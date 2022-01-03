Climate News

Myopic politicians are wilfully blind to the truth about green energy

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
28 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Excellent piece:

In June 2011, 18 months before going off to serve Her Majesty in another capacity, former energy and climate change secretary Chris Huhne made a remarkable speech in which he asserted that the Government’s green policies, far from costing households, would actually save us money. “Green growth,” he said, can protect the economy by “reducing our exposure to price shocks”. Moreover, the cost of low carbon policies up to 2020 would amount to “just one per cent on the average household energy bill” – and even that assumed that we could always buy oil at “last year’s cheap rate of $80 a barrel”. If, as he expected, oil prices stayed high and gas prices rose to meet them “then our consumers will be winning hands down from our energy policy”.

To be fair to Huhne, he was not the only minister to hold this conceit. It has been a received wisdom among many in government, opposition and in the great green blob that switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy would make us better off. How laughable that claim seems now.

We have had the green energy revolution which Huhne advocated. Last year the Government claimed that for the first time more of our electricity was generated by renewables than by fossil fuels (although only if you count as “renewable” the filthy practice of burning wood chips to generate electricity – an industry which Huhne himself went off to promote post-prison). Coal-fired power stations which in 2011 were still generating 31 percent of our power are now down to 2.1 percent, and will be gone for good by 2024.

But where is the green dividend? Adjusted for inflation, average household electricity bills rose by 19 percent between 2011 and 2020 – from £451 to £571 per year at 2010 prices. But that is just for starters. Far from being protected against price shocks in global energy markets, consumers are looking at their bills possibly doubling in April when the Government’s price cap is revised upwards.

As for the claim that green polices would only add one percent to our energy bills, Ofgem calculates that 25 percent of our electricity bills are now made up of social and environmental levies – ie subsidies for green energy as well as insulation schemes for low income households. We pay a further 2.5 percent on our gas bills.

It is true that the current energy crisis is a global phenomenon precipitated by rising demand from a rebounding global economy. But in Britain it has been made much worse by energy policies which for a decade and a half have doggedly pursued the objective of cutting carbon emissions without any regard to the costs. For years, Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems have all attempted to blame rising energy prices on greedy, profiteering energy companies. It never was true – deregulated gas and electricity markets have always run on tight margins – but with dozens of energy suppliers having gone bust in recent months it is an argument that has become impossible to sustain. Neither can you blame fossil fuel markets for rising bills – a barrel of crude oil costs less now than it did when Huhne made his speech, even before adjusting for consumer inflation.

We are paying more than we need be for our energy because the Government has loaded fossil fuels with carbon levies, switched electricity generation to much more expensive renewables, and deprived Britain of what could have been by now a very productive native shale gas industry. The government folded in the face of environmentalists who were determined to squash the nascent industry by ramping up fears of ‘earthquakes’ – or rather minor tremors, most of which cannot even be sensed by humans on the Earth’s surface.

Traditional oil and gas extraction, too, is being deterred by subjecting listed companies to punitive decarbonisation targets. Shell, which should have been developing the Cambo field off the Shetlands, has been driven to pursue other avenues, like providing my broadband. The result is that we are becoming ever more dependent on imported gas – shipping in refrigerated shale gas from Qatar that we could have been producing ourselves. The trouble is that in recent months energy-hungry China has been outbidding us for it, driving up prices.

Ministers love to point out that the unit cost of generating electricity from wind and solar has fallen over the past decade, but that ignores the intermittency problem. Consumers are having to pay through the nose to fire up dormant gas and coal plants to provide power at times when, as in recent weeks, the sun hasn’t been shining and the wind hasn’t been blowing. At one point in November, energy suppliers were forced to stump up £2000 per MWh for electricity – around 40 times the usual wholesale price.

Conversely, when the wind does blow we are forced to shell out to compensate wind farm-owners ordered to turn their turbines off – last year we collectively paid £282 million in so-called ‘constraint payments’ when the national grid was unable to absorb all the electricity they were producing.

We are in this position because we have built more and more wind and solar farms without properly addressing the issue of energy storage. The Government set up so-called “capacity auctions” in 2014 to try to create a market for energy storage by offering subsidies to anyone who can supply large amounts of energy at short notice. But the lucky winners have tended to be owners of gas and coal plants, with just a handful of battery installations.

Why? Because storing energy is horribly expensive. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the US puts the “levelised’ cost of storing energy in large lithium battery installations (that is taking into account capital investment and running costs over the lifetime of an installation) at $336 (£260) per MWh. That is five times as much as the usual wholesale price of electricity – and we have to pay it on top on the cost of generating electricity in the first place. There are times in winter when our wind turbines and solar panels produce next to no power for days on end, yet we only have enough storage capacity to meet 38 minutes’ worth of national electricity demand.

Where is the opposition? All that Keir Starmer, Ed Davey and Nicola Sturgeon are offering are even more expensive energy policies

But if consumers are heading for an energy shock in April when price caps are raised it is nothing compared with what is coming later. In 2026 installations of new oil boilers will be banned, followed in 2035 by new gas boilers. From then on, the only practical way to heat most homes will be in the form of electric heat pumps, which cost £10,000 a time, are more expensive to run than gas and which won’t succeed in keeping many older, less-well insulated homes warm.

Motorists, too, will be prohibited from buying new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 – forced to buy electric vehicles which currently cost around half as much again. Forget the spin that they will be on a parity with petrol and diesel cars by 2024 – that’s just another piece of Huhne-style optimism. Surging prices of rare metals needed for their batteries have already led to one Chinese manufacturer jacking up the price of electric vehicles by 20 percent this month.

With living costs creeping up on all fronts, there could not be a worse time to jack up taxes. In April, just as higher energy bills are landing on our doormats, National Insurance rates will rise by 1.5 percent. Labour did at least oppose that, but otherwise where is the opposition? All that Keir Starmer, Ed Davey and Nicola Sturgeon are offering are even more expensive energy policies. Ever desperate to make herself look more “progressive” than Westminster, Sturgeon has committed to cutting emissions by 75 percent on 1990 levels by 2030 – a target which could only be met by a massive replacement of existing domestic heating systems.

How bizarre that politicians who on one day will lecturing us on poverty, and energy poverty in particular, and on the next day will be proposing to drive up household bills to reach carbon reduction targets. The only way they can try to square this impossible circle is to pretend, like Chris Huhne did, that reaching zero carbon will actually save us money. Or by trying to dismiss the issue of cost by claiming that climate change is so serious it will kill us all unless we eliminate all carbon emissions by 2050 sharp.

Sorry, but no. As most people will correctly work out for themselves when they receive their inflated energy bills this spring, the biggest danger they face is not being fried or drowned in a slightly warmer world – it is succumbing to hypothermia because they cannot afford to heat their homes.    

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/01/01/myopic-politicians-wilfully-blind-truth-green-energy/

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
28 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
griff
January 3, 2022 6:07 am

If we were producing shale gas, it would be selling at the Europe wide – world – price for gas. Which would not be lower than at present.

-28
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 6:13 am

Additional supply puts downward pressure on market prices. Did you ever pass a course in economics, micro or macro? Indeed, have you a degree of any kind, however paltry?

16
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 6:19 am

Keep spewing lies, lie spewing liar, it is all you have.

8
Reply
Derg
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 6:20 am

More windmills and solar panels 😉

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 6:21 am

We in the UK would be paying lot less, griff. You might even get a wind turbine or three out of it

Did that not occur to you, Oh Guardianista?

Of course it didn’t

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
5
Reply
Redge
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 6:24 am

Griff, mate, have you never heard of supply and demand?

Oh, and it’s reliable, not intermittent, which is what really counts in cold British homes.

Your comments get funnier and funnier every day. Is that your New Years Resolution?

10
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 6:45 am

Sarah Palin was mocked by Obama for “Drill, baby, drill”, but the US reached energy independence under Trump. It is more that the green blob wants shortages and high prices, to suit their Luddite ends.

10
Reply
Redge
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 7:36 am

Hey, Griff, mate, the EU plans to label gas and nuclear energy ‘green’

Now if they could just count the real cost of unreliables, we could all keep warm in winter

3
Reply
michel
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 7:38 am

What the UK has just demonstrated is that neither gas nor wind can supply a modern grid at a reasonable and predictable price. Wind because its intermittent, gas because the intermittency of wind leads to wildly fluctuating demand and hence soaring prices when you really need it.

You cannot get there from here. You can’t even supply the present level of demand at a reasonable price and reliably by the present combination of gas and wind. So the only course is to do something completely different. And to abandon the crazed plans for doubling or tripling electricity demand by moving everyone to EVs and heat pumps.

The only solution that will work for the current level of demand is coal fired power stations in the short term, and nuclear in the longer term. And forget the proposed mass move to EVs and heat pumps. There’s just not going to be enough reliable capacity to run them on any scale any time soon.

2
Reply
Alba
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 7:46 am

Here’s a video that griff will really enjoy. It’s about the flooding of the River Rhine in the 1990s.

And how much did the River Rhine flood in 2021, griff?

1
Reply
Alan Millar
Reply to  griff
January 3, 2022 7:50 am

What an idiot!

Take two countries, the UK and the USA. One is self sufficient in natural gas production the other is not.

In November one was paying one tenth the price for natural gas the other was having to pay.
Guess which one and why?

2
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
January 3, 2022 6:11 am

It is a poor commentary on the state of things that I am shocked to see such common sense in print from across the Pond.

6
Reply
IanE
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
January 3, 2022 6:17 am

Sadly, those of us living in the UK know that such articles are as rare as honest politicians!

6
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
January 3, 2022 6:34 am

D. J., the biggest shock might be if President Brandon, whose Press Conference today was cancelled due to Washington DC being shut-down by a snow storm, ever reads some similar thing from the teleprompter (who writes that stuff anyway? Whoever writes it is the actual President?). I need an adult beverage.

4
Reply
Burgher King
Reply to  Ron Long
January 3, 2022 8:24 am

Biden is an avatar. Harris is his assistant avatar. All decisions are made by their handlers who are a clique of former Obama Administration functionaries, for the most part.

This clique of Obama functionaries has an agenda, and those people will not retreat from their agenda regardless of where the poll numbers go. In this context, the other major role Biden and Harris play is to act as anger sponges for public discontent.

The alleged discord between the Biden and Harris camps over their low public approval ratings is a smokescreen.

Leaked stories from White House insiders alleging conflict and chaos inside the Biden administration are designed to promote a false sense of optimism among the Republicans that they are a shoe-in to dominate the 2022 mid-terms.

Not so. The Dems are even now busily upgrading their vote fraud machine to steal the 2022 election cycle. They are also using Lawfare intimidation and harassment tactics to good effect in thwarting the election integrity reform movement.

How far will the Dems go to win in 2022? IMHO, we haven’t seen anything yet. Or so I think, anyway.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 3, 2022 6:18 am

 Chris Huhne (and his economics pundit wife were beyond ridicule)

“Chris Huhne and Vicky Pryce released from prison

Prison was a “humbling and sobering experience”, ex-cabinet minister Chris Huhne has said after his release. Huhne and his ex-wife Vicky Pryce were convicted of perverting the course of justice after she took speeding points for him. They both served two months of an eight-month sentence.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-22507000

A typical greenie.

The Parliamentary dictatorship is full of……  like Huhne and Miliband.

Poverty as far as parliament is concerned is now a question of climate change morals and ethics, not the inability to be able to afford to heat one’s abode.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
6
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  fretslider
January 3, 2022 7:37 am

So then … Mr. Huhne is a habitual speeder? Did he miss Jimmy Carter’s/Ronald Reagan’s universal 55 mph MAXIMUM speed limit … to “save” gasoline? Ohhhh … he was a speeder in his shiny new Tesla? Oh!? I guess THAT kind of speeding is OK then …? Nevermind.

1
Reply
Rich Lambert
Reply to  Kenji
January 3, 2022 8:10 am

The 55 mph USA wide speed limit was requested by then President Nixon in 1973.

0
Reply
Ronald Stein
January 3, 2022 6:21 am

Over the last couple of centuries, oil was the cause for the prosperity of the world’s population growth from 1 to 8 billion. Decarbonization cannot manufacture products demanded by civilization. The Green New Deal only plans to generate intermittent electricity, but no plans to replace crude oil, the fossil fuel that is NOT used for electricity.

Wind turbines and solar panels may be able to generate intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine to decarbonize the electric grid, but those renewables cannot manufacture any of the derivatives manufactured from crude oil that are the basis of all the products used by modern society.

 

The GND will inflict irreparable harm to the supply chain of crude oil to refineries that manufacture oil products for the world’s infrastructures and it’s 8 billion people, efforts to cease the use of crude oil could be the greatest threat to civilization, not climate change, resulting in billions of fatalities from diseases, malnutrition, and weather related deaths? Imagine the cold, misery, and death toll under 100 percent electricity from breezes and sunshine.

 http://www.newgeography.com/content/007291-decarbonization-cannot-manufacture-products-demanded-civilization

6
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  Ronald Stein
January 3, 2022 7:44 am

But, but, but … we should all “consume less” energy … and “consume less” of everything! That’s the “only way we can save the planet”. The green blobbers applaud $$$$$ high prices as the economic punishment we all “need” to FORCE conservation.

And when we are all energy impoverished… we will have less money to spend on consumer goods which will deliver a killer blow to our capitalist economy (which is based on consumption). Then we can all sit in a circle, rubbing our privates as a salute to mother Gaia. As we will have nothing else to do.

0
Reply
2hotel9
January 3, 2022 6:21 am

These politicians know exactly what they are doing and they do not care how many people are hurt. They will continue to fill their pockets with stolen money and their homes, cars and planes will get all the petroleum products and electricity they want.

7
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  2hotel9
January 3, 2022 6:28 am

Agreed. They know this will only harm the majority but the campaign funding & other billionaire provided goodies are all they care about.

Government in the US, Britain, the EU, Canada, Australia, etc., has become malignant.

6
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
January 3, 2022 6:33 am

Leftist ideology is a cancer that kills everything it takes root in.

6
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  2hotel9
January 3, 2022 7:48 am

Our government superiors haven’t lost a single shilling during all the COVID lock-downs. Their paychecks kept flowing. Their paychecks keep flowing and growing as higher taxes prop up their useless ‘make work’ jobs in the various Energy Ministries. Trust me … the State of CA has a massive bulging bureaucracy of various “eco” Departments funded by beleaguered taxpayers.

2
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  2hotel9
January 3, 2022 8:14 am

The left almost always promotes evil agendas by wrapping them up in presumed benevolence and far too many are suckers for this endlessly repeated scam.

illegal immigration -> more voters for the party of slavery
voting right legislation -> enable and endorse election cheating
extended unemployment insurance -> put upward pressure on the minimum wage
green energy -> hold back the developed world to let the third world catch up
massive entitlement spending -> make voters dependent on big government
critical race/gender/idiot theories -> divide people for the purpose of causing conflict
no cash bail initiatives -> cause chaos to incite a Marxist revolution
woke-ism -> create a fake boundary between good and evil to hide the real boundary
self righteous indignation -> ignore the evil and focus only on the fake benevolence

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
January 3, 2022 6:52 am

First they punish fossil fuels because of “carbon”, making them more expensive. Then they subsidize “green” energy. Double whammy time. Then they crow about how much “cheaper” “green energy” is. You have to be wilfully blind, deaf, dumb, and have clothespins on your nose to not know what is happening.

6
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
January 3, 2022 7:59 am

But, but, but … my own economic suffering is a small penance to pay for “saving the planet”. Right? The average schlub has been conditioned to believe that energy poverty is a “green virtue”. Hence, there will be no outcry, or political correction of policy until it’s entirely too late to save our culture and society. Yes … the public has a religious fervor toward their own suffering. Think of it as a green Cilice worn by the eco-virtuous. The public are wearing their energy poverty as a hair-shirt to Gaia

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
January 3, 2022 7:22 am

Phasing out oil is bad news for whales.

3
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

New York Climate Act Scoping Plan

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

High Energy Costs the Christmas Gift of ‘Green’ Politicians

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science Climate News

A Meander Through Sun And Wind

7 days ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate News Coal solar power wind power

Germany Burning More Coal, Renewable Energy Share Falling

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

Myopic politicians are wilfully blind to the truth about green energy

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #485

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Ipsos Mori Poll: UK People Reject Expensive Climate Action

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Polar Bears

A ‘mass exodus’ of polar bears from Alaska to Russia has taken place, local residents claim

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: