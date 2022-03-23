Climate News

The New York Times Wants to Answer Your Questions

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
37 Comments

None of us know all there is to know about the climate issue, we all still have questions of one type or another, mostly on the science side of the issue, but certainly some on the political side of it as well. Arguably, the more questions that are asked, the more everyone will find out about the issue, on whether the questions can be answered easily or after much deeper examination.

The New York Times wants to answer your questions. On March 21, they posted the following under the headline, “What Questions Do You Have About Climate Change?

We know that climate change can be an overwhelming subject, and we want to break it down for you.

Between now and Earth Day, April 22, we will answer as many questions as possible. Other questions may form the basis of future reporting, helping us decide what to dig into. …

The first two boxes at that NYT page first ask what you want to know, and then ask you to tell a little about yourself what why you are interested in this question, and then ask for your name, email address and where you live, with the assurance that your personal info without your permission.

It might be helpful if the NYT received more probing questions than those they are used to. The pertinent question here is whether they are prepared to answer YOUR questions.

Mr.
March 23, 2022 10:10 am

From the NYT promo page for this creepy project –

Get your children invested, by talking to them about our warming planet, and what we can all do about it.

We’ve seen this creepy behaviour before –

Bruce Cobb
March 23, 2022 10:14 am

If you just assume that their “answer” is pretty much the polar opposite of the actual truth, you should be fine.

Curious George(@moudryj)
March 23, 2022 10:16 am

Why do we have “projections” of climate, but no predictions?

Doonman
Reply to  Curious George
March 23, 2022 11:23 am

Because no one can predict the future successfully beyond random chance. However, projections are common among neurotics and is classified as a mental illness.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Doonman
March 23, 2022 11:56 am

And prognosticators and soothsayers and astrologers. Did I miss any?

Ken Irwin
Reply to  Jim Gorman
March 23, 2022 12:04 pm

Necromancers, phrenologists, Spherologists, Haruspicists – you need more.

They’re all with the IPCC….

Len Werner
March 23, 2022 10:16 am

Really. Now what on this earth would lead me to believe that I needed journalists at the New York Times to give me clarification about earth science?–including climate.

The offer should be reversed; the New York Times should have been given the offer of asking contributors and commenters here what they’d like to know about climate change. Journalist are the ones who need to learn something.

Perfectly Orwellian Idiocracy. Have the knowledgable ask the ignorant for clarification.

James Allison
March 23, 2022 10:19 am

Nice idea and I’m wondering if ‘expert’ climate people who read this site would be prepared to compile lists of useful questions that ‘lay’ people who also read this site could copy and send as questions to the NYT.

As I’m sure many experts have more questions than the NYT would be prepared to answer from any one person.

A kind of WUWT community approach.

Curious George(@moudryj)
March 23, 2022 10:19 am

How can we “project” the climate for 100 years, but not the weather for 100 hours?

Simon
Reply to  Curious George
March 23, 2022 11:11 am

How can we “project” the climate for 100 years, but not the weather for 100 hours?”
﻿Oh dear…..Because they are different things….

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Simon
March 23, 2022 11:40 am

Idiot.

Derg
Reply to  Simon
March 23, 2022 11:41 am

Hey the Russia colluuuusion guy returns.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Derg
March 23, 2022 11:45 am

Careful lest he run you down with his battery car.

b.nice
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
March 23, 2022 12:03 pm

Thing is with Simon, his only battery operated car is a toy his mummy gave him. And she wont buy him any new batteries, so he has to push it by hand.

Ron Long
March 23, 2022 10:21 am

OK, I submitted a question. Hope they contact me, will let you know. Not likely they contact me? That’s why I used some colorful words.

fretslider
March 23, 2022 10:24 am

“We know that our emotional climate change reporting can be overwhelming, and we want to break you down…”

Skeptic JR
March 23, 2022 10:27 am

Asking for your address and personal info guarantees they won’t get any questions they don’t like.

Opus
March 23, 2022 10:27 am

Will reducing our carbon footprint really make the climate perfect, forever?

dodgy geezer
March 23, 2022 10:31 am

Some time ago I asked a similar Q&A session ‘What is the correct level of CO2?’

I was told that it was around 280ppm – the so-called pre-industrial levels

I then asked how we would cope with losing about 50% of our crop yields if we ever managed to drop it to that level. I didn’t get an answer…

Bruce Cobb
March 23, 2022 10:37 am

How about, “When will you stop lying about climate”?

Ossqss
March 23, 2022 10:48 am

Perhaps they can explain how this data could exist under the climate crisis scenarios.

New land-use-change emissions indicate a declining CO2 airborne fraction | Nature

Art Slartibartfast
March 23, 2022 10:54 am

Question: how is it that the deadlines for climate action continue to be pushed to the future? Every ten years we have only ten years left to mitigate the problem decisively. Is the problem even real?

  • 1989: “Entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” – Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program
  • 2006: “Humanity has only 10 years left before the world reaches a point of no return” – Al Gore
  • 2020: “We have ten years left to save the world” – Christiana Figueres, the lead U.N. negotiator of the Paris climate agreement
ResourceGuy
March 23, 2022 10:54 am

How long will agenda/advocacy science persist as the basis for energy and environmental policy?
How much money does the NYT make from continuous climate fear promotion?
Do NYT readers ever get to see taxpayer supported real data tracking of the oceans and atmosphere, like ARGO and satellites?
Samples:
NOAA SST-NorthAtlantic GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×481) (climate4you.com)

PDO MonthlyIndexSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×475) (climate4you.com)

Do NYT readers know what UHI is and how it changed by year and decade?
Do NYT readers ever question advocacy authority?

ResourceGuy
March 23, 2022 10:56 am

How soon will we have European energy prices, shortages, and land wars?

TonyL
March 23, 2022 10:57 am

Two good question for a journalist who majored in liberal arts in college.
1) What is the value of the ECS, the Equilibrium Climate sensitivity? ECS is the one critical parameter which determines the Earths temperature response to a doubling of CO2 in the atmosphere.
ECS was originally given in the Charney Report in 1979. The estimate was 3.0 degrees +/- 1.5 degrees, giving a range of 1.5 – 4.5 deg.
With billions spent on Climate Change research in the 40 years since, We must have a better value for ECS by now. What is it?

2) What is the % of cloud cover over the Earth at any given time? How much would this % have to increase such that incoming sunlight reflected away by the clouds totally offsets a doubling of atmospheric CO2.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Lance Wallace
March 23, 2022 10:59 am

Question for NYT:

Why is mortality from cold about 10 times as high as that for heat?

https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lancet/PIIS0140-6736(21)01700-1.pdf

From the abstract:

In 2019, the average cold-attributable mortality exceeded heat-attributable mortality in all countries for which data were available. Cold effects were most pronounced in China with PAFs of 4·3% (3·9–4·7) and attributable rates of 32·0 deaths(27·2–36·8) per 100 000 and in New Zealand with 3·4% (2·9–3·9) and 26·4 deaths (22·1–30·2). Heat effects were most pronounced in China with PAFs of 0·4% (0·3–0·6) and attributable rates of 3·25 deaths (2·39–4·24)per 100 000 and in Brazil with 0·4% (0·3–0·5) and 2·71 deaths (2·15–3·37).

Tom Halla
March 23, 2022 11:00 am

Is the New York Times capable of reporting on Michael Mann’s hockey stick graph? Without special pleading?

Rod Evans
March 23, 2022 11:01 am

My question would be, simply.
‘What would convince you we do not have a climate crisis’

dearieme
March 23, 2022 11:03 am

Question: Dear NYT, why do you tell so many lies about climate?

Answer: There’s nothing special about climate, moron!

Rud Istvan
March 23, 2022 11:06 am

This would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.

Here are some amusing questions for NYT to ponder:

  1. Wadhams predicted Arctic summer ice would disappear by 2016. It hasn’t. Why?
  2. Viner predicted in 2000 that UK children would not know snow. They do. Why.
  3. Hanson predicted in 1990 (to Salon) that the West Side Parkway would be under water in 20 years. It isn’t. Why?
  4. CMIP6 is supposed to be better than CMIP5. Yet it’s ECS is higher than CMIP5 (mean 4.4 versus 3.4) so MORE at variance with EGM observational estimates (~1.7), and the range from lowest (1.8) to highest (5.6) is bigger, not smaller. Why?
  5. Green renewables were promised to become competitive with conventional generation. They obviously haven’t since still require massive subsidies. Why?
  6. Why do you think climate change is confusing, since it always has and always will, slowly and naturally?
  7. Why won’t self proclaimed climate experts debate lay skeptics?
  8. Why do you think NYT reporters are capable of correctly answering such questions as these?
TonyL
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 23, 2022 11:14 am

Now this is a really good set of questions.
Fun!

Peta of Newark
March 23, 2022 11:15 am

Quote:None of us know all there is to know about the climate issue

Falls at the very first hurdle.
Yes we do know all about “the climate issue

Its a scam. period

Doonman
March 23, 2022 11:17 am

The NYT could care less about helping anyone, unless you are a democrat.

Cat
March 23, 2022 11:18 am

Oh yes. As if anything the NYT prints today is more than agenda-driven propaganda..

Carlo, Monte
March 23, 2022 11:39 am

One may be assured that these liars will lie with every sentence.

George V
March 23, 2022 11:41 am

Well, I’d like to know how, after we’ve stopped drilling for oil, will pave the roads. Roads will still deteriorate, get potholes, and such, and so there’s a continuing need for asphalt.

If my memory is correct, I once read that an average 42 gallon barrel of oil yields about 8 gallons of asphalt, 12 gallons of diesel/kerosene, 19 gallons of gasoline, and a few gallons of light distillates used to make everything from dry cleaning fluid to paint thinner.

If drilling for oil continues so ensure a supply of asphalt and paint thinner, what will happen to all the diesel fuel and gasoline? You can’t just dump it on the ground or in the ocean. Maybe it would be burned as a waste product.

No, I am not being facetious, other than maybe the crack about burning the unused gasoline. If we don’t drill for oil there’s gonna be a problem as pretty much everything we use today from fabrics to the resins used in plastics depend on oil. The New York Times should answer these questions.

Mr. Lee
March 23, 2022 11:55 am

It’s like that annoying religion peddler that knocks on your door wanting to “answer your questions about God.”

What a bunch of scum bags at the NYT….in my opinion, of course.

