tornadoes

Recent Tornadoes are Due to Unusually Cold Weather

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Reposting this 2019 blog post by Dr. Roy Spencer.

May 29th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

I had an op-ed published at Foxnews.com yesterday describing the reason why we have had so many tornadoes this year. The answer is the continuing cold weather stretching from Michigan through Colorado to California. A persistent cold air mass situated north and west of the usual placement of warm and humid Gulf air in the East is what is required for rotating thunderstorms to be embedded in a strong wind shear environment.

The temperature departures from normal so far this month show evidence of this cold:

In fact, in terms of departures from normal, so far this year the Northern Plains has been the “coldest place on Earth”, averaging 5-10 deg. F below normal:

The strong wind shear and warm advection provided at the “tightened” boundary between the warm and cold air masses is the usual missing ingredient in tornado formation, unlike Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that a New Jersey tornado warning was somehow tied to global warming.

As has been pointed out elsewhere, a trend line fit to the number of strong to violent U.S. tornadoes has gone down from 60 in 1954 to 30 in 2018. In other words, the number of most damaging tornadoes has, on average, been cut in half since U.S. statistics started to be compiled:

Or, phrased another way, the last half of the 65-year U.S. tornado record had 40% fewer strong to violent tornadoes than the first half.

To claim that global warming is causing more tornadoes is worse than speculative; it is directly opposite to the clear observational evidence.

John Tillman
December 12, 2021 2:05 pm

As an actual climatolgist, as opposed to GIGO computer gaming “cliamte scientist”, Dr. Roy is, as usual, correct.

Colder means stormier. The engine of extreme WX is the difference between warmer subtropical circulation and colder higher latitude air and sea temperatures.

Not just on Earth, but throughout the solar system.

As the lying CACA spewers are so found of falsely saying, it’s just physics.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  John Tillman
December 12, 2021 2:53 pm

I agree John – Roy Spencer is correct, as usual. Brandon is wrong, also as usual..
Best wishes to all for the Holidays.

Joseph Zorzin
December 12, 2021 2:06 pm

“Biden Discusses Hurricanes In Kentucky”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHRMv-VFjOk&t=249s

Biden thought it was a hurricane in KY.

It doesn't add up...
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 12, 2021 2:57 pm

Make it Kansas, and he’s off to see the Wizard.

OweninGA
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 12, 2021 3:33 pm

Early yesterday there was a strong line of thunderstorms associated with a cold front that spawned a series of deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky. It looks like about 80 people were killed. So while I am as critical of his “take” on the causation of the storms as everyone else – the man is an idiot and has hired people who are worse, this time he is geographically correct if wrong on everything else about the story.

Ron Long
December 12, 2021 2:07 pm

Let’s Go Brandon has declared the tornado outbreak to be the result of global warming. Rather, he read something that someone wrote for him to read. The two unusual forces that appear to have participated in this strong tornado outbreak is the speed of the two fronts colliding and the extreme temperature contrast between the two fronts. The cold one had raced from the NW to the E, and dumped a lot of snow enroute. Maybe global cooling will promote more tornados with more destruction?

John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
December 12, 2021 2:23 pm

As with all else, Bribem is a meteorlogical moron.

Rud Istvan
December 12, 2021 2:39 pm

The alarmist belief is that occasional bad weather is caused by climate change. Ignoring both meteorology basics and bad weather trends like severe tornados. Such lies are all they got left.

Arctic summer ice hasn’t disappeared.
Sea level rise is not accelerating.
Polar bears are thriving.
Children know snow…

Neither AOC nor Biden have the mental capacity to research simple basics, let alone all the failed warmunist predictions they ‘rely’ on for their alarm. They just spout nonsense, providing more targets for deserved ridicule.

KentN
December 12, 2021 2:45 pm

Notice in the graph, the high point of tornadoes was during the Ice Age scare. Somebody could write a paper about that. But then you couldn’t get it published.

Alba
December 12, 2021 2:51 pm

The Washington Post will have us believe the tornadoes are due to warm weather and is, of course, connected to climate change:
Fueled by record-setting warm temperatures, the disaster was unprecedented in many ways for the time of year and is raising questions about the possible role of human-caused climate change.”
How Friday night’s rare and deadly December tornado outbreak unfolded (msn.com)

Dave Fair
Reply to  Alba
December 12, 2021 3:27 pm

Supposedly, there are meteorologists on TV, posting to the internet and writing for newspapers. Why aren’t just a few of the more prominent of them pointing out the CliSciFi lies and the complicity of their political enablers? Name for me one meteorologist that is unaware of the atmospheric conditions which spawn tornados. Are they all so afraid of losing their jobs such that not one of the more prominent of them will simply state the facts and let people draw their own conclusions?

Stephen Wilde
December 12, 2021 2:52 pm

Temperature differences not absolute temperature are what cause storms of all types.
The LIA was stormier than most of the 20th Century.
AGW was supposed to involve a polar thermal enhancement meaning smaller differentials between equator and poles.
As usual with AGW theory the reality is the opposite.

John Shewchuk
December 12, 2021 2:59 pm

Spencer says it’s getting colder. NOAA’s USHCN data says is getting warmer … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs-K_tadveI . I’ll place my bets on Spencer as he uses observed versus altered data.

DMacKenzie
December 12, 2021 2:59 pm

Rolling Stone’s headline says

Extreme Storms Will Be ‘New Normal,’ FEMA Head Warns After Deadly Tornadoes”

This has become the standard response of those who receive a paycheck all year long to have a plan and supplies in place at the time of need…
Is it a fear of personal failure thing? Or a hidden request for a bigger budget ? Do they believe what they are saying? Or are they really saying “Our response to this event will be the new normal”?

Dave Fair
Reply to  DMacKenzie
December 12, 2021 3:34 pm

It is scary that the head of the Federal agency responsible for responding to weather disasters either doesn’t know about the atmospheric conditions causing tornados or is lying to the public for political reasons. About the only way his statement could be remotely correct is if he believes that the northern CONUS will cool in the future.

Gunga Din
December 12, 2021 3:23 pm

Mr. Layman here.
Even I know that a storm develops when a cold front meets a warm front. The stronger the fronts, the stronger the storms.
In the age of “record highs” due to CAGW, how could a really strong AND persistent cold front even exist?

Only a “Political Climate Scientist” would claim only “Man’s-Fossil-Fueled CO2 Emissions” caused the warm front and ignore what caused the persistent cold front.
(The answer is Nature caused both.)

I’m not implying that Brandon is aware enough to understand he what read off his teleprompter.
(Maybe they let AOC have the keyboard at time to promote the GND?)

