As Energy System Comes Apart, Germany Now Preparing Emergency Natural Gas Rationing Plans

37 mins ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 22. March 2022


Germany is saying “auf Wiedersehen” to plentiful and cheap energies and welcoming tight supplies and rationing. 

Unless they radically change course, German policymakers will soon be closing the remaining nuclear power plants by the end of the year and coal-fired power plants will be phased out over the coming 15 years.

To make matters worse, European policymakers are moving to phase out fossil fuel powered cars and to replace them with e-vehicles, thus leading to skyrocketing electricity demand precisely when supply is being choked off. Experts warn of blackouts and hyperinflationary energy prices.

Moreover, Europe is moving to profoundly restrict its supply of natural gas from Russia. All these measures taken together are certain to lead to unprecedented energy shortages over the coming years. Therefore, it’s little wonder the government is now scrambling to make plans to ration natural gas when the disastrous shortages arrive.

Government contingency plans now being drawn up 

“The government is having a contingency plan drawn up to determine which companies should first stop receiving gas when Russian natural gas fails to arrive,” reports  Blackout News.de here. “A corresponding emergency plan is being prepared under the auspices of the Federal Network Agency.”

The plan envisions “consumption caps” on companies, “depending on their size and consumption”.

According to Blackout News: “This would mean that industrial companies with high consumption would be the first to be cut off from gas supplies.”

Eastern and Southern Germany would be hardest hit

Although Germany could import gas from Norway and the Netherlands, it would be would be difficult to transport the gas to the east and south of Germany. “Therefore, industrial plants in these regions would likely be the first to run out of natural gas in the event of a shortage,” writes Blackout News.

The plan is reported to involve classifying companies in order to determine their system relevance. “For example, companies in the food industry should be ranked differently from companies that manufacture products such as tires or glass,” reports Blackout News.

Downgrading to an organic-agrarian country of peasants

Should Germany continue on with their draconian energy throttling policies, companies are soon going to realize (if they haven’t already) that doing industrial business in the country will be far too risky and expensive. It is increasingly likely they will move their operations elsewhere.

In the meantime, Germany will rapidly move down the world economic rankings until it becomes a marginal organic-agrarian nation where even hot water and red meat will be luxuries.

leowaj
March 23, 2022 6:07 am

Undiagnosed and untreated insanity in leaders leads to this kind of thinking and planning. Where the easier option is to simply stop mothballing nuclear and coal power plants, the criminally insane leaders double down on killing their economy, citizens, and prestige in the world. The funny thing is, I don’t think the Germans care. Or they don’t understand what their criminally insane leaders are doing.

I know John Deere has more than a few factories in Germany. I wouldn’t be surprised if they just said “f*ck it, we’re out.” Deere also has a large tech base there which would disappear with the factories.

1
Reply
bill bates
March 23, 2022 6:11 am

The Green Death
Europe’s New Plague.

3
Reply
Timo V
March 23, 2022 6:13 am

So, germans themselves are making Morgenthau Plan reality?!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morgenthau_Plan

0
Reply
Doug S
March 23, 2022 6:15 am

I don’t think people in the first world will put up with this punishment. They’re asking people living with first world standards and quality of life to return to 3rd world living standards. It’s frightening to watch but in the end, this may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back as voters begin to abandon the globalists/marxist/progressive/green/democrat parties.

1
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Doug S
March 23, 2022 6:29 am

Not until they realize that they themselves will be paying the price, which, of course, will be too late.

Under modern Progressivism, it’s always expected that someone else will be making the real sacrifices.

1
Reply
David Elstrom
March 23, 2022 6:15 am

Typical! First government FUBARs everything with an irrational and unscientific push to green energy. Now it swoops in to ration energy that works—anything but renounce its wind/solar pipe dreams. The “cost” of being a leftist f-up is additional job opportunities for masterminds. Too bad tarring and feathering is no longer an option, because we need to disincentivize control freaks.

1
Reply
observa
March 23, 2022 6:24 am

Should Germany continue on with their draconian energy throttling policies, companies are soon going to realize (if they haven’t already) that doing industrial business in the country will be far too risky and expensive. It is increasingly likely they will move their operations elsewhere.

Bad timing Elon-
Tesla officially opens Berlin Gigafactory (msn.com)
Better get rolling with coal in Shanghai-
Tesla’s workforce expansion at Giga Shanghai will grow ‘new model’ line by 50% (teslarati.com)

1
Reply
TonyL
March 23, 2022 6:26 am

We have long thought of Australia and New Zealand as the leading crash test dummies for Green Energy.
Out of nowhere, Germany jumps into the lead with some astonishing moves. We have a real horse race on our hands now. If other countries do not respond to Germany, the Germans could win this one going away. They are already up to speed, moving faster than we had imagined. And they are aimed straight at the Wall. One great shot and they walk away with it all.

What a race! What a show!

(Please, do not blame me. I did not do this.)

1
Reply
John the Econ
March 23, 2022 6:31 am

More industry and jobs outsourced to China. Almost like it was the plan all along.

1
Reply
