Scientist demonstrates Pandemic lockdowns are “only for the little people”.
The Leona Helmsley moment for science has arrived. From the bigger they are, the harder they fall department comes this epic fall from grace by a deified idiot thinking with his non-science head.
From the UK Telegraph:
Exclusive: Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover
The scientist whose advice prompted Boris Johnson to lock down Britain resigned from his Government advisory position on Tuesday night as The Telegraph can reveal he broke social distancing rules to meet his married lover.
Professor Neil Ferguson allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancing in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The woman lives with her husband and their children in another house.More here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/05/exclusive-government-scientist-neil-ferguson-resigns-breaking/
Mind you, this is the guy with the COVID-19 virus computer model that single-handedly destroyed the global economy, by initially predicting huge amounts of deaths. The fear produced a world-wide lockdown and economic devastation.
Oh, and his mistress, Antonia Staats, is a Soros-funded activist at the climate-wackadoodle organization in the UK known as Avaaz.
Josh of course, had something to say in a cartoon:
59 thoughts on “Another scientist who doesn’t believe in a word he says”
He wears glasses, therefore he must be a scientist. Actually, he is an authority on interpolations from crystalline to dynamically triangulated random surfaces.
Lockdown? No, he said LIEDOWN!
Tonyb
I thought he had somewhat of a 007 appearance, despite the glasses (it’s a cover)
You forgot the most important part…he tested positive for the virus AND saw her within the 14 day quarantine period!!
Waited 15 days.
Oh, the humanity, er, the agony.
==========
And who does his woman work for? According to the Sun newspaper: https://secure.avaaz.org/page/en/
Ferguson also met with Boris Johnson several times in the middle of March, so we are told.
Lockdowns are no contraindicated what a FXXXXup/ https://amgreatness.com/2020/05/04/the-failed-experiment-of-social-distancing/ ht Willis/ According to Fox News MIT is a about to publish similar findings with the data they have collected
I was puzzled why nearly all countries followed broadly similar approaches. I had assumed they all had their own expert virologists, and were sharing data etc.
Are we now saying everyone has been simply doing what this one guy said?
Seems unlikely….
Actually highly likely. He is quoted ad nauseam in the USA for example.
Plus the guy has been wrong on several other occasions; bird ‘flu, mad cow ….. No accountability. He wouldn’t survive very long in the private sector.
Ignorance of experts,
Panic of running herds,
Truth falling down in spurts,
Four and twenty blackbirds.
=================
Three point one four Blackbirds
baked in a Pi
How now, round cowed?
===============
This is the wonderful headline from the tabloid Daily Mail
“How ‘Professor Lockdown’ fell for German lover who was married to a Battle of Britain pilot’s grandson: Neil Ferguson had secret trysts with left-wing campaigner who’s in an ‘open marriage’ with fellow academic”
I think everything is in there
Tonyb
That is why Sweden has another approach.
Swedish politicians relied solely on their state virologist’s recommendations.
The Swedish parliament has considered the final decision should be spawned by the politicians, not the state virologist in the future (If I have understood it correctly).
This is what happens when your dick does your thinking
He was a good Samaritan, poor woman run away from her abusive husband, she needed to be comforted; word is, she liked it, not a lot, so went back home. 🙂
Maybe, Vuk, but also maybe, since she is a “climate wackadoodle” he was too hot for her? and she went home to something cooler? Inquiring minds want to know?
Boris Johnson.
Always sh****g others wives, multiple children out of wedlock (including the recent one).
Paid no attention to “The lockdown to save the NHS”, consequently caught the virus and ended-up in NHS critical care.
Went to the Cheltenham event, with many hundreds of others, and loads got sick as a result.
But let’s go-on about someone else…..
Still, he hasn’t made any comments about grabbing womens p***ies (yet)
But isn’t that just what one would EXPECT from a dirty filthy rotten nasty American Republican pig like Trump, or from one of those “Conservative Party” types in the UK?
But how do we explain such a thing coming from one of the beautiful people like Ferguson? I mean, if we’re going to compare apples to oranges when we’re talking hypocrisy anyway. After all, progressives are surely the best of the best of humanity, don’t you agree?
Heh,
‘open science’
==========
It’s amazing the hypocrisy from some of these people, and this one in particular, having his married mistress visiting him secretly, while her own children and husband stayed home while her secret lover made recommendations to Parliament to shelter in place and shut down the economy. This is a monumental breach of trust by the authorities that make these policies up for the rest of us. What an a-hole. Why do people listen to these types of people, especially after something like that. Hopefully this idiot no longer has any influence over public policy in the UK. Now he is also probably responsible for breaking up a family and causing a divorce due too his own selfishness.
Or the idiot mayor of Chicago who had her hair done, ignoring her own directive, because she said she is the public face of the state and has to look good. Or Canadian PM Trudeau who did so as well, breaking a temporary order not to cross provincial borders into Quebec, so as he could travel from Ontario to Quebec to be with his family at his lake front summer residence. But other folk who were caught doing so, faced hefty fines and/or jail time. It becomes hard not become jaded by this lack of trust from public leaders and policy makers. No wonder people are getting real mad.
Supposedly ‘openly married.’
How now, row, pow.
==========
Certainly not Closet Married
“It’s amazing the hypocrisy from some of these people..”
Not really. They’re congenital liars — to others when it suits them, but mostly to themselves.
The report I saw said that he also had been diagnosed with Covid 19 when he saw her. Not only a hypocrite but also a huge a$$hole who should be charged.
Is everyone aware that ferguson has been funded by the Gates foundation to write on climate topics?
His last one was about how yellow fever would be affected by climate change and the gates foundations was one of the largest sponsors
Tonyb
Friendship with “benefits”, polygamy without responsibility, intelligence without borders
It looks as the Swedish Covid-19 method is not doing too well, currently above USA (21/100k), way up above Germany, and fast catching up with Holland.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/EuropeCV.htm
Vuk,
You seem to believe that higher infection rate in Sweden’s no-lockdown was unexpected?
This was EXACTLY to be expected…. by definition… what they were hoping to accomplish.
Without a vaccine, and given a widely dispersed respiratory transmission virus, and an infection with most healthy people having a long asymptomatic period, AND that many of those infections are ultimately low- to no-symptoms, containment was never to be expected.
We’re all going to get SARS-CoV-2 immunity … one way or another.
Yes.
She is worth a world.
Congrats, Neil!
Move on? So, basically, a cover-up. He advised people to stay off the streets, in order to have privacy without bedroom walls, and reduce the social distance between him and his friend with “benefits”. I wonder if this is why Planned Parenthood et al were certified to provide an essential service. Keep women barefoot, available, and taxable.
The man who has never got a prediction right and never predicted he would be sacked.
The shocking thing is that he resigned for this, and not for his going on 20 year track record of wildly over-estimating the severity of epidemics.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/six-questions-that-neil-ferguson-should-be-asked
Yet another siren, Antonia Trampanotto, pops yet another hypocrisy-clouded, authoritarian bubble.
Plus ça change, etc.
UK lockdownsceptics.org
Latest News
By Toby Young / 6 May 2020 / 35 Comments
https://lockdownsceptics.org/2020/05/06/latest-news-22/
[…]
For those who find this sort of thing unenlightening and want a more meaty takedown of Professor Ferguson, a reader who’s an experienced coder – as in, worked as a senior engineer at Google for eight years – has written a review of the code underpinning the Imperial College model for this site that you can read here.
https://lockdownsceptics.org/code-review-of-fergusons-model/
Quite technical, but even a non-specialist like me can get the gist: ICL’s computer model is a great illustration of the coders’ golden rule – “garbage in, garbage out”.
[…]
MG
I’ve read this. It seems that the IC model is complete junk from a programming point of view. As a retired academic, I know that academics make lousy programmers but the IC model is extraordinary.
I really hope that there is an investigation into the damage that Ferguson’s shoddy “science” has done. His scientific failure is a lot more important that his private life.
(PS: I did my PhD at Imperial before it engulfed medical schools. Ferguson is at St Mary’s Hospital and it sticks in my craw when it is referred to the “Imperial” model)
‘Last month (2005) Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told Guardian Unlimited that up to 200 million people could be killed.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2005/sep/30/birdflu.jamessturcke
Only 455 died. Liar.
So she lived in a £1.9 million mansion in an “open marriage”. Gotta love those Champagne Socialists!
Still, I’ve prefer to focus on the mayhem caused by Ferguson’s bug-infested epidemiological models rather than his booty calls. Thirteen year-old poorly documented “C” code generates worthless, exaggerated output? I’m shocked (not).
I resent that, I have 20 year old poorly documented C code that’s very useful. Only problem is that it’s harder and harder to maintain. Fortunately every time I modify it I add a couple comments, so maybe someday it will be well documented C code
Ha! You got me there! Old but solid C code is not something to scoff at, even though it may be thin on comments. Back in the day I had a prof who, upon viewing a sample of my code for an assignment, said “Comments should make a program easier to read, not more difficult!”
For some technical reading, here’s a code review of Ferguson’s model:
https://lockdownsceptics.org/code-review-of-fergusons-model/
It’s not pretty.
Huh? Now I understand why Dr. Fauci endorsed random, anonymous, Tinder hookups. Seems this is something the government bureaucrat “Doctors” have ample time to engage in … on your taxpayer dollars
At least we’re not at the stage yet where massive government spending is called for to build the world’s fastest supercomputers and a moon shot push for quantum computing in order to model the virus. They will call it the COVID/Tokamak-19 project. Except the French will want it based in Paris.
Too bad we’ll never know who gave Covid-19 to Boris, but it could’ve been Neil.
The irony is so heavy, it can break careers!
“Another scientist who doesn’t believe in a word he says”
As so often, no-one quotes the words that he says, that he is supposed to not believe in. In fact, he simply pointed out the inexorable math that if you decide to let the virus take its course until restrained by herd immunity, that means that at least 60% of the population will need to be infected, and something significant fraction of 1% will die. And for the US, that means millions.
I see no reason to doubt that Neil Ferguson still believes that. It’s true.
Nick,
I’m shocked that you aren’t addressing the topic of the OP and instead babbling about math.
Andrew
I’m with you, Andrew. Can you think of a time EVER before now, if at all, that Dr. Stokes has attempted to distract from the original argument in order to make an irrelevant point???
I’m just as shocked as you are . . . maybe even more.
Heh, that horse raced to resignation.
Try to feel like rest of nation.
===========
Nick,
Your assumed case fatality rate of 1% is far too high. Each week now brings news of more and more evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was widely circulating both (1) months earlier than originally believed in Europe and the US, and (2) that most of the infections in the young and healthy are largely low to no symptoms. The US didn’t really take note until it got into a nursing home facility (frail, and high levels of co-morbidities) in Washington State.
Similarly with Italy, and that country’s large multi-general families living in one home, of young and the elderly together.
The data is screamingly clear now: For the young and healthy population group, SARS-CoV-2 really is just a seasonal cold virus. And with lockdowns we are simply slowing this large demographic group’s acquisition of immunity that can help everyone.
With no effective licensed, mass-produced vaccine for at least a year, all these lockdowns are accomplishing is delaying the build-up of herd immunity in that large segment of population that could then protect the vulnerable.
“Your assumed case fatality rate of 1% is far too high.”
If you assume 0.1%, that is still a huge number of deaths before herd immunity is reached. And the other side of the coin is, you don’t know the extent to which the previously infected are immune. None of this math is affected by inappropriate socialising by Dr Ferguson.
No. You do not understand immunity.
In fact we do know they are “immune” else they’d still be chronically infected (swab-test PCR positive). Formation of immunity is what cleared the acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, from the lungs, airways, and gut.
What we do NOT know is how long that will last in any 1 person. There is evidence some people only develop IgM antibodies. Others develop IgG antibodies. The former – IgM as a correlate of immunity, then that IgM immunity correlates to a likely waning after 3-6 months and they could become susceptible again,but the symptoms will most certainly be lessand the immune response more rapid, if any, for 2nd and 3rd subsequent infections in following cold-flu seasons.
Immunologists know this because we know how B-cell memory forms and that without Class-Switch Recombination, long-lived plasma cells that make IgG are not developed from the B cell memory pool. CSR and affinity maturation are T-cell dependent processes that happens in germinal center reactions in our lymph nodes. That’s why our lymph nodes swell when we get an infection.
With IgG, we know a polycolonal pool of plasma cells were formed from the Germinal Center reactions to Corona Virus structural epitopes, and that there is also then a long-lived T cell memory pool formed (multi-years to decades of immunity) to conserved Corona Virus peptide epitopes that the virus will not be able to mutate without fitness consequences.
I watched him in an interview in which he was quite vague, seemingly wanting to be on every side of every issue, so he couldn’t be wrong. He stated that the “isolate the vulnerable” and let the rest of society operate model, which I started advocating anyplace I could 7 weeks ago and which we seem to be evolving toward ever so slowly, won’t work as it is “idealistic” and … well, it won’t work. You can find the interview on UnHerd, I am not wasting my time finding it for anyone.
Considering the trajectory of his career of projections I wasn’t too impressed with him, and am even less so now.
You mean just like you didn’t where this post’s author is concerned, right? Because I don’t see an argument in the post that the guy denied his own model.
Do you?
So by, “the words that he says, that he is supposed to not believe in” did you mean, for example, the following words? (emphasis added):
“My evidence to Parliament referred to the deaths we assess might occur in the UK in the presence of the very intensive social distancing . . .”
https://tinyurl.com/stmbzsm
Because it sounds to me like by his own admission he just trashed your theory, at least when we don’t make up red herrings to distract from the author’s point:
https://tinyurl.com/y7fktjbr
What say you?
At the risk of shining a light on the most deliberately obtuse mentality on the board, it’s about hypocrisy – and you also have to be able to put two-and-two together.
… will die … It’s true.
Prove it.
And, the “inexorable math” won’t suffice. That is merely a statistical projection based on assumptions. It is not proven by data.
(Note: The population of the United States is about 328 million:
(328 million x .6 x .01) < 2 million)
************************************
While the following proves nothing, it is interesting to note that you who come down on the non-data supported conjecture re: human CO2 and climate also come down on the non-data supported conjecture re: COVID 19.
Common thread: both the human CO2 stance and the COVID 19 stance you take demand that we severely limit civil liberties.
Well if he’d been a billionaire (like Obama’s buddy movie producer David Geffen), he could have sheltered in place on his megayacht tooling around the Caribbean Islands.
For Libtards it’s universally always, “The sacrifices I demand for thee are not for me.”
Bob Ward chimes in at the Graun
It’s not just Neil Ferguson – scientists are being attacked for telling the truth
Bob Ward
The media vilification of the government adviser is about far more than social distancing
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/may/06/neil-ferguson-scientists-media-government-adviser-social-distancing
“Do as I say, not as I do” . . . a well-know tenet of almost all politically-involved persons, yet often overlooked by a gullible public.
It is amazing the number of times we are “surprised” by such behavior.
There is The Ballad of Sexual Dependency. Marianne Faithfull nails it.