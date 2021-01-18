extreme weather

The Stratosphere Has Warmed Profoundly This Month. What are the Implications?

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

Reposted from The Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Earlier this month, stratospheric temperatures warmed by roughly 100F over a period of a few days, in what is known as a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).  Should you be concerned?  The stratosphere, by the way, is the layer of the atmosphere from roughly 10 to 50 km above sea level.

As we will discuss, such stratospheric warmings are sometimes associated with distortions and alterations of the winds and temperatures in the lower atmosphere, resulting in anomalous weather from heat waves to snow storms.  And major changes in the infamous polar vortex.

There are actually two polar vortices:  one high in the stratosphere and another in the troposphere

Based on this incipient warming, some media has been warning about severe weather for several weeks, including major snowstorms over the eastern U.S. (see below).  

The Warming

    Early in January, the temperatures high in the polar stratosphere started to warm suddenly and profoundly.    Take are look at this NASA plot of temperatures at a pressure at 10 hPa (roughly 85,000 ft above the surface) at the North Pole for this year (red/pink) and last year (blue) by date.  The solid black line shows the average temperatures and the gray shading illustrates typical variability of the temperature at that location.

There was quite a warming in early January to about 250 K, roughly 50 K (or Celsius) above normal.  That is 90F above normal!  Wow.  

This is a sudden stratosphere warming, something we typically see once a year in winter.  You can view another such warming last winter in March of last year (blue colors).  

Importantly, this month’s warming did not last long and is predicted to be gone completely during the next week.   Why do such warmings occur?  A lot of research has shown they are associated with high amplitude waves in the troposphere that propagate vertically into the stratosphere and disturb the flow there.  Waves caused by mountain ranges and land-water contrasts, among other reasons.   I have personally done research on such issues, but I won’t get into the details here.
To understand the potential impacts of the stratosphere warming, let’s go back to the figure at the top of the blog, showing the two polar vortices (shown again below).  During a normal winter period, there is an area of very cold air in the upper stratosphere near the North Pole, which is not surprising consider since there is virtually no solar heating!   A jet westerly (from the west) jet stream (the polar night jet) surrounds the cold air and in fact creates a protective barrier around it.

In the lower atmosphere (troposphere), there is also cold air near the pole and a westerly jet at its southern boundary:  commonly called the jet stream and strongest from roughly 25,000 to 35,000 ft above the surface.   
The undulations of the jet stream and the associated cold air to the north have a HUGE impact on weather near the surface.   For example, a southward undulation can bring a cold wave and snow;  a northward undulation, warm temperatures.How stratospheric warming affect surface weather
When a polar stratosphere warming occurs, it is associated with strong sinking (which causes warming by compression); the weakening of the temperature difference between a cold pole and warmer air to the south causes the polar night jet to weaken and buckle, and the stratospheric polar vortex circulation weakens and can get distorted or even move off the pole.
The effects of the stratosphere polar warming and undulations/distortions of the cold air tends to propagate downward into the troposphere, where the tropospheric polar vortex can weaken and the tropospheric jet stream become wavier.
For the event of this month, it was clear that the upper jet  stream weakened during the warming. To illustrate, here is the eastward-directed (zonal) winds at 60N for a level near the boundary between the stratosphere and troposphere (150 hPa pressure, about 45,000 ft).  The winds (purple) dropped below normal after the warming began early in this month.

But has this stratospheric warming had a major impact on the undulations of the jet stream well down in the troposphere where we are?
To examine this, I plotted the difference from normal of the heights of the 500 hPa pressure surface (roughly 18,000 ft).  You can think of this as pressure. And the plots show averages over one week.
For the week prior to the warming (Dec. 26- January 1), there are a lot of strong anomalies (difference from normal)…including some anomalous ridging (high pressure over the pole)

The week following the warming (January 10-16th), the polar warming has weakened but perhaps has spread around a bit.  Nothing to write home about.  One big changing was the ridging (high pressure) over the West Coast and troughing over the eastern US., but hard to point at the warming as the cause.  And, in fact, the eastern half of the U.S. has been relatively mild this winter…no severe cold outbreaks.  And persistent blocking (locking up of the atmospheric flow) has been relatively absent this winter.

Looking ahead this week, the models are going for cold weather later in the week…but not in the eastern U.S, BUT OVER the Northwest.

The latest European Center forecast for 500 hPa height anomalies (think of difference from normal of pressure at 18,000 ft), shows higher than normal heights over near the pole and a major trough (low pressure) over the western US.  The kind of pattern that occurs more frequently in La Nina years (as this year is).

Let me make it clear, this pattern will not produce colder than normal temperatures over the eastern U.S. as some of the media were calling for.

And yes…this IS a snow threat for the Northwest lowlands. But I will wait until Tuesday to talk about that in depth.

Vuk
January 18, 2021 6:10 am

What are the Implications?Very cold February in the North hemisphere.

1
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
January 18, 2021 6:25 am

This also a traditional setup for a very active tornado season from mid/late-February-April.

0
Reply
Steve Case
January 18, 2021 6:38 am

“This is a sudden stratosphere warming, something we typically see once a year in winter.”

Or maybe not at all or more than once. It’s probably more important than knowing about the discovery of some new type of celestial object a gazilllion light years away, but unless the media starts to scream “Climate Crisis” over it, and we have to lock down and hunker in the dark, it really shouldn’t cause any concern.

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Steve Case
January 18, 2021 6:45 am

My thoughts exactly, Steve. I think we can expect our oh-so-unbiased, totally objective media to do just that. We need to know just how un-unprecedented is this stratospheric warming to counter the coming bombast from our usual propaganda outlets.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  David Kamakaris
January 18, 2021 7:25 am

‘ unless the media starts to scream “Climate Crisis” over it’
Oh, they will. Polar vortices occur every winter, but a couple winters ago the media discovered the term. Suddenly it was a frightening”new” phenomena due to climate change. It really doesn’t take much to set them on a rant.
I for one don’t mind an occasional astrophysics article in WUWT. We can all use a break from Mikey Mann now & then. 😉

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 18, 2021 7:03 am

If a hot arctic stratosphere is a problem, a good geo-engineering solution would be to put more CO2 into the atmosphere to more efficiently radiate that stratospheric heat into outer space….just sayin’….

Last edited 11 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
January 18, 2021 7:08 am

1,368 W/m^2 of solar energy arrive at the earth.
Spread over the discular cross section that is 6.28 E17 kJ/h.
The albedo reflects away 30% so the net is: times 0.7 = 4.4 E17 kJ/h.
At equilibrium the same amount must leave the spherical surface in all directions 24/7.
A sphere of r has 4 times the area as a disc of r or 1.1 E17 kJ/h.
Assuming the ToA temperature is -60 C or 213 K and the GMST is 16 C or 289 K the effective thermal conductivity, U=Q/AdT, of the atmospheric thermal blanket would = 1.45 kJ/h m^2 T
If the albedo increased from 0.30 to 0.31 the surface temperature would decrease 1 C.

In other words, a natural variation in the albedo that cannot even be reliably measured could easily account for the perceived GMST increase.

Now let’s suppose the lit side average is 20 C high and the dark side average is 20 C low. Because the heat rate is a function of dT to maintain equilibrium the lit side will move about 65% of the heat, the dark side about 35%

Albedo & Q U A dT.jpg
0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 18, 2021 7:14 am

Do you think Biden would understand this if you presented it to him? His science advisors?

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
January 18, 2021 7:14 am

“Let me make it clear, this pattern will not produce colder than normal temperatures over the eastern U.S. as some of the media were calling for.”

But because the MSM is based in NY and DC that is what will drive the reporting. I don’t recall how many times there has been a trough over the western US and ridge over the east. The West is locked in a deep freeze while the East is mild. The headlines are all about how remarkably warm the weather has been. So it must be global warming.

0
Reply
