people get paid for producing it.

7
Reply
Clyde Spencer
May 12, 2022 10:19 am

They make the case that forests should only be viewed as short- to mid-term sequestration of CO2. On a geologic time scale, as mountain ranges rise and are eroded away, the local/regional climate changes and vegetation moves with the elevation changes. The pioneer alpine trees can die if the orogeny continues and lifts the summits above the tree line. If trees adapted to high elevations have their rooting removed by erosion, they will die and release CO2. Everything is transitory at geological time scales.

2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 12, 2022 11:15 am

And on geological time scales (at least as far back as the Cretaceous) there is no evidence that CO2 controls the earth’s temperature once you control for changes in ocean circulation patterns caused by plate tectonics.

1
Reply
Anti_griff
May 12, 2022 10:22 am

Maybe…..maybe CO2 is choking the forests and landscape? Maybe a study is needed? We have to save earth from the climate change monster.

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
May 12, 2022 10:24 am

> “Climate change is going to supercharge these three big disturbances in the U.S.,” Anderegg says.

“Supercharged” is not a common scientific term.

3
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
May 12, 2022 11:09 am

It is clearly worse than we thought.

Climate change is going to act like “an air compressor that increases the pressure or density of air supplied to an internal combustion engine.”

That sounds very scary.***

*** No wonder the alarmists want to get rid of the internal combustion engine!

3
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
May 12, 2022 11:58 am

And just what is the problem with adding twin turbos to a car? I’m not seeing it.

Vrrrooooooommm!!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 12, 2022 10:32 am

…or at DRAX

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
May 12, 2022 10:39 am

If your hair is on fire your research grant is in the mail and you will get a free entry into the lottery for passes to the next Met Galla with all the other idiotic celebrities and politicos. No wonder Biden wants a department for misinformation – he and the democratic communists can’t get enough of it.

1
Reply
Bryan A
May 12, 2022 10:46 am

Trees also stop scrubbing carbon dioxide from the air if they die due to drought or insect damage.

There, fixed it
Trees scrub CO2 until they reach the end of their life. Big news, Most Trees like all other lifeforms on Earth have an Expiration Date. Otherwise there would be 50,000 year old trees still living.
If you want them to not relinquish their Carbon Stores back into the environment after they die (by whatever cause) then Harvest the Dead Wood and Sink the trees under water in an anoxic environment, like a flooded pit mine. Man Made Coal in time

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Bryan A
May 12, 2022 11:11 am

Or sequester their ‘carbon’ in the form of dimensional lumber of the type commonly used to construct homes. I understand many of these structures are expected to last many decades, and indeed there is physical evidence that some of them have lasted over 100 years!

0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Bryan A
May 12, 2022 11:13 am

I also recommend sequestering the dead wood into houses with well-built roofs.

The dead wood in my house has been sequestered from the carbon-cycle for 104 years – so far!

(However, I don’t recommend sequestering too much carbon, I think the global level of CO2 is still sub-optimal for humans and for the total biosphere.)

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
May 12, 2022 11:17 am

Title of above article:

“Claim: Climate Change Increases Risks of Tree Death”

It sure does . . . almost everyone with an IQ above room temperature knows that most species of trees can’t survive at altitudes above the “snow line” (aka timberline).

So, as relatively recently (geologic time) demonstrated during the Little Ice Age and as is being predicted by some scientists to occur over the next 100-400 years, a cooling climate with associated lowering of the snow line will definitely increase the actual loss of trees around the planet, not just the risks of such.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
0
Reply
fretslider
May 12, 2022 11:49 am

Good grief, more modelled horror fantasies

They never tire of it

0
Reply
Tom Halla
May 12, 2022 11:52 am

Particularly meatheaded, as forest fires are related more to bad management, as in suppressing low fires and banning logging.
But as those policies follow what the Green Blob has done by litigation in the West, mentioning those issues would.not be polite in the faculty lounge.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 12, 2022 11:52 am

Addressing climate change quickly can help keep our forests and landscapes healthy.

What a bunch of malarkey.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Another Day–Another Warming Scare!

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Global warming accelerates the water cycle, with relevant climatic consequences

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: New Study Finds Climate Change Could Spark the Next Pandemic

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Glaciers It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Model Pinpoints Glaciers at Risk of Collapse Due to Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Climate Change Increases Risks of Tree Death

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Temperature

A “Weakening Warming Trend Of The Last 40 Years Is Apparent”, Says German Expert

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Another Day–Another Warming Scare!

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions Oceans

International Satellite to Track Impacts of Small Ocean Currents

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: