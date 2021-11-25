Astronomy NASA

Hubble Witnesses Shock Wave of Colliding Gases in Running Man Nebula

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

From NASA

Mounded, luminous clouds of gas and dust glow in this Hubble image of a Herbig-Haro object known as HH 45. Herbig-Haro objects are a rarely seen type of nebula that occurs when hot gas ejected by a newborn star collides with the gas and dust around it at hundreds of miles per second, creating bright shock waves. In this image, blue indicates ionized oxygen (O II) and purple shows ionized magnesium (Mg II). Researchers were particularly interested in these elements because they can be used to identify shocks and ionization fronts.

This object is located in the nebula NGC 1977, which itself is part of a complex of three nebulae called The Running Man. NGC 1977 –  like its companions NGC 1975 and NGC 1973 – is a reflection nebula, which means that it doesn’t emit light on its own, but reflects light from nearby stars, like a streetlight illuminating fog.

Hubble observed this region to look for stellar jets and planet-forming disks around young stars, and examine how their environment affects the evolution of such disks.

Hubble imaged a small section of the Running Man Nebula, which lies close to the famed Orion Nebula and is a favorite target for amateur astronomers to observe and photograph.Credits: NASA, ESA, J. Bally (University of Colorado at Boulder), and DSS; Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) 

Main Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and J. Bally (University of Colorado at Boulder); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Media Contact:
Claire Andreoli
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
Last Updated: Nov 24, 2021

5 Comments
Bob Tisdale
Editor
November 25, 2021 2:31 am

This object is located in the nebula NGC 1977, which itself is part of a complex of three nebulae called The Running Man.”

The Running Man? They’re naming nebulae after Stephen King novels?

Oy vey,
Bob

SxyxS
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
November 25, 2021 3:01 am

Indeed they named the nebula after Joe Biden.
Whenever he is being asked the wrong questions by the wrong journalists during his “press conferences’.

Last edited 1 hour ago by SxyxS
Vuk
November 25, 2021 2:34 am

Interesting, but I would like to see an estimate of the diameter size of the lead curvature (any of the astronomical units would do).

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
Philip
November 25, 2021 3:06 am

The beauty that is chaos in motion.

Joseph Zorzin
November 25, 2021 3:57 am

Interesting to see an item on astronomy, a favorite topic of mine. I always look forward to Astronomy Magazine. But, if astronomy can be mentioned here, why not the UFO topic? For me, that’s a topic far more important and exciting than the crazy climate debate.

