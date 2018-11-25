When the Wind Doesn’t Blow

By John Hultquist,
A brief look at the electrical balancing by the Bonneville Power Administration from Oregon and Washington, Nov. 2018
We live in central Washington State where the mighty Columbia River flows south. Large dams, provide power and our house is 100% electric. Our electricity has not been off for more than 4 hours per event in 25 years. When wind towers were put up 15 miles away (trees block the view) we went for a tour. It is interesting, and I suggest anyone with the opportunity to go visit. The wind generated electricity goes past us toward western Washington.
The Columbia River, over millions of years, has created a deep canyon as mountains have risen and tall volcanoes have come and gone. Here the River flows westward, marking the Washington-Oregon boundary.
Source: NASA
The large gap in the landscape, to the Pacific Ocean, and the high ridges of the Columbia Gorge provide an excellent surface configuration for the development of strong winds and, therefore, the placement of wind turbines. This requires the atmosphere to cooperate, as it sometimes does, and sometimes doesn’t, as for instance this November.
A look at where wind towers are: This site is from 2014, but is a good description. The 4th photo is for a 50 mile-wide view of the region near the center of the NASA image (above).
Other suppliers in this region include a nuclear facility, natural gas, a tiny amount of solar, some coal and other thermal. The latter involves landfill gas, waste paper and wood industries, and perhaps others. There are 58 non-wind places generating electricity.
Addressing and marketing the output is the job of the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). The agency has a web page that shows sources and load. HERE
The total generation is always greater than the total BPA load because most of the time BPA is a net exporter of energy. There exists a ‘direct current’ (DC) transmission line to southern California, called Path 65. [45.596501, -121.117367]
A BPA chart shows 9.7% wind of a total system nameplate generation of 28,443 MW [18 Sept 2018], or ~2,760 MW. The graphics below show how well this has worked over the last 23 days. Note the lower (smaller) chart begins on Saturday, the 10th.
The green line near the bottom is for wind. On the 10th of November, the view enters with nearly zero wind. The line comes off of zero on the 12th, and there are spurts on Thurs & Fri of that week.
The top chart begins on the left where the other ends, 16/17 September. The green line hardly shows above the bottom of the chart until late on the 22nd. The image was taken at 10:55 PM, with wind now at about 2,000 MW.
The blue line is for hydro power. On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day in the USA, as all the turkeys and pies come out of ovens the load drops, as does generation of electricity from the dams. But the weather is changing, the wind is blowing, and the blades feel that force. The sustained winds are getting near 20 mph, gusts a little higher. Wind needs to be above 9 mph for the turbines to produce energy. Over the coming week this period of no-wind to low wind speed is likely to continue.
There appears to be a tug-of-war between a Low Pressure area off the coast of S. CA and a High Pressure area near the western Aleutian Islands. See: nullschool
When the atmosphere resolves this interplay, we’ll find out where wind turbines return to business.
Note: I am an interested observer of the things mentioned in this post. I am not qualified to answer technical questions, but those that are, please comment. Thanks.
No surprises with the generation by energy type. Wind is a non starter for most applications IMO due to the intermittency and maintenance requirements. Only politics keep wind in the energy picture for most locations. Only small user applications without life support requirements on wind should be considered and what does that leave you with? Remote areas with no data acquisition capabilities (out of touch) and other sources of heating/cooling if required.
The Climate Cultists (like Moonbeam and Tom Steyer) will refuse any effort to price grid reliability into the electricity generation equation. To do so would be to show their Emperor has no clothes.
Wind Energy is completely dumb energy anywhere reliable hydro, nuclear, coal, and nat gas resources are readily available. To bring wind energy into that mix simply brings higher prices to the end consumer and more backup buffering to engineer into the grid. And not one pound of emitted CO2 is saved when the total end-to-end life cycle Carbon footprint of each of those hundreds of wind turbines are calculated and summed.
It is farce perpetrated by the fraudster crony capitalists like Tom Steyer that those things have even been built. A huge play on the crony capitalism moneymachine. In the 19th Century, the North American Railroad Barons plied their crony capitalism with the Federal and State governments to get free or very cheap land for their railroad lines. The same is happening today in the 21st Century with Wind Energy crony capitalism.
But quite unlike the 19th Century where the railroads had a real value-added multiplier to the emerging economy, here wind and solar are complete detractors, no value-added, save from green virtue signaling by the owners. They are complete siphons of wealth from the consumers to the crony capitalists -Tom Steyer, a vampire squid on the face of every electricity consumer.
Thanks for saving me the trouble of saying the exact same thing.
Wind only works to extend the capacity of rain limited dams where the dams already exist/
Even so fossil or nuclear is cheaper.
Excellent, valid comments – thank you Joel.
Here’s an even better solution:
1. Build your wind power system.
2. Build your back-up system consisting of 100% equivalent capacity in gas turbine generators.
3. Using high explosives, blow your wind power system all to hell.
4. Run your back-up gas turbine generators 24/7.
5. To save even more money, skip steps 1 and 3. 🙂
Solar only works if there is sufficient sunlight. Today, in my AO (northeastern Illinois), it has been so gloomy with this confounded snowstorm pending (until it arrived) that there was barely enough light to jiggle the pixels in my rather expensive digital Nikon, and only after I reset the ISO level to 1200.
Now that the snow has finally arrived, the wind that is supposed to be carrying it? Seriously, it is not coming in like a normal blizzard, blowing snow into 8 foot drifts against my house and filling the air with a hazy shade of snowflakes. There is a light breeze, instead. It is not a wind-driven snowstorm, but it IS messy. If there is an occasional gust, it is barely noticeable.
A day and night like this make it clear that if your power generating source isn’t reliable, you might as well go back to oil lamps and a woodburning stove and fireplace, because without reliable electricity, generated by either natural gas or coal at a local power plant, you have nothing. N-O-T-H-I-N-G. I prefer to stick with the stuck that works and know that it will provide enough power to keep my water heater going and keep the blower motor in my furnace running.
Thank you for the article. It was very informative.
We need every utility to produce beautiful graphs like that.
I think it is pretty neat how BPA can so easily load follow by simply adjusting the turbine flows through the dams. The rate of change looks to be almost as fast as gas turbines. Washington and BPA service area is blessed.
Nuclear and coal generators are learning that flexible, load-following generation trick with bypass steam in periods of low demand because of wind and solar variability.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Load_following_power_plant#Coal_based_power_plants
Of course that doesn’t save one pound of emitted CO2. It just enables the virtue signaling farce to continue its play on an ignorant population, a population fed the climate change scare-story propaganda — a population that then pays the higher electricity bills. And as long as the plant operators can make a buck in that political scam, they will play along for their survival.
