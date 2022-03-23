As Energy System Comes Apart, Germany Now Preparing Emergency Natural Gas Rationing Plans

From the NoTricksZone

Germany is saying “auf Wiedersehen” to plentiful and cheap energies and welcoming tight supplies and rationing.

Unless they radically change course, German policymakers will soon be closing the remaining nuclear power plants by the end of the year and coal-fired power plants will be phased out over the coming 15 years.

To make matters worse, European policymakers are moving to phase out fossil fuel powered cars and to replace them with e-vehicles, thus leading to skyrocketing electricity demand precisely when supply is being choked off. Experts warn of blackouts and hyperinflationary energy prices.

Moreover, Europe is moving to profoundly restrict its supply of natural gas from Russia. All these measures taken together are certain to lead to unprecedented energy shortages over the coming years. Therefore, it’s little wonder the government is now scrambling to make plans to ration natural gas when the disastrous shortages arrive.

Government contingency plans now being drawn up

“The government is having a contingency plan drawn up to determine which companies should first stop receiving gas when Russian natural gas fails to arrive,” reports Blackout News.de here. “A corresponding emergency plan is being prepared under the auspices of the Federal Network Agency.”

The plan envisions “consumption caps” on companies, “depending on their size and consumption”.

According to Blackout News: “This would mean that industrial companies with high consumption would be the first to be cut off from gas supplies.”

Eastern and Southern Germany would be hardest hit

Although Germany could import gas from Norway and the Netherlands, it would be would be difficult to transport the gas to the east and south of Germany. “Therefore, industrial plants in these regions would likely be the first to run out of natural gas in the event of a shortage,” writes Blackout News.

The plan is reported to involve classifying companies in order to determine their system relevance. “For example, companies in the food industry should be ranked differently from companies that manufacture products such as tires or glass,” reports Blackout News.

Downgrading to an organic-agrarian country of peasants

Should Germany continue on with their draconian energy throttling policies, companies are soon going to realize (if they haven’t already) that doing industrial business in the country will be far too risky and expensive. It is increasingly likely they will move their operations elsewhere.

In the meantime, Germany will rapidly move down the world economic rankings until it becomes a marginal organic-agrarian nation where even hot water and red meat will be luxuries.

