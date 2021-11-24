Forecasting

BBC and Met Office at War over 'Deep Freeze' Winter Weather Forecasts

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Get the popcorn out!

A rare clash has emerged between the two ‘big boys’ of UK weather forecasting after they made hugely different long-term predictions for the winter ahead.

Britain’s two biggest forecasters have predicted polar opposites for this winter.

The Government-run Met Office has forecast a mild few months ahead but the BBC, which gets its information from DTN, warned of a deep freeze.

Experts say energy and road transport firms, airlines and supermarkets will all be hit by the uncertainty.

John Hammond, a former weatherman at both the BBC and Met Office, said: “It’s meteorological mayhem with huge disagreement on what happens in the months ahead. They are starkly different forecasts and can’t both be right.

“There are huge implications for customers such as Government, the energy sector, media and a wide range of other industries.

“Back-pedalling will be required by one of the big boys. Who will blink first?”

The Met Office says: “A mild three-month period is more likely than a cold one.

“Consistent with a warming climate, there is a reduction in the chance of cold.”

But the BBC’s forecaster DTN says: “This winter is likely to feature a weak ­polar ­vortex, bringing ­increased cold risks from Arctic air masses later in the season. January and February could feature frigid air, similar to last year.”

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/bbc-met-office-war-over-25513792

Lrp
November 24, 2021 10:32 pm

Consistent with the warming climate lie.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Lrp
November 24, 2021 10:36 pm

Oh hell, the greens attributed the freeze last February in Texas to global warming.

Mr.
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 24, 2021 11:03 pm

Keep up Tom.
That freeze has since been adjusted to a heatwave.

a happy little debunker
November 24, 2021 10:42 pm

The ‘big boys’…

Chris
November 24, 2021 10:44 pm

At least for once. One of them will be right lol.

John
November 24, 2021 10:49 pm

obviously the met office is looking to Boris for some more money and the BBC is ensuring that the public are happy – if no cold spell ok if cold spell ok

Karim Ghantous
November 24, 2021 10:54 pm

“Trust the science.”
“Which one?”

Climate believer
November 24, 2021 10:54 pm

They can’t agree on the next 3 months, but the next 50 years is “settled science™”.

Richard (the cynical one)
November 24, 2021 10:57 pm

It is refreshing to see an open difference of opinion rather than a false consensus among the warmistas.

Mr.
November 24, 2021 11:01 pm

They need to take note of what the guru of forecasting Yogi Berra observed –
“predictions are tricky, especially about the future”

Mark
November 24, 2021 11:18 pm

Ain’t it great living in a world where the science is settled – even if the weather isn’t?

